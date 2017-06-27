3

Sáhara Occidental

MADRID – La política internacional abunda en disputas territoriales sin resolver: desde las reivindicaciones de Japón y China sobre las Islas Senkaku/Diaoyu, al prolongado desacuerdo fronterizo entre Armenia y Azerbaiyán por Nagorno-Karabaj. En este ámbito, poca atención se presta al Sáhara Occidental, pese a que se ha abierto un periodo con expectativas claras de avances hacia la consecución de un acuerdo.

Con cerca de 600.000 habitantes y una superficie de 266.000 km2, el Sáhara Occidental —colonia española hasta 1975—, es el más grande de los 17 territorios no autónomos que figuran en el listado de Naciones Unidas (NNUU) cuyo status político definitivo está todavía pendiente. Poca atención internacional se ha proyectado durante las cuatro décadas pasadas sobre esta cuestión que enfrenta a Marruecos, que controla al 80% del territorio, y al grupo independentista Frente Polisario, que controla el 20% restante, fronterizo con Argelia.

El mes pasado viajé a la capital El Aiún —ciudad vibrante, innegablemente interesante, surgida de la antigua cuadrícula española— para examinar la sostenibilidad de las operaciones del Grupo OCP, de cuyo Consejo Asesor Internacional formo parte. El Grupo OCP es el primer productor global de fosfato y sus reservas superan el 70 % de los depósitos mundiales estimados. Lleva a cabo sus operaciones en el territorio a través de su filial Phosboucraa, que representa aproximadamente el 6% de la cifra de negocio del grupo y el 1,6% de sus reservas.

Mi visita tenía por objeto medir el impacto de las actividades de Phosboucraa —inversiones en infraestructuras, creación de centros de formación, colaboraciones con cooperativas agrícolas, entre otras— desde la perspectiva de su ajuste a la doctrina de NNUU sobre explotación de recursos naturales en territorios no autónomos, fundamentada en los beneficios para el territorio y sus habitantes en tanto se determina su status político definitivo.

Pero, ¿cuándo se definirá el status del Sáhara Occidental? Desde que España salió del territorio y transfirió su administración a Mauritania y Marruecos, la solución a la situación creada se ha residenciado en el marco de NNUU. Tras la retirada de Mauritania en 1979, la disputa se centra en Marruecos y el Frente Polisario (cuya actividad y reivindicaciones datan de los últimos años de la colonización española).

En 1991, tras 16 años de hostilidades, las dos partes firmaron un alto el fuego respaldado por NNUU. Se inició entonces un proceso de negociación bajo los auspicios del Consejo de Seguridad de NNUU con el fin de alcanzar un acuerdo que tanto determine el status del Sáhara Occidental, cuanto resuelva la cuestión de los miles de refugiados de los campos de Argelia.

En un principio, las conversaciones se centraron en la organización de un referéndum de independencia. Progresivamente el proceso ha ganado amplitud. Por el camino se han sucedido varios hitos bajo la influencia de los distintos enviados de NNUU. Pero probablemente ninguno de ellos haya tenido un impacto tan significativo como el ex secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, James Baker, que desencalló el debate de la idea única de un referéndum de independencia y lo acercó a soluciones más amplias y flexibles.

En 2003, como Ministra de Asuntos Exteriores tuve ocasión de calibrar la propuesta más ambiciosa de Baker —conocida como “Plan Baker II”— que esbozaba un periodo de cinco años de autonomía seguido de un referéndum con opción de independencia. Pese a su fracaso, a la dimisión de Baker y a que el Frente Polisario persiste en su pugna por un referéndum que contemple la independencia como una de las alternativas, el plan supuso una alteración fundamental en el ámbito de las negociaciones.

En 2007, bajo recomendación del sucesor de Baker de tener en cuenta la “realidad política” de la situación, el Consejo de Seguridad abrió una nueva fase de negociaciones sin condiciones previas, con vistas a alcanzar “una solución política mutuamente aceptable”. Este enfoque, se mantiene hoy, alentado durante casi 10 años por el diplomático estadounidense Christopher Ross, que dimitió el pasado mes de marzo.

En abril, el nuevo secretario general, António Guterres, hizo pública su intención de relanzar el proceso y en mayo nombró al expresidente alemán Horst Köhler enviado de NNUU. Se abre así un periodo con expectativas claras de avances hacia la consecución del acuerdo.

No hay alternativa al proceso de negociación de NNUU. Esta convicción compartida es su gran fortaleza. Pero destaca la fragilidad de la situación ante un número creciente de focos de tensión. En este último año: expulsión y readmisión del territorio de miembros de la MINURSO; envío de tropas por el Frente Polisario a la zona de separación de Guerguerat, bajo control de NNUU; procedimientos ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea sobre la aplicación en el territorio de acuerdos comerciales entre Marruecos y la UE. Con todo ello, sobre las indudables oportunidades para el proceso, se ciernen riesgos no menores.

Y en este contexto, cabe cuestionar la agresiva campaña contra terceros iniciada recientemente por el Frente Polisario. A finales de abril —un día después de que la llamada de Guterres al relanzamiento del proceso recibiera el apoyo del Consejo de Seguridad—, el Frente Polisario emprendió una acción legal ante la jurisdicción civil sudafricana solicitando el embargo de un cargamento de fosfato extraído del territorio. Días después planteó un pleito similar ante un tribunal panameño. Este último rechazó la acción por tratarse de una cuestión diplomática internacional. Por el contrario, en Sudáfrica el caso sigue abierto.

Esta táctica, nunca seguida antes, de utilizar jurisdicciones domésticas para dañar a Marruecos únicamente logrará menoscabar el proceso. La solución al conflicto del Sáhara Occidental sólo vendrá de la mano del compromiso de todas las partes implicadas —fundamentalmente Marruecos y el Frente Polisario, pero también los países vecinos, en particular Argelia—. El éxito del proceso de NNUU interpela a la comunidad internacional y su responsabilidad de no escatimar esfuerzos en alcanzarlo.