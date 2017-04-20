25

Экономикалық сауатсыздық сауда соғысын туғыза ма?

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың билікке келгеніне 100 күн болғанда ол да, оның сауда жөніндегі хатшысы Уилбрус Росс та экономика факультетінің бірінші курсында оқитын студент жібермеуге тырысатын қателікке бой алдырып жатыр. Олар шын мәнінде қорлардың азаюынан болған Американың ағымдағы шот дефициті (немесе сауда дефициті) ағымдағы шот профициті бар Германия мен Қытайдың әділетсіз сауда саясатының кесірі деп санайды. Олардың экономикалық білімсіздігі үлкен апатқа апарады. 

Тауарларды, қызметтерді, таза кіріс коэффициентін, және шетелдерден келетін трансферттік төлемдерді есептейтін ағымдағы шот сальдосы ішкі инвестицияны алып тастағандағы ұлттық жинақ қорына тең. Бұл теория емес. Бұл – жалпы ішкі өнім (ЖІӨ) мен жалпы ұлттық кіріс (ЖҰК) арасындағы статистикалық сәйкессіздікті қоспағандағы көрсеткіш. Сен либерал әлде консерватор, популист әлде жалпы пікірді қолдаушы, кейнсишіл әлде ұсынысты көбейтуді жақтайтын адам болсаң да, барлығына бірдей ақиқат – осы. Тіпті Трамп пен оның барлық шешімдері де мұны өзгерте алмайды. Ал қазір ол Американың өз ішіндегі жинақ қорының теңсіздігін дәлелдейтін дефициттің кесірінен сауда соғысын ашамын деп қорқытып отыр.

DONATE NOW

Инвестиция ұлттық жинақ қорынан асып кетсе, ағымдағы шот дефициті пайда болады, ал инвестиция қор��ан аз болса, онда профицит қалыптастады. Ағымдағы шоты бірқалыпты елде инвестиция көлемі артса, жинақ қоры азайса, не осы екеуі қатар болса, дефицит қалыптасады.

Айталық, АҚШ протекционистік саясат ұстанатын бір елмен сауда жасасты делік. Егер бұл елдер сауда режимдерін либералдандырса, олар АҚШ тауарларын көбірек импорттай бастайды, ал бұл өз өндірісімен бәсеке туғызады. Импортпен бәсекелес сектордың ауқымы кішірейіп, жұмысшы мен капитал экспорт секторына көбірек ойысады. Экспорт ұлғайған сайын сырттан келетін валюта да ұлғайып, қымбаттаған импорттық тауарларды сатып алады.  

Айталық, АҚШ, керісінше, ағымдағы шот дефицитіне бола импортқа жаңа кедергілер орнатты делік. Бұл импорттық кедергілер жұмысшылар мен капиталды экспорт секторынан алыстатып, импортпен бәсекелесетін секторға ығыстырады, соның кесірінен АҚШ-тың сауда балансы өзгеріссіз қалады, сөйтіп ұлттық табыс азайып, орташа өмір стандарттары төмендейді. Импорттық кедергілер сауда саясаты арқылы емес, бюджет дефицитін төмендететін сауда салығы арқылы жасалса (сол арқылы үкіметтің жинақ қорын ұлғайтса), онда сауда дефициті азаюы мүмкін. 

Шетелмен сауда кедергілерін азайту не АҚШ-тың сауда кедергілерін арттыру жоспарлары АҚШ-тағы жинақ қоры мен инвестиция көлеміне, сол арқылы АҚШ-тың ағымдағы шот балансына ерекше әсер етеді дейтіндей ешқандай себеп жоқ. Ағымдағы шот дефицитін азайту үшін АҚШ не көбірек қор жинауы керек, не экономикаға азырақ инвестиция салуы керек.

АҚШ-та неге үнемі ағымдағы шот дефициті болатынын түсіну қиын емес. Жеке адамдардың қоры мен мемлекеттің қорын қоса алғандағы АҚШ-тың ұлттық қоры (бұл ұлттық табыстың бір бөлігі деп есептеледі) соңғы 30 жылда біршама азайды. АҚШ-тағы қордың азаюына негізінен үкімет қорының азаюы себеп болды.

АҚШ үкіметі (федералдық, штаттық және аймақтық деңгейдегі) нағыз – ысырапшыл мекеме, себебі оның шығындары (тұтыну, мөлшерлемелерді төлеу, мемлекеттік қарыздарды өтеу және трансфер) кірістерінен асып кетеді, қазір оның көлемі жалпы ұлттық кірістің 2 пайызын құрайды. Бұл – таң қаларлық нәрсе емес. Бұл мәселенің негізгі көзі федералдық үкіметте жатыр. Рональд Рейганнан бергі президенттердің барлығы «орта таптың салығын азайтуға», басқа да салықтарды жеңілдетуге уәде беріп келеді, сол арқылы кірістерді азайтып, федералдық бюджетті үнемі дефицитке ұшыратып отыр. Демократ президенттер салықтарды азайтудың кейнсилік стимулын жақтаса, республикалықтар «ұсыныс жағына» қолдау білдіреді.

Демократиялық партия да, республикалық партия да америкалық стильдегі популизмді қолданады: олар үнемі салықтарды азайтып, мемлекеттік қарызды арттырғанымен қоймай (мемлекеттік қарыз 2007 жылы ЖІӨ-нің 35 пайызы болса, 2015 жылдың соңына қарай 74 пайызына жетті), қордың аздығы мен инвестицияның төмендігінен болған өсімнің баяулығы үшін басқа біреулерді кінәлайды. Бұл жолы АҚШ басшылары Қытай мен Германияны сын садағына алып отыр.  

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Егер Трамп пен Конгрестегі республикалықтар федералдық салықтарды одан әрі азайта берсе, онда Американың сауда және бюджет теңсіздігі тіпті ушыға түседі. Қысқа мерзім тұрғысынан халыққа ұнаған бұл саясат экономикалық шоттарды төлей бастағанда фискалдық саясатқа үлкен зардап әкеледі. Рейганның салықты азайту саясаты 1980-жылдардың басында бюджет дефицитін күрт арттырғаны сияқты бюджет дефицитімен қоса ағымдағы шот дефициті де ұлғая бермек. Сауда дефициті артқан сайын Трамп пен оның айналасындағылар Қытай мен Германияның саудадағы сатқындығын одан сайын сынай бастайтыны анық.

Америкалықтар өздерін алдауға жол бермеуі керек. Императордың үстінде ешқандай киім жоқ (шетелдік те, отандық та), бұған қоса, оның айналасында білікті экономикалық кеңесшілер де жоқ сияқты.