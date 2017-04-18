14

中东移民如何提高美国竞争力

迪拜—在1961年的科幻小说《异乡异客》（Stranger in a Strange Land）中，罗伯特·海因莱因（Robert A. Heinlein）选择了一位穆斯林语言学家“穆罕默德博士”帮助书中在火星长大的主角适应美国的生活。《异客》也许只是杜撰，但海因莱因选择穆斯林当翻译有其现实基础。事实上，几十年来，中东和北非（MENA）人一直是美国创新和发现的“翻译员”。

我与奥地利科技学院（Austrian Institute of Technology）同事赫尔豪·扎拉德尼克（Georg Zahradnik）和伯恩哈德·达克斯（Bernhard Dachs）的最新研究从美国的专利数据出发研究阿拉伯、库尔德、波斯和土耳其裔在美国科技发展中所起到的作用。我们的研究是为了回应美国总统特朗普关于禁止六个穆斯林占多数国家公民进入美国的行政令（一开始包括伊朗、伊拉克、利比亚、索马里。苏丹、叙利亚和也门，后来伊拉克从名单中移除）。

我们的发现一如我们所料。但那些关注确保美国在将新概念引入市场方面保持全球领先的人应该感到担忧。

2014年，有大约一百万MENA移民居住在美国，占其4,130万移民数量的2.5%。大约43%的25岁或以上MENA移民拥有学士或以上学位，而美国全体移民和全体本土出生成年人的这一比例分别为28%和30%。如果将一百万波斯和土耳其裔包括进来，教育程度指标可能还会进一步提高。

为了估算MENA移民对美国创新的贡献，我们将大约2,500个MENA名字与国际知识产权组织（WIPO）专利进行了交叉匹配，结果发现，从2009年到2013年，在由美国组织或美国居民提出的的专利申请中，有13,180份至少包括一位具有MENA名字的申请者。这一比例占2009—2013年间美国向WIPO递交的总专利申请量的5.1%。此外，由于我们只选取了MENA特色的名字，因此许多名字与其他民族（如圣经相关）重合的MENA发明者被剔除在外。实际的数量肯定更高。

从这些发现看，在我们所考察的五年中，我们发现MENA相关个人平均每个月参与220起美国专利申请。有MENA背景的美国发明者所提出的专利申请数量是欧盟的两倍。加利福尼亚州提起了1,780份专利申请，占全世界MENA相关发明者专利申请总量的15%。只有土耳其的MENA背景发明者申请递交量高于加州。

其他存在大量MENA相关专利申请数量的美国州包括德克萨斯和马萨诸塞；比如，达克萨斯州在2009—2013年间的申请递交量只略少于沙特阿拉伯。

从表面上看，特朗普政府所采取的移民措施不应该引起严重关注。美国和他的目标国之间基本上不存在投资和研发投资流。但有更多的MENA裔需要受到所谓的极端审查，因此该地区向美国的移民将减少。MENA移民的减少将造成显著影响，因为MENA投资者大多在作为美国创新的核心的科技领域就职。

即使是来自签证自由的国家，如果你有��个中东风格的名字，就必须在赴美国之前先进行签证。这一措施影响到大量外国赴美人员，包括埃及出生的法国历史学家亨利·罗索（Henry Rousso）和尼日利亚、加纳、塞拉利昂和南非的非洲贸易代表。毫不奇怪，全世界人民在前往美国之前都要三思，在特朗普的禁令首次提出后的几周中，机票价格预测应用Hopper上的赴美航班搜索量下降了17%

美国比世界上其他国家都更加容易受到移民限令的创新冲击。从2000年到2010年，美国移民申请量（194,600件）比最接近的竞争对手德国（25,300件）多出五倍。美国各学科所聘用的科学家和工程师中有24%到80%为外国出生。

换句话说，移民禁令让美国很有可能丧失其对外国人才的吸引力。30%的美国诺贝尔奖得主出生于外国。大学科学院系，特别是工科院系，严重依赖外国学生。失去这一人才库，一些院校将不得不关闭。如果严格的移民政策保持下去，美国企业也不得不将更多活动转移到美国海外。考虑到持久的签证和出入境障碍，美国公司将发现生产和招聘离岸化更加有利可图。

在《异乡异客》中，穆罕默德博士讲述了一个“庸俗”的美国角色，他“聒噪，可能还有些傲慢，而且几乎肯定是外省人。”对许多生活和工作在美国的MENA相关发明者，特别是准备离开美国的那些人而言，穆罕默德的描述能在今天引起共鸣。对其他地方的人而言，也不需要翻译。