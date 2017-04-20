¿El analfabetismo económico desatará una guerra comercial?

NUEVA YORK – Casi 100 días después de que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, asumió el cargo, él y su secretario de Comercio, Wilbur Ross, siguen adelante con una falacia económica que los estudiantes de economía de primer año aprenden a evitar. Sostienen que el déficit de cuenta corriente (o déficit comercial) norteamericano, que en realidad es el resultado de una tasa de ahorro baja y menguante de Estados Unidos, es un indicador de prácticas comerciales injustas por parte de Alemania y China, dos países con excedente de cuenta corriente. Su ignorancia económica podría acabar siendo un desastre.
La balanza de cuenta corriente, que mide la balanza comercial de bienes, servicios, ingreso neto de factores y pagos de transferencias del exterior, es igual al ahorro nacional menos la inversión doméstica. Eso no es una teoría. Es una identidad, de no ser por cualquier discrepancia estadística entre el producto interior bruto (PIB) y el ingreso nacional bruto (INB). Es así no importa si uno es liberal o conservador, populista o convencional, keynesiano o si defiende la teoría de la oferta. Hasta Trump y todo su arte de la negociación no pueden cambiarlo. Sin embargo, él amenaza con una guerra comercial por déficits que reflejan el propio desequilibrio de ahorro e inversión de Estados Unidos.
Un país tiene un déficit de cuenta corriente si la inversión supera el ahorro nacional y tiene un excedente cuando la inversión es inferior al ahorro nacional. En el caso de un país con una cuenta corriente equilibrada, puede surgir un déficit si su tasa de inversión aumenta, si su tasa de ahorro cae o si ocurre alguna combinación de ambas.
Supongamos que Estados Unidos tiene relaciones comerciales con países extranjeros que mantienen políticas proteccionistas. Si estos países liberalizan sus regímenes comerciales, tenderán a importar más bienes estadounidenses que competirán con sus propias industrias. El tamaño de los sectores que compiten con las importaciones entonces se reducirá, liberando trabajadores y capital que servirán para aumentar la producción en los sectores exportadores. En la medida que aumenten las exportaciones, también aumentarán los ingresos de divisas que pagan la factura más alta de las importaciones.
Supongamos, en cambio, que Estados Unidos impone nuevas barreras a las importaciones en respuesta a su déficit de cuenta corriente. Esas barreras a las importaciones asignarían trabajadores y capital a los sectores que compiten con las importaciones y los sacaría de los sectores exportadores, lo que dejaría la balanza comercial de Estados Unidos sin cambios a la vez que reduciría el ingreso nacional y los niveles de vida estándar. El déficit comercial podría caer si las barreras a las importaciones cobraran la forma de impuestos comerciales que redujeran el déficit presupuestario (aumentando así el ahorro gubernamental), pero ese efecto funcionaría a través del presupuesto, no a través de la política comercial per se.
No hay ninguna razón en especial por la cual una reducción de las barreras comerciales externas o un incremento de las barreras comerciales de Estados Unidos deba tener algún efecto de primer orden en las tasas de ahorro e inversión de Estados Unidos y, por ende, en la balanza de cuenta corriente de Estados Unidos. Para reducir su déficit de cuenta corriente, Estados Unidos debe ahorrar más o invertir menos en su economía.
No es difícil ver por qué Estados Unidos tiene déficits de cuenta corriente crónicos. La tasa de ahorro nacional de Estados Unidos -la suma del ahorro privado más el ahorro gubernamental, medida como un porcentaje del INB- ha decaído marcadamente durante los últimos 30 años. La mayor parte de la caída en la tasa de ahorro de Estados Unidos se debe a una caída en la tasa de ahorro gubernamental.
El gobierno en Estados Unidos (federal, estatal o local) es un desahorrador neto. Esto quiere decir que los desembolsos actuales (para consumo, pagos de intereses de la deuda pública y transferencias) superan los ingresos, actualmente en alrededor del 2% del INB. Esto no es una sorpresa. La mayor parte del problema está a nivel federal. Todos los presidentes desde Ronald Reagan han prometido "recortes de impuestos a la clase media" y otros beneficios impositivos, minando los ingresos y dejando al presupuesto federal en un estado de déficit crónico. Los presidentes demócratas están a favor del supuesto "estímulo" keynesiano de los recortes impositivos, mientras que los republicanos defienden sus supuestos efectos "del lado de la oferta".
Tanto el partido demócrata como el republicano ejercen el populismo, al estilo norteamericano: recortan repetidamente los impuestos, aumentan la deuda pública (que duplicaron del 35% del PIB en 2007 al 74% del PIB a fines de 2015) y, por lo general, culpan a los demás por el crecimiento lento de Estados Unidos que surge de tasas bajas de ahorro e inversión. Ahora les toca a China y Alemania estar en la mira de los líderes estadounidenses.
Los desequilibrios comerciales y presupuestarios de Estados Unidos pronto podrían volverse mucho peores si Trump y los republicanos del Congreso se salen con la suya y recortan aún más los impuestos federales. Esta sería una política fiscal ruinosa, aunque quizá popular en el corto plazo -antes de que las facturas económicas comiencen a vencer-. Con un mayor déficit presupuestario, el déficit de cuenta corriente de Estados Unidos también se dispararía, como lo hizo cuando los recortes impositivos de Reagan expandieron marcadamente el déficit presupuestario federal a comienzos de los años 1980. Uno podría imaginar que el creciente déficit comercial luego derivaría en argumentos aún más descabellados por parte de Trump y sus funcionarios sobre una supuesta perfidia comercial china y alemana.
Los norteamericanos no deberían dejarse engañar. El emperador no tiene ropa, ni importada ni nacional; y, aparentemente, tampoco tiene asesores económicos competentes.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB, Sachs would have more credibility (as in greater than zero), if his comments weren't so clearly opposed by the facts. Let's try
"Most of the decline in the US saving rate is due to a decline in the government saving rate."
FRED series FYFSGDA188S shows that the Federal surplus was 2.29% of GDP in 2000 (almost the all-time high). The CA deficit (FRED series BPBLTT01USQ188S) was 4.05% of GDP. Ouch.
In 2006, the CA deficit reached (for the year) 5.77% of GDP. The budget deficit was 1.79% of GDP (below the 1950 to present, average of 2.2% of GDP). Ouch.
In 1991, the CA deficit was actually a small surplus (0.05% of GDP). The Federal deficit was 4.36% of GDP. Ouch.
in 2008/9 the budget deficit exploded. The CA deficit fell substantially. Ouch. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
US trade deficit means US prosperity is financed by foreign countries.
Hoping that the US dollar is in a sustainable uptrend and that there is still plenty of time to pass the bags on to the last unsuspecting holders is a fool's errand at this point in the monetary system's cycle.
People may consider extremely useful studying in advance and readying themselves mentally for what happens next when the reserve currency status is lost.
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PUNDITS INFALLIBILITY
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that seemingly prevailed until Trump, Trump happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that voiced their wisdom n opposition to Brexit, Brexit happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that have opposed BJP Cowboys apparent non secular fitness to rule, Modi happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits in Europe opposed to Marine LePen alt.right credentials, President LePen is in pole position.
Economic Pundits must be bewildered that their Wisdom itself stands exposed - can't recall such abysmal faith in Pundits infallibility.
The learned Professor must understand that Democracy requires Economics to realign - not the other way around.
Perhaps the Internet Age has produced an Enlightenment - that challenges Pundits potency in unprecedented ways.
Decades in power, decades in grooming their heirs - The Pundits need reformation perhaps.
The Bourbons cannot carry on with their biscuits - after The Bastille is stormed, once again in Paris in three weeks.
It is time for The Pundits to change their chants - Modi, Brexit, Trump, LePen represent a Global Game of Faith.
Erstwhile Pundits need to understand - and harness the new Faith. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is an economic illiterate compared to Sachs? Really? More Fake News actually. Trump’s grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs, even if his ideas are not sufficiently PC for the PS set. A few points should make this clear.
First, trade economics is definitely not a first year topic. Second or third year? Perhaps. Graduate level? Definitely by that point.
However, the notion (from Sachs and others) that the saving rate (as in low) drives the trade deficit is an inversion of causality. At least in the case of the U.S., the trade deficit has driven the saving rate. Let me offer a key example.
From 2000 to the crash of 2007/8 the U.S. trade deficit exploded to the highest level in U.S. (and indeed world history). At its peak, the trade deficit exceeded 6% of GDP. Of course, this caused immense pain (lost jobs, lost wages, depression conditions, etc.) in much of the USA. How did the administration (Bush 43) respond? By blowing up the housing bubble which crashed the saving rate. How did the housing bubble slash the saving rate? First, MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) peaked at 9% of Disposable Personal Income (over $800 billion per year at the peak). Second, the housing bubble brought a surge in capital investment in commercial and residential construction.
Of course, the housing bubble was mandatory for the Bush (43) administration given the fanatical fixation of the Bush administration on “free trade” (really outsourcing, offshoring, domestic economic destruction). Of course, the housing bubble ended in disaster. What should be clear is that Trade Deficit led inexorably to the crash of 2007/2008. To put this bluntly Bushinomics/Sachynomics brought economic ruin to the USA (and much of the world). Note that there is nothing uniquely American about any of this. Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world.
There is a deeper point here. If they U.S. (hypothetically) took steps to raise the saving rate, the consequences would be dire. The U.S. economy would immediately crash. Note that both parties in the U.S. recognize this. The Republicans promote “lower taxes” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. The Democrats promote “more spending” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. In both cases, it’s just closet (from Bruce Bartlett) trade deficit driven Keynesianism.
Could the U.S. raise the saving rate and not crash? Sure it could. However, that would require a dramatic increase in exports and/or reduction in imports. Both require a large reduction in the value of the U.S. dollar and dramatically lower trade surpluses in other nations (Germany, China, etc.). Are these countries willing to give up their surpluses and accept a lower dollar? Not at this point.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB, "Sachs has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard". Wow, I guess I should be impressed. Sachs must be an "expert". What does "expert" mean these days? An ideologue who uses his "credentials" to promote his preferred panaceas, no matter what the facts are. Read Dani Rodrik's comments in these pages and others. His bio reads "Professor Rodrik holds a Ph.D. in economics and an MPA from Princeton University, and an A.B. (summa cum laude) from Harvard College."
Rodrik has made it repeatedly clear that "experts" are not to be trusted. A few quotes should help here.
"economists would have had a greater impact on the public debate had they stuck closer to their discipline’s teaching, instead of siding with globalization’s cheerleaders."
"The implicit premise seems to be that there are barbarians on only one side of the trade debate. Apparently, those who complain about World Trade Organization rules or trade agreements are awful protectionists, while those who support them are always on the side of the angels. "
"Nonetheless, economists can be counted on to parrot the wonders of comparative advantage and free trade whenever trade agreements come up. They have consistently minimized distributional concerns, even though it is now clear that the distributional impact of, say, the North American Free Trade Agreement or China’s entry into the World Trade Organization were significant for the most directly affected communities in the United States. They have overstated the magnitude of aggregate gains from trade deals, though such gains have been relatively small since at least the 1990s. They have endorsed the propaganda portraying today’s trade deals as “free trade agreements,” even though Adam Smith and David Ricardo would turn over in their graves if they read the Trans-Pacific Partnership. "
"This reluctance to be honest about trade has cost economists their credibility with the public."
Is Sachs dishonest about trade? I would be shocked, shocked to discover any such thing. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Sachs has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, and Trump has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Penn. In addition, Sachs focuses on international economics whereas Trump has been a real estate developer, reality show host, and failed casino developer. And you expect anyone to believe that "Trump's grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs?" Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, "Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world."
Spain's CA deficit exceeded 9% of GDP in 2007/8. Spain's economy promptly crashed. No surprises there. Big trade and CA deficits have a strong track record of predicting subsequent crashes.
In a "normal" economic environment, Spain would massively devalue and recover. As a resident of the Euro Gulag this is not possible for Spain. Spain might recover. As of Q4 2016, Spain's GDP was still below the Q2 2008 peak.
Sensible people with some knowledge of economics know this. Of course, the truth (the Euro Gulag) isn't PC and not acceptable to PS. It's still the truth. There is an extensive literature linking the Euro Gulag and the Gold Standard. Grim reading to be sure. Still true. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
As an aside I would comment that the housing bubble has different impact depending on the country. For example - In the US due to Gt Depression legislation a householder can walk in and throw the keys over the counter and walkaway without penalty, (and some did in order to clear negative equity when they could actual service the mortgage). At the other end of the spectrum in Spain there is no escape from the mortgage other than death. Bankruptcy does not negate the mortgage and in some cases mortgages have been countersigned by the next generation as well as guarantor. There are difference on the consequential outcomes. The likelihood of generational problems and therefore impacts on the economy differ country to country and the impact on bank write-offs also varies. In the UK mortgages are bundled with insurance policies to protect the bank not the mortgage holder so at one time or another there has been sly enthusiasm for repo in order to invoke the insurance policy and payout to the bank. For UK banks to try and blame a UK housing bubble for their eye watering ledgers is just ingenious. To return to Spain, consequential problems due to housing in Spain (which is a major EU member) are not likely to clear anytime soon because they are embedded Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The reason we are in this mess is because of economic illiteracy not economic literacy
'The emperor has no clothes'. Indeed, they have nicked the shirt off his back, and his pants Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
If the trade deficit is the US' fault, give a person an extra dollar and the trade deficit should get worse by 20 cents (import spending 20%).
If the trade deficit is due to foreign countries stealing our profits (Kalecki's profit equation) and the US compensates to replace those profits, expect net non-financial debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit.
The data clearly shows they manipulate and steal US profits and the US compensates.
This author doesn't understand Kalecki's profit equation or that business are created in search of profits. Who is illiterate? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Rick
'...debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit...'
I thought the whole issue of debt rising was related in part to trade imbalance issues and the stockpiling of cash elsewhere by definition. That from that the central issue becomes the release by one means or other of stockpiled cash. Whilst a dangerous game the question then becomes by what means that cash stockpiling is ameliorated or positively dis-encouraged. It appears inevitable there has to be an element of strategic deterrence which is what Trumps position currently seems to be. The question that develops from that is damage limitation. As debt growth is problematic and Joe Pubic is not going to welcome the reality of lifestyle drop and will then storm the ballot box any POTUS has no alternative other that to engage in conflict, there is no other way forward and so by definition risk is involved Read more
