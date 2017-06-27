A Future for Western Sahara

MADRID – International politics is replete with unresolved territorial disputes, from conflicting claims by China and Japan over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea to the prolonged disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. But one such dispute, over Western Sahara, is often overlooked, despite the very real possibility of resolving it.
With a population of about 600,000 on territory covering roughly 102,700 square miles (266,000 square kilometers), Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975, is the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations as having not reached final political status. The territory has been in limbo for much of the last four decades, with Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front both asserting claims to the territory. Morocco controls about 80%; the Polisario Front holds the remaining 20%, on the border with Algeria.
Last month, I visited Western Sahara’s Moroccan-controlled capital, Laayoune – a vibrant and gleaming city born from a dusty Spanish colonial outpost – to examine the sustainability of the operations of OCP Group, on whose international advisory board I serve. OCP Group is a leading phosphate producer, with access to approximately 70% of the world’s phosphate reserves. It operates in Western Sahara through its subsidiary Phosboucraa, which represents about 6% of OCP’s business turnover and approximately 1.6% of its phosphate reserves.
My visit focused, first, on measuring the impact of Phosboucraa’s activities, such as infrastructure investment, the construction of job training centers, and partnerships with farming cooperatives. Second, I was to consider how well those activities conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined.
But when might that status be determined? The UN has been trying to broker a resolution since Spain departed the territory, transferring administrative control over Western Sahara to Mauritania and Morocco. Mauritania left in 1979, leaving Morocco to confront the Polisario Front, which had announced its claims to the territory in the last years of Spanish control.
In 1991, after a 16-year conflict, the UN managed to broker a truce between the two parties, which included an immediate ceasefire. Under the auspices of the UN Security Council, negotiations were initiated, with the goal of resolving the conflict and determining the future status not just of Western Sahara, but also of the thousands of refugees in camps in Algeria.
Along the way, there have been some milestones, often marked by the personality of the UN envoy of the moment. The envoy who had perhaps the greatest impact was former US Secretary of State James Baker, who ushered the process beyond discussion of a referendum on Western Saharan independence – the initial focus of the talks – toward broader, more flexible solutions.
In 2003, when I was Spain’s foreign minister, I had the opportunity to engage with the most ambitious of Baker’s proposals – the so-called Baker II plan – which envisioned self-rule under a Western Sahara Authority for a period of five years, with a referendum on independence to follow. That plan failed, ultimately leading to Baker’s resignation as UN envoy. But the purview of the talks was fundamentally altered (though the Polisario Front has remained focused on a referendum that includes independence as an option).
In 2007, following the suggestion by Baker’s successor to take into account the “political reality” of the situation, the UN Security Council opened a new phase of negotiations without preconditions, aimed at reaching “a mutually acceptable political solution.” This approach has endured until the present day, shepherded for the last ten years by the former US diplomat Christopher Ross.
In March, however, Ross announced his resignation as UN envoy. The following month, the UN’s new secretary-general, António Guterres, announced his intention to relaunch the process. Now that a new UN envoy – former German President Horst Köhler – has been named, there is renewed hope for a breakthrough.
The shared conviction that there is no alternative to the UN negotiating process is its greatest strength. But it is also a fragile framework, confronting mounting challenges. In the last year, a potential flashpoint has emerged in an area called Guerguerat, with the Polisario Front sending forces into a UN buffer zone. Moreover, members of the UN peacekeeping force were expelled, and later readmitted to the territory. There have also been proceedings before the European Court of Justice on the implementation of commercial agreements between Morocco and the EU in the territory. So this is a moment of great opportunity for the process, but also of great risk.
In this context, it is worth questioning the Polisario Front’s aggressive new campaign against third parties in the territory. At the end of April – just a day after the UN Security Council endorsed Guterres’s call to relaunch the negotiation process – the Polisario Front launched a legal challenge in a civil court in South Africa, seeking to seize a shipment of phosphate mined in the territory. Days later, a similar challenge was brought in Panama against another ship. The Panamanian court dismissed the action, noting that it was a diplomatic and international question, but the South African matter is ongoing.
This new tactic of using third-country civil courts to hurt Morocco will only undermine the UN process. A solution to the Western Saharan conflict can be reached only if all parties involved – especially Morocco and the Polisario Front, but also neighboring countries, particularly Algeria – commit to do so. In fact, the entire international community has a stake in the success of the UN process – and a responsibility to do everything possible to bring it about.
Comment Commented Moha Ennaji
This is an interesting and objective article. But I wonder why Ana Palacio, who is a respectable international diplomat, does not speak about the Moroccan Sahara knowing that the Hague International Court of Justice had decided in 1975 that The so-called Western Sahara was never an inhabited desert land and has historically been a Moroccan territory and its people have always had allegiance to the Moroccan king. Historically, the Sahara has never been an independent State.
Also the author forgot to mention the various links between the Polisario Front and the Al-Qaeda in the :aghreb terrorist groups, and the danger that they pose to North Africa and Western Europe. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio is seeking to help resolve the long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and the indigenous Saharawi people in Western Sahara, led by the Polisario Front. In view of so many conflicts that dog many parts of the world, this region is hardly on the radar.
Western Sahara is a sparsely-populated area of mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa. A former Spanish colony between 1884 and 1975, a conflict erupted when Morocco annexed the then Spanish Sahara in 1975 after Spain's departure. A 16-year-long insurgency led by Polisario ended with a UN-brokered truce in 1991 and the promise of a referendum on independence. has been delayed for years by rows with Morocco over who would be eligible to vote.
Today Morocco controls about 80%; the Polisario Front holds the remaining 20%, on the border with Algeria, which backed the Polisario's territorial claims in a guerilla war against Morocco. The Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) declared by the Polisario Front in 1976 is now recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union. Home to phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast, Western Sahara is also believed to have as yet untapped offshore oil deposits.
The row over the Western Sahara has further strained relations between Algeria and Morocco. The former sees the Polisario as a useful wedge against the latter. Algeria shut its land border with its rival, Morocco in 1994 after Rabat imposed visa regulations on Algerian visitors in the wake of a terrorist attack in Marrakech. The border between the two countries, which runs for about 1,600km, is one of the longest closed frontiers in the world.
Although Algeria backed the Polisario Front in its fight for independence ever since 1975. it is said to oppose autonomy in the Western Sahara, because it fears a precedent which could likely unravel Algerian control over its own restive Berber provinces.
The reason why the Polisario rejected James Baker's 2001 proposal, was that it would have to abandon the long-promised referendum on Western Sahara's future and accept the territory as a part of Morocco, but with considerable autonomy. Another American diplomat, Christopher Ross resigned. The new UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres wants to restart negotiations by appointing former German President Horst Köhler.
While the US sided with Morocco, Polisario is allegedly involved in smuggling schemes, and linked to Al Qaeda in Maghreb (AQIM). Its smugglers also transport African migrants northward toward Europe, and jihadis and weaponry southward from Libya, through Algeria, and across the increasingly unstable Sahel.
The author calls for a solution to the Western Saharan conflict, which will have to involve all parties - "especially Morocco and the Polisario Front, but also neighboring countries, particularly Algeria. In fact, the entire international community has a stake in the success of the UN process." The problem is that Polisario wants total independence, not more autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. Unfortunately Trump has no appetite to be involved in a country that isn't of economic interest to the US. Budget cut has taken a toll on America's diplomatc prowess. Perhaps the EU can help mediate, because it wants stability in North Africa to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
Comment Commented Sidi Omar
As the author recognises, indeed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975 and now occupied by Morocco, is “the largest of 17 non-self-governing territories listed by the United Nations”. However, this seems to be the only undisputed fact that the whole article contains. For the most part, the author does nothing more than rehash a series of hollow and propagandistic statements, whose source is not hard to identify, perhaps to demonstrate her credentials to serve on the international advisory board of the OCP Group, the main Moroccan owned-corporation involved in plundering the Sahrawi phosphates since 1975.
The author mentions her field visit to the occupied capital of Western Sahara, El Aaiún, (not “Laayoune” as the author in this case seems to prefer the French spelling than the Spanish one!). However, she does not disclose the basis on which she has considered “how well [Phosboucraa’s activities] conform to UN doctrine on natural-resource exploitation in non-self-governing territories – namely, that they benefit the territory and its inhabitants until Western Sahara’s ultimate political status is determined”. Yet it is clear from her narrative that she did not meet any of the indigenous Sahrawis especially the human rights activists and those engaged in campaigning for the protection of the natural resources of the territory. If she had met any of these people and listened to their testimonies, she would have reconsidered her “professional” tone and revealed the reality that her employer, the OCP Group, and the Moroccan authorities have sought to hide. The reality of abject poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and politically motivated repression against the indigenous Sahrawis who continue to be treated as second citizens in their own country and deprived of their natural resources.
Finally, it is really interesting to see how a person who used to serve as a prominent public servant in a Western democratic country, Spain, is capable of embracing, in an unconvincing and embarrassing way, the discourse of the new employer, which is the despotic regime of Morocco in this case. I am referring to the author’s description of the legal cases brought by the Frente POLISARIO, on behalf of the Sahrawi people, before European and other courts as an “aggressive new campaign against third parties”. In other words, what the author wants us to believe is that using peaceful and legal ways to defend the inalienable right of permanent sovereignty of the Sahrawi people over their natural resources, which is enshrined in UN resolutions, is “objectionable” mainly because it seeks “to hurt Morocco”. Moroccan officials could not have said it better. However, it would have been better for the author to show at least some minimum respect for the basic norms of international law and legality in this particular case instead of having her credibility and professional credentials being compromised in an attempt to please the rulers of one of the remaining vestiges of absolutist monarchies in our modern world. Read more
