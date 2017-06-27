3

Un avenir pour le Sahara occidental

MADRID – La politique internationale connaît de nombreuses disputes territoriales non résolues, allant des revendications conflictuelles de la Chine et du Japon autour des îles Senkaku/Diaoyu situées en mer de Chine orientale, jusqu’au désaccord de longue date entre l’Arménie et l’Azerbaïdjan sur la question du Haut-Karabagh. Mais l’une de ces disputes, qui concerne le Sahara occidental, est bien souvent ignorée, malgré une possibilité de résolution tout à fait réelle.

Abritant une population de près de 600 000 habitants, sur un territoire d’environ 266 000 kilomètres carrés, le Sahara occidental, colonie espagnole jusqu’en 1975, est le plus étendu des 17 territoires non autonomes répertoriés par l’ONU comme n’ayant pas de statut politique définitivement fixé. Ce territoire est suspendu dans l’incertitude depuis près de 40 ans, revendiqué à la fois par le Maroc et par le Front Polisario. Le Maroc en contrôle environ 80 %, et le Front Polisario les 20 % restants, au niveau de la frontière avec l’Algérie.

DONATE NOW

Je me suis rendue le mois dernier dans la capitale du Sahara occidental sous contrôle marocain, Laâyoune – ville énergique et rayonnante, née d’un vieil avant-poste colonial espagnol – afin d’examiner la durabilité des opérations du groupe OCP, en qualité de membre de son conseil consultatif international. Le groupe OCP est leader mondial dans la production de phosphate, ayant accès à près de 70 % des réserves de phosphate de la planète. Le groupe opère au Sahara occidental via sa filiale Phosboucraa, qui représente approximativement 6 % du chiffre d’affaires d’OCP et environ 1,6 % de ses réserves de phosphate.

Ma visite consistait dans un premier temps à mesurer l’impact des activités de Phosboucraa, notamment en termes d’investissement en infrastructures, de construction de centres de formation professionnelle, et de partenariats auprès de coopératives agricoles. Il me fallait ensuite examiner la mesure dans laquelle ces activités étaient conformes aux principes de l’ONU sur l’exploitation des ressources naturelles au sein de territoires non autonomes – à savoir si ces activités bénéficient au territoire et à ses habitants, dans l’attente d’une détermination définitive du statut politique du Sahara occidental.

Seulement voilà, à quel horizon peut-on espérer la détermination d’un tel statut ? L’ONU cherche à aboutir à une résolution depuis que l’Espagne a quitté le territoire, transférant à la Mauritanie et au Maroc le contrôle du Sahara occidental. La Mauritanie s’en est retirée en 1979, laissant le Maroc se confronter au Front Polisario, qui a exprimé ses revendications sur le territoire au cours des dernières années de contrôle espagnol.

En 1991, à l’issue d’un conflit de 16 ans, l’ONU est parvenue à obtenir une trêve entre les deux parties, qui impliquait un cessez-le-feu immédiat. Sous les auspices du Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU, des négociations ont été initiées, avec pour objectif d’atteindre un accord non seulement pour déterminer le statut du Sahara occidental, mais également pour résoudre la question des plusieurs milliers de réfugiés rassemblés dans des camps en Algérie.

Au fil des années, plusieurs étapes majeures ont été franchies, souvent marquées par la personnalité de l’envoyé spécial de l’ONU du moment. Celui des envoyés spéciaux qui a sans doute produit le plus grand impact n’est autre que l’ancien secrétaire d’État américain James Baker, qui a mené le processus au-delà des discussions autour d’un référendum sur l’indépendance du Sahara occidental – axe initial des négociations – pour œuvrer en faveur de solutions plus larges et plus flexibles.

En 2003, au poste de ministre espagnole des Affaires étrangères, j’ai eu l’opportunité de traiter les propositions les plus ambitieuses de Baker – dans le cadre du plan dit Baker II – qui prévoyait une période d’autonomie de cinq ans suivie d’un référendum avec l’indépendance en tant qu’alternative. Ce plan a échoué, conduisant finalement à la démission de Baker du poste d’envoyé spécial de l’ONU, ainsi qu’à une modification fondamentale de la portée des négociations (bien que le Front Polisario demeure axé sur l’idée d’un référendum abordant notamment la question de l’indépendance en tant qu’option).

En 2007, suite à la recommandation du successeur de Baker consistant à prendre en considération la « réalité politique » de la situation, le Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU a ouvert une nouvelle phase de négociations sans conditions préalables, visant à trouver une « solution politique mutuellement acceptable ». C’est cette approche qui a perduré jusqu’à aujourd’hui, menée depuis presque dix ans par l’ancien diplomate américain Christopher Ross.

Au mois de mars, Ross a cependant annoncé sa démission du poste d’envoyé spécial de l’ONU. Le mois suivant, le nouveau secrétaire général de l’ONU, António Guterres, a fait savoir qu’il entendait relancer le processus. En présence d’un nouvel envoyé spécial de l’ONU, l’ancien président allemand Horst Köhler, l’espoir d’une avancée renaît aujourd’hui.

La conviction partagée selon laquelle aucune alternative au processus de négociations devant l’ONU n’est possible constitue l’atout le plus important de ce processus. Mais il s’agit également d’un cadre fragile, confronté à des défis qui s’accumulent. Au cours des derniers mois, une possible poudrière est apparue dans la région de Guerguerat, le Front Polisario ayant envoyé des troupes dans une zone tampon de l’ONU. Plusieurs membres de la force de maintien de la paix des Nations Unies ont par ailleurs été expulsés par le Maroc, puis réadmis sur le territoire. Et il y aussi les procès devant la Cour de justice de l’Union européenne au sujet de l’application dans le territoire des accords commerciaux entre le Maroc et l’UE. La période actuelle représente par conséquent une formidable opportunité pour le processus, mais soulève également un risque important.

Dans ce contexte, il est utile de s’interroger sur la nouvelle campagne agressive que mène le Front Polisario contre des parties tierces au sein du territoire. Fin avril – un jour seulement après que le Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU ait soutenu la décision de Guterres consistant à relancer le processus de négociations – le Front Polisario a initié une action en justice devant un tribunal civil d’Afrique du Sud, cherchant à obtenir la saisie d’une cargaison contenant du phosphate extrait du territoire. Quelques jours plus tard, une action similaire était initiée au Panama contre une autre cargaison. Le tribunal panaméen a rejeté cette pétition, estimant qu’il s’agissait d’une question diplomatique et internationale, le cas sud-africain demeurant toutefois en cours.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Cette tactique, jamais suivie auparavant, consistant à faire appel aux tribunaux civils de pays tiers à l’encontre du Maroc ne peut que mettre à mal le processus de l’ONU. Une solution au conflit du Sahara occidental ne pourra être trouvée que si toutes les parties concernées – principalement le Maroc et le Front Polisario, mais également les pays voisins, en premier lieu desquels l’Algérie – s’engagent à y parvenir. La réussite du processus des Nations Unies constitue en effet un enjeu pour l’ensemble de la communauté internationale, qui a pour responsabilité de fournir tous les efforts pour que ce processus aboutisse.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel