14

كيف يعزز المهاجرون من الشرق الأوسط القدرة التنافسية

سامي محروم

دبي - في روايته المعتمدة على الخيال العلمي عام 1961 تحت عنوان "غريب في أرض غريبة "، اختار روبرت أ. هاينلين لغويا مسلما، "الدكتور محمود"، لمساعدة بطل الرواية النازح من كوكب مارس إلى الحياة في الولايات المتحدة. هذا الكتاب قد يكون خيالا، لكن اختيار هاينلين لمترجم مسلم كان واقعا. في الحقيقة، كان الناس من الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا ("مترجمين" للابتكار والاكتشاف في الولايات المتحدة لعقود.

DONATE NOW

وقد اعتمدت الأبحاث التي أجريتها مؤخرا مع زميلين في المعهد النمساوي للتكنولوجيا، جورج زهرادنيك وبرنارد داتش على بيانات البراءات المودعة في الولايات المتحدة لتسليط الضوء على الدور الذي يلعبه الأفراد من أصول عربية وكردية وفارسية وتركية في تطوير التكنولوجيا الأمريكية. بدأنا بحثنا في أعقاب الأمر التنفيذي للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب القاضي بحظر المواطنين من ست دول ذات أغلبية مسلمة من الدخول إلى الولايات المتحدة (كانت القائمة في الأصل تتضمن إيران والعراق وليبيا والصومال والسودان وسوريا واليمن، وتم إزاحة العراق لاحقا).

ما وجدناه لم يكن مفاجئا بالنسبة لنا. لكن هناك ما يثير قلق المسؤولين الذين يريدون أن تظل الولايات المتحدة البلد الرائدعالميا في جلب أفكار جديدة إلى السوق.

في عام 2013، كان هناك ما يقرب من مليون مهاجر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا يقيمون في الولايات المتحدة، يمثلون 2.5٪ من 41.3 مليون مهاجر في البلاد. وكان نحو 43٪ من المهاجرين من الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 25 سنة وما فوق يحملون شهادة البكالوريوس أو أعلى، مقارنة مع 28٪ من جميع المهاجرين إلى الولايات المتحدة، و 30٪ من البالغين الأمريكيين المولودين في الولايات المتحدة. وإذا أضفنا مليون شخص أو نحو ذلك من أصل فارسي وتركي، فإن أرقام التحصيل العلمي ربما تكون أعلى من ذلك.

ولتقريب مساهمة المهاجرين من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في الابتكار الأميركي، قمنا بمطابقة ما يقرب من 2500 اسم شخصي خاص بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا مع وثائق البراءات المودعة لدى المنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية (WIPO). ووجدنا أنه في الفترة ما بين 2009 و 2013، كان هناك 13.180 طلب براءة مقدمة من منظمات أمريكية، أو أفراد مقيمين في الولايات المتحدة، حيث كان لمقدم طلب واحد على الأقل اسم من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. ويمثل ذلك 5.1٪ من جميع طلبات البراءات الأمريكية للمنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية خلال الفترة 2009-2013. ونظرا لأننا اخترنا أسماء خاصة بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفریقیا فقط، فقد تم استبعاد العدید من المخترعین في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفریقیا الذین لدیھم أسماء مشابهة مع مجموعات عرقية أخرى، مثل أسماء الكتاب المقدس. لكن الأرقام الفعلية أعلى بالتأكيد.

ولكي نضع هذه النتائج في الصورة، على مدى فترة الخمس سنوات التي قمنا بقياسها، وجدنا أن الأفراد المرتبطين بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا كانوا مشتركين في 220 طلب براءة اختراع أمريكي كل شهر. وبلغ عدد طلبات البراءات المودعة من المخترعين الأمريكيين من ذوي الأصول الشرق الأوسطية والشمال أفريقية ضعف عدد طلبات البراءات في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وببلوغ 1780 طلب براءة، شكلت كاليفورنيا 15٪ من جميع براءات الاختراع التي سعى إليها المخترعون المرتبطون بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في جميع أنحاء العالم. تركيا البلد الوحيد الذي يمتلك عددا أكبر من المخترعين المنحدرين من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا.

وتضمنت الولايات الأخرى التي تضم عددا ملحوظا من طلبات البراءات المرتبطة بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا ولايات مثل ولايتي تكساس وماساتشوستس؛ فعلى سبيل المثال، كان لدى تكساس طلبات أقل جزئيا من المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة 2009-2013.

وعلى وجه الخصوص، لا ينبغي أن تكون تدابير الهجرة التي اتخذتها إدارة ترامب سببا لقلق بالغ. فبالكاد  هناك استثمار في البحث والتطوير المتدفق بين الولايات المتحدة وأي من البلدان المستهدفة. لكن مع تعرض المزيد من الناس في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لما يسمى بالفحص الصارم، فإن عددا أقل من الناس في المنطقة سينتقلون إلى الولايات المتحدة. ومن شأن هذا الانخفاض أن يكون له تأثير ملحوظ، حيث أن المخترعين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا يميلون إلى العمل في مجالات التكنولوجيا التي هي في صميم الابتكار الأمريكي.

حتى المواطنون من بلدان معفية من التأشيرة الذين لديهم أسماء شرق أوسطية يُطلب منهم الحصول على تأشيرة قبل السفر إلى الولايات المتحدة. وقد أثرت هذه التدابير على الزوار الأجانب للولايات المتحدة من جميع البلدان، من المؤرخ الفرنسي المصري هنري روسو إلى مندوبي التجارة الأفارقة من نيجيريا وغانا وسيراليون وجنوب أفريقيا. ليس من المستغرب أن الناس من جميع أنحاء العالم يفكرون اليوم مرتين في زيارة الولايات المتحدة، مع تسجيل تطبيق التنبؤات الجوية هوبر انخفاضا بلغ 17٪ في عمليات البحث على الانترنت لرحلات إلى الولايات المتحدة في الأسابيع التي سبقت اقتراح حظر ترامب لأول مرة.

إن الولايات المتحدة أكثر عرضة لتأثير قيود الهجرة على الابتكار من أي بلد آخر في العالم. وفي الفترة ما بين عام 2000 وعام 2010، كانت لديها براءات اختراع مضاعفة قدمها  نحو 194.600 مهاجر،  بعيدا عن منافسه الألماني (25.300). واعتمادا على الاختصاص، اتضح أن ما بين 24٪ إلى 80٪ من العلماء والمهندسين العاملين في الولايات المتحدة ليسوا أمريكيين.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

وبعبارة أخرى، جعل حظر الهجرة إلى الولايات المتحدة - حيث ولد 30٪ من الحائزين على جائزة نوبل في بلدان أخرى – أمريكا تفقد جاذبيتها بالنسبة للمواهب الأجنبية. وتعتمد أقسام العلوم الجامعية، وخاصة تخصصات مثل الهندسة، اعتمادا كبيرا على الطلاب الأجانب. وبدون الوصول إلى تجمع المواهب هذا، لن يكون أمام بعض الٌأقسام خيار سوى الإغلاق. وقد تجد الشركات الأمريكية أيضا أنه من الضروري نقل حصة أكبر من أنشطتها خارج الولايات المتحدة إذا استمرت سياسات الهجرة التقييدية. ونظرا لعقبات التأشيرات والعبور الحدودية المستمرة، قد تجد الشركات الأمريكية أنه من المربح أكثر نقل إنتاجها وفرص عملها إلى الخارج.

 ويصف الدكتور محمود، في رواية "الغريب في أرض غريبة"، شخصية أمريكية "مبتذلة"، وهي "حادة، وربما جاهلة، ومن شبه المؤكد ريفية". بالنسبة للعديد من المخترعين المرتبطين بالشرق الأوسط الذين يعيشون ويعملون في الولايات المتحدة، وخاصة أولئك الذين يسعون إلى الانتقال هناك، فإن وصف الدكتور محمود هذا يسلط الضوء على الأوضاع اليوم. وبالنسبة للآخرين، فلا حاجة إلى الترجمة.