كيف يعزز المهاجرون من الشرق الأوسط القدرة التنافسية

سامي محروم
دبي - في روايته المعتمدة على الخيال العلمي عام 1961 تحت عنوان "غريب في أرض غريبة "، اختار روبرت أ. هاينلين لغويا مسلما، "الدكتور محمود"، لمساعدة بطل الرواية النازح من كوكب مارس إلى الحياة في الولايات المتحدة. هذا الكتاب قد يكون خيالا، لكن اختيار هاينلين لمترجم مسلم كان واقعا. في الحقيقة، كان الناس من الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا ("مترجمين" للابتكار والاكتشاف في الولايات المتحدة لعقود.
وقد اعتمدت الأبحاث التي أجريتها مؤخرا مع زميلين في المعهد النمساوي للتكنولوجيا، جورج زهرادنيك وبرنارد داتش على بيانات البراءات المودعة في الولايات المتحدة لتسليط الضوء على الدور الذي يلعبه الأفراد من أصول عربية وكردية وفارسية وتركية في تطوير التكنولوجيا الأمريكية. بدأنا بحثنا في أعقاب الأمر التنفيذي للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب القاضي بحظر المواطنين من ست دول ذات أغلبية مسلمة من الدخول إلى الولايات المتحدة (كانت القائمة في الأصل تتضمن إيران والعراق وليبيا والصومال والسودان وسوريا واليمن، وتم إزاحة العراق لاحقا).
ما وجدناه لم يكن مفاجئا بالنسبة لنا. لكن هناك ما يثير قلق المسؤولين الذين يريدون أن تظل الولايات المتحدة البلد الرائدعالميا في جلب أفكار جديدة إلى السوق.
في عام 2013، كان هناك ما يقرب من مليون مهاجر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا يقيمون في الولايات المتحدة، يمثلون 2.5٪ من 41.3 مليون مهاجر في البلاد. وكان نحو 43٪ من المهاجرين من الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 25 سنة وما فوق يحملون شهادة البكالوريوس أو أعلى، مقارنة مع 28٪ من جميع المهاجرين إلى الولايات المتحدة، و 30٪ من البالغين الأمريكيين المولودين في الولايات المتحدة. وإذا أضفنا مليون شخص أو نحو ذلك من أصل فارسي وتركي، فإن أرقام التحصيل العلمي ربما تكون أعلى من ذلك.
ولتقريب مساهمة المهاجرين من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في الابتكار الأميركي، قمنا بمطابقة ما يقرب من 2500 اسم شخصي خاص بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا مع وثائق البراءات المودعة لدى المنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية (WIPO). ووجدنا أنه في الفترة ما بين 2009 و 2013، كان هناك 13.180 طلب براءة مقدمة من منظمات أمريكية، أو أفراد مقيمين في الولايات المتحدة، حيث كان لمقدم طلب واحد على الأقل اسم من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. ويمثل ذلك 5.1٪ من جميع طلبات البراءات الأمريكية للمنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية خلال الفترة 2009-2013. ونظرا لأننا اخترنا أسماء خاصة بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفریقیا فقط، فقد تم استبعاد العدید من المخترعین في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفریقیا الذین لدیھم أسماء مشابهة مع مجموعات عرقية أخرى، مثل أسماء الكتاب المقدس. لكن الأرقام الفعلية أعلى بالتأكيد.
ولكي نضع هذه النتائج في الصورة، على مدى فترة الخمس سنوات التي قمنا بقياسها، وجدنا أن الأفراد المرتبطين بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا كانوا مشتركين في 220 طلب براءة اختراع أمريكي كل شهر. وبلغ عدد طلبات البراءات المودعة من المخترعين الأمريكيين من ذوي الأصول الشرق الأوسطية والشمال أفريقية ضعف عدد طلبات البراءات في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وببلوغ 1780 طلب براءة، شكلت كاليفورنيا 15٪ من جميع براءات الاختراع التي سعى إليها المخترعون المرتبطون بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في جميع أنحاء العالم. تركيا البلد الوحيد الذي يمتلك عددا أكبر من المخترعين المنحدرين من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا.
وتضمنت الولايات الأخرى التي تضم عددا ملحوظا من طلبات البراءات المرتبطة بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا ولايات مثل ولايتي تكساس وماساتشوستس؛ فعلى سبيل المثال، كان لدى تكساس طلبات أقل جزئيا من المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة 2009-2013.
وعلى وجه الخصوص، لا ينبغي أن تكون تدابير الهجرة التي اتخذتها إدارة ترامب سببا لقلق بالغ. فبالكاد هناك استثمار في البحث والتطوير المتدفق بين الولايات المتحدة وأي من البلدان المستهدفة. لكن مع تعرض المزيد من الناس في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لما يسمى بالفحص الصارم، فإن عددا أقل من الناس في المنطقة سينتقلون إلى الولايات المتحدة. ومن شأن هذا الانخفاض أن يكون له تأثير ملحوظ، حيث أن المخترعين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا يميلون إلى العمل في مجالات التكنولوجيا التي هي في صميم الابتكار الأمريكي.
حتى المواطنون من بلدان معفية من التأشيرة الذين لديهم أسماء شرق أوسطية يُطلب منهم الحصول على تأشيرة قبل السفر إلى الولايات المتحدة. وقد أثرت هذه التدابير على الزوار الأجانب للولايات المتحدة من جميع البلدان، من المؤرخ الفرنسي المصري هنري روسو إلى مندوبي التجارة الأفارقة من نيجيريا وغانا وسيراليون وجنوب أفريقيا. ليس من المستغرب أن الناس من جميع أنحاء العالم يفكرون اليوم مرتين في زيارة الولايات المتحدة، مع تسجيل تطبيق التنبؤات الجوية هوبر انخفاضا بلغ 17٪ في عمليات البحث على الانترنت لرحلات إلى الولايات المتحدة في الأسابيع التي سبقت اقتراح حظر ترامب لأول مرة.
إن الولايات المتحدة أكثر عرضة لتأثير قيود الهجرة على الابتكار من أي بلد آخر في العالم. وفي الفترة ما بين عام 2000 وعام 2010، كانت لديها براءات اختراع مضاعفة قدمها نحو 194.600 مهاجر، بعيدا عن منافسه الألماني (25.300). واعتمادا على الاختصاص، اتضح أن ما بين 24٪ إلى 80٪ من العلماء والمهندسين العاملين في الولايات المتحدة ليسوا أمريكيين.
وبعبارة أخرى، جعل حظر الهجرة إلى الولايات المتحدة - حيث ولد 30٪ من الحائزين على جائزة نوبل في بلدان أخرى – أمريكا تفقد جاذبيتها بالنسبة للمواهب الأجنبية. وتعتمد أقسام العلوم الجامعية، وخاصة تخصصات مثل الهندسة، اعتمادا كبيرا على الطلاب الأجانب. وبدون الوصول إلى تجمع المواهب هذا، لن يكون أمام بعض الٌأقسام خيار سوى الإغلاق. وقد تجد الشركات الأمريكية أيضا أنه من الضروري نقل حصة أكبر من أنشطتها خارج الولايات المتحدة إذا استمرت سياسات الهجرة التقييدية. ونظرا لعقبات التأشيرات والعبور الحدودية المستمرة، قد تجد الشركات الأمريكية أنه من المربح أكثر نقل إنتاجها وفرص عملها إلى الخارج.
ويصف الدكتور محمود، في رواية "الغريب في أرض غريبة"، شخصية أمريكية "مبتذلة"، وهي "حادة، وربما جاهلة، ومن شبه المؤكد ريفية". بالنسبة للعديد من المخترعين المرتبطين بالشرق الأوسط الذين يعيشون ويعملون في الولايات المتحدة، وخاصة أولئك الذين يسعون إلى الانتقال هناك، فإن وصف الدكتور محمود هذا يسلط الضوء على الأوضاع اليوم. وبالنسبة للآخرين، فلا حاجة إلى الترجمة.
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
There is little doubt that intelligent immigrants from MENA who are willing to use their intelligence and who are willing to work diligently will help boost the economy and competitiveness of whatever country to which they have emigrated. The same, of course, is true of intelligent immigrants who are willing to work diligently and who come from any other part of the world.
Even if one assumes that the methodology used by the author is valid (an assumption that I would not be willing to make), all he has shown is that allowing "the best and the brightest" from any part of the world will enhance the country to which they emigrate. That is a conclusion the author could have reached without having conducted his "research." Read more
Comment Commented Hamid Rizvi
If there was ever a case for fudging the numbers to make a nebulous case than this is it. Is this even close to serious scholarship? Who is funding such ridiculous studies anyway?
What were these MENA folks doing in their own countries as if to say arriving at the port of entry was the moment of epiphany. The statement “University science departments, particularly in disciplines like engineering, depend heavily on foreign students.” Sure they do because foreign students one pay full tuition and second theses are smart students mostly from either China or India. Not Saudi Arabia!
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Last week I watched on TV how employment of MENA immigrants works out in France. Many live in MENA neigbourhoods, called Banlieus. Young people cannot find work. They are visited by a travelling Moslim preacher, who invites them to the Mosque. Then they become salafist ( an orthodox kind of Islam). They dress up in Moslim garb and quit looking for employment and do not attempt to integrate in French society anymore. So many Banlieus have develop in France and other countries. Isolated from society with little prospects for its inhabitants. Crime is usually not far away.
The question is who benefits from this kind of immigration ? I quess both the French and the MENA immigrants are unhappy about it.
Perhaps mr Mahroun could add to his rosy report this aspect of mass immigration also ?
Comment Commented Henk Crop
I just wonder. How come, with all these smart people around and oil money available, there are no Silicon Valeys in the MENA ? Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Peter: Pray, tell us . Where did you get all the stats from ?
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Like it or not, Sami Mahroum isn’t troubling himself or PS readers with truth. The tragic experience of Europe has already shown the dire consequences of mass immigration from the Middle-East.
See "Look North, Chancellor Merkel" (http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/423935/look-north-chancellor-merkel-andrew-stuttaford). A few quotes should help.
"Sweden takes in more refugees per capita than any other European country, and immigrants – mainly from the Middle East and Africa – now make up about 16 per cent of the population. The main political parties, as well as the mainstream media, support the status quo. Questioning the consensus is regarded as xenophobic and hateful. Now all of Europe is being urged to be as generous as Sweden. So how are things working out in the most immigration-friendly country on the planet? Not so well, says Tino Sanandaji. Mr. Sanandaji is himself an immigrant, a Kurdish-Swedish economist who was born in Iran and moved to Sweden when he was 10. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and specializes in immigration issues. This week I spoke with him by Skype. “There has been a lack of integration among non-European refugees,” he told me. Forty-eight per cent of immigrants of working age don’t work, he said. Even after 15 years in Sweden, their employment rates reach only about 60 per cent. Sweden has the biggest employment gap in Europe between natives and non-natives. From Davos to Brussels, the conventional wisdom is that a massive influx of immigrants is needed to prop up Europe’s welfare states. Unexplained is how the unemployed are meant to pay for the pensions of the retired."
Large scale immigration from the Middle-East to Europe has already proven to be a disaster (Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc.). Donald Trump should be thanked and commended by all thinking people for trying to avoid, in the USA, the nightmare now facing Europe.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"How Middle Eastern Immigrants Boost US Competitiveness"
Europe (and notably Germany) show how mass immigration from the Middle-East works out.
More Fake News. The migrants who entered Germany will be a burden (crime, welfare, failed education, terrorism, hate, family chaos, etc.) forever. Here are some useful facts.
"1.2 MILLION migrants arrived in Germany in two years: just 34,000 or 2.8% have found a job"
The problem really isn't the one or two viciously poisonous grains (terrorists) in each bag of rice. The problem is that the entire bag is bad (inevitably with a few exceptions). Europe has decades of experience with large scale immigration from MENA (Middle-East, North-Africa). The result are poor. Even after several generations, the "immigrants" (and their children) are poor, welfare-dependent, violent, socially isolated, unemployed, uneducated, crime-prone, etc. Note that I not referring to a few "bad grains". The "bad grains" are the overt terrorists. My comments apply to the median MENA immigrant.
Of course, they do bring a certain type of "vitality" to Europe. Look up the word "tournantes" for the fun these folks bring with them.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The reality of Middle-Eastern immigration to Europe is dismal (to put it mildly).
Let's take a look at some facts from the Netherlands...
"Of the country’s 16.9 million people, 2.1 million are non-Western migrants, mostly Turkish and Moroccan, and their Dutch-born children. Pew Research calculates that about 1 million of those — 6% of the population — are Muslim. The number of Muslims increased by an estimated 1% annually over the last ten years.
While 2.9% of the overall population receives welfare, a worrying 49.9% of non-Western migrants do. While an average of 27% of all youngsters drop out of school, more than 50 percent of non-Western migrants do. The overall Dutch unemployment rate is 6.9%, but it’s 15.2% for non-Western migrants. The police have detained over 60% of Moroccan-Dutch boys under age 23 at least once, many of them five times or more. In 2014, there were 81,000 arrests of non-Western migrants out of more than 2 million living in the country, compared to 111,000 arrested non-migrants out of a population of 13.2 million." Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
To date, Middle Eastern immigrants to the U.S. have done well because they have been highly selective (as in highly educated professionals). At one point the most highly educated group coming to the US was Libyans... Because Libyans with less than a PhD had little prospect of entering the U.S. By contrast, Middle Eastern immigrants to Europe have done quite poorly because they have (typically) been poorly educated. The first generation (in Europe) was brought in to do low-wage work. Their children have (generally) failed in European society, and succeeded only in crime, welfare, terrorism, extremist, and joining ISIS.
Europe has suffered terribly from allowing "ordinary" Middle Eastern immigrants to enter (legally and illegally). The proliferating slums and "innovations" such as " tourantes" show the immense harm that uncontrolled immigration can bring.
Donald Trump should be thanked and commended by all thinking people for trying to avoid, in the USA, the nightmare now facing Europe.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Bright people who are prepared travel do well
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Yeah I know, they dont have any rights do they
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Middle-East (the Gulf States) attract large-numbers of desperate low-skill workers from Pakistan, India, etc. They are poorly paid and treated badly (very badly). The Gulf States also attract a much smaller number of highly educated professionals from Europe, the US, and Asia. They are typically quite well paid and live well.
