مستقبل الصحراء الغربية

مدريد ــ تَعُج السياسة الدولية بمنازعات إقليمية لم تُحَلّ بعد، من المطالبات المتضاربة من قِبَل الصين واليابان بالسيادة على جزر سينكاكو/دياويو في بحر الصين الجنوبي إلى النزاع المطول بين أرمينيا وأذربيجان حول ناجورنو كاراباخ. ولكن أحد هذه النزاعات، حول الصحراء الغربية، كثيرا ما يُقابَل بالتجاهل والإهمال، على الرغم من الإمكانية الحقيقية المتوفرة لحله.

يبلغ عدد سكان الصحراء الغربية نحو 600 ألف نسمة على أرض تغطي نحو 102700 ميل مربع (266 ألف كيلومتر مربع)، وكانت مستعمرة أسبانية حتى عام 1975، وهي الأكبر بين 17 منطقة لا تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي وتسجلها الأمم المتحدة باعتبارها مناطق لم تبلغ وضعا سياسيا نهائيا. كانت المنطقة في طي النسيان طوال القسم الأكبر من العقود الأربعة المنصرمة، مع تأكيد المغرب وجبهة البوليساريو المؤيدة للاستقلال على مزاعمهما بالسيادة على هذه المنطقة. وتسيطر المغرب على نحو 80% من المنطقة؛ في حين تسيطر جبهة البوليساريو على 20% منها على الحدود مع الجزائر.

في الشهر الماضي، قمت بزيارة عاصمة الصحراء المغربية في المنطقة التي تسيطر عليها المغرب، مدينة العيون ــ وهي مدينة مشرقة ونابضة بالحياة وُلِدَت من مخفر أمامي استعماري أسباني يغطيه الغبار ــ لدراسة مدى استدامة عمليات مجموعة أو. سي. بي، وأنا عضو في مجلسها الاستشاري الدولي. والمجموعة من رواد إنتاج الفوسفات، وقادرة على الوصول إلى ما يقرب من 70% من احتياطيات الفوسفات في العالم. وهي تعمل في الصحراء الغربية من خلال شركتها التابعة "فوسبوكرا"، التي تمثل نحو 6% من حجم أعمال مجموعة أو. سي. بي، وما يقرب من 1.6% من احتياطياتها من الفوسفات.

ركزت زيارتي أولا على قياس أثر أنشطة فوسبوكرا، مثل الاستثمار في البنية الأساسية، ومراكز التدريب على أعمال البناء، والشراكات مع التعاونيات الزراعية. وثانيا، كان المفترض أن أنظر في مدى توافق هذه الأنشطة مع عقيدة الأمم المتحدة بشأن استغلال الموارد الطبيعية في المناطق التي لا تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي ــ على وجه التحديد، استفادة المنطقة وسكانها من هذه الموارد إلى أن يتم تقرير الوضع السياسي النهائي للصحراء الغربية.

ولكن متى يمكن تحديد هذا الوضع؟ كانت الأمم المتحدة تحاول الوساطة في التوصل إلى قرار منذ رحيل أسبانيا عن المنطقة وتحويل السيطرة الإدارية على الصحراء الغربية إلى موريتانيا والمغرب. وقد رحلت موريتانيا في عام 1979، لكي تترك المغرب في مواجهة جبهة البوليساريو، التي أعلنت مطالبتها بالسيادة على المنطقة في السنوات الأخيرة من السيطرة الأسبانية.

في عام 1991، وبعد ستة عشر عاما من الصراع، تمكنت الأمم المتحدة من التوسط لإقرار هدنة بين الطرفين، والتي شملت الوقف الفوري لإطلاق النار. وتحت رعاية مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة، بدأت المفاوضات، بهدف حل الصراع وتقرير وضع الصحراء الغربية في المستقبل، وأيضا تقرير مصير الآلاف من اللاجئين في معسكرات في الجزائر. وعلى طول الطريق وقعت بعض الأحداث المهمة التي اتسمت غالبا بشخصية مبعوثي الأمم المتحدة، كل في وقته. ولعل المبعوث الذي خلف أكبر الأثر كان وزير الخارجية الأميركية الأسبق جيمس بيكر، الذي قاد العملية بعد مناقشة الاستفتاء على استقلال الصحراء الغربية ــ التركيز الأولي للمحادثات ــ إلى حلول أوسع وأكثر مرونة.

في عام 2003، عندما كنت وزيرة خارجية أسبانيا، أتيحت لي الفرصة للمشاركة في أكثر مقترحات بيكر طموحا ــ ما يسمى خطة بيكر الثانية ــ التي توخت الحكم الذاتي تحت سلطة الصحراء الغربية لمدة خمس سنوات، على أن يعقب ذلك عقد استفتاء على الاستقلال. وفشلت الخطة، مما أدى في النهاية إلى استقالة بيكر كمبعوث للأمم المتحدة. لكن جوهر المحادثات تغير بشكل جوهري (برغم أن جبهة البوليساريو ظلت تركز على الاستفتاء الذي يتضمن الاستقلال كخيار).

في عام 2007، وبناء على اقتراح خليفة بيكر بأخذ "الواقع السياسي" للوضع في الاعتبار، افتتح مجلس الأمن الدولي مرحلة جديدة من المفاوضات من دون شروط مسبقة، بهدف التوصل إلى "حل سياسي مقبول لدى كل الأطراف". ودام هذا النهج حتى يومنا الحاضر، برعاية الدبلوماسي الأميركي السابق كريستوفر روس طوال السنوات العشر المنصرمة.

ولكن في مارس/آذار، أعلن روس استقالته من منصبه مبعوثا للأمم المتحدة. وفي الشهر التالي، أعلن الأمين العام الجديد للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو جوتيريس اعتزامه استئناف العملية. والآن بعد تعيين مبعوث جديد للأمم المتحدة ــ الرئيس الألماني السابق هورست كوهلر ــ تجدد الأمل في تحقيق تقدم.

كان الاقتناع المشترك بعدم وجود بديل لعملة التفاوض برعاية الأمم المتحدة هو أعظم مواطن قوتها. ولكنه أيضا إطار هش يواجه تحديات متصاعدة. ففي العام الماضي، نشأت نقطة اشتعال محتملة في منطقة تسمى جرجيرات، حيث أرسلت جبهة البوليساريو قوات إلى منطقة عازلة أقامتها الأمم المتحدة. وعلاوة على ذلك، طُرِد أعضاء قوة حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة، ثم أعيد إدخالهم إلى المنطقة في وقت لاحق. وهناك أيضا دعاوى قضائية لدى محكمة العدل الأوروبية بشأن تنفيذ الاتفاقيات التجارية بين المغرب والاتحاد الأوروبي في المنطقة. ولذلك، تُعَد هذه اللحظة فرصة عظيمة لدفع العملية إلى الأمام، ولكن الأمر لا يخلو أيضا من مخاطر كبرى.

في هذا السياق، يجدر بنا أن نحقق في الحملة العدوانية الجديدة التي تشنها جبهة البوليساريو ضد أطراف ثالثة في المنطقة. ففي نهاية إبريل/نيسان ــ بعد يوم واحد فقط من موافقة مجلس الأمن على دعوة جوتيريس إلى استئناف عملية التفاوض ــ تقدمت جبهة البوليساريو بطعن   قانوني أمام محكمة مدنية في جنوب أفريقيا، سعيا إلى الاستيلاء على شحنة من الفوسفات المستخرج من المنطقة. وبعد أيام، تقدمت بطعن آخر في بنما ضد سفينة أخرى. ورفضت المحكمة في بنما الدعوى، مشيرة إلى أنها مسألة دبلوماسية ودولية، ولكن الدعوى في جنوب أفريقيا لا تزال قائمة.

الواقع أن هذا التكتيك القائم على استخدام محاكم مدنية في دول ثالثة لإيذاء المغرب لن يُفضي إلا إلى تقويض عميلة الأمم المتحدة. ولن يتسنى التوصل إلى حل للصراع في الصحراء الغربية إلا إذا التزمت الأطراف كافة ــ وخاصة المغرب وجبهة البوليساريو، ولكن أيضا الدول المجاورة، وخاصة الجزائر ــ بالقيام بذلك. الواقع أن المجتمع الدولي بأسره لديه مصلحة في نجاح عملية الأمم المتحدة ــ وتقع على عاتقه مسؤولية القيام بكل ما في الإمكان لجلب هذه النتيجة.

