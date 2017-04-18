13

Как Ближневосточные иммигранты способствуют конкурентоспособности США

ДУБАЙ – В своем фантастическом романе “Чужак в чужой стране” 1961 года, Роберт А. Хайнлайн выбрал мусульманского лингвиста “Доктора Махмуда”, чтобы помочь главному герою книги, воспитанного марсианами, осуществить переход к жизни в Соединенных Штатах. Чужой может быть выдумкой, но выбор Хайнлайном переводчика мусульманина основан на реальности. В действительности, люди из стран Ближнего Востока и Северной Африки (MENA) были “переводчиками” инноваций и открытий в США, на протяжении десятилетий.

Недавние исследования, которые я провел совместно с двумя коллегами из Австрийского института технологий, Георгом Захрадником и Бернардом Даксом, для того чтобы пролить свет на ту роль, которую играют лица Арабского, Курдского, Персидского и Турецкого происхождения в развитии Американских технологий, опирались на патентные данные, поданные в США. Мы начали наше исследование после того, как Президент США Дональд Трамп распорядился запретить гражданам из шести, преимущественно Мусульманских стран въезд в США (список первоначально включал Иран, Ирак, Ливию, Сомали, Судан, Сирию и Йемен, позднее Ирак был вычеркнут).

То, что мы нашли, не стало для нас неожиданностью. Но тем, на ком лежит ответственность за то, чтобы США оставались мировым лидером в продвижении новых идей на рынок, стоит побеспокоиться.

В 2013 году, в США проживало около миллиона иммигрантов из стран MENA, что составляло 2,5% от 41,3 млн иммигрантов страны. Около 43% иммигрантов из MENA в возрасте 25 лет и старше имели степень бакалавра или выше, по сравнению с 28% всех иммигрантов в США и 30% коренных американцев. Если бы в данную статистику были включены около миллиона людей Персидского и Турецкого происхождения, цифры образовательного уровня, вероятно, были бы еще выше.

В целях определения вклада иммигрантов из стран MENA в инновации США, мы сопоставили около 2500 характерных для MENA имен, с патентными документами, поданными во Всемирную Организацию Интеллектуальной Собственности (WIPO). Мы обнаружили, что с 2009 по 2013 год, организациями США или лицами, проживающими в США было подано 13180 заявок на патенты, среди которых, по крайней мере, один заявитель имел имя из региона MENA. Это составляет 5,1% всех патентных заявок США в WIPO в период 2009-2013 гг. И поскольку мы выбрали только имена, присущие странам MENA, многие изобретатели MENA, имеющие имена, распространенные в других этнических группах, например, библейские имена, были оставлены без внимания. Фактические цифры, безусловно, выше.

Чтобы объективно рассмотреть эти результаты в перспективе, принимая во внимание исследуемый нами пятилетний период, мы выявили, что ежемесячно, среди заявок на патент США, 220 было от лиц относящихся к MENA. Количество патентных заявок, поданных Американскими изобретателями с MENA происхождением, было вдвое выше, чем в Европейском союзе. С 1780 патентными заявками, на Калифорнию приходилось 15% всех патентов, запрашиваемых изобретателями, имеющих отношение к MENA, по всему миру. Только в Турции было большее количество представленных заявок от изобретателей, происходящих из стран MENA.

Другими штатами США, со значительным количеством заявок на патенты от лиц, имеющих отношение к MENA, были Техас и Массачусетс; например, Техас в период 2009-2013 годов имел лишь немногим меньше Саудовской Аравии.

На первый взгляд, иммиграционные меры, предпринятые администрацией Трампа, не должны вызывать серьезного беспокойства. Поток инвестиций в исследования и разработки, между США и любыми целевыми странами, остается незначительным. Но чем больше лиц, с происхождением из стран MENA, будут подвергаться так называемой экстремальной проверке, тем меньше людей из региона будет переезжать в США. Такое снижение будет иметь ощутимый эффект, так как изобретатели MENA, как правило, заняты в тех технологических областях, которые лежат в основе Американских инноваций.

Даже граждан из стран с безвизовым режимом, имеющих Ближневосточные имена, просят получить визу для поездки в США. Эти меры затронули иностранных гостей США различных категорий, от французского историка Генри Руссо, рожденного в Египте до африканских торговых делегаций из Нигерии, Ганы, Сьерра-Леоне и Южной Африки. Неудивительно, что люди со всего мира дважды задумываются о посещении США. Приложение Hopper, представляющее предварительную стоимость авиабилетов, отметило снижение онлайн-поиска рейсов в США на 17%, спустя несколько недель после того, как запрет Трампа был впервые предложен.

США более, чем любая другая страна в мире, уязвимы к воздействию иммиграционных ограничений на инновации. С 2000 по 2010 год у США было в восемь раз больше патентов, поданных иммигрантами (194 600), чем у их ближайшего конкурента, Германии (25 300). В зависимости от дисциплины, от 24% до 80% ученых и инженеров, работающих в США, являются иностранцами.

Другими словами, иммиграционные запреты ставят США – в которых 30% Нобелевских лауреатов страны родились в другом месте – перед риском потерять свою привлекательность для иностранных талантов. Университетские научные департаменты, особенно по таким дисциплинам, как инженерное дело, в значительной степени зависят от иностранных студентов. Без доступа к этому пулу талантов у некоторых департаментов не было бы другого выхода, кроме как закрыться. В случае, если ограничительная иммиграционная политика сохранится, Американские фирмы, также могли бы счесть необходимым переместить большую часть своей деятельности за пределы США. Учитывая постоянные визы и препятствия при пересечении границ, Американские компании могут посчитать выгодным перевести свои производства и рабочие места за пределы страны.

В романе “Чужак в чужой стране”, доктор Махмуд описывает “вульгарный” Американский характер, как “громкий, скорее всего, невежественный и почти наверняка провинциальный”. Для многих живущих и работающих в США изобретателей, относящихся к MENA, и особенно для тех, кто стремится переехать в США, характеристика Махмуда и сегодня не утратила своей актуальности. Для всех остальных нет необходимости в переводе.