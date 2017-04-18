Cómo los inmigrantes de Oriente Medio impulsan la competitividad de Estados Unidos

DUBAI – En su novela de ciencia ficción de 1961 Forastero en tierra extraña, Robert A. Heinlein eligió a un lingüista musulmán, el "Dr. Mahmoud", para ayudar al protagonista del libro, criado en Marte, en su transición a la vida en Estados Unidos. Forastero puede ser ficción, pero la selección por parte de Heinlein de un intérprete musulmán estaba anclada en la realidad. De hecho, la gente de Oriente Medio y del norte de África (MENA) ha oficiado de "traductores" de la innovación y el descubrimiento en Estados Unidos durante décadas.
Una investigación reciente que llevé a cabo, junto con dos colegas del Instituto Austríaco de Tecnología, Georg Zahradnik y Bernhard Dachs, se basó en datos de patentes presentadas en Estados Unidos para arrojar luz sobre el papel que los individuos de ancestros árabes, kurdos, persas y turcos ejercen en el desarrollo de la tecnología estadounidense. Comenzamos nuestra investigación después de la orden ejecutiva del presidente norteamericano, Donald Trump, que prohibía el ingreso a Estados Unidos de ciudadanos de seis países de predominancia musulmana (la lista originariamente incluía a Irán, Irak, Libia, Somalia, Sudán, Siria y Yemen; Irak luego fue descartado).
Lo que descubrimos no fue ninguna sorpresa para nosotros. Pero aquellos encargados de garantizar que Estados Unidos siga siendo el líder del mundo a la hora de aportar nuevas ideas al mercado deberían estar preocupados.
En 2013, había aproximadamente un millón de inmigrantes de la región MENA que residían en Estados Unidos, lo que representaba el 2,5% de los 41,3 millones de inmigrantes del país. Aproximadamente el 43% de los inmigrantes de MENA de 25 años o más tenían un título de licenciatura o superior, comparado con el 28% de todos los inmigrantes a Estados Unidos y el 30% de los adultos nacidos en Estados Unidos. Si se incluyera el millón aproximadamente de personas de origen persa y turco, las cifras de los logros educativos probablemente serían incluso más altas.
Para calcular aproximadamente el aporte de los inmigrantes de la región MENA a la innovación estadounidense, cruzamos unos 2.500 nombres específicos de MENA con documentos de solicitud de patentes presentados ante la Organización Mundial de la Propiedad Intelectual (WIPO por su sigla en inglés). Descubrimos que entre 2009 y 2013, 13.180 solicitudes de patentes habían sido presentadas por organizaciones estadounidenses, o individuos residentes en Estados Unidos, en las cuales al menos un solicitante tenía un nombre de la región MENA. Esto representa el 5,1% de todas las solicitudes de patentes presentadas ante la WIPO en Estados Unidos durante el periodo 2009-2013. Y, como elegimos exclusivamente nombres específicos de la región MENA, muchos inventores de MENA que tienen nombres compartidos con otras etnicidades, como nombres bíblicos, quedaron afuera. Las cifras reales son, en verdad, más elevadas.
Para poner estos hallazgos en perspectiva, en el período de cinco años que analizamos, descubrimos que había individuos vinculados a MENA involucrados en 220 solicitudes de patentes en Estados Unidos cada mes. La cantidad de solicitudes de patentes presentadas por inventores de Estados Unidos con vinculación a la región MENA era el doble que en la Unión Europea. Con 1.780 solicitudes de patentes, California representó el 15% de todas las patentes solicitadas por inventores vinculados a MENA en todo el mundo. Sólo Turquía tuvo una cantidad mayor de inventores con vinculación a MENA que presentaron solicitudes.
Otros estados norteamericanos con una cantidad considerable de solicitudes de patentes vinculadas a la región MENA fueron Texas y Massachusetts; Texas, por ejemplo, registró apenas menos solicitudes que Arabia Saudita durante el período 2009-2013.
Frente a esto, las medidas de inmigración adoptadas por la administración Trump no deberían ser causa de gran preocupación. Existe muy poca inversión en investigación y desarrollo entre Estados Unidos y cualquiera de los países en la mira. Pero si se somete a más gente proveniente de la región MENA al llamado escrutinio extremo, menos personas de la región se trasladarán a Estados Unidos. Una merma de este tipo tendría un efecto notorio, ya que los inventores de MENA tienden a conseguir empleo en sectores de tecnología que son el núcleo de la innovación estadounidense.
Inclusive a aquellos ciudadanos de países exentos de visado que tienen nombres vinculados a Oriente Medio se les está pidiendo que obtengan una visa antes de viajar a Estados Unidos. Las medidas han afectado a visitantes extranjeros de todo tipo a Estados Unidos, desde el historiador francés nacido en Egipto Henry Rousso hasta delegados de comercio africanos de Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leona y Sudáfrica. No sorprende entonces que gente de todo el mundo piense dos veces antes de visitar Estados Unidos. De hecho, la aplicación Hopper de predicción de precios de vuelos registró una caída del 17% en búsquedas online para vuelos a Estados Unidos en las semanas posteriores a la primera vez que se propuso la prohibición de Trump.
Estados Unidos es más vulnerable al impacto de las restricciones inmigratorias en la innovación que cualquier otro país en el mundo. De 2000 a 2010, allí hubo ocho veces más patentes presentadas por un inmigrante (194.600) que las que se registraron en su competidor más cercano, Alemania (25.300). Dependiendo de la disciplina, entre el 24% y el 80% de los científicos e ingenieros empleados en Estados Unidos nacieron en el exterior.
En otras palabras, las prohibiciones a la inmigración hacen que Estados Unidos -donde el 30% de los galardonados con el premio Nobel del país nacieron en otra parte- corra el riesgo de perder su atractivo para el talento extranjero. Los departamentos de ciencia de las universidades, particularmente en disciplinas como la ingeniería, dependen marcadamente de los alumnos extranjeros. Sin acceso a esta fuente de talento, algunos departamentos no tendrían otra alternativa que bajar la persiana. Las empresas norteamericanas también podrían verse obligadas a reubicar un porcentaje mayor de sus actividades fuera de Estados Unidos si las políticas inmigratorias restrictivas continuaran. Dados los persistentes obstáculos para obtener visas y para cruzar la frontera, a las empresas estadounidenses puede resultarles más ventajoso instalar su producción y sus empleos en el exterior.
En Forastero en tierra extraña, el Dr. Mahmoud describe a un personaje norteamericano "vulgar" que es "estridente, probablemente ignorante y casi con certeza provinciano". Para muchos inventores asociados con la región MENA que viven y trabajan en Estados Unidos, y especialmente aquellos que quieren instalarse allí, la caracterización de Mahmoud hoy les resultará familiar. Para todos los demás, no hace falta traducción.
Comment Commented Hamid Rizvi
If there was ever a case for fudging the numbers to make a nebulous case than this is it. Is this even close to serious scholarship? Who is funding such ridiculous studies anyway?
What were these MENA folks doing in their own countries as if to say arriving at the port of entry was the moment of epiphany. The statement “University science departments, particularly in disciplines like engineering, depend heavily on foreign students.” Sure they do because foreign students one pay full tuition and second theses are smart students mostly from either China or India. Not Saudi Arabia!
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Last week I watched on TV how employment of MENA immigrants works out in France. Many live in MENA neigbourhoods, called Banlieus. Young people cannot find work. They are visited by a travelling Moslim preacher, who invites them to the Mosque. Then they become salafist ( an orthodox kind of Islam). They dress up in Moslim garb and quit looking for employment and do not attempt to integrate in French society anymore. So many Banlieus have develop in France and other countries. Isolated from society with little prospects for its inhabitants. Crime is usually not far away.
The question is who benefits from this kind of immigration ? I quess both the French and the MENA immigrants are unhappy about it.
Perhaps mr Mahroun could add to his rosy report this aspect of mass immigration also ?
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
I just wonder. How come, with all these smart people around and oil money available, there are no Silicon Valeys in the MENA ? Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Peter: Pray, tell us . Where did you get all the stats from ?
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
I like it. It s a witty remark!
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
Peter is a techie, they live in stats. Mere morals will have cereal for breakfast, techies will have a bowl of number crunch
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Like it or not, Sami Mahroum isn’t troubling himself or PS readers with truth. The tragic experience of Europe has already shown the dire consequences of mass immigration from the Middle-East.
See "Look North, Chancellor Merkel" (http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/423935/look-north-chancellor-merkel-andrew-stuttaford). A few quotes should help.
"Sweden takes in more refugees per capita than any other European country, and immigrants – mainly from the Middle East and Africa – now make up about 16 per cent of the population. The main political parties, as well as the mainstream media, support the status quo. Questioning the consensus is regarded as xenophobic and hateful. Now all of Europe is being urged to be as generous as Sweden. So how are things working out in the most immigration-friendly country on the planet? Not so well, says Tino Sanandaji. Mr. Sanandaji is himself an immigrant, a Kurdish-Swedish economist who was born in Iran and moved to Sweden when he was 10. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and specializes in immigration issues. This week I spoke with him by Skype. “There has been a lack of integration among non-European refugees,” he told me. Forty-eight per cent of immigrants of working age don’t work, he said. Even after 15 years in Sweden, their employment rates reach only about 60 per cent. Sweden has the biggest employment gap in Europe between natives and non-natives. From Davos to Brussels, the conventional wisdom is that a massive influx of immigrants is needed to prop up Europe’s welfare states. Unexplained is how the unemployed are meant to pay for the pensions of the retired."
Large scale immigration from the Middle-East to Europe has already proven to be a disaster (Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc.). Donald Trump should be thanked and commended by all thinking people for trying to avoid, in the USA, the nightmare now facing Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"How Middle Eastern Immigrants Boost US Competitiveness"
Europe (and notably Germany) show how mass immigration from the Middle-East works out.
More Fake News. The migrants who entered Germany will be a burden (crime, welfare, failed education, terrorism, hate, family chaos, etc.) forever. Here are some useful facts.
"1.2 MILLION migrants arrived in Germany in two years: just 34,000 or 2.8% have found a job"
The problem really isn't the one or two viciously poisonous grains (terrorists) in each bag of rice. The problem is that the entire bag is bad (inevitably with a few exceptions). Europe has decades of experience with large scale immigration from MENA (Middle-East, North-Africa). The result are poor. Even after several generations, the "immigrants" (and their children) are poor, welfare-dependent, violent, socially isolated, unemployed, uneducated, crime-prone, etc. Note that I not referring to a few "bad grains". The "bad grains" are the overt terrorists. My comments apply to the median MENA immigrant.
Of course, they do bring a certain type of "vitality" to Europe. Look up the word "tournantes" for the fun these folks bring with them.
However, a word of warning is needed here. Don't for moment think that the editors of the PS don't know all of this. They do. You can be sure that they keep their families as far from these people as possible.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The reality of Middle-Eastern immigration to Europe is dismal (to put it mildly).
Let's take a look at some facts from the Netherlands...
"Of the country’s 16.9 million people, 2.1 million are non-Western migrants, mostly Turkish and Moroccan, and their Dutch-born children. Pew Research calculates that about 1 million of those — 6% of the population — are Muslim. The number of Muslims increased by an estimated 1% annually over the last ten years.
While 2.9% of the overall population receives welfare, a worrying 49.9% of non-Western migrants do. While an average of 27% of all youngsters drop out of school, more than 50 percent of non-Western migrants do. The overall Dutch unemployment rate is 6.9%, but it’s 15.2% for non-Western migrants. The police have detained over 60% of Moroccan-Dutch boys under age 23 at least once, many of them five times or more. In 2014, there were 81,000 arrests of non-Western migrants out of more than 2 million living in the country, compared to 111,000 arrested non-migrants out of a population of 13.2 million." Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
To date, Middle Eastern immigrants to the U.S. have done well because they have been highly selective (as in highly educated professionals). At one point the most highly educated group coming to the US was Libyans... Because Libyans with less than a PhD had little prospect of entering the U.S. By contrast, Middle Eastern immigrants to Europe have done quite poorly because they have (typically) been poorly educated. The first generation (in Europe) was brought in to do low-wage work. Their children have (generally) failed in European society, and succeeded only in crime, welfare, terrorism, extremist, and joining ISIS.
Europe has suffered terribly from allowing "ordinary" Middle Eastern immigrants to enter (legally and illegally). The proliferating slums and "innovations" such as " tourantes" show the immense harm that uncontrolled immigration can bring.
Donald Trump should be thanked and commended by all thinking people for trying to avoid, in the USA, the nightmare now facing Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Bright people who are prepared travel do well
Bright people leave MENA, what is the reverse flow like Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Yeah I know, they dont have any rights do they
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Middle-East (the Gulf States) attract large-numbers of desperate low-skill workers from Pakistan, India, etc. They are poorly paid and treated badly (very badly). The Gulf States also attract a much smaller number of highly educated professionals from Europe, the US, and Asia. They are typically quite well paid and live well.
In some ways, the Gulf states are the "future". The dystopian future of neoliberalism run amok. Read more
