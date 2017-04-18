13

Les immigrés du Moyen-Orient, support de la compétitivité des USA

DUBAI – Dans un roman de science fiction de Robert A. Heinlein, "En terre étrangère" (Stranger in a Strange Land) publié en 1961, un linguiste musulman, le Dr Mahmoud, aide un homme élevé sur Mars à s'adapter à la vie aux USA. Il s'agit d'une fiction, mais le choix par l'auteur d'un musulman pour aider l'homme venu de Mars est ancré dans la réalité, car des chercheurs originaires du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique du Nord participent depuis des décennies aux découvertes et aux innovations réalisées aux USA.

Avec deux collègues de l'Institut autrichien de technologie, Georg Zahradnik et Bernhard Dachs, j'ai entrepris récemment des recherches pour éclairer le rôle des personnes d'origine arabe, kurde, perse et turque dans le développement de la technologie américaine. Nous nous sommes appuyés pour cela sur les demandes de brevet déposées aux USA. Nous avons commencé notre travail après le décret présidentiel de Donald Trump interdisant l'entrée des USA aux citoyens de six pays à majorité musulmane (l'Iran, la Libye, la Somalie, le Soudan, la Syrie, le Yémen et l'Irak qui a été retiré de la liste par la suite).

Les résultats ne nous ont pas surpris. Mais ils ont de quoi inquiéter les dirigeants qui doivent veiller à ce que les USA restent leaders en matière d'innovation. En 2013, sur 41,3 millions d'immigrés, les USA comptaient environ un million d'immigrés en provenance du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique du Nord, soit 2,5% du total. 43% de ceux qui étaient âgés de plus de 25 ans étaient au minimum titulaire d'une licence universitaire, contre 28% pour l'ensemble des immigrés et 30% des Américains de la même tranche d'âge nés aux USA.

Pour évaluer la contribution des immigrés de la région Afrique du Nord - Moyen-Orient à l'innovation aux USA, nous avons comparé une liste de 2500 prénoms spécifiques à cette région à ceux figurant dans les demandes de brevet déposées auprès de l’Organisation Mondiale de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OMPI). Nous avons découvert qu'entre 2009 et 2013, 5,1% des demandes de brevet déposées aux USA (13180 demandes) comportaient au moins un demandeur dont le prénom venait du Moyen-Orient ou d'Afrique du Nord. Mais c'est une valeur à minima, car nous avons cherché exclusivement les prénoms spécifiques à la région, laissant de coté ceux utilisés également dans d'autres régions, tels les noms bibliques.

Autrement dit sur la période étudiée, 220 demandes de brevet déposées aux USA impliquaient chaque mois une personne originaire du Moyen-Orient ou d'Afrique du Nord - le double de ce que l'on trouve pour l'UE. Avec 1780 demandes de brevet, la Californie représentait 15% de toutes les demandes déposées par des personnes ayant des liens avec cette région. Seule la Turquie comptait un plus grand nombre de demandeurs en lien avec cette région.

Derrière la Californie, le Texas et le Massachusetts représentaient un nombre important de demandes déposées par des résidents américains originaires de la région Afrique du Nord - Moyen-Orient. Les demandes déposées au Texas étaient par exemple à peine moins nombreuses que celles déposées en Arabie saoudite.

Dans ce contexte, les mesures anti-immigration de Trump sont préoccupantes. Peu de capitaux destinés à la recherche et au développement circulent entre les USA et les pays visés, mais de plus en plus de personnes originaires d'Afrique du Nord ou du Moyen-Orient souhaitant se rendre aux USA sont l'objet d'un contrôle hyper-approfondi, elles seront donc moins nombreuses à s'y installer. Cette baisse ne sera pas sans conséquence, car les inventeurs de cette région travaillent souvent dans des domaines technologiques qui sont au cœur de l'innovation aux USA.

Des visiteurs étrangers de toutes origines rencontrent des problèmes pour entrer aux USA. Récemment, les délégués africains du Nigéria, du Ghana, de Sierra Leone et d'Afrique du Sud qui venaient participer à une réunion sur le commerce africain se sont vus refuser un visa. Même les ressortissants de pays qui n'en ont pas besoin mais dont le nom a une consonance arabe ont des difficultés. Cela a été le cas pour l'historien français Henry Rousso qui est né en Egypte. Il n'est pas étonnant que partout dans le monde on y regarde maintenant à deux fois avant de se rendre aux USA. Ainsi selon le site Hopper.com, les recherches en ligne de vols à destination des USA ont connu une baisse de 17% dans les semaines qui ont suivi le décret présidentiel de Trump.

Les USA sont plus vulnérables que tout autre pays à des mesures visant à restreindre l'immigration. Entre 2000 et 2010, il y a eu presque huit fois plus de demandes de brevets déposés par des immigrés aux USA qu'en Allemagne, leur concurrent le plus proche (194600 demandes déposées aux USA contre 25300 en Allemagne). Selon le secteur, entre 24% et 80% des scientifiques et des ingénieurs travaillant aux USA sont nés à l'étranger.

La politique anti-immigration des USA (dont 30% des prix Nobel sont nés à l'étranger) pourrait les rendre moins attractifs auprès d'autres pays. La recherche universitaire, notamment dans les sciences de l'ingénieur, dépend énormément des étudiants étrangers. S'ils sont coupés de ce vivier de talent, certains laboratoires n'auront d'autre choix que de fermer. Les entreprises américaines elles aussi devront peut-être délocaliser une plus grande partie de leur activité si la politique anti-immigration se prolonge. Etant donné les difficultés à obtenir un visa et à franchir la frontière, les entreprises américaines pourraient estimer qu'il est plus avantageux pour elles de délocaliser leur production et leurs emplois.

Dans le roman de Robert A. Heinlein, le Dr Mahmoud parle d'un personnage américain "vulgaire…, bruyant, probablement ignorant, et presque sûrement provincial". Tout le monde comprend, mais ces mots font sans doute particulièrement écho à beaucoup de chercheurs originaires d'Afrique du Nord et du Moyen-Orient qui vivent et travaillent aux USA et à ceux qui voudraient s'y installer.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz