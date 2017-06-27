3

西撒哈拉的未来

马德里—国际政坛充斥着悬而未决的领土纠纷，如中日的东海钓鱼岛之争、亚美尼亚和阿塞拜疆的纳卡地区（Nagorno-Karabakh）的长期纠纷等。但西撒哈拉纠纷常常为人所忽视，尽管我们有很大的可能解决它。

西撒哈拉是一片266,000平方公里的土地，人口600,000，在1975年前一直是西班牙殖民地，现在是联合国所列举的17个为取得最终政治地位的非自治领地中最大的一块。在过去四十年里，该领地一直飘摇不定，摩洛哥和支持独立的波利萨里奥阵线（Polisario Front）都主张对这篇领地的主权。摩洛哥控制了其中的80%左右，波利萨里奥阵线控制了其余20%与阿尔及利亚接壤的地区。

上个月，我访问了摩控西撒哈拉首都拉尤恩（Laayoune）。这是一个充满生机的闪亮城市，脱胎自一个破败的西班牙殖民地前哨站。我来这里是考察OCP集团项目的可持续性。OCP集团是全球领先的磷酸盐生产商，开采着全球大约70%的磷酸盐储备，我是其国际顾问委员会成员。它在西撒哈拉通过其子公司Phosboucraa开展业务。Phosboucraa贡献了OCP大约6%的营业收入和大约1.6%的磷酸盐储备。

我的访问重点首先是评估Phosboucraa的活动所造成的影响，如基础设施投资、培训中心的建设，以及农业合作等。其次，我到这里是为了考察这些活动是否遵循联合国的非自治领地自然资源开发指导思想——即，它们要有利于该领地及其居民，直到西撒哈拉的政治地位最终得到确认。

但政治地位到底什么时候才能确认？自西班牙离开该领地、将西撒哈拉的行政权移交给毛里塔尼亚和摩洛哥以来，联合国一直在试图调停。1979年，毛里塔尼亚退出，西撒哈拉进入摩洛哥和波利萨里奥阵线对峙的时代，后者从西班牙控制时代末期开始主张对该领地的主权。

1991年，在经历了16年的冲突后，联合国成功调停了双方，并实现立刻停火。在联合国安理会的斡旋下，双方开启谈判，目标是解决冲突、确定西撒哈拉——以及数千万被收容在阿尔及利亚难民营的难民——的未来命运。

在此期间，谈判取得了几个里程碑——常常带有时任联合国特使的个人印记。其中影响最大的一个是前美国国务卿詹姆斯·贝克尔（James Baker），他让和平进程不再局限于此前的谈判焦点——西撒哈拉独立公投，而是转向了更广泛、更灵活的方案。

2003年我担任西班牙外交部长期间，曾有机会参与到贝克尔最雄心勃勃的方案中，这个所谓的贝克尔II计划着眼于建立一个西撒哈拉权力机构（Western Sahara Authority），在其领导下，西撒哈拉先自治五年，然后再举行独立公投。这一计划以失败告终，并最终导致贝克尔辞任联合国特使，但谈判的界限已经从根本上改变（尽管波利萨里奥阵线仍然抓住将独立作为选项之一的公投不放）。

2007年，贝克尔的继任者建议考虑局面的“政治现实”，根据这项建议，联合国安理会启动了不设先决条件的谈判新阶段，旨在形成“双方都能接受的政治解决方案”。这一方针在前美国外交官克里斯托弗·罗斯（Christopher Ross）的领导下，被贯彻至今。

但在今年3月，罗斯辞任联合国特使。4月，联合国新秘书长古特雷斯宣布准备重启谈判进程。现在，联合国已经任命了新特使——前德国总统科勒，我们又看见了取得突破的曙光。

我们现在最大的优势是，所有人都认为除了联合国谈判进程之外，没��其他路可走。但这也是一个脆弱的框架，面临着艰巨的挑战。去年，在一个叫作Guerguerat的地区成为新的潜在“火药桶”，波利萨里奥阵线向联合国缓冲区派遣了武装力量。此外，联合国维和部队遭到驱逐，随后又重新进入该领地。欧洲法院也一直在审理摩洛哥和欧盟在该地区的商业合同的执行诉讼。因此，现在既是谈判进程的大机会，也是它的风险时刻。

在这样的环境下，应该质疑波利萨里奥阵线针对领地内第三方的侵犯性新行动。4月底——即联合国安理会支持古特雷斯关于重启谈判进程的提议之后几天——波利萨里奥阵线就向南非民事法庭提起了诉讼，要求扣留一艘装载在该领地进行采掘的磷酸盐的船只。几天后，巴拿马法院也收到了扣留另一条船的诉讼。巴拿马法院驳回了上诉，指出这是一个外交和国际问题，但南非的案子仍在进行中。

这一利用第三国民事法庭伤害摩洛哥的新策略将破坏联合国谈判进程。西撒哈拉要想形成解决冲突的方案，涉及各方——特别是摩洛哥和波利萨里奥阵线，但也包括邻国特别是阿尔及利亚——都必须竭尽全力。事实上，整个国际社会都将因为联合国谈判进程的成功而受益——因此也有责任尽其所能使进程获得成功。