L'analphabétisme économique de Trump va-t-il déclencher une guerre commerciale ?

NEW-YORK – Presque 100 jours après l'arrivée de Donald Trump à la Maison Blanche, lui et son secrétaire au commerce, Wilbur Ross, continuent à raconter des absurdités économiques que les étudiants de première année apprennent à éviter. Selon eux, le déficit des comptes courants (le déficit commercial) des USA n'est pas dû à une épargne insuffisante, mais à des manipulations commerciales auxquelles se livreraient l'Allemagne et la Chine - deux pays en excédent commercial. Leur ignorance en économie pourrait conduire au désastre.

La balance des comptes courants d'un pays est le solde des flux monétaires relatifs aux échanges internationaux de biens et services, aux revenus et aux transferts courants ; elle est égale à l'épargne totale du pays diminuée du montant des investissements intérieurs. Ce n'est pas une théorie, c'est une identité - sauf en cas d'incohérence statistique entre le PIB (produit intérieur brut) et le PNB (produit national brut). C'est vrai, que vous soyez conservateur ou progressiste, sensible au populisme ou membre de la majorité silencieuse, keynésien ou favorable à la relance par l'offre. Même Trump ne peut rien y changer. Pourtant il menace de déclencher une guerre commerciale en raison d'un déficit causé par le déséquilibre entre épargne et investissement aux USA.

Un pays connaît un déficit de ses comptes courants si le montant de ses investissements est supérieur à celui de son épargne, et un excédent dans le cas contraire. Si les comptes courants sont équilibrés, un déficit peut apparaître en cas d'une augmentation des investissements, d'une baisse de l'épargne ou d'une combinaison des deux.

Supposons que les USA entretiennent des relations commerciales avec un pays qui a érigé de fortes barrières douanières. Si ce pays allége ses mesures protectionnistes, il importera davantage de produits américains qui viendront concurrencer ses propres produits. Les secteurs concurrencés par les importations américaines verront alors leur taille diminuer, libérant ainsi des travailleurs et des capitaux au profit des secteurs exportateurs. La hausse des exportations se traduira par une augmentation des recettes en devises, ce qui permettra de compenser le coût des importations supplémentaires.

Supposons à l'inverse que les USA imposent de nouvelles barrières à l'importation pour combler leur déficit des comptes courants. Ces barrières auraient pour conséquence le transfert de travailleurs et de capitaux des secteurs exportateurs vers les secteurs importateurs. Cela ne modifierait guère la balance commerciale des USA, mais se traduirait par une baisse des revenus et du niveau de vie moyen. Leur déficit commercial pourrait diminuer si les barrières à l'importation avaient la forme d'une taxe douanière qui diminuerait le déficit budgétaire (augmentant ainsi l'épargne publique), mais la politique commerciale en elle-même n'y suffit pas, il y faudrait une autre politique budgétaire.

Il n'y a aucune raison qu'une baisse des barrières douanières étrangères ou une hausse des barrières douanières américaines ait beaucoup d'effet sur l'épargne et les investissements des USA, et par conséquence sur leur balance des comptes courants. Pour cela, ils devraient augmenter leur épargne ou diminuer leurs investissements. 

Il n'est pas difficile de comprendre les raisons du déficit chronique des comptes courants des USA. Leur taux d'épargne global (épargne publique et épargne privée mesurée en tant que part du PNB) a clairement baissé au cours des 30 dernières années, l'essentiel de cette baisse étant dû à la baisse de l'épargne publique.

Les autorités américaines (au niveau fédéral, des Etats et des municipalités) ont une politique défavorable à l'épargne, car leurs dépenses (destinées à la consommation, au payement des intérêts de la dette publique et les transferts) dépassent actuellement les revenus d'environ 2% du PNB. Cela n'a rien de surprenant, et la part du lion revient à l'Etat fédéral. Depuis Reagan, tous les présidents promettent de diminuer "les impôts de la classe moyenne" et d'autres impôts, ce qui plonge le budget fédéral dans un état de déficit chronique. Les présidents démocrates favorisent le coté keynésien de stimulation de la demande des baisses d'impôt, et les républicains leur coté stimulation de l'offre.

Le parti démocrate et le parti républicain sont tous deux adeptes du populisme à l'américaine : ils ont multiplié les baisses d'impôt, creusé la dette publique (entre 2007 et fin 2015 elle est passée de 35% à 74% du PIB) et s'en prennent à un bouc émissaire pour la faible croissance des USA qui tient à l'insuffisance de l'épargne et de l'investissement. C'est maintenant au tour de la Chine et de l'Allemagne de se trouver dans la ligne de mire des dirigeants américains.

Le déficit commercial et budgétaire des USA pourrait devenir gravissime si Trump et les républicains du Congrès diminuent encore les impôts fédéraux. Ce serait ruineux pour le budget, bien que peut-être populaire à court terme, avant que l'économie n'en subisse les conséquences. L'augmentation du déficit budgétaire s'accompagnera de celui des comptes courants, comme cela s'est passé lorsque Reagan a creusé brutalement le déficit du budget fédéral au début des années 1980 avec ses baisses d'impôt. Si la même chose se reproduit, on peut imaginer que face à l'aggravation du déficit commercial, Trump et son gouvernement vont se lancer dans des déclarations encore plus extravagantes au sujet d'une prétendue perfidie commerciale de la Chine et de l'Allemagne.

Les Américains ne doivent pas se faire d'illusion. Non seulement le président raconte des absurdités, mais apparemment il ne dispose pas de conseillers économiques compétents à ses cotés.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz