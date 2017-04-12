ماذا أقول لأصدقائي غير الأميركيين

كمبريدج ــ كثيرا ما أسافر إلى الخارج، ودائما يسألني أصدقائي الأجانب، بدرجات مختلفة من الحيرة: ما هذا الذي يحدث في بلدكم؟ وإليكم ما أجيبهم به.
أولا، لا تسيئوا تفسير انتخابات عام 2016. فعلى النقيض مما تقترحه بعض التعليقات، لم تجرف موجة من الشعبوية النظام السياسي الأميركي. صحيح أن تاريخنا عامر بالتمرد ضد النُخَب. وقد استغل دونالد ترمب تقليدا مرتبطا بزعماء مثل أندرو جاكسون وويليام جينينجز بريان في القرن التاسع عشر وهيوي لونج وجورج والاس في القرن العشرين.
ولكن على الرغم من هذا، خسر ترمب التصويت الشعبي بنحو ثلاثة ملايين صوت. وقد فاز في الانتخابات من خلال توظيف السخط الشعبي في ثلاث من ولايات حزام الصدأ ــ ميتشجن، وبنسلفانيا، وويسكونسن ــ التي كانت تعطي أصواتها في السابق للديمقراطيين. ولو كان مائة ألف فقط صوتوا بشكل مختلف في هذه الولايات، فإن ترمب كان ليخسر المجمع الانتخابي والرئاسة.
بيد أن انتصار ترمب يشير إلى مشكلة حقيقية تتمثل في التفاوت الاجتماعي والإقليمي في الولايات المتحدة. والواقع أن كتاب جيه. دي. فانس الذي حقق أفضل مبيعات مؤخرا بعنوان "مرثاة ريفية" يصف بإقناع الفارق الشاسع بين كاليفورنيا وأبالاشيا.
ويبين البحث الذي أجراه الخبيران الاقتصاديان آن كيس وأنجوس ديتون من جامعة برينستون أن الاتجاهات الديموغرافية بين المواطنين من ذوي البشرة البيضاء والدخل المنخفض والذين لا يحملون شهادات جامعية أصبحت أسوأ من تلك بين المواطنين الأميركيين من أصل أفريقي، الذين ارتبطوا تاريخيا بالطرف الأدنى من التفاوت المتطرف. ففي عام 1999، كان معدل الوفيات بين المواطنين الأميركيين من ذوي البشرة البيضاء الذي لا يحملون شهادات جامعية أقل بنحو 30% من المعدل بين الأميركيين من أصل أفريقي؛ وبحلول عام 2015، أصبح معدل الوفيات بينهم أعلى بنحو 30%.
وعلاوة على ذلك، سجلت الوظائف في قطاع الصناعات التحويلية، الذي كان ذات يوم المصدر الرئيسي للوظائف العالية الأجر لأبناء الطبقة العاملة من ذوي البشرة البيضاء، انخفاضا حادا على مدار الجيل الماضي، إلى 12% فقط من قوة العمل. وقد انجذب هؤلاء الناخبون الديمقراطيون سابقا إلى وعود ترمب بتغيير الأوضاع وإعادة وظائف التصنيع. ومن عجيب المفارقات أن الجهود التي يبذلها ترمب لإلغاء تشريع الرعاية الصحية الذي رعاه أوباما من شأنها أن تجعل حياتهم أسوأ كثيرا.
ثانيا، أقول لأصدقائي الأجانب إنهم لا ينبغي لهم أن يستهينوا بالمهارات التي يتمتع بها ترمب في مجال الاتصال. فكثيرون يشعرون بالاستياء الشديد إزاء عواصف تغريداته وتجاهله الفاحش للحقائق. ولكن ترمب متمرس في مجال تلفزيون الواقع، حيث تعلم أن المفتاح إلى النجاح يتمثل في الاستيلاء على انتباه المشاهدين، وأن الطريق للقيام بذلك يتلخص في إطلاق تصريحات متطرفة، وليس مراعاة الحقيقة.
ويساعده موقع تويتر على تحديد الأجندة وتشتيت انتباه المنتقدين. وما يثير حفيظة المعلقين في وسائل الإعلام والأوساط الأكاديمية لا يزعج مؤيديه. ولكن عندما يتحول من حملته الدائمة المتمركزة حول ذاته إلى محاولة مزاولة الحكم، يُصبِح تويتر سيفا ذا حدين ربما يردع حلفاء مهمين.
وثالثا، أقول لأصدقائي أنهم لا ينبغي لهم أن يتوقعوا سلوكا طبيعيا. فعادة، يتحرك الرئيس الذي يخسر التصويت الشعبي باتجاه الوسط السياسي لاجتذاب أي قدر إضافي من الدعم. وهذا هو ما قام به جورج دبليو بوش بنجاح في عام 2001. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، يعلن ترمب أنه فاز بالتصويت الشعبي، ويتصرف وكأنه فعل ذلك حقا، ويحتكم إلى قاعدته من الناخبين.
وفي حين اختار ترمب شخصيات وسطية راسخة لتعييناته لوزارات الدفاع والخارجية والأمن الداخلي، فإن اختياراته لهيئة الحماية البيئية ووزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية كانت من متطرفين من الحزب الجمهوري. وينقسم موظفو البيت الأبيض بين براجماتيين وإيديولوجيين، وهو يسترضي الجانبين.
رابعا، لا ينبغي لأحد أن يقلل من شأن المؤسسات الأميركية. في بعض الأحيان يتحدث أصدقائي وكأن السماء تتساقط على الأرض ويتساءلون ما إذا كان ترمب نرجسي خطير مثل موسيليني. وأقول لهم: لا تفزعوا. فالولايات المتحدة، على الرغم من كل مشاكلها، ليست إيطاليا في عام 1922. وكثيرا ما تُستَقطَب نخبنا السياسية الوطنية؛ ولكن هكذا كانت حال مؤسسي أميركا أيضا.
في تصميم الدستور الأميركي، لم يكن هدف المؤسسين ضمان الحكومة المتناغمة، بل تقييد السلطة السياسية بنظام من الضوابط والتوازنات الذي جعل من الصعب ممارستها. تقول المزحة إن المؤسسين خلقوا نظاما سياسيا جعل من المستحيل على الملك جورج أن يحكمنا ــ أو على أي شخص أن يبالغ في محاولة السيطرة علينا. وبهذا وُضِع القصور في خدمة الحرية.
لا نزال في مرحلة مبكرة من رئاسة ترمب. ولا يمكننا أن نجزم عن يقين بما قد يحدث بعد وقوع هجمة إرهابية كبيرة على سبيل المثال. ولكن حتى الآن، نجحت المحاكم والكونجرس والولايات في ضبط وموازنة تحركات الإدارة، تماما كما اعتزم ماديسون. ويضيف موظفو الخدمة المدنية الدائمون في الإدارات التنفيذية ثِقَل الموازنة اللازم.
وأخيرا، يسألني أصدقائي ماذا قد يعني كل هذا للسياسة الخارجية الأميركية والنظام الدولي الليبرالي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة منذ عام 1945. بصراحة، لا أدري، ولكن صعود الصين لا يقلقني بقدر ما يقلقني صعود ترمب.
في حين كان قادة أميركيون، بما في ذلك أوباما، يشتكون من ركاب المجان، حملت الولايات المتحدة لفترة طويلة لواء المبادرة في توفير المنافع العامة العالمية: الأمن، والعملة الاحتياطية الدولية المستقرة، والأسواق المفتوحة نسبيا، والإشراف على مشاعات الكرة الأرضية. وعلى الرغم من المشاكل التي تعيب النظام الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، كان العالَم في ازدهار وكان الفقر في انحدار في ظِله. ولكن لا يستطيع المرء أن يجزم باستمرار هذا النظام. وسوف يكون لزاما على الولايات المتحدة أن تتعاون مع الصين، وأوروبا، واليابان، وقوى أخرى لإدارة المشاكل العابرة للحدود الوطنية.
خلال الحملة الانتخابية في عام 2016، كان ترمب أول مرشح رئيسي عن حزبه في سبعين عاما يشكك في نظام التحالف الأميركي. ومنذ تولى منصبه في يناير/كانون الثاني، تشير تصريحات ترمب وتعييناته إلى أنه من المرجح أن يستمر. ذلك أن قوة أميركا الصارمة والناعمة تنبع إلى حد كبير من حقيقة مفادها أن الولايات المتحدة لديها نحو ستين حليفا (في حين تحظى الصين بقِلة قليلة من الحلفاء).
بيد أن استقرار المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف التي تساعد في إدارة الاقتصاد العالمي والمشاعات العالمية ليس مؤكدا بنفس القدر. يتحدث مدير ميزانية ترمب عن ميزانية القوة الصارمة، وعن خفض تمويل وزارة الخارجية والأمم المتحدة. ويدعو مسؤولون آخرون إلى الاستعاضة عن الاتفاقيات التجارية المتعددة الأطراف باتفاقيات ثنائية "عادلة ومتوازنة". ويتبرأ ترمب من الجهود التي بذلها أوباما لمعالجة تغير المناخ. وأقول لأصدقائي: أتمنى لو أستطيع أن أطمئنهم عندما يتعلق الأمر بمثل هذه القضايا. ولكني لا أستطيع.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Nye's understandable focus on three Rust Belt states misses the larger picture. A boorish ignoramus with no qualifications was able to get 46% of the vote. His opponent should have overwhelmed him, yet she could not get even a majority of the popular vote. (48% is not a majority.) The populist outrage is deeper than Nye seems to recognize. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Worrying what to tell you your non-American friends is a nice problem to have. Most working class Americans are more concerned about where to find an American job for their American kids. I am not saying that the authors point of view is invalid, only that there is another point of view that from the perspective of those who voted Trump in, is just as valid. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I just ask my non-American friends to forgive us. Through every Republican president since Nixon, I've gotten a lot of practice at this. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtis: no need to be so despondent to apologise so profusely. Most newly elected US presidents, in the "higher interest " of nation, have befriended rulers of many nations. Some of these outside rulers were autocrats, military rulers, thugs etc. The high principles of democracy has been ditched at times! This is so from JFK to Clinton as far as I know and am familiar. Trump has brought new strains like nepotism by hiring young "advisers like Jared and Ivanka" and shown himself to be the least qualified president so far. But it too will pass. US still is on firm grounds. Sky is not falling! So cheer up! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'
US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role
I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.
Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected
Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities
'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Fear not I have no idea what normal British behaviour is Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I also squinted quite hard when I saw that statement. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Nye might have made explicit that Trump's policies are a continuation of his populist campaign. The brains of his supporters, already soft as the ripest brie, need to be constantly nudged in just the right jingoistic places to keep their dreams of gainful employment from melting away. This is Trump's version of soft power - the tabloid presidency, on display as his fans wait in line to buy velveeta with the last of their food stamps. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
Marc you are not alone. We have similar comic cut antics in the UK and downright lies about Brexit prior to the referendum. I voted Remain in the faint hope the EU would wake up to potential fallout and move to reform, little sign of that. We in the UK now entirely predictably have food prices rising sharply following Sterling dropping, very questionable long term export uplift issues and people talking about trade deals with remote locations which is directly against the 'trade - distance remote' graph which points to always trading nearby. Not to mention a stonking divorce bill Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Steve,
In his article, Prof. Nye specified the scale and locality of the Trump 'victory', and I used a physical metaphor to suggest how Trump has to maintain the mindset of his mob through symbolic policy. The 'puppet show' quality of all this may not be fully obvious from the UK, and I may be especially sensitive to it as a northern Californian with french influences (who happens to enjoy pepper brie especially). Utterly tendentious alt-right yobs and decent americans alike are participating in this low demagoguery. For my part, I've never voted in an election, for obvious hygienic reasons, and the bacteria involved notwithstanding, I'm "sayin' cheese"...
PS Trump just indicated that he favors a weak dollar (to promote the 12% or something like that of production that is exported). He is in a position to appoint several Fed members including the chair in about a year, and as I previously predicted in these pages, he will crush the dollar by packing the Fed with 'crooked doves'. Hedge your USD positions!
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
You have just consigned 62,979,636 US citizens as having brie for brains, that quite a tonnage of brie. If you are right you should be worried, you could be a lonely guy surrounded by brie. Mind you, you are not alone, both Hilary and Barack made somewhat similar comments, I'm surprised it didnt encourage key Black, Hispanic and Womens groups to vote for Hilary. The Tweet President is following Obama's successful social media campaign, its a natural progression if unwelcome development Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye's foreign friends listen to him because his 'soft power' thesis had some prescriptive appeal and perhaps even explanatory power for a brief period. However, 'soft power' is only a good thing if the underlying play book is sensible. Obama said America's playbook was stupid. 'Stop doing stupid shit' was the final foreign policy doctrine of this superbly eloquent man.
America may want to believe that it provides global public goods. It doesn't. It provides excludable club goods. Do the Brits believe that America was generous to them in the Forties and Fifties. Nope. America extracted its pound of flesh and then pulled the rug from under Eden- though, no doubt, toppling Mossadegh.
Similarly, France felt no gratitude to America for reaping the benefits of 'exorbitant privilege'. One can multiply such instances.
Nye's foreign friends need to first find out whether America really has been a benign fairy godmother before worrying about Trump.
Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.