Die Zukunft der Westsahara

MADRID – Die internationale Politik ist voller ungelöster Territorialkonflikte, von dem Streit zwischen China und Japan über die Inseln Senkaku/Diaoyu im Ostchinesischen Meer bis hin zu dem langen Zwist zwischen Armenien und Aserbaidschan über Nagarno-Karabakh. Aber einer dieser Konflikte wird oft übersehen, und das, obwohl es eine reale Chance gibt, ihn zu lösen.
Die Westsahara, mit einer Bevölkerung von circa 600.000 auf einem Gebiet von ungefähr 266.000 Quadratkilometern, war bis 1975 spanische Kolonie. Sie ist das größte der 17 Territorien auf der Liste der Vereinten Nationen der Territorien ohne Selbstregierung. Im Westsahara-Konflikt konnte in den letzten vier Jahrzehnten keine Einigung erzielt werden, weil sowohl Marokko als auch die Frente Polisario Ansprüche geltend machen. Marokko kontrolliert circa 80 Prozent, die Frente Polisario die verbleibenden 20 Prozent, an der Grenze zu Algerien.
Ich habe die von Marokko kontrollierte Hauptstadt der Westsahara, Laayoune im vergangenen Monat besucht. Aus einem staubigen spanischen Außenposten ist eine lebendige und strahlende Stadt geworden. Zweck meiner Reise war es, die Nachhaltigkeit der Aktivitäten der OCP-Gruppe zu überprüfen, in dessen internationalem Aufsichtsrat ich Mitglied bin. Die OCP-Gruppe ist ein führender Phosphat-Hersteller, mit Zugang zu etwa 70 Prozent der Phosphatreserven der Welt. Sie führt ihre Geschäfte in der Westsahara über ihre Tochtergesellschaft Phosboucraa, die circa sechs Prozent des Umsatzes und circa 1,6 Prozent der Phosphatreserven darstellt.
Bei meinem Besuch ging es zunächst darum, die Folgen der Operationen von Phosboucraa zu bewerten, wie Investitionen in Infrastruktur, Aufbau von Schulungszentren und Partnerschaften mit landwirtschaftlichen Kooperativen. Darüber hinaus sollte ich beurteilen, wie gut sich diese Aktivitäten mit der UN-Doktrin zur Nutzung natürlicher Ressourcen in Territorien ohne Selbstregierung vereinbaren lassen. Denn Ziel muss es sein, dass sie dem Territorium und seiner Bevölkerung nutzen, bis die Westsahara einen endgültigen politischen Status erreicht hat.
Aber wann wird ihr Status festgelegt werden? Die UNO versucht, eine Lösung zu finden, seitdem Spanien das Gebiet verlassen und die administrative Kontrolle auf Mauretanien und Marokko übertragen hat. Mauretanien hat sich 1979 zurückgezogen, so dass nur noch Marokko übrigblieb, um sich der Frente Polisario entgegen zu stellen, die ihren Anspruch auf das Gebiet in den letzten Jahren der spanischen Kontrolle bekanntgab.
1991 gelang es der UNO nach einem 16-jährigen Konflikt, einen Waffenstillstand zwischen den beiden Parteien zu erzielen, zu dem eine sofortige Feuerpause gehörte. Unter der Schirmherrschaft des UN-Sicherheitsrates begannen Verhandlungen mit dem Ziel, den Konflikt zu lösen und nicht nur den Status der Westsahara endgültig zu bestimmen, sondern auch den Tausender Flüchtlinge in Flüchtlingslagern in Algerien. Es gab einige Durchbrüche, die immer auch von der Persönlichkeit des jeweiligen UN-Sonderbeauftragten abhängig waren. Der Gesandte, der möglicherweise den größten Erfolg erzielte, war ein ehemaliger US-Außenminister, der den Fokus von dem anfänglichen Ziel der Gespräche – ein Referendum über die Unabhängigkeit der Westsahara – auf breitere, flexiblere Lösungen lenkte.
2003, als ich Spaniens Außenministerin war, hatte ich die Gelegenheit, mich mit dem ehrgeizigsten von Bakers Zielen auseinanderzusetzen, dem so genannten Baker-II-Plan. Dabei ging es um eine Selbstverwaltung unter einer Westsahara-Behörde für die Dauer von fünf Jahren, mit einem anschließenden Referendum über die Unabhängigkeit. Dieser Plan scheiterte und führte schließlich dazu, dass Baker als UN-Sonderbeauftragter zurücktrat. Aber der Umfang der Gespräche war nun im Wesentlichen verändert (obwohl die Frente Polisario sich weiterhin auf ein Referendum konzentriert, in dem die Unabhängigkeit eine Option ist).
Bakers Nachfolger plädierte dafür, die „politische Realität“ zu berücksichtigen, woraufhin der UN-Sicherheitsrat 2007 eine neue Verhandlungsphase ohne Vorbedingungen einleitete, um eine „beide Seiten zufriedenstellende Lösung“ zu finden. Dieser Ansatz gilt auch heute noch, die Verhandlungen führte in den letzten zehn Jahren der ehemalige US-Diplomat Christopher Ross.
Ross ist jedoch im März zurückgetreten. Daraufhin hat der neue UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres seine Absicht bekanntgegeben, den Prozess neu aufzulegen. Und jetzt, da der neue UN-Gesandte ernannt ist - es ist der ehemalige deutsche Bundespräsident Horst Köhler – besteht neue Hoffnung auf einen Durchbruch.
Die größte Stärke ist die gemeinsame Überzeugung, dass es keine Alternative zum UN-Verhandlungsprozess gibt. Aber es ist auch ein fragiler Rahmen, die Herausforderungen sind groß. Im vergangenen Jahr ist ein potentieller Krisenherd in Guerguerat aufgetaucht, die Frente Polisario sendet Truppen in eine UN-Waffenstillstandszone. Darüber hinaus wurden Mitglieder der UN-Friedenstruppen aus dem Territorium ausgewiesen und später wieder zugelassen. Es ist auch ein Verfahren beim Europäischen Gerichtshof anhängig zur Umsetzung von Handelsvereinbarungen zwischen Marokko und der EU in dem Territorium. Es ist also ein Moment, der eine große Gelegenheit für den Prozess bietet, aber auch ein großes Risiko darstellt.
In diesem Zusammenhant ist es angebracht, die aggressive neue Kampagne der Frente Polisario gegen Dritte im Territorium zu hinterfragen. Nachdem der UN-Sicherheitsrat Ende April Guterres Vorschlag, die Verhandlungen wiederaufzunehmen, genehmigt hatte, dauerte es nur einen Tag, bis die Frente Polisario ein gerichtliches Verfahren in einem südafrikanischen Gericht anstrengte, um eine Lieferung von Phosphat zu beschlagnahmen, das im Territorium gefördert worden war. Wenige Tage später wurden ähnliche Forderungen bezüglich eines Schiffs in Panama erhoben. Das Gericht in Panama hat die Klage mit dem Hinweis abgewiesen, dies sei eine diplomatische und internationale Angelegenheit, aber die Klage in Südafrika ist weiterhin anhängig.
Diese neue Taktik, Marokko mit Hilfe der zivilen Gerichte von Drittländern anzugreifen, kann nur die Folge haben, den UN-Prozess zu untergraben. Eine Lösung für den Westsahara-Konflikt kann nur erzielt werden, wenn alle betroffenen Parteien, also besonders Marokko und die Frente Polisario, aber auch die Nachbarländer, speziell Algerien, an einem Strang ziehen. Und nicht nur das, die gesamte internationale Gemeinschaft hat eine Verantwortung, alles in ihrer Macht stehende zu tun, damit der UN-Prozess ein Erfolg wird.
Aus dem Englischen von Eva Göllner.
Comment Commented Moha Ennaji
This is an interesting and objective article. But I wonder why Ana Palacio, who is a respectable international diplomat, does not speak about the Moroccan Sahara knowing that the Hague International Court of Justice had decided in 1975 that The so-called Western Sahara was never an inhabited desert land and has historically been a Moroccan territory and its people have always had allegiance to the Moroccan king. Historically, the Sahara has never been an independent State.
Also the author forgot to mention the various links between the Polisario Front and the Al-Qaeda in the :aghreb terrorist groups, and the danger that they pose to North Africa and Western Europe. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio is seeking to help resolve the long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and the indigenous Saharawi people in Western Sahara, led by the Polisario Front. In view of so many conflicts that dog many parts of the world, this region is hardly on the radar.
Western Sahara is a sparsely-populated area of mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa. A former Spanish colony between 1884 and 1975, a conflict erupted when Morocco annexed the then Spanish Sahara in 1975 after Spain's departure. A 16-year-long insurgency led by Polisario ended with a UN-brokered truce in 1991 and the promise of a referendum on independence. has been delayed for years by rows with Morocco over who would be eligible to vote.
Today Morocco controls about 80%; the Polisario Front holds the remaining 20%, on the border with Algeria, which backed the Polisario's territorial claims in a guerilla war against Morocco. The Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) declared by the Polisario Front in 1976 is now recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union. Home to phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast, Western Sahara is also believed to have as yet untapped offshore oil deposits.
The row over the Western Sahara has further strained relations between Algeria and Morocco. The former sees the Polisario as a useful wedge against the latter. Algeria shut its land border with its rival, Morocco in 1994 after Rabat imposed visa regulations on Algerian visitors in the wake of a terrorist attack in Marrakech. The border between the two countries, which runs for about 1,600km, is one of the longest closed frontiers in the world.
Although Algeria backed the Polisario Front in its fight for independence ever since 1975. it is said to oppose autonomy in the Western Sahara, because it fears a precedent which could likely unravel Algerian control over its own restive Berber provinces.
The reason why the Polisario rejected James Baker's 2001 proposal, was that it would have to abandon the long-promised referendum on Western Sahara's future and accept the territory as a part of Morocco, but with considerable autonomy. Another American diplomat, Christopher Ross resigned. The new UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres wants to restart negotiations by appointing former German President Horst Köhler.
While the US sided with Morocco, Polisario is allegedly involved in smuggling schemes, and linked to Al Qaeda in Maghreb (AQIM). Its smugglers also transport African migrants northward toward Europe, and jihadis and weaponry southward from Libya, through Algeria, and across the increasingly unstable Sahel.
The author calls for a solution to the Western Saharan conflict, which will have to involve all parties - "especially Morocco and the Polisario Front, but also neighboring countries, particularly Algeria. In fact, the entire international community has a stake in the success of the UN process." The problem is that Polisario wants total independence, not more autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. Unfortunately Trump has no appetite to be involved in a country that isn't of economic interest to the US. Budget cut has taken a toll on America's diplomatc prowess. Perhaps the EU can help mediate, because it wants stability in North Africa to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
Comment Commented Sidi Omar
As the author recognises, indeed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975 and now occupied by Morocco, is “the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations”. However, this seems to be the only undisputed fact that the whole article contains. For the most part, the author does nothing more than rehash a series of hollow and propagandistic statements, whose source is not hard to identify, perhaps to demonstrate her credentials to serve on the international advisory board of the OCP Group, the main Moroccan owned-corporation involved in plundering the Sahrawi phosphates since 1975.
The author mentions her field visit to the occupied capital of Western Sahara, El Aaiún, (not “Laayoune” as the author in this case seems to prefer the French spelling than the Spanish one!). However, she does not disclose the basis on which she has considered “how well [Phosboucraa’s activities] conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined”. Yet it is clear from her narrative that she did not meet any of the indigenous Sahrawis especially the human rights activists and those engaged in campaigning for the protection of the natural resources of the territory. If she had met any of these people and listened to their testimonies, she would have reconsidered her “professional” tone and revealed the reality that her employer, the OCP Group, and the Moroccan authorities have sought to hide. The reality of abject poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and politically motivated repression against the indigenous Sahrawis who continue to be treated as second citizens in their own country and deprived of their natural resources.
Finally, it is really interesting to see how a person who used to serve as a prominent public servant in a Western democratic country, Spain, is capable of embracing, in an unconvincing and embarrassing way, the discourse of the new employer, which is the despotic regime of Morocco in this case. I am referring to the author’s description of the legal cases brought by the Frente POLISARIO, on behalf of the Sahrawi people, before European and other courts as an “aggressive new campaign against third parties”. In other words, what the author wants us to believe is that using peaceful and legal ways to defend the inalienable right of permanent sovereignty of the Sahrawi people over their natural resources, which is enshrined in UN resolutions, is “objectionable” mainly because it seeks “to hurt Morocco”. Moroccan officials could not have said it better. However, it would have been better for the author to show at least some minimum respect for the basic norms of international law and legality in this particular case instead of having her credibility and professional credentials being compromised in an attempt to please the rulers of one of the remaining vestiges of absolutist monarchies in our modern world. Read more
