Imitation is usually considered one of the best, most elite compliments, but elite follower might be to some extent an oxymoron. Either we lead in a field, or in all fields like seemingly the West did until recently and we are the elite in that field or fields, or we follow. In the case described on has to conceptualize the notions of elite populists and follower elite, which promises a lot of awkward situations.

A point that seems lost in this speech is illustrated by Pisani's comment "the abandonment of progress", within technical progress, everybody in the West felt like being part of the advanced, elite countries, and the western elites were so to speak elites of the elite of humanity, but as the global hierarchy went awry with the chinese (higher average IQ than white europeans apparently), the masses in the west lost the "elite" identity, and the western elites of the elite are essentially entrenched in narratives that don't fit their masses.

One can feel safe vertically, e.g. elite of the elite (our current establishment) above elite of humanity (the western population, or the white european population) in some periods, but in other periods like the one that started, people resort to try to feel horizontally safe, e.g. racially purer countries, strong border controls as they suspect that notably the chinese can't be used as vertical human shields.