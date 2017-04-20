11

¿El analfabetismo económico desatará una guerra comercial?

NUEVA YORK – Casi 100 días después de que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, asumió el cargo, él y su secretario de Comercio, Wilbur Ross, siguen adelante con una falacia económica que los estudiantes de economía de primer año aprenden a evitar. Sostienen que el déficit de cuenta corriente (o déficit comercial) norteamericano, que en realidad es el resultado de una tasa de ahorro baja y menguante de Estados Unidos, es un indicador de prácticas comerciales injustas por parte de Alemania y China, dos países con excedente de cuenta corriente. Su ignorancia económica podría acabar siendo un desastre.

La balanza de cuenta corriente, que mide la balanza comercial de bienes, servicios, ingreso neto de factores y pagos de transferencias del exterior, es igual al ahorro nacional menos la inversión doméstica. Eso no es una teoría. Es una identidad, de no ser por cualquier discrepancia estadística entre el producto interior bruto (PIB) y el ingreso nacional bruto (INB). Es así no importa si uno es liberal o conservador, populista o convencional, keynesiano o si defiende la teoría de la oferta. Hasta Trump y todo su arte de la negociación no pueden cambiarlo. Sin embargo, él amenaza con una guerra comercial por déficits que reflejan el propio desequilibrio de ahorro e inversión de Estados Unidos.

Un país tiene un déficit de cuenta corriente si la inversión supera el ahorro nacional y tiene un excedente cuando la inversión es inferior al ahorro nacional. En el caso de un país con una cuenta corriente equilibrada, puede surgir un déficit si su tasa de inversión aumenta, si su tasa de ahorro cae o si ocurre alguna combinación de ambas.

Supongamos que Estados Unidos tiene relaciones comerciales con países extranjeros que mantienen políticas proteccionistas. Si estos países liberalizan sus regímenes comerciales, tenderán a importar más bienes estadounidenses que competirán con sus propias industrias. El tamaño de los sectores que compiten con las importaciones entonces se reducirá, liberando trabajadores y capital que servirán para aumentar la producción en los sectores exportadores. En la medida que aumenten las exportaciones, también aumentarán los ingresos de divisas que pagan la factura más alta de las importaciones.

Supongamos, en cambio, que Estados Unidos impone nuevas barreras a las importaciones en respuesta a su déficit de cuenta corriente. Esas barreras a las importaciones asignarían trabajadores y capital a los sectores que compiten con las importaciones y los sacaría de los sectores exportadores, lo que dejaría la balanza comercial de Estados Unidos sin cambios a la vez que reduciría el ingreso nacional y los niveles de vida estándar. El déficit comercial podría caer si las barreras a las importaciones cobraran la forma de impuestos comerciales que redujeran el déficit presupuestario (aumentando así el ahorro gubernamental), pero ese efecto funcionaría a través del presupuesto, no a través de la política comercial per se.

No hay ninguna razón en especial por la cual una reducción de las barreras comerciales externas o un incremento de las barreras comerciales de Estados Unidos deba tener algún efecto de primer orden en las tasas de ahorro e inversión de Estados Unidos y, por ende, en la balanza de cuenta corriente de Estados Unidos. Para reducir su déficit de cuenta corriente, Estados Unidos debe ahorrar más o invertir menos en su economía.

No es difícil ver por qué Estados Unidos tiene déficits de cuenta corriente crónicos. La tasa de ahorro nacional de Estados Unidos -la suma del ahorro privado más el ahorro gubernamental, medida como un porcentaje del INB- ha decaído marcadamente durante los últimos 30 años. La mayor parte de la caída en la tasa de ahorro de Estados Unidos se debe a una caída en la tasa de ahorro gubernamental.

El gobierno en Estados Unidos (federal, estatal o local) es un desahorrador neto. Esto quiere decir que los desembolsos actuales (para consumo, pagos de intereses de la deuda pública y transferencias) superan los ingresos, actualmente en alrededor del 2% del INB. Esto no es una sorpresa. La mayor parte del problema está a nivel federal. Todos los presidentes desde Ronald Reagan han prometido "recortes de impuestos a la clase media" y otros beneficios impositivos, minando los ingresos y dejando al presupuesto federal en un estado de déficit crónico. Los presidentes demócratas están a favor del supuesto "estímulo" keynesiano de los recortes impositivos, mientras que los republicanos defienden sus supuestos efectos "del lado de la oferta".

Tanto el partido demócrata como el republicano ejercen el populismo, al estilo norteamericano: recortan repetidamente los impuestos, aumentan la deuda pública (que duplicaron del 35% del PIB en 2007 al 74% del PIB a fines de 2015) y, por lo general, culpan a los demás por el crecimiento lento de Estados Unidos que surge de tasas bajas de ahorro e inversión. Ahora les toca a China y Alemania estar en la mira de los líderes estadounidenses.

Los desequilibrios comerciales y presupuestarios de Estados Unidos pronto podrían volverse mucho peores si Trump y los republicanos del Congreso se salen con la suya y recortan aún más los impuestos federales. Esta sería una política fiscal ruinosa, aunque quizá popular en el corto plazo -antes de que las facturas económicas comiencen a vencer-. Con un mayor déficit presupuestario, el déficit de cuenta corriente de Estados Unidos también se dispararía, como lo hizo cuando los recortes impositivos de Reagan expandieron marcadamente el déficit presupuestario federal a comienzos de los años 1980. Uno podría imaginar que el creciente déficit comercial luego derivaría en argumentos aún más descabellados por parte de Trump y sus funcionarios sobre una supuesta perfidia comercial china y alemana.

Los norteamericanos no deberían dejarse engañar. El emperador no tiene ropa, ni importada ni nacional; y, aparentemente, tampoco tiene asesores económicos competentes.