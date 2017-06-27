3

Die Zukunft der Westsahara

MADRID – Die internationale Politik ist voller ungelöster Territorialkonflikte, von dem Streit zwischen China und Japan über die Inseln Senkaku/Diaoyu im Ostchinesischen Meer bis hin zu dem langen Zwist zwischen Armenien und Aserbaidschan über Nagarno-Karabakh. Aber einer dieser Konflikte wird oft übersehen, und das, obwohl es eine reale Chance gibt, ihn zu lösen.

Die Westsahara, mit einer Bevölkerung von circa 600.000 auf einem Gebiet von ungefähr 266.000 Quadratkilometern, war bis 1975 spanische Kolonie. Sie ist das größte der 17 Territorien auf der Liste der Vereinten Nationen der Territorien ohne Selbstregierung. Im Westsahara-Konflikt konnte in den letzten vier Jahrzehnten keine Einigung erzielt werden, weil sowohl Marokko als auch die Frente Polisario Ansprüche geltend machen. Marokko kontrolliert circa 80 Prozent, die Frente Polisario die verbleibenden 20 Prozent, an der Grenze zu Algerien.

DONATE NOW

Ich habe die von Marokko kontrollierte Hauptstadt der Westsahara, Laayoune im vergangenen Monat besucht. Aus einem staubigen spanischen Außenposten ist eine lebendige und strahlende Stadt geworden. Zweck meiner Reise war es, die Nachhaltigkeit der Aktivitäten der OCP-Gruppe zu überprüfen, in dessen internationalem Aufsichtsrat ich Mitglied bin. Die OCP-Gruppe ist ein führender Phosphat-Hersteller, mit Zugang zu etwa 70 Prozent der Phosphatreserven der Welt. Sie führt ihre Geschäfte in der Westsahara über ihre Tochtergesellschaft Phosboucraa, die circa sechs Prozent des Umsatzes und circa 1,6 Prozent der Phosphatreserven darstellt.

Bei meinem Besuch ging es zunächst darum, die Folgen der Operationen von Phosboucraa zu bewerten, wie Investitionen in Infrastruktur, Aufbau von Schulungszentren und Partnerschaften mit landwirtschaftlichen Kooperativen. Darüber hinaus sollte ich beurteilen, wie gut sich diese Aktivitäten mit der UN-Doktrin zur Nutzung natürlicher Ressourcen in Territorien ohne Selbstregierung vereinbaren lassen. Denn Ziel muss es sein, dass sie dem Territorium und seiner Bevölkerung nutzen, bis die Westsahara einen endgültigen politischen Status erreicht hat.

Aber wann wird ihr Status festgelegt werden? Die UNO versucht, eine Lösung zu finden, seitdem Spanien das Gebiet verlassen und die administrative Kontrolle auf Mauretanien und Marokko übertragen hat. Mauretanien hat sich 1979 zurückgezogen, so dass nur noch Marokko übrigblieb, um sich der Frente Polisario entgegen zu stellen, die ihren Anspruch auf das Gebiet in den letzten Jahren der spanischen Kontrolle bekanntgab.

1991 gelang es der UNO nach einem 16-jährigen Konflikt, einen Waffenstillstand zwischen den beiden Parteien zu erzielen, zu dem eine sofortige Feuerpause gehörte. Unter der Schirmherrschaft des UN-Sicherheitsrates begannen Verhandlungen mit dem Ziel, den Konflikt zu lösen und nicht nur den Status der Westsahara endgültig zu bestimmen, sondern auch den Tausender Flüchtlinge in Flüchtlingslagern in Algerien. Es gab einige Durchbrüche, die immer auch von der Persönlichkeit des jeweiligen UN-Sonderbeauftragten abhängig waren. Der Gesandte, der möglicherweise den größten Erfolg erzielte, war ein ehemaliger US-Außenminister, der den Fokus von dem anfänglichen Ziel der Gespräche – ein Referendum über die Unabhängigkeit der Westsahara – auf breitere, flexiblere Lösungen lenkte.

2003, als ich Spaniens Außenministerin war, hatte ich die Gelegenheit, mich mit dem ehrgeizigsten von Bakers Zielen auseinanderzusetzen, dem so genannten Baker-II-Plan. Dabei ging es um eine Selbstverwaltung unter einer Westsahara-Behörde für die Dauer von fünf Jahren, mit einem anschließenden Referendum über die Unabhängigkeit. Dieser Plan scheiterte und führte schließlich dazu, dass Baker als UN-Sonderbeauftragter zurücktrat. Aber der Umfang der Gespräche war nun im Wesentlichen verändert (obwohl die Frente Polisario sich weiterhin auf ein Referendum konzentriert, in dem die Unabhängigkeit eine Option ist).

Bakers Nachfolger plädierte dafür, die „politische Realität“ zu berücksichtigen, woraufhin der UN-Sicherheitsrat 2007 eine neue Verhandlungsphase ohne Vorbedingungen einleitete, um eine „beide Seiten zufriedenstellende Lösung“ zu finden. Dieser Ansatz gilt auch heute noch, die Verhandlungen führte in den letzten zehn Jahren der ehemalige US-Diplomat Christopher Ross.

Ross ist jedoch im März zurückgetreten. Daraufhin hat der neue UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres seine Absicht bekanntgegeben, den Prozess neu aufzulegen. Und jetzt, da der neue UN-Gesandte ernannt ist - es ist der ehemalige deutsche Bundespräsident Horst Köhler – besteht neue Hoffnung auf einen Durchbruch.

Die größte Stärke ist die gemeinsame Überzeugung, dass es keine Alternative zum UN-Verhandlungsprozess gibt. Aber es ist auch ein fragiler Rahmen, die Herausforderungen sind groß. Im vergangenen Jahr ist ein potentieller Krisenherd in Guerguerat aufgetaucht, die Frente Polisario sendet Truppen in eine UN-Waffenstillstandszone. Darüber hinaus wurden Mitglieder der UN-Friedenstruppen aus dem Territorium ausgewiesen und später wieder zugelassen. Es ist auch ein Verfahren beim Europäischen Gerichtshof anhängig zur Umsetzung von Handelsvereinbarungen zwischen Marokko und der EU in dem Territorium. Es ist also ein Moment, der eine große Gelegenheit für den Prozess bietet, aber auch ein großes Risiko darstellt.

In diesem Zusammenhant ist es angebracht, die aggressive neue Kampagne der Frente Polisario gegen Dritte im Territorium zu hinterfragen. Nachdem der UN-Sicherheitsrat Ende April Guterres Vorschlag, die Verhandlungen wiederaufzunehmen, genehmigt hatte, dauerte es nur einen Tag, bis die Frente Polisario ein gerichtliches Verfahren in einem südafrikanischen Gericht anstrengte, um eine Lieferung von Phosphat zu beschlagnahmen, das im Territorium gefördert worden war. Wenige Tage später wurden ähnliche Forderungen bezüglich eines Schiffs in Panama erhoben. Das Gericht in Panama hat die Klage mit dem Hinweis abgewiesen, dies sei eine diplomatische und internationale Angelegenheit, aber die Klage in Südafrika ist weiterhin anhängig.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Diese neue Taktik, Marokko mit Hilfe der zivilen Gerichte von Drittländern anzugreifen, kann nur die Folge haben, den UN-Prozess zu untergraben. Eine Lösung für den Westsahara-Konflikt kann nur erzielt werden, wenn alle betroffenen Parteien, also besonders Marokko und die Frente Polisario, aber auch die Nachbarländer, speziell Algerien, an einem Strang ziehen. Und nicht nur das, die gesamte internationale Gemeinschaft hat eine Verantwortung, alles in ihrer Macht stehende zu tun, damit der UN-Prozess ein Erfolg wird.

Aus dem Englischen von Eva Göllner.