经济无知会引发贸易战吗?

发自纽约——虽然上任已近百天，美国总统特朗普和他的商务部长威尔伯·罗斯（Wilbur Ross）却依然在不断宣扬一些大学一年级经济系学生都努力避免的经济学谬误。他们声称美国经常项目赤字（或贸易赤字）是德国/中国这两个经常项目盈余国玩弄不公平贸易手段的表现——但这其实是美国储蓄率低下且不断下降的结果。而他们这种经济学上的无知很可能会招致灾难。

衡量商品，服务贸易，净要素收入和国外汇入款的差额的经常账户余额等同于国民储蓄额减去国内投资额。虽然对该余额的计算存在着国民生产总值（GDP）与国民总收入（GNI）两个数据之间的统计差异，但这不是一个理论，而是一个定义。无论你是自由主义者或保守主义者，民粹主义者或是主流政客，凯恩斯主义者还是供应学派，全部都适用于这一定义。即便特朗普及其所有的交易也都无法改变这一点。但如今他却基于这一反映了美国自身储蓄投资不平衡状况的赤字来威胁要发动贸易战争。

一个国家如果投资额超过储蓄额，就会出现经常项目赤字，反之投资少于储蓄的时候就会产生盈余。对于那些经常账户基本平衡的国家来说，如果投资率上升，储蓄率下降，或是两者同时变化，也会出现赤字。

假设美国正在与一些执行保护主义政策的国家交易。如果这些国家放开贸易管制，就会倾向于进口更多与本国产业竞争的美国商品，导致这类竞争行业的规模缩小，工人和资本被转移去增加出口部门的产出。随着出口的增长，用来支付更高进口费用的外汇收入也会增加。

相反，假设美国为了应对经常账户赤字而施加新的进口壁垒。这些进口壁垒将把工人和资本都拉入受保护的进口竞争行业并远离出口部门，导致在贸易平衡状况基本不变的情况下国民收入和平均生活水平下降。如果进口壁垒是以降低预算赤字（从而提高政府储蓄）的贸易税形式出现的话，贸易赤字可能会下降，而这种作用是通过预算而非贸易政策本身来实现的。

并没有什么特别的理由表明外国贸易壁垒的减少或美国贸易壁垒的增加会对美国的储蓄和投资率（以及两者相减后的美国经��账户余额）产生直接影响。为减少经常项目赤字，美国要么得增加储蓄，要么得减少对经济的投资。

而美国出现长期经常账户赤字的原因也显而易见。美国国家储蓄率——私人储蓄加政府储蓄的总和，以相对国民总收入的比率来体现——在过去30年中显著下降。而其中大部分下降是由政府储蓄率下降所致。

美国政府（包括联邦，州和地方）已经是净消费者，这意味着当前的支出（消费，公共债务利息和转移支付）超过收入，目前缺口规模约相当于国民总收入的2％。这个情况早就不是新闻。而问题则主要出在联邦一级。自里根以来的历任总统都承诺要“给中产阶级减税”以及实施其他税收减免，在影响了财政收入的同时使联邦预算陷入长期赤字。民主党总统赞成所谓的凯恩斯主义减税“刺激”，而共和党人则支持他们声称的“供应方”效应。

民主党和共和党都是美国式民粹主义的实践者：他们反复削减税收，增加公共债务（从2007年相当于GDP35％翻了一番到2015年底的74％），还总会指责对手导致了美国经济增长缓慢——其实是因为储蓄率和投资率都很低的结果。现在又轮到中德两国成为了美国领导人的靶子。

如果特朗普和国会共和党人进一步削减联邦税收，美国的贸易和预算失衡状况可能会更糟。这项财政政策也许在短期内会受欢迎——虽然持续时间长不过各项经济法案的到期日，但最终会是个毁灭性的政策，而在预算赤字增大的情况下美国的经常账户赤字也会上升，就像里根的减税措施在1980年代初期大幅扩大了联邦预算赤字一样。可以想象，贸易逆差的上升将导致特朗普及其官员针对所谓的中德两国不合理贸易政策提出更多出格的要求。

美国人不应该让自己被愚弄。我们的皇帝没有新衣，无论是进口还是国产的都没有；而很显然，他也缺少一位有能力的经济顾问。