MADRID – La política internacional abunda en disputas territoriales sin resolver: desde las reivindicaciones de Japón y China sobre las Islas Senkaku/Diaoyu, al prolongado desacuerdo fronterizo entre Armenia y Azerbaiyán por Nagorno-Karabaj. En este ámbito, poca atención se presta al Sáhara Occidental, pese a que se ha abierto un periodo con expectativas claras de avances hacia la consecución de un acuerdo.
Con cerca de 600.000 habitantes y una superficie de 266.000 km2, el Sáhara Occidental —colonia española hasta 1975—, es el más grande de los 17 territorios no autónomos que figuran en el listado de Naciones Unidas (NNUU) cuyo status político definitivo está todavía pendiente. Poca atención internacional se ha proyectado durante las cuatro décadas pasadas sobre esta cuestión que enfrenta a Marruecos, que controla al 80% del territorio, y al grupo independentista Frente Polisario, que controla el 20% restante, fronterizo con Argelia.
El mes pasado viajé a la capital El Aiún —ciudad vibrante, innegablemente interesante, surgida de la antigua cuadrícula española— para examinar la sostenibilidad de las operaciones del Grupo OCP, de cuyo Consejo Asesor Internacional formo parte. El Grupo OCP es el primer productor global de fosfato y sus reservas superan el 70 % de los depósitos mundiales estimados. Lleva a cabo sus operaciones en el territorio a través de su filial Phosboucraa, que representa aproximadamente el 6% de la cifra de negocio del grupo y el 1,6% de sus reservas.
Mi visita tenía por objeto medir el impacto de las actividades de Phosboucraa —inversiones en infraestructuras, creación de centros de formación, colaboraciones con cooperativas agrícolas, entre otras— desde la perspectiva de su ajuste a la doctrina de NNUU sobre explotación de recursos naturales en territorios no autónomos, fundamentada en los beneficios para el territorio y sus habitantes en tanto se determina su status político definitivo.
Pero, ¿cuándo se definirá el status del Sáhara Occidental? Desde que España salió del territorio y transfirió su administración a Mauritania y Marruecos, la solución a la situación creada se ha residenciado en el marco de NNUU. Tras la retirada de Mauritania en 1979, la disputa se centra en Marruecos y el Frente Polisario (cuya actividad y reivindicaciones datan de los últimos años de la colonización española).
En 1991, tras 16 años de hostilidades, las dos partes firmaron un alto el fuego respaldado por NNUU. Se inició entonces un proceso de negociación bajo los auspicios del Consejo de Seguridad de NNUU con el fin de alcanzar un acuerdo que tanto determine el status del Sáhara Occidental, cuanto resuelva la cuestión de los miles de refugiados de los campos de Argelia.
En un principio, las conversaciones se centraron en la organización de un referéndum de independencia. Progresivamente el proceso ha ganado amplitud. Por el camino se han sucedido varios hitos bajo la influencia de los distintos enviados de NNUU. Pero probablemente ninguno de ellos haya tenido un impacto tan significativo como el ex secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, James Baker, que desencalló el debate de la idea única de un referéndum de independencia y lo acercó a soluciones más amplias y flexibles.
En 2003, como Ministra de Asuntos Exteriores tuve ocasión de calibrar la propuesta más ambiciosa de Baker —conocida como “Plan Baker II”— que esbozaba un periodo de cinco años de autonomía seguido de un referéndum con opción de independencia. Pese a su fracaso, a la dimisión de Baker y a que el Frente Polisario persiste en su pugna por un referéndum que contemple la independencia como una de las alternativas, el plan supuso una alteración fundamental en el ámbito de las negociaciones.
En 2007, bajo recomendación del sucesor de Baker de tener en cuenta la “realidad política” de la situación, el Consejo de Seguridad abrió una nueva fase de negociaciones sin condiciones previas, con vistas a alcanzar “una solución política mutuamente aceptable”. Este enfoque, se mantiene hoy, alentado durante casi 10 años por el diplomático estadounidense Christopher Ross, que dimitió el pasado mes de marzo.
En abril, el nuevo secretario general, António Guterres, hizo pública su intención de relanzar el proceso y en mayo nombró al expresidente alemán Horst Köhler enviado de NNUU. Se abre así un periodo con expectativas claras de avances hacia la consecución del acuerdo.
No hay alternativa al proceso de negociación de NNUU. Esta convicción compartida es su gran fortaleza. Pero destaca la fragilidad de la situación ante un número creciente de focos de tensión. En este último año: expulsión y readmisión del territorio de miembros de la MINURSO; envío de tropas por el Frente Polisario a la zona de separación de Guerguerat, bajo control de NNUU; procedimientos ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea sobre la aplicación en el territorio de acuerdos comerciales entre Marruecos y la UE. Con todo ello, sobre las indudables oportunidades para el proceso, se ciernen riesgos no menores.
Y en este contexto, cabe cuestionar la agresiva campaña contra terceros iniciada recientemente por el Frente Polisario. A finales de abril —un día después de que la llamada de Guterres al relanzamiento del proceso recibiera el apoyo del Consejo de Seguridad—, el Frente Polisario emprendió una acción legal ante la jurisdicción civil sudafricana solicitando el embargo de un cargamento de fosfato extraído del territorio. Días después planteó un pleito similar ante un tribunal panameño. Este último rechazó la acción por tratarse de una cuestión diplomática internacional. Por el contrario, en Sudáfrica el caso sigue abierto.
Esta táctica, nunca seguida antes, de utilizar jurisdicciones domésticas para dañar a Marruecos únicamente logrará menoscabar el proceso. La solución al conflicto del Sáhara Occidental sólo vendrá de la mano del compromiso de todas las partes implicadas —fundamentalmente Marruecos y el Frente Polisario, pero también los países vecinos, en particular Argelia—. El éxito del proceso de NNUU interpela a la comunidad internacional y su responsabilidad de no escatimar esfuerzos en alcanzarlo.
Comment Commented Moha Ennaji
This is an interesting and objective article. But I wonder why Ana Palacio, who is a respectable international diplomat, does not speak about the Moroccan Sahara knowing that the Hague International Court of Justice had decided in 1975 that The so-called Western Sahara was never an inhabited desert land and has historically been a Moroccan territory and its people have always had allegiance to the Moroccan king. Historically, the Sahara has never been an independent State.
Also the author forgot to mention the various links between the Polisario Front and the Al-Qaeda in the :aghreb terrorist groups, and the danger that they pose to North Africa and Western Europe. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio is seeking to help resolve the long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and the indigenous Saharawi people in Western Sahara, led by the Polisario Front. In view of so many conflicts that dog many parts of the world, this region is hardly on the radar.
Western Sahara is a sparsely-populated area of mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa. A former Spanish colony between 1884 and 1975, a conflict erupted when Morocco annexed the then Spanish Sahara in 1975 after Spain's departure. A 16-year-long insurgency led by Polisario ended with a UN-brokered truce in 1991 and the promise of a referendum on independence. has been delayed for years by rows with Morocco over who would be eligible to vote.
Today Morocco controls about 80%; the Polisario Front holds the remaining 20%, on the border with Algeria, which backed the Polisario's territorial claims in a guerilla war against Morocco. The Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) declared by the Polisario Front in 1976 is now recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union. Home to phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast, Western Sahara is also believed to have as yet untapped offshore oil deposits.
The row over the Western Sahara has further strained relations between Algeria and Morocco. The former sees the Polisario as a useful wedge against the latter. Algeria shut its land border with its rival, Morocco in 1994 after Rabat imposed visa regulations on Algerian visitors in the wake of a terrorist attack in Marrakech. The border between the two countries, which runs for about 1,600km, is one of the longest closed frontiers in the world.
Although Algeria backed the Polisario Front in its fight for independence ever since 1975. it is said to oppose autonomy in the Western Sahara, because it fears a precedent which could likely unravel Algerian control over its own restive Berber provinces.
The reason why the Polisario rejected James Baker's 2001 proposal, was that it would have to abandon the long-promised referendum on Western Sahara's future and accept the territory as a part of Morocco, but with considerable autonomy. Another American diplomat, Christopher Ross resigned. The new UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres wants to restart negotiations by appointing former German President Horst Köhler.
While the US sided with Morocco, Polisario is allegedly involved in smuggling schemes, and linked to Al Qaeda in Maghreb (AQIM). Its smugglers also transport African migrants northward toward Europe, and jihadis and weaponry southward from Libya, through Algeria, and across the increasingly unstable Sahel.
The author calls for a solution to the Western Saharan conflict, which will have to involve all parties - "especially Morocco and the Polisario Front, but also neighboring countries, particularly Algeria. In fact, the entire international community has a stake in the success of the UN process." The problem is that Polisario wants total independence, not more autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. Unfortunately Trump has no appetite to be involved in a country that isn't of economic interest to the US. Budget cut has taken a toll on America's diplomatc prowess. Perhaps the EU can help mediate, because it wants stability in North Africa to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Sidi Omar
As the author recognises, indeed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975 and now occupied by Morocco, is “the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations”. However, this seems to be the only undisputed fact that the whole article contains. For the most part, the author does nothing more than rehash a series of hollow and propagandistic statements, whose source is not hard to identify, perhaps to demonstrate her credentials to serve on the international advisory board of the OCP Group, the main Moroccan owned-corporation involved in plundering the Sahrawi phosphates since 1975.
The author mentions her field visit to the occupied capital of Western Sahara, El Aaiún, (not “Laayoune” as the author in this case seems to prefer the French spelling than the Spanish one!). However, she does not disclose the basis on which she has considered “how well [Phosboucraa’s activities] conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined”. Yet it is clear from her narrative that she did not meet any of the indigenous Sahrawis especially the human rights activists and those engaged in campaigning for the protection of the natural resources of the territory. If she had met any of these people and listened to their testimonies, she would have reconsidered her “professional” tone and revealed the reality that her employer, the OCP Group, and the Moroccan authorities have sought to hide. The reality of abject poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and politically motivated repression against the indigenous Sahrawis who continue to be treated as second citizens in their own country and deprived of their natural resources.
Finally, it is really interesting to see how a person who used to serve as a prominent public servant in a Western democratic country, Spain, is capable of embracing, in an unconvincing and embarrassing way, the discourse of the new employer, which is the despotic regime of Morocco in this case. I am referring to the author’s description of the legal cases brought by the Frente POLISARIO, on behalf of the Sahrawi people, before European and other courts as an “aggressive new campaign against third parties”. In other words, what the author wants us to believe is that using peaceful and legal ways to defend the inalienable right of permanent sovereignty of the Sahrawi people over their natural resources, which is enshrined in UN resolutions, is “objectionable” mainly because it seeks “to hurt Morocco”. Moroccan officials could not have said it better. However, it would have been better for the author to show at least some minimum respect for the basic norms of international law and legality in this particular case instead of having her credibility and professional credentials being compromised in an attempt to please the rulers of one of the remaining vestiges of absolutist monarchies in our modern world. Read more
