ماذا أقول لأصدقائي غير الأميركيين

كمبريدج ــ كثيرا ما أسافر إلى الخارج، ودائما يسألني أصدقائي الأجانب، بدرجات مختلفة من الحيرة: ما هذا الذي يحدث في بلدكم؟ وإليكم ما أجيبهم به.

أولا، لا تسيئوا تفسير انتخابات عام 2016. فعلى النقيض مما تقترحه بعض التعليقات، لم تجرف موجة من الشعبوية النظام السياسي الأميركي. صحيح أن تاريخنا عامر بالتمرد ضد النُخَب. وقد استغل دونالد ترمب تقليدا مرتبطا بزعماء مثل أندرو جاكسون وويليام جينينجز بريان في القرن التاسع عشر وهيوي لونج وجورج والاس في القرن العشرين.

ولكن على الرغم من هذا، خسر ترمب التصويت الشعبي بنحو ثلاثة ملايين صوت. وقد فاز في الانتخابات من خلال توظيف السخط الشعبي في ثلاث من ولايات حزام الصدأ ــ ميتشجن، وبنسلفانيا، وويسكونسن ــ التي كانت تعطي أصواتها في السابق للديمقراطيين. ولو كان مائة ألف فقط صوتوا بشكل مختلف في هذه الولايات، فإن ترمب كان ليخسر المجمع الانتخابي والرئاسة.

بيد أن انتصار ترمب يشير إلى مشكلة حقيقية تتمثل في التفاوت الاجتماعي والإقليمي في الولايات المتحدة. والواقع أن كتاب جيه. دي. فانس الذي حقق أفضل مبيعات مؤخرا بعنوان "مرثاة ريفية" يصف بإقناع الفارق الشاسع بين كاليفورنيا وأبالاشيا.

ويبين البحث الذي أجراه الخبيران الاقتصاديان آن كيس وأنجوس ديتون من جامعة برينستون أن الاتجاهات الديموغرافية بين المواطنين من ذوي البشرة البيضاء والدخل المنخفض والذين لا يحملون شهادات جامعية أصبحت أسوأ من تلك بين المواطنين الأميركيين من أصل أفريقي، الذين ارتبطوا تاريخيا بالطرف الأدنى من التفاوت المتطرف. ففي عام 1999، كان معدل الوفيات بين المواطنين الأميركيين من ذوي البشرة البيضاء الذي لا يحملون شهادات جامعية أقل بنحو 30% من المعدل بين الأميركيين من أصل أفريقي؛ وبحلول عام 2015، أصبح معدل الوفيات بينهم أعلى بنحو 30%.

وعلاوة على ذلك، سجلت الوظائف في قطاع الصناعات التحويلية، الذي كان ذات يوم المصدر الرئيسي للوظائف العالية الأجر لأبناء الطبقة العاملة من ذوي البشرة البيضاء، انخفاضا حادا على مدار الجيل الماضي، إلى 12% فقط من قوة العمل. وقد انجذب هؤلاء الناخبون الديمقراطيون سابقا إلى وعود ترمب بتغيير الأوضاع وإعادة وظائف التصنيع. ومن عجيب المفارقات أن الجهود التي يبذلها ترمب لإلغاء تشريع الرعاية الصحية الذي رعاه أوباما من شأنها أن تجعل حياتهم أسوأ كثيرا.

ثانيا، أقول لأصدقائي الأجانب إنهم لا ينبغي لهم أن يستهينوا بالمهارات التي يتمتع بها ترمب في مجال الاتصال. فكثيرون يشعرون بالاستياء الشديد إزاء عواصف تغريداته وتجاهله الفاحش للحقائق. ولكن ترمب متمرس في مجال تلفزيون الواقع، حيث تعلم أن المفتاح إلى النجاح يتمثل في الاستيلاء على انتباه المشاهدين، وأن الطريق للقيام بذلك يتلخص في إطلاق تصريحات متطرفة، وليس مراعاة الحقيقة.

ويساعده موقع تويتر على تحديد الأجندة وتشتيت انتباه المنتقدين. وما يثير حفيظة المعلقين في وسائل الإعلام والأوساط الأكاديمية لا يزعج مؤيديه. ولكن عندما يتحول من حملته الدائمة المتمركزة حول ذاته إلى محاولة مزاولة الحكم، يُصبِح تويتر سيفا ذا حدين ربما يردع حلفاء مهمين.

وثالثا، أقول لأصدقائي أنهم لا ينبغي لهم أن يتوقعوا سلوكا طبيعيا. فعادة، يتحرك الرئيس الذي يخسر التصويت الشعبي باتجاه الوسط السياسي لاجتذاب أي قدر إضافي من الدعم. وهذا هو ما قام به جورج دبليو بوش بنجاح في عام 2001. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، يعلن ترمب أنه فاز بالتصويت الشعبي، ويتصرف وكأنه فعل ذلك حقا، ويحتكم إلى قاعدته من الناخبين.

وفي حين اختار ترمب شخصيات وسطية راسخة لتعييناته لوزارات الدفاع والخارجية والأمن الداخلي، فإن اختياراته لهيئة الحماية البيئية ووزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية كانت من متطرفين من الحزب الجمهوري. وينقسم موظفو البيت الأبيض بين براجماتيين وإيديولوجيين، وهو يسترضي الجانبين.

رابعا، لا ينبغي لأحد أن يقلل من شأن المؤسسات الأميركية. في بعض الأحيان يتحدث أصدقائي وكأن السماء تتساقط على الأرض ويتساءلون ما إذا كان ترمب نرجسي خطير مثل موسيليني. وأقول لهم: لا تفزعوا. فالولايات المتحدة، على الرغم من كل مشاكلها، ليست إيطاليا في عام 1922. وكثيرا ما تُستَقطَب نخبنا السياسية الوطنية؛ ولكن هكذا كانت حال مؤسسي أميركا أيضا.

في تصميم الدستور الأميركي، لم يكن هدف المؤسسين ضمان الحكومة المتناغمة، بل تقييد السلطة السياسية بنظام من الضوابط والتوازنات الذي جعل من الصعب ممارستها. تقول المزحة إن المؤسسين خلقوا نظاما سياسيا جعل من المستحيل على الملك جورج أن يحكمنا ــ أو على أي شخص أن يبالغ في محاولة السيطرة علينا. وبهذا وُضِع القصور في خدمة الحرية.

لا نزال في مرحلة مبكرة من رئاسة ترمب. ولا يمكننا أن نجزم عن يقين بما قد يحدث بعد وقوع هجمة إرهابية كبيرة على سبيل المثال. ولكن حتى الآن، نجحت المحاكم والكونجرس والولايات في ضبط وموازنة تحركات الإدارة، تماما كما اعتزم ماديسون. ويضيف موظفو الخدمة المدنية الدائمون في الإدارات التنفيذية ثِقَل الموازنة اللازم.

وأخيرا، يسألني أصدقائي ماذا قد يعني كل هذا للسياسة الخارجية الأميركية والنظام الدولي الليبرالي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة منذ عام 1945. بصراحة، لا أدري، ولكن صعود الصين لا يقلقني بقدر ما يقلقني صعود ترمب.

في حين كان قادة أميركيون، بما في ذلك أوباما، يشتكون من ركاب المجان، حملت الولايات المتحدة لفترة طويلة لواء المبادرة في توفير المنافع العامة العالمية: الأمن، والعملة الاحتياطية الدولية المستقرة، والأسواق المفتوحة نسبيا، والإشراف على مشاعات الكرة الأرضية. وعلى الرغم من المشاكل التي تعيب النظام الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، كان العالَم في ازدهار وكان الفقر في انحدار في ظِله. ولكن لا يستطيع المرء أن يجزم باستمرار هذا النظام. وسوف يكون لزاما على الولايات المتحدة أن تتعاون مع الصين، وأوروبا، واليابان، وقوى أخرى لإدارة المشاكل العابرة للحدود الوطنية.

خلال الحملة الانتخابية في عام 2016، كان ترمب أول مرشح رئيسي عن حزبه في سبعين عاما يشكك في نظام التحالف الأميركي. ومنذ تولى منصبه في يناير/كانون الثاني، تشير تصريحات ترمب وتعييناته إلى أنه من المرجح أن يستمر. ذلك أن قوة أميركا الصارمة والناعمة تنبع إلى حد كبير من حقيقة مفادها أن الولايات المتحدة لديها نحو ستين حليفا (في حين تحظى الصين بقِلة قليلة من الحلفاء).

بيد أن استقرار المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف التي تساعد في إدارة الاقتصاد العالمي والمشاعات العالمية ليس مؤكدا بنفس القدر. يتحدث مدير ميزانية ترمب عن ميزانية القوة الصارمة، وعن خفض تمويل وزارة الخارجية والأمم المتحدة. ويدعو مسؤولون آخرون إلى الاستعاضة عن الاتفاقيات التجارية المتعددة الأطراف باتفاقيات ثنائية "عادلة ومتوازنة". ويتبرأ ترمب من الجهود التي بذلها أوباما لمعالجة تغير المناخ. وأقول لأصدقائي: أتمنى لو أستطيع أن أطمئنهم عندما يتعلق الأمر بمثل هذه القضايا. ولكني لا أستطيع.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali