مستقبل الصحراء الغربية

مدريد ــ تَعُج السياسة الدولية بمنازعات إقليمية لم تُحَلّ بعد، من المطالبات المتضاربة من قِبَل الصين واليابان بالسيادة على جزر سينكاكو/دياويو في بحر الصين الجنوبي إلى النزاع المطول بين أرمينيا وأذربيجان حول ناجورنو كاراباخ. ولكن أحد هذه النزاعات، حول الصحراء الغربية، كثيرا ما يُقابَل بالتجاهل والإهمال، على الرغم من الإمكانية الحقيقية المتوفرة لحله.
يبلغ عدد سكان الصحراء الغربية نحو 600 ألف نسمة على أرض تغطي نحو 102700 ميل مربع (266 ألف كيلومتر مربع)، وكانت مستعمرة أسبانية حتى عام 1975، وهي الأكبر بين 17 منطقة لا تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي وتسجلها الأمم المتحدة باعتبارها مناطق لم تبلغ وضعا سياسيا نهائيا. كانت المنطقة في طي النسيان طوال القسم الأكبر من العقود الأربعة المنصرمة، مع تأكيد المغرب وجبهة البوليساريو المؤيدة للاستقلال على مزاعمهما بالسيادة على هذه المنطقة. وتسيطر المغرب على نحو 80% من المنطقة؛ في حين تسيطر جبهة البوليساريو على 20% منها على الحدود مع الجزائر.
في الشهر الماضي، قمت بزيارة عاصمة الصحراء المغربية في المنطقة التي تسيطر عليها المغرب، مدينة العيون ــ وهي مدينة مشرقة ونابضة بالحياة وُلِدَت من مخفر أمامي استعماري أسباني يغطيه الغبار ــ لدراسة مدى استدامة عمليات مجموعة أو. سي. بي، وأنا عضو في مجلسها الاستشاري الدولي. والمجموعة من رواد إنتاج الفوسفات، وقادرة على الوصول إلى ما يقرب من 70% من احتياطيات الفوسفات في العالم. وهي تعمل في الصحراء الغربية من خلال شركتها التابعة "فوسبوكرا"، التي تمثل نحو 6% من حجم أعمال مجموعة أو. سي. بي، وما يقرب من 1.6% من احتياطياتها من الفوسفات.
ركزت زيارتي أولا على قياس أثر أنشطة فوسبوكرا، مثل الاستثمار في البنية الأساسية، ومراكز التدريب على أعمال البناء، والشراكات مع التعاونيات الزراعية. وثانيا، كان المفترض أن أنظر في مدى توافق هذه الأنشطة مع عقيدة الأمم المتحدة بشأن استغلال الموارد الطبيعية في المناطق التي لا تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي ــ على وجه التحديد، استفادة المنطقة وسكانها من هذه الموارد إلى أن يتم تقرير الوضع السياسي النهائي للصحراء الغربية.
ولكن متى يمكن تحديد هذا الوضع؟ كانت الأمم المتحدة تحاول الوساطة في التوصل إلى قرار منذ رحيل أسبانيا عن المنطقة وتحويل السيطرة الإدارية على الصحراء الغربية إلى موريتانيا والمغرب. وقد رحلت موريتانيا في عام 1979، لكي تترك المغرب في مواجهة جبهة البوليساريو، التي أعلنت مطالبتها بالسيادة على المنطقة في السنوات الأخيرة من السيطرة الأسبانية.
في عام 1991، وبعد ستة عشر عاما من الصراع، تمكنت الأمم المتحدة من التوسط لإقرار هدنة بين الطرفين، والتي شملت الوقف الفوري لإطلاق النار. وتحت رعاية مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة، بدأت المفاوضات، بهدف حل الصراع وتقرير وضع الصحراء الغربية في المستقبل، وأيضا تقرير مصير الآلاف من اللاجئين في معسكرات في الجزائر. وعلى طول الطريق وقعت بعض الأحداث المهمة التي اتسمت غالبا بشخصية مبعوثي الأمم المتحدة، كل في وقته. ولعل المبعوث الذي خلف أكبر الأثر كان وزير الخارجية الأميركية الأسبق جيمس بيكر، الذي قاد العملية بعد مناقشة الاستفتاء على استقلال الصحراء الغربية ــ التركيز الأولي للمحادثات ــ إلى حلول أوسع وأكثر مرونة.
في عام 2003، عندما كنت وزيرة خارجية أسبانيا، أتيحت لي الفرصة للمشاركة في أكثر مقترحات بيكر طموحا ــ ما يسمى خطة بيكر الثانية ــ التي توخت الحكم الذاتي تحت سلطة الصحراء الغربية لمدة خمس سنوات، على أن يعقب ذلك عقد استفتاء على الاستقلال. وفشلت الخطة، مما أدى في النهاية إلى استقالة بيكر كمبعوث للأمم المتحدة. لكن جوهر المحادثات تغير بشكل جوهري (برغم أن جبهة البوليساريو ظلت تركز على الاستفتاء الذي يتضمن الاستقلال كخيار).
في عام 2007، وبناء على اقتراح خليفة بيكر بأخذ "الواقع السياسي" للوضع في الاعتبار، افتتح مجلس الأمن الدولي مرحلة جديدة من المفاوضات من دون شروط مسبقة، بهدف التوصل إلى "حل سياسي مقبول لدى كل الأطراف". ودام هذا النهج حتى يومنا الحاضر، برعاية الدبلوماسي الأميركي السابق كريستوفر روس طوال السنوات العشر المنصرمة.
ولكن في مارس/آذار، أعلن روس استقالته من منصبه مبعوثا للأمم المتحدة. وفي الشهر التالي، أعلن الأمين العام الجديد للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو جوتيريس اعتزامه استئناف العملية. والآن بعد تعيين مبعوث جديد للأمم المتحدة ــ الرئيس الألماني السابق هورست كوهلر ــ تجدد الأمل في تحقيق تقدم.
كان الاقتناع المشترك بعدم وجود بديل لعملة التفاوض برعاية الأمم المتحدة هو أعظم مواطن قوتها. ولكنه أيضا إطار هش يواجه تحديات متصاعدة. ففي العام الماضي، نشأت نقطة اشتعال محتملة في منطقة تسمى جرجيرات، حيث أرسلت جبهة البوليساريو قوات إلى منطقة عازلة أقامتها الأمم المتحدة. وعلاوة على ذلك، طُرِد أعضاء قوة حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة، ثم أعيد إدخالهم إلى المنطقة في وقت لاحق. وهناك أيضا دعاوى قضائية لدى محكمة العدل الأوروبية بشأن تنفيذ الاتفاقيات التجارية بين المغرب والاتحاد الأوروبي في المنطقة. ولذلك، تُعَد هذه اللحظة فرصة عظيمة لدفع العملية إلى الأمام، ولكن الأمر لا يخلو أيضا من مخاطر كبرى.
في هذا السياق، يجدر بنا أن نحقق في الحملة العدوانية الجديدة التي تشنها جبهة البوليساريو ضد أطراف ثالثة في المنطقة. ففي نهاية إبريل/نيسان ــ بعد يوم واحد فقط من موافقة مجلس الأمن على دعوة جوتيريس إلى استئناف عملية التفاوض ــ تقدمت جبهة البوليساريو بطعن قانوني أمام محكمة مدنية في جنوب أفريقيا، سعيا إلى الاستيلاء على شحنة من الفوسفات المستخرج من المنطقة. وبعد أيام، تقدمت بطعن آخر في بنما ضد سفينة أخرى. ورفضت المحكمة في بنما الدعوى، مشيرة إلى أنها مسألة دبلوماسية ودولية، ولكن الدعوى في جنوب أفريقيا لا تزال قائمة.
الواقع أن هذا التكتيك القائم على استخدام محاكم مدنية في دول ثالثة لإيذاء المغرب لن يُفضي إلا إلى تقويض عميلة الأمم المتحدة. ولن يتسنى التوصل إلى حل للصراع في الصحراء الغربية إلا إذا التزمت الأطراف كافة ــ وخاصة المغرب وجبهة البوليساريو، ولكن أيضا الدول المجاورة، وخاصة الجزائر ــ بالقيام بذلك. الواقع أن المجتمع الدولي بأسره لديه مصلحة في نجاح عملية الأمم المتحدة ــ وتقع على عاتقه مسؤولية القيام بكل ما في الإمكان لجلب هذه النتيجة.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Moha Ennaji
This is an interesting and objective article. But I wonder why Ana Palacio, who is a respectable international diplomat, does not speak about the Moroccan Sahara knowing that the Hague International Court of Justice had decided in 1975 that The so-called Western Sahara was never an inhabited desert land and has historically been a Moroccan territory and its people have always had allegiance to the Moroccan king. Historically, the Sahara has never been an independent State.
Also the author forgot to mention the various links between the Polisario Front and the Al-Qaeda in the :aghreb terrorist groups, and the danger that they pose to North Africa and Western Europe. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio is seeking to help resolve the long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and the indigenous Saharawi people in Western Sahara, led by the Polisario Front. In view of so many conflicts that dog many parts of the world, this region is hardly on the radar.
Western Sahara is a sparsely-populated area of mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa. A former Spanish colony between 1884 and 1975, a conflict erupted when Morocco annexed the then Spanish Sahara in 1975 after Spain's departure. A 16-year-long insurgency led by Polisario ended with a UN-brokered truce in 1991 and the promise of a referendum on independence. has been delayed for years by rows with Morocco over who would be eligible to vote.
Today Morocco controls about 80%; the Polisario Front holds the remaining 20%, on the border with Algeria, which backed the Polisario's territorial claims in a guerilla war against Morocco. The Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) declared by the Polisario Front in 1976 is now recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union. Home to phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast, Western Sahara is also believed to have as yet untapped offshore oil deposits.
The row over the Western Sahara has further strained relations between Algeria and Morocco. The former sees the Polisario as a useful wedge against the latter. Algeria shut its land border with its rival, Morocco in 1994 after Rabat imposed visa regulations on Algerian visitors in the wake of a terrorist attack in Marrakech. The border between the two countries, which runs for about 1,600km, is one of the longest closed frontiers in the world.
Although Algeria backed the Polisario Front in its fight for independence ever since 1975. it is said to oppose autonomy in the Western Sahara, because it fears a precedent which could likely unravel Algerian control over its own restive Berber provinces.
The reason why the Polisario rejected James Baker's 2001 proposal, was that it would have to abandon the long-promised referendum on Western Sahara's future and accept the territory as a part of Morocco, but with considerable autonomy. Another American diplomat, Christopher Ross resigned. The new UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres wants to restart negotiations by appointing former German President Horst Köhler.
While the US sided with Morocco, Polisario is allegedly involved in smuggling schemes, and linked to Al Qaeda in Maghreb (AQIM). Its smugglers also transport African migrants northward toward Europe, and jihadis and weaponry southward from Libya, through Algeria, and across the increasingly unstable Sahel.
The author calls for a solution to the Western Saharan conflict, which will have to involve all parties - "especially Morocco and the Polisario Front, but also neighboring countries, particularly Algeria. In fact, the entire international community has a stake in the success of the UN process." The problem is that Polisario wants total independence, not more autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. Unfortunately Trump has no appetite to be involved in a country that isn't of economic interest to the US. Budget cut has taken a toll on America's diplomatc prowess. Perhaps the EU can help mediate, because it wants stability in North Africa to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Sidi Omar
As the author recognises, indeed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975 and now occupied by Morocco, is “the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations”. However, this seems to be the only undisputed fact that the whole article contains. For the most part, the author does nothing more than rehash a series of hollow and propagandistic statements, whose source is not hard to identify, perhaps to demonstrate her credentials to serve on the international advisory board of the OCP Group, the main Moroccan owned-corporation involved in plundering the Sahrawi phosphates since 1975.
The author mentions her field visit to the occupied capital of Western Sahara, El Aaiún, (not “Laayoune” as the author in this case seems to prefer the French spelling than the Spanish one!). However, she does not disclose the basis on which she has considered “how well [Phosboucraa’s activities] conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined”. Yet it is clear from her narrative that she did not meet any of the indigenous Sahrawis especially the human rights activists and those engaged in campaigning for the protection of the natural resources of the territory. If she had met any of these people and listened to their testimonies, she would have reconsidered her “professional” tone and revealed the reality that her employer, the OCP Group, and the Moroccan authorities have sought to hide. The reality of abject poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and politically motivated repression against the indigenous Sahrawis who continue to be treated as second citizens in their own country and deprived of their natural resources.
Finally, it is really interesting to see how a person who used to serve as a prominent public servant in a Western democratic country, Spain, is capable of embracing, in an unconvincing and embarrassing way, the discourse of the new employer, which is the despotic regime of Morocco in this case. I am referring to the author’s description of the legal cases brought by the Frente POLISARIO, on behalf of the Sahrawi people, before European and other courts as an “aggressive new campaign against third parties”. In other words, what the author wants us to believe is that using peaceful and legal ways to defend the inalienable right of permanent sovereignty of the Sahrawi people over their natural resources, which is enshrined in UN resolutions, is “objectionable” mainly because it seeks “to hurt Morocco”. Moroccan officials could not have said it better. However, it would have been better for the author to show at least some minimum respect for the basic norms of international law and legality in this particular case instead of having her credibility and professional credentials being compromised in an attempt to please the rulers of one of the remaining vestiges of absolutist monarchies in our modern world. Read more
