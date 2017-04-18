13

Cómo los inmigrantes de Oriente Medio impulsan la competitividad de Estados Unidos

DUBAI – En su novela de ciencia ficción de 1961 Forastero en tierra extraña, Robert A. Heinlein eligió a un lingüista musulmán, el "Dr. Mahmoud", para ayudar al protagonista del libro, criado en Marte, en su transición a la vida en Estados Unidos. Forastero puede ser ficción, pero la selección por parte de Heinlein de un intérprete musulmán estaba anclada en la realidad. De hecho, la gente de Oriente Medio y del norte de África (MENA) ha oficiado de "traductores" de la innovación y el descubrimiento en Estados Unidos durante décadas.

Una investigación reciente que llevé a cabo, junto con dos colegas del Instituto Austríaco de Tecnología, Georg Zahradnik y Bernhard Dachs, se basó en datos de patentes presentadas en Estados Unidos para arrojar luz sobre el papel que los individuos de ancestros árabes, kurdos, persas y turcos ejercen en el desarrollo de la tecnología estadounidense. Comenzamos nuestra investigación después de la orden ejecutiva del presidente norteamericano, Donald Trump, que prohibía el ingreso a Estados Unidos de ciudadanos de seis países de predominancia musulmana (la lista originariamente incluía a Irán, Irak, Libia, Somalia, Sudán, Siria y Yemen; Irak luego fue descartado).

Lo que descubrimos no fue ninguna sorpresa para nosotros. Pero aquellos encargados de garantizar que Estados Unidos siga siendo el líder del mundo a la hora de aportar nuevas ideas al mercado deberían estar preocupados.

En 2013, había aproximadamente un millón de inmigrantes de la región MENA que residían en Estados Unidos, lo que representaba el 2,5% de los 41,3 millones de inmigrantes del país. Aproximadamente el 43% de los inmigrantes de MENA de 25 años o más tenían un título de licenciatura o superior, comparado con el 28% de todos los inmigrantes a Estados Unidos y el 30% de los adultos nacidos en Estados Unidos. Si se incluyera el millón aproximadamente de personas de origen persa y turco, las cifras de los logros educativos probablemente serían incluso más altas.

Para calcular aproximadamente el aporte de los inmigrantes de la región MENA a la innovación estadounidense, cruzamos unos 2.500 nombres específicos de MENA con documentos de solicitud de patentes presentados ante la Organización Mundial de la Propiedad Intelectual (WIPO por su sigla en inglés). Descubrimos que entre 2009 y 2013, 13.180 solicitudes de patentes habían sido presentadas por organizaciones estadounidenses, o individuos residentes en Estados Unidos, en las cuales al menos un solicitante tenía un nombre de la región MENA. Esto representa el 5,1% de todas las solicitudes de patentes presentadas ante la WIPO en Estados Unidos durante el periodo 2009-2013. Y, como elegimos exclusivamente nombres específicos de la región MENA, muchos inventores de MENA que tienen nombres compartidos con otras etnicidades, como nombres bíblicos, quedaron afuera. Las cifras reales son, en verdad, más elevadas.

Para poner estos hallazgos en perspectiva, en el período de cinco años que analizamos, descubrimos que había individuos vinculados a MENA involucrados en 220 solicitudes de patentes en Estados Unidos cada mes. La cantidad de solicitudes de patentes presentadas por inventores de Estados Unidos con vinculación a la región MENA era el doble que en la Unión Europea.  Con 1.780 solicitudes de patentes, California representó el 15% de todas las patentes solicitadas por inventores vinculados a MENA en todo el mundo. Sólo Turquía tuvo una cantidad mayor de inventores con vinculación a MENA que presentaron solicitudes.

Otros estados norteamericanos con una cantidad considerable de solicitudes de patentes vinculadas a la región MENA fueron Texas y Massachusetts; Texas, por ejemplo, registró apenas menos solicitudes que Arabia Saudita durante el período 2009-2013.

Frente a esto, las medidas de inmigración adoptadas por la administración Trump no deberían ser causa de gran preocupación. Existe muy poca inversión en investigación y desarrollo entre Estados Unidos y cualquiera de los países en la mira. Pero si se somete a más gente proveniente de la región MENA al llamado escrutinio extremo, menos personas de la región se trasladarán a Estados Unidos. Una merma de este tipo tendría un efecto notorio, ya que los inventores de MENA tienden a conseguir empleo en sectores de tecnología que son el núcleo de la innovación estadounidense.

Inclusive a aquellos ciudadanos de países exentos de visado que tienen nombres vinculados a Oriente Medio se les está pidiendo que obtengan una visa antes de viajar a Estados Unidos. Las medidas han afectado a visitantes extranjeros de todo tipo a Estados Unidos, desde el historiador francés nacido en Egipto Henry Rousso hasta delegados de comercio africanos de Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leona y Sudáfrica. No sorprende entonces que gente de todo el mundo piense dos veces antes de visitar Estados Unidos. De hecho, la aplicación Hopper de predicción de precios de vuelos registró una caída del 17% en búsquedas online para vuelos a Estados Unidos en las semanas posteriores a la primera vez que se propuso la prohibición de Trump.  

Estados Unidos es más vulnerable al impacto de las restricciones inmigratorias en la innovación que cualquier otro país en el mundo. De 2000 a 2010, allí hubo ocho veces más patentes presentadas por un inmigrante (194.600) que las que se registraron en su competidor más cercano, Alemania (25.300). Dependiendo de la disciplina, entre el 24% y el 80% de los científicos e ingenieros empleados en Estados Unidos nacieron en el exterior.

En otras palabras, las prohibiciones a la inmigración hacen que Estados Unidos -donde el 30% de los galardonados con el premio Nobel del país nacieron en otra parte- corra el riesgo de perder su atractivo para el talento extranjero. Los departamentos de ciencia de las universidades, particularmente en disciplinas como la ingeniería, dependen marcadamente de los alumnos extranjeros. Sin acceso a esta fuente de talento, algunos departamentos no tendrían otra alternativa que bajar la persiana. Las empresas norteamericanas también podrían verse obligadas a reubicar un porcentaje mayor de sus actividades fuera de Estados Unidos si las políticas inmigratorias restrictivas continuaran. Dados los persistentes obstáculos para obtener visas y para cruzar la frontera, a las empresas estadounidenses puede resultarles más ventajoso instalar su producción y sus empleos en el exterior.

En Forastero en tierra extraña, el Dr. Mahmoud describe a un personaje norteamericano "vulgar" que es "estridente, probablemente ignorante y casi con certeza provinciano". Para muchos inventores asociados con la región MENA que viven y trabajan en Estados Unidos, y especialmente aquellos que quieren instalarse allí, la caracterización de Mahmoud hoy les resultará familiar. Para todos los demás, no hace falta traducción.   