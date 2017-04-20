L’Ignoranza Può Generare una Guerra Commerciale?

NEW YORK – Quasi 100 giorni dopo il suo insediamento, il Presidente Usa Donald Trump ed il suo Ministro del Commercio, Wilbur Ross, continuano a commettere un errore economico che gli studenti di economia già al primo anno imparano ad evitare. Essi affermano che il disavanzo delle partite correnti (o deficit commerciale), in America in realtà dovuto ad un tasso di risparmio basso ed in diminuzione, è un indicatore di pratiche commerciali scorrette da parte di Germania e Cina, due paesi con saldo in attivo. La loro condivisione di una posizione economicamente ignorante potrebbe portare ad esiti disastrosi.
Il saldo delle partite correnti, che misura il saldo commerciale di beni, servizi, prodotto netto dei fattori, e pagamenti di trasferimento dall’estero, è uguale al risparmio nazionale meno gli investimenti nazionali. Questa non è una teoria. È un’identità, salvo ogni discrepanza statistica tra il prodotto nazionale lordo (PIL) e il reddito nazionale lordo (RNL). Ciò è sempre vero, che uno sia liberale o conservatore, populista o appartenente ad un partito convenzionale, keynesiano o sostenitore della supply-side economics. Nemmeno Trump con tutto il suo affarismo può cambiare ciò. Eppure egli sta minacciando una guerra commerciale a causa di deficit che riflettono squilibri investimenti/risparmi interni allo stesso sistema americano.
Un paese opera in condizioni di disavanzo delle partite correnti se gli investimenti superano il risparmio nazionale, opera invece in condizioni di surplus quando gli investimenti sono inferiori al risparmio nazionale. Per un paese con una bilancia delle partite correnti in equilibrio, un disavanzo può sorgere qualora aumenti il tasso di investimento, o declini il tasso di risparmio, oppure si verifichi una combinazione dei due eventi.
Supponiamo che gli Stati Uniti abbiano relazioni commerciali con paesi stranieri che applicano politiche protezionistiche. Se questi paesi liberalizzassero i loro regimi commerciali, tenderebbero ad importare una quota maggiore di beni statunitensi in concorrenza con le proprie industrie. Si ridurrebbe quindi la dimensione dei settori che risentono della concorrenza dell’importazione, liberando lavoratori e capitali destinati ad incrementare l’output nei settori di esportazione. Con l’aumento delle esportazioni, aumentano anche le entrate in valuta estera che vanno a ripagare i costi d’importazione più elevati.
Supponiamo, viceversa, che gli Stati Uniti impongano nuove barriere all’importazione in risposta al deficit dei conti correnti. Queste barriere all’importazione spingerebbero lavoratori e capitali verso l’ingresso nei settori che risentono della concorrenza dell’importazione e verso l’uscita da quelli d’esportazione, lasciando all’incirca inalterata la bilancia commerciale statunitense, comportando un decremento nei redditi nazionali e negli standard medi di vita. Il disavanzo commerciale potrebbe diminuire se le barriere all’importazione fossero espresse in termini di imposte commerciali, che abbasserebbero il disavanzo di bilancio (aumentando così il risparmio pubblico), ma questo effetto funzionerebbe attraverso il bilancio, non attraverso la politica commerciale di per sé.
Non vi è alcuna ragione particolare per cui una riduzione delle barriere commerciali estere o un aumento delle barriere commerciali americane comporterebbero un effetto diretto sui tassi di risparmio ed investimento degli Stati Uniti, e quindi sul loro bilancio delle partite correnti. Per ridurre il deficit, il paese deve risparmiare di più oppure investire di meno.
Non è difficile capire perché gli Stati Uniti registrano condizioni croniche di disavanzo delle partite correnti. Il tasso di risparmio nazionale statunitense – la somma di risparmio privato più risparmio pubblico, calcolata come quota del RNL – è diminuito notevolmente negli ultimi 30 anni. La maggior parte del decremento del tasso di risparmio americano è dovuto ad un calo del tasso di risparmio pubblico.
Il governo americano (federale, statale e locale) è un “non-risparmiatore netto”, il che significa che le spese correnti (per consumi, pagamenti di interessi sul debito pubblico, e trasferimenti) superano i ricavi, attualmente pari a circa il 2% del RNL. Questo non è sorprendente. La parte del leone del problema tocca al livello federale. Tutti i presidenti, a partire da Ronald Reagan, hanno promesso “riduzioni fiscali per la classe media” e altre esenzioni fiscali, indebolendo le entrate e lasciando il bilancio federale in disavanzo cronico. I presidenti democratici prediligono l’ipotetico “stimolo” keynesiano dei tagli fiscali, mentre i Repubblicani caldeggiano i presunti effetti di “supply-side”.
Sia il partito democratico che quello repubblicano sono professionisti del populismo, in stile americano: tagliano ripetutamente le tasse, aumentano il debito pubblico (raddoppiato dal 35% del PIL nel 2007 al 74% del PIL alla fine del 2015), e generalmente incolpano qualcun altro per la lenta crescita degli Stati Uniti dovuta in realtà da bassi tassi di risparmio ed investimento. Ora tocca a Cina e Germania essere nel mirino dei leader americani.
Gli squilibri commerciali e di bilancio degli Stati Uniti potrebbero ben presto diventare molto più gravi se Trump ed i Repubblicani del Congresso riuscissero nel loro intento di tagliare ulteriormente le imposte federali. Questa sarebbe una politica fiscale rovinosa, sebbene forse popolare a breve termine – prima che le “cambiali” del sistema economico vadano a scadenza. Con un maggiore disavanzo di bilancio, aumenterebbe anche quello corrente, proprio come è accaduto quando i tagli fiscali di Reagan hanno ampliato notevolmente il disavanzo del bilancio federale nei primi anni ottanta. Si può immaginare che un deficit commerciale crescente porterebbe poi ad ulteriori assurde rivendicazioni da parte di Trump e dei suoi funzionari riguardo alla presunta perfidia commerciale cinese e tedesca.
Gli Americani non dovrebbero lasciarsi ingannare. L’imperatore non ha vestiti, né d’importazione né prodotti in casa; e, a quanto pare, non ha alcun consulente economico competente.
Comment Commented B Wilds
Higher prices on import goods is a fair cost for retaining and seeing jobs return to America. Several economists have come out recently pointing out that the first thing to suffer from Trump's economic policy will be low prices at Walmart.
The truth is we should call a spade a spade and question how much we really gain when we find Americans can no longer get good paying jobs because they have been exchanged to other countries in order to lower the price of goods we buy. The article below explores how this is akin to a deal with the devil and over time it has hollowed out our middle class.
Comment Commented B Wilds
While history is important to remember it does not define the future. While pondering the current economy that is becoming more of a conundrum every day. The global economy is like a Rube Goldberg machine, contraptions built in a ridiculously complicated way to perform what would normally be a simple task.
Unfortunately, nothing is simple when it comes to economics and it is best not to have a great deal of faith in our economic system because it is severely flawed. Central banks can stack the deck but when it gets too high and begins to fall they may not be able to control the direction or who it will crush. More on this subject in the article below.
Comment Commented Michael Parsons
But if US is 'spending more than it is earning'(i.e. low and falling savings rate) as stated here the result would depend on what it is buying, goldfish bowls or productive capital? If it is 'borrowing' for expanding investement (infra structure, wall-building etc.) we might expect economic growth financed by other people's savings.Mercantile check on dollar outflows that would otherwise be misdirected for cheap-labour imports and substitutes for local crafts,and which also undermine local high-tech production, could then be diected to limit the threatened domestic collapse, surely. Like the mercantilism that promoted growth and industrialisation in Britain and then Europe.
Also this article (like most) seems to skate round the USD role as an iternational reserve currency. My underestanding is that in banking terms dollars never leave the US; they are switched between mirror accounts to record overseas payments made between foreign traders trading off-shore among themselves. Perhaps this costless growth of dollar balances (Q-easing etc.) has no simple relation to US savings, and can also allow US to import (hopefully) capital goods) at no real cost? I only ask because it would be nice to know. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump does not have many economics freshmen among his supporters. They come at it from a different angle: "When I go to Walmart everything is stamped MADE IN CHINA - case closed".
What they don't see is that many/most of these things are designed and owned by American firms outsourcing production there. When production is outsourced, the general trend is that the majority of profits are reaped by the IP owner and the minority by the producer.
The problem in any politics (or economic or scientific field) is that when the truth goes against a generally held view based on common sense it is often the later that wins out, even more so when the truth is complicated or technical. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
MP, There are two major problems with your analysis. First, you are probably wrong. See "How Much of Chinese Exports is Really Made In China? Assessing Domestic Value-Added When Processing Trade is Pervasive" (NBER). The abstract reads
"The rise of China in world trade has brought both benefits and anxiety to other economies. For many policy questions, it is crucial to know the extent of domestic value added (DVA) in exports, but the computation is more complicated when processing trade is pervasive. We propose a method for computing domestic and foreign contents that allows for processing trade. By our estimation, the share of domestic content in exports by the PRC was about 50% before China's WTO membership, and has risen to over 60% since then. There are also interesting variations across sectors. Those sectors that are likely labeled as relatively sophisticated such as electronic devices have particularly low domestic content (about 30% or less). "
In other words, China is generating and keeping a much higher fraction of its export revenues than is commonly believed. However, the second point is also important.
Even when some of the cash flow goes to IP owners, workers don't benefit. IP payments may be great for corporate bonuses. They don't add to the payrolls of working class and middle class voters. Do they increase inequality and support the elite cosmopolitan class? Sure they do which account for their enormous popularity with the PS folks. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Micheal
You are correct up to a point, you have to ask is your model is the start or earlier section of the process not the end point
The problem is that the outsourced activity rapidly becomes the base for accelerated know-how acquisition. So for example Warren Buffet ends up buying into Chinese battery tech and patents which is implemented in virtually all mobile phones
Then there is the uptick of education. 2012 OECD report - China and India to produce 40% of global graduates by 2020
In the UK there are almost as many Chinese students as British students.
The combination of native know how, cheap labour and a link into the crest of the wave tech is formidable and is also aided by a lack of Health and Safety requirements etc etc etc.
Off-shoring is a way of ducking bio risks and bypassing environmental issues. Thus for example US corps have hopped over the border to set up Mexican based factory farms which are little mote than bacterial incubation pens which have on more than one occasion resulted in entire facilities having to be shut down with contents culled as cross species disease was rampant
Profits may be reaped by IP holders but jobs are reduced and considerable effort put into manipulating multinational tax programs in tax avoidance
What results then in the West is typified by Le Pen campaigning in France that cheap goods are being imported for the freshly unemployed to buy made by slaves in the Far East which is quite attractive to the French dispossessed in this process. Paralleled by the- I would rather be a poor master than rich servant approach develops
Economics and Capitalism both fail when they fail to deliver stable society
Trump may be wrong in his solution but he knows the problem which almost all politicians have religiously attempted to avoid as an issue Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB, Sachs would have more credibility (as in greater than zero), if his comments weren't so clearly opposed by the facts. Let's try
"Most of the decline in the US saving rate is due to a decline in the government saving rate."
FRED series FYFSGDA188S shows that the Federal surplus was 2.29% of GDP in 2000 (almost the all-time high). The CA deficit (FRED series BPBLTT01USQ188S) was 4.05% of GDP. Ouch.
In 2006, the CA deficit reached (for the year) 5.77% of GDP. The budget deficit was 1.79% of GDP (below the 1950 to present, average of 2.2% of GDP). Ouch.
In 1991, the CA deficit was actually a small surplus (0.05% of GDP). The Federal deficit was 4.36% of GDP. Ouch.
in 2008/9 the budget deficit exploded. The CA deficit fell substantially. Ouch. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
US trade deficit means US prosperity is financed by foreign countries.
Hoping that the US dollar is in a sustainable uptrend and that there is still plenty of time to pass the bags on to the last unsuspecting holders is a fool's errand at this point in the monetary system's cycle.
People may consider extremely useful studying in advance and readying themselves mentally for what happens next when the reserve currency status is lost.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Mauricio
Yes, or reserve currency status reduced by concurrent reserve status development attempts elsewhere leading to incipient devaluation risks Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PUNDITS INFALLIBILITY
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that seemingly prevailed until Trump, Trump happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that voiced their wisdom n opposition to Brexit, Brexit happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that have opposed BJP Cowboys apparent non secular fitness to rule, Modi happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits in Europe opposed to Marine LePen alt.right credentials, President LePen is in pole position.
Economic Pundits must be bewildered that their Wisdom itself stands exposed - can't recall such abysmal faith in Pundits infallibility.
The learned Professor must understand that Democracy requires Economics to realign - not the other way around.
Perhaps the Internet Age has produced an Enlightenment - that challenges Pundits potency in unprecedented ways.
Decades in power, decades in grooming their heirs - The Pundits need reformation perhaps.
The Bourbons cannot carry on with their biscuits - after The Bastille is stormed, once again in Paris in three weeks.
It is time for The Pundits to change their chants - Modi, Brexit, Trump, LePen represent a Global Game of Faith.
Erstwhile Pundits need to understand - and harness the new Faith. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is an economic illiterate compared to Sachs? Really? More Fake News actually. Trump’s grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs, even if his ideas are not sufficiently PC for the PS set. A few points should make this clear.
First, trade economics is definitely not a first year topic. Second or third year? Perhaps. Graduate level? Definitely by that point.
However, the notion (from Sachs and others) that the saving rate (as in low) drives the trade deficit is an inversion of causality. At least in the case of the U.S., the trade deficit has driven the saving rate. Let me offer a key example.
From 2000 to the crash of 2007/8 the U.S. trade deficit exploded to the highest level in U.S. (and indeed world history). At its peak, the trade deficit exceeded 6% of GDP. Of course, this caused immense pain (lost jobs, lost wages, depression conditions, etc.) in much of the USA. How did the administration (Bush 43) respond? By blowing up the housing bubble which crashed the saving rate. How did the housing bubble slash the saving rate? First, MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) peaked at 9% of Disposable Personal Income (over $800 billion per year at the peak). Second, the housing bubble brought a surge in capital investment in commercial and residential construction.
Of course, the housing bubble was mandatory for the Bush (43) administration given the fanatical fixation of the Bush administration on “free trade” (really outsourcing, offshoring, domestic economic destruction). Of course, the housing bubble ended in disaster. What should be clear is that Trade Deficit led inexorably to the crash of 2007/2008. To put this bluntly Bushinomics/Sachynomics brought economic ruin to the USA (and much of the world). Note that there is nothing uniquely American about any of this. Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world.
There is a deeper point here. If they U.S. (hypothetically) took steps to raise the saving rate, the consequences would be dire. The U.S. economy would immediately crash. Note that both parties in the U.S. recognize this. The Republicans promote “lower taxes” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. The Democrats promote “more spending” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. In both cases, it’s just closet (from Bruce Bartlett) trade deficit driven Keynesianism.
Could the U.S. raise the saving rate and not crash? Sure it could. However, that would require a dramatic increase in exports and/or reduction in imports. Both require a large reduction in the value of the U.S. dollar and dramatically lower trade surpluses in other nations (Germany, China, etc.). Are these countries willing to give up their surpluses and accept a lower dollar? Not at this point.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
TR, You and Cato are right. The CA/trade deficit and economic growth are correlated in modern (post-1980 at least) economic history. From roughly 2000 to 2007 the U.S economy expanded substantially and the CA/trade deficit soared (too levels unheard of in U.S. and even world history). The expanding U.S. economy was driven by a bubble in real estate (commercial and residential) and on Wall Street. The bubble drover the U.S. economy upwards and massively inflated the CA/trade defict.
Guess what? Bubbles end. Bubbles burst. The post-2000 bubbles and triggered the worst crash since 1929. Have Cato and friends apologized for their role in promoting the bubble? Have they shown any remorse for the horrors they inflicted on the U.S. (and the world)? I think the best answer here might be to observe that blind arrogance is not the sole property of the left.
By contrast, Trump’s plan is much sounder and more practical. Rather than relying on bubbles that end in ruin, the U.S. should grow the economy by shrinking imports and expanding exports. Of course, Trump didn’t invent these ideas.
See “How America Can Create Jobs” by Andy Grove and “America's Growing Trade Deficit Is Selling The Nation Out From Under Us. Here's A Way To Fix The Problem--And We Need To Do It Now.” By Warren E. Buffett Carol J. Loomis.
The sustainable wealth of a nation is derived from the goods and services it actually produces, not from bubbles or foreign debt. President Trump understands this. Cato and Sachs do not.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB,
A few facts and economic history should help here. Let’s consider Spain (a bigger country in Europe).
Spain’s CA deficit peaked in 2007 at 9.648 percent of GDP. In those 2007, the (primary) budget surplus (not deficit) was 3.093% of GDP. After 2007, the CA deficit fell while the (primary) budget deficit soared. By 2009, the CA deficit was down 4.281% of GDP. The (primary) budget deficit was up to 9.624% of GDP. In other words, the CA deficit and the budget deficit moved in exactly opposite directions.
After 2009, the numbers change again. In 2015, the CA surplus was 1.392% of GDP. The (primary) budget deficit was down to -2.38% of GDP. In other words, after 2009, the CA deficit and the budget deficit moved in tandem. Does that make Sachs “right”? Not exactly, in 2015 the unemployment rate in Spain was 22.075%.
This is what neoliberal economics is really all about. Utter ruin for ordinary people and an economic/political paradise for the cosmopolitan elite. Sachs is the Pol Pot version of neoliberalism.
Of course, if the U.S. took Sach’s economic advice, the results would be similar. Raising taxes (sufficiently) would switch the public sector (mostly the Federal government) from deficits to surpluses. The CA / trade deficit would (probably) fall dramatically. Unemployment would soar into double digits. The neoliberal version of utopia of course.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Note, the 2016 CA/budget deficit numbers for Greece are actually the 2015 numbers.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB,
A few facts and economic history should help here. Let’s start with Greece (a small country in Europe).
Greece’s CA deficit peaked in 2007 at 15.188 percent of GDP. In those 2007, the (primary) budget deficit was modest (2.21% of GDP). After 2007, the CA deficit fell while the (primary) budget deficit soared. By 2009, the CA deficit was down 12.345% of GDP. The (primary) budget deficit was up to 10.111% of GDP. In other words, the CA deficit and the budget deficit moved in exactly opposite directions.
After 2009, the numbers change again. In 2016, the CA deficit was just 0.046% of GDP. The (primary) budget was in surplus (0.728% of GDP). In other words, after 2009, the CA deficit and the budget deficit moved in tandem. Does that make Sachs “right”? Not exactly, in 2015 the unemployment rate in Greece was 25.034%.
This is what neoliberal economics is really all about. Utter ruin for ordinary people and an economic/political paradise for the cosmopolitan elite. Sachs is the Pol Pot version of neoliberalism.
Of course, if the U.S. took Sach’s economic advice, the results would be similar. Raising taxes (sufficiently) would switch the public sector (mostly the Federal government) from deficits to surpluses. The CA / trade deficit would (probably) fall dramatically. Unemployment would soar into double digits. The neoliberal version of utopia of course.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, I appreciate that this is rather obscure. However, the sad life and death of Junnosuke Inoue provides a model for the fall of Europe. Junnosuke Inoue was a great liberal of the period (Japan in the 1920s-1930s). He favored democracy, rejected extreme nationalism, and opposed war. He also put Japan back on the gold standard, triggering a downturn that cost him his life and put Japan on the road to Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima.
People like Sachs are the Junnosuke Inoue's of our time. Even if they mean well (not always true), their policies will lead to utter and complete ruin. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, The EUSSR is all too much like the USSR. There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.” Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter, ref your earlier response
'In a "normal" economic environment, Spain would massively devalue and recover. As a resident of the Euro Gulag this is not possible for Spain'
The normal in the EU is intrinsically a zombie state. Remedial surgery is not helpful when it is not a limb that needs amputating but the head. The zombie state clearly sought to hide economic problems by deliberately encouraging a housing bubble because this was a way of getting naive investors to seek debt and then dump that cash into the economy giving instant froth. Strip debt uptake out and the figures are grim. BTW I agree your comment that Dani R is the one who is noteworthy as he apparently swims against the Status quo flow
The problem with the zombie state is it is unable to respond to stimuli and simply wants to consume and perpetuate which is eerily reminiscent of the USSR Read more
Comment Commented Trent Rock
" this caused immense pain"
I think you are overstating the correlation between the trade deficit and economic growth
"The evidence is overwhelming – month after month, quarter after quarter, year after year – that the trade deficit and GDP rise and fall together. The largest annual decline in the trade deficit ever recorded was between 2008 and 2009, during the trough of the Great Recession. The largest annual increase in the trade deficit occurred between 1999 and 2000, when the economy grew by 4.7 percent – the strongest annual economic growth in the past 33 years.
When the economy grows, households, businesses, and government tend to spend more, and they spend more on both domestic and imported goods and services. When the economy contracts, there is less spending on both domestic and imported goods and services. For the past 42 straight years, the United States has registered trade deficits. In 40 or those 42 years, annual changes in the value of imports and the value of GDP moved in the same direction."
https://www.cato.org/blog/peter-navarro-harvard-phd-economist-trade-warrior Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Sachs has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, and Trump has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Penn. In addition, Sachs focuses on international economics whereas Trump has been a real estate developer, reality show host, and failed casino developer. And you expect anyone to believe that "Trump's grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs?" Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, "Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world."
Spain's CA deficit exceeded 9% of GDP in 2007/8. Spain's economy promptly crashed. No surprises there. Big trade and CA deficits have a strong track record of predicting subsequent crashes.
In a "normal" economic environment, Spain would massively devalue and recover. As a resident of the Euro Gulag this is not possible for Spain. Spain might recover. As of Q4 2016, Spain's GDP was still below the Q2 2008 peak.
Sensible people with some knowledge of economics know this. Of course, the truth (the Euro Gulag) isn't PC and not acceptable to PS. It's still the truth. There is an extensive literature linking the Euro Gulag and the Gold Standard. Grim reading to be sure. Still true. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
As an aside I would comment that the housing bubble has different impact depending on the country. For example - In the US due to Gt Depression legislation a householder can walk in and throw the keys over the counter and walkaway without penalty, (and some did in order to clear negative equity when they could actual service the mortgage). At the other end of the spectrum in Spain there is no escape from the mortgage other than death. Bankruptcy does not negate the mortgage and in some cases mortgages have been countersigned by the next generation as well as guarantor. There are difference on the consequential outcomes. The likelihood of generational problems and therefore impacts on the economy differ country to country and the impact on bank write-offs also varies. In the UK mortgages are bundled with insurance policies to protect the bank not the mortgage holder so at one time or another there has been sly enthusiasm for repo in order to invoke the insurance policy and payout to the bank. For UK banks to try and blame a UK housing bubble for their eye watering ledgers is just ingenious. To return to Spain, consequential problems due to housing in Spain (which is a major EU member) are not likely to clear anytime soon because they are embedded Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The reason we are in this mess is because of economic illiteracy not economic literacy
'The emperor has no clothes'. Indeed, they have nicked the shirt off his back, and his pants Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
If the trade deficit is the US' fault, give a person an extra dollar and the trade deficit should get worse by 20 cents (import spending 20%).
If the trade deficit is due to foreign countries stealing our profits (Kalecki's profit equation) and the US compensates to replace those profits, expect net non-financial debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit.
The data clearly shows they manipulate and steal US profits and the US compensates.
This author doesn't understand Kalecki's profit equation or that business are created in search of profits. Who is illiterate? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Rick
'...debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit...'
I thought the whole issue of debt rising was related in part to trade imbalance issues and the stockpiling of cash elsewhere by definition. That from that the central issue becomes the release by one means or other of stockpiled cash. Whilst a dangerous game the question then becomes by what means that cash stockpiling is ameliorated or positively dis-encouraged. It appears inevitable there has to be an element of strategic deterrence which is what Trumps position currently seems to be. The question that develops from that is damage limitation. As debt growth is problematic and Joe Pubic is not going to welcome the reality of lifestyle drop and will then storm the ballot box any POTUS has no alternative other that to engage in conflict, there is no other way forward and so by definition risk is involved Read more
