Un avenir pour le Sahara occidental

MADRID – La politique internationale connaît de nombreuses disputes territoriales non résolues, allant des revendications conflictuelles de la Chine et du Japon autour des îles Senkaku/Diaoyu situées en mer de Chine orientale, jusqu’au désaccord de longue date entre l’Arménie et l’Azerbaïdjan sur la question du Haut-Karabagh. Mais l’une de ces disputes, qui concerne le Sahara occidental, est bien souvent ignorée, malgré une possibilité de résolution tout à fait réelle.
Abritant une population de près de 600 000 habitants, sur un territoire d’environ 266 000 kilomètres carrés, le Sahara occidental, colonie espagnole jusqu’en 1975, est le plus étendu des 17 territoires non autonomes répertoriés par l’ONU comme n’ayant pas de statut politique définitivement fixé. Ce territoire est suspendu dans l’incertitude depuis près de 40 ans, revendiqué à la fois par le Maroc et par le Front Polisario. Le Maroc en contrôle environ 80 %, et le Front Polisario les 20 % restants, au niveau de la frontière avec l’Algérie.
Je me suis rendue le mois dernier dans la capitale du Sahara occidental sous contrôle marocain, Laâyoune – ville énergique et rayonnante, née d’un vieil avant-poste colonial espagnol – afin d’examiner la durabilité des opérations du groupe OCP, en qualité de membre de son conseil consultatif international. Le groupe OCP est leader mondial dans la production de phosphate, ayant accès à près de 70 % des réserves de phosphate de la planète. Le groupe opère au Sahara occidental via sa filiale Phosboucraa, qui représente approximativement 6 % du chiffre d’affaires d’OCP et environ 1,6 % de ses réserves de phosphate.
Ma visite consistait dans un premier temps à mesurer l’impact des activités de Phosboucraa, notamment en termes d’investissement en infrastructures, de construction de centres de formation professionnelle, et de partenariats auprès de coopératives agricoles. Il me fallait ensuite examiner la mesure dans laquelle ces activités étaient conformes aux principes de l’ONU sur l’exploitation des ressources naturelles au sein de territoires non autonomes – à savoir si ces activités bénéficient au territoire et à ses habitants, dans l’attente d’une détermination définitive du statut politique du Sahara occidental.
Seulement voilà, à quel horizon peut-on espérer la détermination d’un tel statut ? L’ONU cherche à aboutir à une résolution depuis que l’Espagne a quitté le territoire, transférant à la Mauritanie et au Maroc le contrôle du Sahara occidental. La Mauritanie s’en est retirée en 1979, laissant le Maroc se confronter au Front Polisario, qui a exprimé ses revendications sur le territoire au cours des dernières années de contrôle espagnol.
En 1991, à l’issue d’un conflit de 16 ans, l’ONU est parvenue à obtenir une trêve entre les deux parties, qui impliquait un cessez-le-feu immédiat. Sous les auspices du Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU, des négociations ont été initiées, avec pour objectif d’atteindre un accord non seulement pour déterminer le statut du Sahara occidental, mais également pour résoudre la question des plusieurs milliers de réfugiés rassemblés dans des camps en Algérie.
Au fil des années, plusieurs étapes majeures ont été franchies, souvent marquées par la personnalité de l’envoyé spécial de l’ONU du moment. Celui des envoyés spéciaux qui a sans doute produit le plus grand impact n’est autre que l’ancien secrétaire d’État américain James Baker, qui a mené le processus au-delà des discussions autour d’un référendum sur l’indépendance du Sahara occidental – axe initial des négociations – pour œuvrer en faveur de solutions plus larges et plus flexibles.
En 2003, au poste de ministre espagnole des Affaires étrangères, j’ai eu l’opportunité de traiter les propositions les plus ambitieuses de Baker – dans le cadre du plan dit Baker II – qui prévoyait une période d’autonomie de cinq ans suivie d’un référendum avec l’indépendance en tant qu’alternative. Ce plan a échoué, conduisant finalement à la démission de Baker du poste d’envoyé spécial de l’ONU, ainsi qu’à une modification fondamentale de la portée des négociations (bien que le Front Polisario demeure axé sur l’idée d’un référendum abordant notamment la question de l’indépendance en tant qu’option).
En 2007, suite à la recommandation du successeur de Baker consistant à prendre en considération la « réalité politique » de la situation, le Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU a ouvert une nouvelle phase de négociations sans conditions préalables, visant à trouver une « solution politique mutuellement acceptable ». C’est cette approche qui a perduré jusqu’à aujourd’hui, menée depuis presque dix ans par l’ancien diplomate américain Christopher Ross.
Au mois de mars, Ross a cependant annoncé sa démission du poste d’envoyé spécial de l’ONU. Le mois suivant, le nouveau secrétaire général de l’ONU, António Guterres, a fait savoir qu’il entendait relancer le processus. En présence d’un nouvel envoyé spécial de l’ONU, l’ancien président allemand Horst Köhler, l’espoir d’une avancée renaît aujourd’hui.
La conviction partagée selon laquelle aucune alternative au processus de négociations devant l’ONU n’est possible constitue l’atout le plus important de ce processus. Mais il s’agit également d’un cadre fragile, confronté à des défis qui s’accumulent. Au cours des derniers mois, une possible poudrière est apparue dans la région de Guerguerat, le Front Polisario ayant envoyé des troupes dans une zone tampon de l’ONU. Plusieurs membres de la force de maintien de la paix des Nations Unies ont par ailleurs été expulsés par le Maroc, puis réadmis sur le territoire. Et il y aussi les procès devant la Cour de justice de l’Union européenne au sujet de l’application dans le territoire des accords commerciaux entre le Maroc et l’UE. La période actuelle représente par conséquent une formidable opportunité pour le processus, mais soulève également un risque important.
Dans ce contexte, il est utile de s’interroger sur la nouvelle campagne agressive que mène le Front Polisario contre des parties tierces au sein du territoire. Fin avril – un jour seulement après que le Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU ait soutenu la décision de Guterres consistant à relancer le processus de négociations – le Front Polisario a initié une action en justice devant un tribunal civil d’Afrique du Sud, cherchant à obtenir la saisie d’une cargaison contenant du phosphate extrait du territoire. Quelques jours plus tard, une action similaire était initiée au Panama contre une autre cargaison. Le tribunal panaméen a rejeté cette pétition, estimant qu’il s’agissait d’une question diplomatique et internationale, le cas sud-africain demeurant toutefois en cours.
Cette tactique, jamais suivie auparavant, consistant à faire appel aux tribunaux civils de pays tiers à l’encontre du Maroc ne peut que mettre à mal le processus de l’ONU. Une solution au conflit du Sahara occidental ne pourra être trouvée que si toutes les parties concernées – principalement le Maroc et le Front Polisario, mais également les pays voisins, en premier lieu desquels l’Algérie – s’engagent à y parvenir. La réussite du processus des Nations Unies constitue en effet un enjeu pour l’ensemble de la communauté internationale, qui a pour responsabilité de fournir tous les efforts pour que ce processus aboutisse.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Moha Ennaji
This is an interesting and objective article. But I wonder why Ana Palacio, who is a respectable international diplomat, does not speak about the Moroccan Sahara knowing that the Hague International Court of Justice had decided in 1975 that The so-called Western Sahara was never an inhabited desert land and has historically been a Moroccan territory and its people have always had allegiance to the Moroccan king. Historically, the Sahara has never been an independent State.
Also the author forgot to mention the various links between the Polisario Front and the Al-Qaeda in the :aghreb terrorist groups, and the danger that they pose to North Africa and Western Europe. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio is seeking to help resolve the long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and the indigenous Saharawi people in Western Sahara, led by the Polisario Front. In view of so many conflicts that dog many parts of the world, this region is hardly on the radar.
Western Sahara is a sparsely-populated area of mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa. A former Spanish colony between 1884 and 1975, a conflict erupted when Morocco annexed the then Spanish Sahara in 1975 after Spain's departure. A 16-year-long insurgency led by Polisario ended with a UN-brokered truce in 1991 and the promise of a referendum on independence. has been delayed for years by rows with Morocco over who would be eligible to vote.
Today Morocco controls about 80%; the Polisario Front holds the remaining 20%, on the border with Algeria, which backed the Polisario's territorial claims in a guerilla war against Morocco. The Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) declared by the Polisario Front in 1976 is now recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union. Home to phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast, Western Sahara is also believed to have as yet untapped offshore oil deposits.
The row over the Western Sahara has further strained relations between Algeria and Morocco. The former sees the Polisario as a useful wedge against the latter. Algeria shut its land border with its rival, Morocco in 1994 after Rabat imposed visa regulations on Algerian visitors in the wake of a terrorist attack in Marrakech. The border between the two countries, which runs for about 1,600km, is one of the longest closed frontiers in the world.
Although Algeria backed the Polisario Front in its fight for independence ever since 1975. it is said to oppose autonomy in the Western Sahara, because it fears a precedent which could likely unravel Algerian control over its own restive Berber provinces.
The reason why the Polisario rejected James Baker's 2001 proposal, was that it would have to abandon the long-promised referendum on Western Sahara's future and accept the territory as a part of Morocco, but with considerable autonomy. Another American diplomat, Christopher Ross resigned. The new UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres wants to restart negotiations by appointing former German President Horst Köhler.
While the US sided with Morocco, Polisario is allegedly involved in smuggling schemes, and linked to Al Qaeda in Maghreb (AQIM). Its smugglers also transport African migrants northward toward Europe, and jihadis and weaponry southward from Libya, through Algeria, and across the increasingly unstable Sahel.
The author calls for a solution to the Western Saharan conflict, which will have to involve all parties - "especially Morocco and the Polisario Front, but also neighboring countries, particularly Algeria. In fact, the entire international community has a stake in the success of the UN process." The problem is that Polisario wants total independence, not more autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. Unfortunately Trump has no appetite to be involved in a country that isn't of economic interest to the US. Budget cut has taken a toll on America's diplomatc prowess. Perhaps the EU can help mediate, because it wants stability in North Africa to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Sidi Omar
As the author recognises, indeed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975 and now occupied by Morocco, is “the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations”. However, this seems to be the only undisputed fact that the whole article contains. For the most part, the author does nothing more than rehash a series of hollow and propagandistic statements, whose source is not hard to identify, perhaps to demonstrate her credentials to serve on the international advisory board of the OCP Group, the main Moroccan owned-corporation involved in plundering the Sahrawi phosphates since 1975.
The author mentions her field visit to the occupied capital of Western Sahara, El Aaiún, (not “Laayoune” as the author in this case seems to prefer the French spelling than the Spanish one!). However, she does not disclose the basis on which she has considered “how well [Phosboucraa’s activities] conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined”. Yet it is clear from her narrative that she did not meet any of the indigenous Sahrawis especially the human rights activists and those engaged in campaigning for the protection of the natural resources of the territory. If she had met any of these people and listened to their testimonies, she would have reconsidered her “professional” tone and revealed the reality that her employer, the OCP Group, and the Moroccan authorities have sought to hide. The reality of abject poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and politically motivated repression against the indigenous Sahrawis who continue to be treated as second citizens in their own country and deprived of their natural resources.
Finally, it is really interesting to see how a person who used to serve as a prominent public servant in a Western democratic country, Spain, is capable of embracing, in an unconvincing and embarrassing way, the discourse of the new employer, which is the despotic regime of Morocco in this case. I am referring to the author’s description of the legal cases brought by the Frente POLISARIO, on behalf of the Sahrawi people, before European and other courts as an “aggressive new campaign against third parties”. In other words, what the author wants us to believe is that using peaceful and legal ways to defend the inalienable right of permanent sovereignty of the Sahrawi people over their natural resources, which is enshrined in UN resolutions, is “objectionable” mainly because it seeks “to hurt Morocco”. Moroccan officials could not have said it better. However, it would have been better for the author to show at least some minimum respect for the basic norms of international law and legality in this particular case instead of having her credibility and professional credentials being compromised in an attempt to please the rulers of one of the remaining vestiges of absolutist monarchies in our modern world. Read more
Featured
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
Another Lesson from Japan
Stephen S. Roach thinks the latest inflation data should serve as a wake-up call to advanced-economy policymakers.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Chris Patten on a Life in Global Politics
Chris Patten , the last Governor of Hong Kong, discusses his memoir First Confession with Mark Leonard and François Bougon.