Sáhara Occidental

Sidi Omar JUN 27, 2017

As the author recognises, indeed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975 and now occupied by Morocco, is “the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations”. However, this seems to be the only undisputed fact that the whole article contains. For the most part, the author does nothing more than rehash a series of hollow and propagandistic statements, whose source is not hard to identify, perhaps to demonstrate her credentials to serve on the international advisory board of the OCP Group, the main Moroccan owned-corporation involved in plundering the Sahrawi phosphates since 1975.

The author mentions her field visit to the occupied capital of Western Sahara, El Aaiún, (not “Laayoune” as the author in this case seems to prefer the French spelling than the Spanish one!). However, she does not disclose the basis on which she has considered “how well [Phosboucraa’s activities] conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined”. Yet it is clear from her narrative that she did not meet any of the indigenous Sahrawis especially the human rights activists and those engaged in campaigning for the protection of the natural resources of the territory. If she had met any of these people and listened to their testimonies, she would have reconsidered her “professional” tone and revealed the reality that her employer, the OCP Group, and the Moroccan authorities have sought to hide. The reality of abject poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and politically motivated repression against the indigenous Sahrawis who continue to be treated as second citizens in their own country and deprived of their natural resources.

Finally, it is really interesting to see how a person who used to serve as a prominent public servant in a Western democratic country, Spain, is capable of embracing, in an unconvincing and embarrassing way, the discourse of the new employer, which is the despotic regime of Morocco in this case. I am referring to the author’s description of the legal cases brought by the Frente POLISARIO, on behalf of the Sahrawi people, before European and other courts as an “aggressive new campaign against third parties”. In other words, what the author wants us to believe is that using peaceful and legal ways to defend the inalienable right of permanent sovereignty of the Sahrawi people over their natural resources, which is enshrined in UN resolutions, is “objectionable” mainly because it seeks “to hurt Morocco”. Moroccan officials could not have said it better. However, it would have been better for the author to show at least some minimum respect for the basic norms of international law and legality in this particular case instead of having her credibility and professional credentials being compromised in an attempt to please the rulers of one of the remaining vestiges of absolutist monarchies in our modern world. Read more