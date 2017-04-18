Les immigrés du Moyen-Orient, support de la compétitivité des USA

DUBAI – Dans un roman de science fiction de Robert A. Heinlein, "En terre étrangère" (Stranger in a Strange Land) publié en 1961, un linguiste musulman, le Dr Mahmoud, aide un homme élevé sur Mars à s'adapter à la vie aux USA. Il s'agit d'une fiction, mais le choix par l'auteur d'un musulman pour aider l'homme venu de Mars est ancré dans la réalité, car des chercheurs originaires du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique du Nord participent depuis des décennies aux découvertes et aux innovations réalisées aux USA.
Avec deux collègues de l'Institut autrichien de technologie, Georg Zahradnik et Bernhard Dachs, j'ai entrepris récemment des recherches pour éclairer le rôle des personnes d'origine arabe, kurde, perse et turque dans le développement de la technologie américaine. Nous nous sommes appuyés pour cela sur les demandes de brevet déposées aux USA. Nous avons commencé notre travail après le décret présidentiel de Donald Trump interdisant l'entrée des USA aux citoyens de six pays à majorité musulmane (l'Iran, la Libye, la Somalie, le Soudan, la Syrie, le Yémen et l'Irak qui a été retiré de la liste par la suite).
Les résultats ne nous ont pas surpris. Mais ils ont de quoi inquiéter les dirigeants qui doivent veiller à ce que les USA restent leaders en matière d'innovation. En 2013, sur 41,3 millions d'immigrés, les USA comptaient environ un million d'immigrés en provenance du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique du Nord, soit 2,5% du total. 43% de ceux qui étaient âgés de plus de 25 ans étaient au minimum titulaire d'une licence universitaire, contre 28% pour l'ensemble des immigrés et 30% des Américains de la même tranche d'âge nés aux USA.
Pour évaluer la contribution des immigrés de la région Afrique du Nord - Moyen-Orient à l'innovation aux USA, nous avons comparé une liste de 2500 prénoms spécifiques à cette région à ceux figurant dans les demandes de brevet déposées auprès de l’Organisation Mondiale de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OMPI). Nous avons découvert qu'entre 2009 et 2013, 5,1% des demandes de brevet déposées aux USA (13180 demandes) comportaient au moins un demandeur dont le prénom venait du Moyen-Orient ou d'Afrique du Nord. Mais c'est une valeur à minima, car nous avons cherché exclusivement les prénoms spécifiques à la région, laissant de coté ceux utilisés également dans d'autres régions, tels les noms bibliques.
Autrement dit sur la période étudiée, 220 demandes de brevet déposées aux USA impliquaient chaque mois une personne originaire du Moyen-Orient ou d'Afrique du Nord - le double de ce que l'on trouve pour l'UE. Avec 1780 demandes de brevet, la Californie représentait 15% de toutes les demandes déposées par des personnes ayant des liens avec cette région. Seule la Turquie comptait un plus grand nombre de demandeurs en lien avec cette région.
Derrière la Californie, le Texas et le Massachusetts représentaient un nombre important de demandes déposées par des résidents américains originaires de la région Afrique du Nord - Moyen-Orient. Les demandes déposées au Texas étaient par exemple à peine moins nombreuses que celles déposées en Arabie saoudite.
Dans ce contexte, les mesures anti-immigration de Trump sont préoccupantes. Peu de capitaux destinés à la recherche et au développement circulent entre les USA et les pays visés, mais de plus en plus de personnes originaires d'Afrique du Nord ou du Moyen-Orient souhaitant se rendre aux USA sont l'objet d'un contrôle hyper-approfondi, elles seront donc moins nombreuses à s'y installer. Cette baisse ne sera pas sans conséquence, car les inventeurs de cette région travaillent souvent dans des domaines technologiques qui sont au cœur de l'innovation aux USA.
Des visiteurs étrangers de toutes origines rencontrent des problèmes pour entrer aux USA. Récemment, les délégués africains du Nigéria, du Ghana, de Sierra Leone et d'Afrique du Sud qui venaient participer à une réunion sur le commerce africain se sont vus refuser un visa. Même les ressortissants de pays qui n'en ont pas besoin mais dont le nom a une consonance arabe ont des difficultés. Cela a été le cas pour l'historien français Henry Rousso qui est né en Egypte. Il n'est pas étonnant que partout dans le monde on y regarde maintenant à deux fois avant de se rendre aux USA. Ainsi selon le site Hopper.com, les recherches en ligne de vols à destination des USA ont connu une baisse de 17% dans les semaines qui ont suivi le décret présidentiel de Trump.
Les USA sont plus vulnérables que tout autre pays à des mesures visant à restreindre l'immigration. Entre 2000 et 2010, il y a eu presque huit fois plus de demandes de brevets déposés par des immigrés aux USA qu'en Allemagne, leur concurrent le plus proche (194600 demandes déposées aux USA contre 25300 en Allemagne). Selon le secteur, entre 24% et 80% des scientifiques et des ingénieurs travaillant aux USA sont nés à l'étranger.
La politique anti-immigration des USA (dont 30% des prix Nobel sont nés à l'étranger) pourrait les rendre moins attractifs auprès d'autres pays. La recherche universitaire, notamment dans les sciences de l'ingénieur, dépend énormément des étudiants étrangers. S'ils sont coupés de ce vivier de talent, certains laboratoires n'auront d'autre choix que de fermer. Les entreprises américaines elles aussi devront peut-être délocaliser une plus grande partie de leur activité si la politique anti-immigration se prolonge. Etant donné les difficultés à obtenir un visa et à franchir la frontière, les entreprises américaines pourraient estimer qu'il est plus avantageux pour elles de délocaliser leur production et leurs emplois.
Dans le roman de Robert A. Heinlein, le Dr Mahmoud parle d'un personnage américain "vulgaire…, bruyant, probablement ignorant, et presque sûrement provincial". Tout le monde comprend, mais ces mots font sans doute particulièrement écho à beaucoup de chercheurs originaires d'Afrique du Nord et du Moyen-Orient qui vivent et travaillent aux USA et à ceux qui voudraient s'y installer.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Hamid Rizvi
If there was ever a case for fudging the numbers to make a nebulous case than this is it. Is this even close to serious scholarship? Who is funding such ridiculous studies anyway?
What were these MENA folks doing in their own countries as if to say arriving at the port of entry was the moment of epiphany. The statement “University science departments, particularly in disciplines like engineering, depend heavily on foreign students.” Sure they do because foreign students one pay full tuition and second theses are smart students mostly from either China or India. Not Saudi Arabia!
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Last week I watched on TV how employment of MENA immigrants works out in France. Many live in MENA neigbourhoods, called Banlieus. Young people cannot find work. They are visited by a travelling Moslim preacher, who invites them to the Mosque. Then they become salafist ( an orthodox kind of Islam). They dress up in Moslim garb and quit looking for employment and do not attempt to integrate in French society anymore. So many Banlieus have develop in France and other countries. Isolated from society with little prospects for its inhabitants. Crime is usually not far away.
The question is who benefits from this kind of immigration ? I quess both the French and the MENA immigrants are unhappy about it.
Perhaps mr Mahroun could add to his rosy report this aspect of mass immigration also ?
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
I just wonder. How come, with all these smart people around and oil money available, there are no Silicon Valeys in the MENA ? Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Peter: Pray, tell us . Where did you get all the stats from ?
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
I like it. It s a witty remark! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
Peter is a techie, they live in stats. Mere morals will have cereal for breakfast, techies will have a bowl of number crunch Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Like it or not, Sami Mahroum isn’t troubling himself or PS readers with truth. The tragic experience of Europe has already shown the dire consequences of mass immigration from the Middle-East.
See "Look North, Chancellor Merkel" (http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/423935/look-north-chancellor-merkel-andrew-stuttaford). A few quotes should help.
"Sweden takes in more refugees per capita than any other European country, and immigrants – mainly from the Middle East and Africa – now make up about 16 per cent of the population. The main political parties, as well as the mainstream media, support the status quo. Questioning the consensus is regarded as xenophobic and hateful. Now all of Europe is being urged to be as generous as Sweden. So how are things working out in the most immigration-friendly country on the planet? Not so well, says Tino Sanandaji. Mr. Sanandaji is himself an immigrant, a Kurdish-Swedish economist who was born in Iran and moved to Sweden when he was 10. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and specializes in immigration issues. This week I spoke with him by Skype. “There has been a lack of integration among non-European refugees,” he told me. Forty-eight per cent of immigrants of working age don’t work, he said. Even after 15 years in Sweden, their employment rates reach only about 60 per cent. Sweden has the biggest employment gap in Europe between natives and non-natives. From Davos to Brussels, the conventional wisdom is that a massive influx of immigrants is needed to prop up Europe’s welfare states. Unexplained is how the unemployed are meant to pay for the pensions of the retired."
Large scale immigration from the Middle-East to Europe has already proven to be a disaster (Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc.). Donald Trump should be thanked and commended by all thinking people for trying to avoid, in the USA, the nightmare now facing Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"How Middle Eastern Immigrants Boost US Competitiveness"
Europe (and notably Germany) show how mass immigration from the Middle-East works out.
More Fake News. The migrants who entered Germany will be a burden (crime, welfare, failed education, terrorism, hate, family chaos, etc.) forever. Here are some useful facts.
"1.2 MILLION migrants arrived in Germany in two years: just 34,000 or 2.8% have found a job"
The problem really isn't the one or two viciously poisonous grains (terrorists) in each bag of rice. The problem is that the entire bag is bad (inevitably with a few exceptions). Europe has decades of experience with large scale immigration from MENA (Middle-East, North-Africa). The result are poor. Even after several generations, the "immigrants" (and their children) are poor, welfare-dependent, violent, socially isolated, unemployed, uneducated, crime-prone, etc. Note that I not referring to a few "bad grains". The "bad grains" are the overt terrorists. My comments apply to the median MENA immigrant.
Of course, they do bring a certain type of "vitality" to Europe. Look up the word "tournantes" for the fun these folks bring with them.
However, a word of warning is needed here. Don't for moment think that the editors of the PS don't know all of this. They do. You can be sure that they keep their families as far from these people as possible. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The reality of Middle-Eastern immigration to Europe is dismal (to put it mildly).
Let's take a look at some facts from the Netherlands...
"Of the country’s 16.9 million people, 2.1 million are non-Western migrants, mostly Turkish and Moroccan, and their Dutch-born children. Pew Research calculates that about 1 million of those — 6% of the population — are Muslim. The number of Muslims increased by an estimated 1% annually over the last ten years.
While 2.9% of the overall population receives welfare, a worrying 49.9% of non-Western migrants do. While an average of 27% of all youngsters drop out of school, more than 50 percent of non-Western migrants do. The overall Dutch unemployment rate is 6.9%, but it’s 15.2% for non-Western migrants. The police have detained over 60% of Moroccan-Dutch boys under age 23 at least once, many of them five times or more. In 2014, there were 81,000 arrests of non-Western migrants out of more than 2 million living in the country, compared to 111,000 arrested non-migrants out of a population of 13.2 million." Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
To date, Middle Eastern immigrants to the U.S. have done well because they have been highly selective (as in highly educated professionals). At one point the most highly educated group coming to the US was Libyans... Because Libyans with less than a PhD had little prospect of entering the U.S. By contrast, Middle Eastern immigrants to Europe have done quite poorly because they have (typically) been poorly educated. The first generation (in Europe) was brought in to do low-wage work. Their children have (generally) failed in European society, and succeeded only in crime, welfare, terrorism, extremist, and joining ISIS.
Europe has suffered terribly from allowing "ordinary" Middle Eastern immigrants to enter (legally and illegally). The proliferating slums and "innovations" such as " tourantes" show the immense harm that uncontrolled immigration can bring.
Donald Trump should be thanked and commended by all thinking people for trying to avoid, in the USA, the nightmare now facing Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Bright people who are prepared travel do well
Bright people leave MENA, what is the reverse flow like Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Yeah I know, they dont have any rights do they
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Middle-East (the Gulf States) attract large-numbers of desperate low-skill workers from Pakistan, India, etc. They are poorly paid and treated badly (very badly). The Gulf States also attract a much smaller number of highly educated professionals from Europe, the US, and Asia. They are typically quite well paid and live well.
In some ways, the Gulf states are the "future". The dystopian future of neoliberalism run amok. Read more
Featured
The Coming French Revolution
Zaki Laïdi explains why France's political system is on the verge of a fundamental transformation.
The Second Year of Europe
Richard N. Haass is confident that the continent's future will be mostly determined from within, beginning in France.
Donald Trump’s Unexamined Life
Steven Nadler applies a lesson from Plato to a US president who is utterly lacking in self-awareness.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.