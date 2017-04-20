24

L’Ignoranza Può Generare una Guerra Commerciale?

NEW YORK – Quasi 100 giorni dopo il suo insediamento, il Presidente Usa Donald Trump ed il suo Ministro del Commercio, Wilbur Ross, continuano a commettere un errore economico che gli studenti di economia già al primo anno imparano ad evitare. Essi affermano che il disavanzo delle partite correnti (o deficit commerciale), in America in realtà dovuto ad un tasso di risparmio basso ed in diminuzione, è un indicatore di pratiche commerciali scorrette da parte di Germania e Cina, due paesi con saldo in attivo. La loro condivisione di una posizione economicamente ignorante potrebbe portare ad esiti disastrosi.

Il saldo delle partite correnti, che misura il saldo commerciale di beni, servizi, prodotto netto dei fattori, e pagamenti di trasferimento dall’estero, è uguale al risparmio nazionale meno gli investimenti nazionali. Questa non è una teoria. È un’identità, salvo ogni discrepanza statistica tra il prodotto nazionale lordo (PIL) e il reddito nazionale lordo (RNL). Ciò è sempre vero, che uno sia liberale o conservatore, populista o appartenente ad un partito convenzionale, keynesiano o sostenitore della supply-side economics. Nemmeno Trump con tutto il suo affarismo può cambiare ciò. Eppure egli sta minacciando una guerra commerciale a causa di deficit che riflettono squilibri investimenti/risparmi interni allo stesso sistema americano.

Un paese opera in condizioni di disavanzo delle partite correnti se gli investimenti superano il risparmio nazionale, opera invece in condizioni di surplus quando gli investimenti sono inferiori al risparmio nazionale. Per un paese con una bilancia delle partite correnti in equilibrio, un disavanzo può sorgere qualora aumenti il tasso di investimento, o declini il tasso di risparmio, oppure si verifichi una combinazione dei due eventi.

Supponiamo che gli Stati Uniti abbiano relazioni commerciali con paesi stranieri che applicano politiche protezionistiche. Se questi paesi liberalizzassero i loro regimi commerciali, tenderebbero ad importare una quota maggiore di beni statunitensi in concorrenza con le proprie industrie. Si ridurrebbe quindi la dimensione dei settori che risentono della concorrenza dell’importazione, liberando lavoratori e capitali destinati ad incrementare l’output nei settori di esportazione. Con l’aumento delle esportazioni, aumentano anche le entrate in valuta estera che vanno a ripagare i costi d’importazione più elevati.

Supponiamo, viceversa, che gli Stati Uniti impongano nuove barriere all’importazione in risposta al deficit dei conti correnti. Queste barriere all’importazione spingerebbero lavoratori e capitali verso l’ingresso nei settori che risentono della concorrenza dell’importazione e verso l’uscita da quelli d’esportazione, lasciando all’incirca inalterata la bilancia commerciale statunitense, comportando un decremento nei redditi nazionali e negli standard medi di vita. Il disavanzo commerciale potrebbe diminuire se le barriere all’importazione fossero espresse in termini di imposte commerciali, che abbasserebbero il disavanzo di bilancio (aumentando così il risparmio pubblico), ma questo effetto funzionerebbe attraverso il bilancio, non attraverso la politica commerciale di per sé.

Non vi è alcuna ragione particolare per cui una riduzione delle barriere commerciali estere o un aumento delle barriere commerciali americane comporterebbero un effetto diretto sui tassi di risparmio ed investimento degli Stati Uniti, e quindi sul loro bilancio delle partite correnti. Per ridurre il deficit, il paese deve risparmiare di più oppure investire di meno.

Non è difficile capire perché gli Stati Uniti registrano condizioni croniche di disavanzo delle partite correnti. Il tasso di risparmio nazionale statunitense – la somma di risparmio privato più risparmio pubblico, calcolata come quota del RNL – è diminuito notevolmente negli ultimi 30 anni. La maggior parte del decremento del tasso di risparmio americano è dovuto ad un calo del tasso di risparmio pubblico.

Il governo americano (federale, statale e locale) è un “non-risparmiatore netto”, il che significa che le spese correnti (per consumi, pagamenti di interessi sul debito pubblico, e trasferimenti) superano i ricavi, attualmente pari a circa il 2% del RNL. Questo non è sorprendente. La parte del leone del problema tocca al livello federale. Tutti i presidenti, a partire da Ronald Reagan, hanno promesso “riduzioni fiscali per la classe media” e altre esenzioni fiscali, indebolendo le entrate e lasciando il bilancio federale in disavanzo cronico. I presidenti democratici prediligono l’ipotetico “stimolo” keynesiano dei tagli fiscali, mentre i Repubblicani caldeggiano i presunti effetti di “supply-side”.

Sia il partito democratico che quello repubblicano sono professionisti del populismo, in stile americano: tagliano ripetutamente le tasse, aumentano il debito pubblico (raddoppiato dal 35% del PIL nel 2007 al 74% del PIL alla fine del 2015), e generalmente incolpano qualcun altro per la lenta crescita degli Stati Uniti dovuta in realtà da bassi tassi di risparmio ed investimento. Ora tocca a Cina e Germania essere nel mirino dei leader americani.

Gli squilibri commerciali e di bilancio degli Stati Uniti potrebbero ben presto diventare molto più gravi se Trump ed i Repubblicani del Congresso riuscissero nel loro intento di tagliare ulteriormente le imposte federali. Questa sarebbe una politica fiscale rovinosa, sebbene forse popolare a breve termine – prima che le “cambiali” del sistema economico vadano a scadenza. Con un maggiore disavanzo di bilancio, aumenterebbe anche quello corrente, proprio come è accaduto quando i tagli fiscali di Reagan hanno ampliato notevolmente il disavanzo del bilancio federale nei primi anni ottanta. Si può immaginare che un deficit commerciale crescente porterebbe poi ad ulteriori assurde rivendicazioni da parte di Trump e dei suoi funzionari riguardo alla presunta perfidia commerciale cinese e tedesca.

Gli Americani non dovrebbero lasciarsi ingannare. L’imperatore non ha vestiti, né d’importazione né prodotti in casa; e, a quanto pare, non ha alcun consulente economico competente.