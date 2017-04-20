11

Vyvolá ekonomická negramotnost obchodní válku?

NEW YORK – Téměř 100 dní poté, co americký prezident Donald Trump nastoupil do úřadu, se on i jeho ministr obchodu Wilbur Ross dál dopouštějí ekonomického omylu, jemuž se učí vyhýbat studenti prvního ročníku ekonomie. Tvrdí, že americký deficit běžného účtu (nebo obchodní deficit), který je ve skutečnosti výsledkem nízké a stále klesající míry úspor v Americe, je indikátorem nekalých obchodních praktik Německa a Číny, dvou států s přebytky běžného účtu. Jejich ekonomická neznalost by mohla vést ke katastrofě.

Bilance běžného účtu, která měří bilanci obchodu se zbožím a službami, čistý příjem výrobních faktorů a transferové platby ze zahraničí, se rovná rozdílu mezi státními úsporami a domácími investicemi. To není teorie. Je to reálná hodnota, pokud neexistuje statistická diskrepance mezi hrubým domácím produktem (HDP) a hrubým národním důchodem (GNI). Je platná bez ohledu na to, zda je člověk liberál nebo konzervativec, populista nebo tradicionalista, keynesián nebo stoupenec strany nabídky. Dokonce ani Trump se svými vyjednávacími schopnosti na tom nemůže nic změnit. Přesto hrozí prezident obchodní válkou kvůli deficitům, které ve skutečnosti odrážejí nerovnováhu mezi americkými úsporami a investicemi.

Země vykazuje deficit běžného účtu, pokud investice převyšují státní úspory, a jsou-li naopak investice nižší než státní úspory, je výsledkem přebytek. V případě země s vyrovnaným běžným účtem může deficit vzniknout, pokud se zvýší její míra investic, klesne míra úspor nebo nastane kombinace obou faktorů.

Předpokládejme, že USA obchodují se státy uskutečňujícími protekcionistickou politiku. Pokud tyto země liberalizují své obchodní režimy, budou mít tendenci dovážet více amerického zboží, které bude konkurovat jejich vlastnímu průmyslu. Velikost sektorů konkurujících si s dovozem se sníží, čímž se uvolní pracovní síla a kapitál potřebné ke zvýšení výkonu v exportních sektorech. Export se zvýší a spolu s ním vzrostou i výdělky v zahraničních měnách, z nichž se zaplatí vyšší účet za dovoz.

A nyní naopak předpokládejme, že USA v reakci na deficit běžného účtu zavedou nové dovozní bariéry. Ty přetáhnou zaměstnance a kapitál z exportních sektorů do sektorů konkurujících dovozu, čímž se obchodní bilance USA prakticky nezmění, ale sníží se národní důchod a průměrná životní úroveň. Obchodní deficit by mohl klesnout, pokud by dovozní bariéry měly podobu obchodních daní snižujících rozpočtový schodek (a potažmo zvyšujících státní úspory), avšak tento efekt by se projevoval prostřednictvím rozpočtu, nikoliv obchodní politiky jako takové.

Neexistuje žádný konkrétní důvod, proč by omezení zahraničních obchodních bariér nebo zvýšení amerických obchodních bariér mělo mít jakékoliv primární dopady na míru úspor a míru investic v USA, a tím na bilanci amerického běžného účtu. Chtějí-li USA svůj deficit běžného účtu snížit, musí více spořit nebo méně investovat do své ekonomiky.

Není těžké zjistit, proč USA vykazují chronické deficity běžného účtu. Americká národní míra úspor – součet soukromých a státních úspor měřený jako procento GNI – v posledních 30 letech výrazně klesá. Na tomto poklesu se přitom z větší části podílí pokles míry státních úspor.

Vlády v USA (federální, státní i místní) úspory vyčerpávají, což znamená, že průběžné výdaje (na spotřebu, úrokové platby z veřejného dluhu a transfery) převyšují příjmy, v současné době zhruba o 2% GNI. To není nijak překvapivé. Jádro problému spočívá především na federální úrovni. Všichni prezidenti od dob Ronalda Reagana slibovali „daňové škrty pro střední třídu“ a další daňové úlevy, čímž podkopali příjmy a zavlekli federální rozpočet do chronického deficitu. Demokratičtí prezidenti upřednostňují údajný keynesiánský „stimul“ v podobě daňových škrtů, zatímco republikáni jsou zastánci domnělých efektů „na straně nabídky“.

Demokratická i Republikánská strana však provozují populismus v americkém stylu: opakovaně snižují daně, zvyšují veřejný dluh (který se od roku 2007 do konce roku 2015 zdvojnásobil z 35% na 74% HDP) a z pomalého růstu v USA, jenž je výsledkem nízké míry úspor a investic, obecně obviňují někoho jiného. Momentálně se v hledáčku amerických lídrů ocitly Čína a Německo.

Americké obchodní a rozpočtové nerovnováhy by se brzy mohly dále prohloubit, pokud Trump a republikánští kongresmani dosáhnou svého a ještě více seškrtají federální daně. Taková fiskální politika by byla zničující, leč v krátkodobém měřítku možná populární – než přijde ekonomický účet. S vyšším rozpočtovým schodkem by se prudce zvýšil rovněž deficit amerického běžného účtu, jak se stalo počátkem 80. let, kdy Reaganovy daňové škrty výrazně prohloubily schodek federálního rozpočtu. Lze si docela dobře představit, že rostoucí obchodní deficit by pak vedl k ještě výstřednějším výrokům Trumpa a jeho činitelů ohledně údajné obchodní věrolomnosti Číny a Německa.

Američané by se neměli nechat ošálit. Císař nemá žádné šaty, dovezené ani domácí výroby, a podle všeho nemá ani kompetentní ekonomické poradce.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.