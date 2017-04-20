L'analphabétisme économique de Trump va-t-il déclencher une guerre commerciale ?

NEW-YORK – Presque 100 jours après l'arrivée de Donald Trump à la Maison Blanche, lui et son secrétaire au commerce, Wilbur Ross, continuent à raconter des absurdités économiques que les étudiants de première année apprennent à éviter. Selon eux, le déficit des comptes courants (le déficit commercial) des USA n'est pas dû à une épargne insuffisante, mais à des manipulations commerciales auxquelles se livreraient l'Allemagne et la Chine - deux pays en excédent commercial. Leur ignorance en économie pourrait conduire au désastre.
La balance des comptes courants d'un pays est le solde des flux monétaires relatifs aux échanges internationaux de biens et services, aux revenus et aux transferts courants ; elle est égale à l'épargne totale du pays diminuée du montant des investissements intérieurs. Ce n'est pas une théorie, c'est une identité - sauf en cas d'incohérence statistique entre le PIB (produit intérieur brut) et le PNB (produit national brut). C'est vrai, que vous soyez conservateur ou progressiste, sensible au populisme ou membre de la majorité silencieuse, keynésien ou favorable à la relance par l'offre. Même Trump ne peut rien y changer. Pourtant il menace de déclencher une guerre commerciale en raison d'un déficit causé par le déséquilibre entre épargne et investissement aux USA.
Un pays connaît un déficit de ses comptes courants si le montant de ses investissements est supérieur à celui de son épargne, et un excédent dans le cas contraire. Si les comptes courants sont équilibrés, un déficit peut apparaître en cas d'une augmentation des investissements, d'une baisse de l'épargne ou d'une combinaison des deux.
Supposons que les USA entretiennent des relations commerciales avec un pays qui a érigé de fortes barrières douanières. Si ce pays allége ses mesures protectionnistes, il importera davantage de produits américains qui viendront concurrencer ses propres produits. Les secteurs concurrencés par les importations américaines verront alors leur taille diminuer, libérant ainsi des travailleurs et des capitaux au profit des secteurs exportateurs. La hausse des exportations se traduira par une augmentation des recettes en devises, ce qui permettra de compenser le coût des importations supplémentaires.
Supposons à l'inverse que les USA imposent de nouvelles barrières à l'importation pour combler leur déficit des comptes courants. Ces barrières auraient pour conséquence le transfert de travailleurs et de capitaux des secteurs exportateurs vers les secteurs importateurs. Cela ne modifierait guère la balance commerciale des USA, mais se traduirait par une baisse des revenus et du niveau de vie moyen. Leur déficit commercial pourrait diminuer si les barrières à l'importation avaient la forme d'une taxe douanière qui diminuerait le déficit budgétaire (augmentant ainsi l'épargne publique), mais la politique commerciale en elle-même n'y suffit pas, il y faudrait une autre politique budgétaire.
Il n'y a aucune raison qu'une baisse des barrières douanières étrangères ou une hausse des barrières douanières américaines ait beaucoup d'effet sur l'épargne et les investissements des USA, et par conséquence sur leur balance des comptes courants. Pour cela, ils devraient augmenter leur épargne ou diminuer leurs investissements.
Il n'est pas difficile de comprendre les raisons du déficit chronique des comptes courants des USA. Leur taux d'épargne global (épargne publique et épargne privée mesurée en tant que part du PNB) a clairement baissé au cours des 30 dernières années, l'essentiel de cette baisse étant dû à la baisse de l'épargne publique.
Les autorités américaines (au niveau fédéral, des Etats et des municipalités) ont une politique défavorable à l'épargne, car leurs dépenses (destinées à la consommation, au payement des intérêts de la dette publique et les transferts) dépassent actuellement les revenus d'environ 2% du PNB. Cela n'a rien de surprenant, et la part du lion revient à l'Etat fédéral. Depuis Reagan, tous les présidents promettent de diminuer "les impôts de la classe moyenne" et d'autres impôts, ce qui plonge le budget fédéral dans un état de déficit chronique. Les présidents démocrates favorisent le coté keynésien de stimulation de la demande des baisses d'impôt, et les républicains leur coté stimulation de l'offre.
Le parti démocrate et le parti républicain sont tous deux adeptes du populisme à l'américaine : ils ont multiplié les baisses d'impôt, creusé la dette publique (entre 2007 et fin 2015 elle est passée de 35% à 74% du PIB) et s'en prennent à un bouc émissaire pour la faible croissance des USA qui tient à l'insuffisance de l'épargne et de l'investissement. C'est maintenant au tour de la Chine et de l'Allemagne de se trouver dans la ligne de mire des dirigeants américains.
Le déficit commercial et budgétaire des USA pourrait devenir gravissime si Trump et les républicains du Congrès diminuent encore les impôts fédéraux. Ce serait ruineux pour le budget, bien que peut-être populaire à court terme, avant que l'économie n'en subisse les conséquences. L'augmentation du déficit budgétaire s'accompagnera de celui des comptes courants, comme cela s'est passé lorsque Reagan a creusé brutalement le déficit du budget fédéral au début des années 1980 avec ses baisses d'impôt. Si la même chose se reproduit, on peut imaginer que face à l'aggravation du déficit commercial, Trump et son gouvernement vont se lancer dans des déclarations encore plus extravagantes au sujet d'une prétendue perfidie commerciale de la Chine et de l'Allemagne.
Les Américains ne doivent pas se faire d'illusion. Non seulement le président raconte des absurdités, mais apparemment il ne dispose pas de conseillers économiques compétents à ses cotés.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
Comment Commented B Wilds
Higher prices on import goods is a fair cost for retaining and seeing jobs return to America. Several economists have come out recently pointing out that the first thing to suffer from Trump's economic policy will be low prices at Walmart.
The truth is we should call a spade a spade and question how much we really gain when we find Americans can no longer get good paying jobs because they have been exchanged to other countries in order to lower the price of goods we buy. The article below explores how this is akin to a deal with the devil and over time it has hollowed out our middle class.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/01/higher-prices-on-import-goods-fair-cost.html Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
While history is important to remember it does not define the future. While pondering the current economy that is becoming more of a conundrum every day. The global economy is like a Rube Goldberg machine, contraptions built in a ridiculously complicated way to perform what would normally be a simple task.
Unfortunately, nothing is simple when it comes to economics and it is best not to have a great deal of faith in our economic system because it is severely flawed. Central banks can stack the deck but when it gets too high and begins to fall they may not be able to control the direction or who it will crush. More on this subject in the article below.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/03/understanding-economics-as-rube.html Read more
Comment Commented Michael Parsons
But if US is 'spending more than it is earning'(i.e. low and falling savings rate) as stated here the result would depend on what it is buying, goldfish bowls or productive capital? If it is 'borrowing' for expanding investement (infra structure, wall-building etc.) we might expect economic growth financed by other people's savings.Mercantile check on dollar outflows that would otherwise be misdirected for cheap-labour imports and substitutes for local crafts,and which also undermine local high-tech production, could then be diected to limit the threatened domestic collapse, surely. Like the mercantilism that promoted growth and industrialisation in Britain and then Europe.
Also this article (like most) seems to skate round the USD role as an iternational reserve currency. My underestanding is that in banking terms dollars never leave the US; they are switched between mirror accounts to record overseas payments made between foreign traders trading off-shore among themselves. Perhaps this costless growth of dollar balances (Q-easing etc.) has no simple relation to US savings, and can also allow US to import (hopefully) capital goods) at no real cost? I only ask because it would be nice to know. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump does not have many economics freshmen among his supporters. They come at it from a different angle: "When I go to Walmart everything is stamped MADE IN CHINA - case closed".
What they don't see is that many/most of these things are designed and owned by American firms outsourcing production there. When production is outsourced, the general trend is that the majority of profits are reaped by the IP owner and the minority by the producer.
The problem in any politics (or economic or scientific field) is that when the truth goes against a generally held view based on common sense it is often the later that wins out, even more so when the truth is complicated or technical. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Micheal
You are correct up to a point, you have to ask is your model is the start or earlier section of the process not the end point
The problem is that the outsourced activity rapidly becomes the base for accelerated know-how acquisition. So for example Warren Buffet ends up buying into Chinese battery tech and patents which is implemented in virtually all mobile phones
Then there is the uptick of education. 2012 OECD report - China and India to produce 40% of global graduates by 2020
http://monitor.icef.com/2012/07/china-and-india-to-produce-40-of-global-graduates-by-2020/
In the UK there are almost as many Chinese students as British students.
The combination of native know how, cheap labour and a link into the crest of the wave tech is formidable and is also aided by a lack of Health and Safety requirements etc etc etc.
Off-shoring is a way of ducking bio risks and bypassing environmental issues. Thus for example US corps have hopped over the border to set up Mexican based factory farms which are little mote than bacterial incubation pens which have on more than one occasion resulted in entire facilities having to be shut down with contents culled as cross species disease was rampant
Profits may be reaped by IP holders but jobs are reduced and considerable effort put into manipulating multinational tax programs in tax avoidance
What results then in the West is typified by Le Pen campaigning in France that cheap goods are being imported for the freshly unemployed to buy made by slaves in the Far East which is quite attractive to the French dispossessed in this process. Paralleled by the- I would rather be a poor master than rich servant approach develops
Economics and Capitalism both fail when they fail to deliver stable society
Trump may be wrong in his solution but he knows the problem which almost all politicians have religiously attempted to avoid as an issue Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB, Sachs would have more credibility (as in greater than zero), if his comments weren't so clearly opposed by the facts. Let's try
"Most of the decline in the US saving rate is due to a decline in the government saving rate."
FRED series FYFSGDA188S shows that the Federal surplus was 2.29% of GDP in 2000 (almost the all-time high). The CA deficit (FRED series BPBLTT01USQ188S) was 4.05% of GDP. Ouch.
In 2006, the CA deficit reached (for the year) 5.77% of GDP. The budget deficit was 1.79% of GDP (below the 1950 to present, average of 2.2% of GDP). Ouch.
In 1991, the CA deficit was actually a small surplus (0.05% of GDP). The Federal deficit was 4.36% of GDP. Ouch.
in 2008/9 the budget deficit exploded. The CA deficit fell substantially. Ouch. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
US trade deficit means US prosperity is financed by foreign countries.
Hoping that the US dollar is in a sustainable uptrend and that there is still plenty of time to pass the bags on to the last unsuspecting holders is a fool's errand at this point in the monetary system's cycle.
People may consider extremely useful studying in advance and readying themselves mentally for what happens next when the reserve currency status is lost.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Mauricio
Yes, or reserve currency status reduced by concurrent reserve status development attempts elsewhere leading to incipient devaluation risks Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PUNDITS INFALLIBILITY
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that seemingly prevailed until Trump, Trump happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that voiced their wisdom n opposition to Brexit, Brexit happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that have opposed BJP Cowboys apparent non secular fitness to rule, Modi happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits in Europe opposed to Marine LePen alt.right credentials, President LePen is in pole position.
Economic Pundits must be bewildered that their Wisdom itself stands exposed - can't recall such abysmal faith in Pundits infallibility.
The learned Professor must understand that Democracy requires Economics to realign - not the other way around.
Perhaps the Internet Age has produced an Enlightenment - that challenges Pundits potency in unprecedented ways.
Decades in power, decades in grooming their heirs - The Pundits need reformation perhaps.
The Bourbons cannot carry on with their biscuits - after The Bastille is stormed, once again in Paris in three weeks.
It is time for The Pundits to change their chants - Modi, Brexit, Trump, LePen represent a Global Game of Faith.
Erstwhile Pundits need to understand - and harness the new Faith. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is an economic illiterate compared to Sachs? Really? More Fake News actually. Trump’s grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs, even if his ideas are not sufficiently PC for the PS set. A few points should make this clear.
First, trade economics is definitely not a first year topic. Second or third year? Perhaps. Graduate level? Definitely by that point.
However, the notion (from Sachs and others) that the saving rate (as in low) drives the trade deficit is an inversion of causality. At least in the case of the U.S., the trade deficit has driven the saving rate. Let me offer a key example.
From 2000 to the crash of 2007/8 the U.S. trade deficit exploded to the highest level in U.S. (and indeed world history). At its peak, the trade deficit exceeded 6% of GDP. Of course, this caused immense pain (lost jobs, lost wages, depression conditions, etc.) in much of the USA. How did the administration (Bush 43) respond? By blowing up the housing bubble which crashed the saving rate. How did the housing bubble slash the saving rate? First, MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) peaked at 9% of Disposable Personal Income (over $800 billion per year at the peak). Second, the housing bubble brought a surge in capital investment in commercial and residential construction.
Of course, the housing bubble was mandatory for the Bush (43) administration given the fanatical fixation of the Bush administration on “free trade” (really outsourcing, offshoring, domestic economic destruction). Of course, the housing bubble ended in disaster. What should be clear is that Trade Deficit led inexorably to the crash of 2007/2008. To put this bluntly Bushinomics/Sachynomics brought economic ruin to the USA (and much of the world). Note that there is nothing uniquely American about any of this. Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world.
There is a deeper point here. If they U.S. (hypothetically) took steps to raise the saving rate, the consequences would be dire. The U.S. economy would immediately crash. Note that both parties in the U.S. recognize this. The Republicans promote “lower taxes” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. The Democrats promote “more spending” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. In both cases, it’s just closet (from Bruce Bartlett) trade deficit driven Keynesianism.
Could the U.S. raise the saving rate and not crash? Sure it could. However, that would require a dramatic increase in exports and/or reduction in imports. Both require a large reduction in the value of the U.S. dollar and dramatically lower trade surpluses in other nations (Germany, China, etc.). Are these countries willing to give up their surpluses and accept a lower dollar? Not at this point.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB,
A few facts and economic history should help here. Let’s start with Greece (a small country in Europe).
Greece’s CA deficit peaked in 2007 at 15.188 percent of GDP. In those 2007, the (primary) budget deficit was modest (2.21% of GDP). After 2007, the CA deficit fell while the (primary) budget deficit soared. By 2009, the CA deficit was down 12.345% of GDP. The (primary) budget deficit was up to 10.111% of GDP. In other words, the CA deficit and the budget deficit moved in exactly opposite directions.
After 2009, the numbers change again. In 2016, the CA deficit was just 0.046% of GDP. The (primary) budget was in surplus (0.728% of GDP). In other words, after 2009, the CA deficit and the budget deficit moved in tandem. Does that make Sachs “right”? Not exactly, in 2015 the unemployment rate in Greece was 25.034%.
This is what neoliberal economics is really all about. Utter ruin for ordinary people and an economic/political paradise for the cosmopolitan elite. Sachs is the Pol Pot version of neoliberalism.
Of course, if the U.S. took Sach’s economic advice, the results would be similar. Raising taxes (sufficiently) would switch the public sector (mostly the Federal government) from deficits to surpluses. The CA / trade deficit would (probably) fall dramatically. Unemployment would soar into double digits. The neoliberal version of utopia of course.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, I appreciate that this is rather obscure. However, the sad life and death of Junnosuke Inoue provides a model for the fall of Europe. Junnosuke Inoue was a great liberal of the period (Japan in the 1920s-1930s). He favored democracy, rejected extreme nationalism, and opposed war. He also put Japan back on the gold standard, triggering a downturn that cost him his life and put Japan on the road to Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima.
People like Sachs are the Junnosuke Inoue's of our time. Even if they mean well (not always true), their policies will lead to utter and complete ruin. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, The EUSSR is all too much like the USSR. There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.” Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter, ref your earlier response
'In a "normal" economic environment, Spain would massively devalue and recover. As a resident of the Euro Gulag this is not possible for Spain'
The normal in the EU is intrinsically a zombie state. Remedial surgery is not helpful when it is not a limb that needs amputating but the head. The zombie state clearly sought to hide economic problems by deliberately encouraging a housing bubble because this was a way of getting naive investors to seek debt and then dump that cash into the economy giving instant froth. Strip debt uptake out and the figures are grim. BTW I agree your comment that Dani R is the one who is noteworthy as he apparently swims against the Status quo flow
The problem with the zombie state is it is unable to respond to stimuli and simply wants to consume and perpetuate which is eerily reminiscent of the USSR Read more
Comment Commented Trent Rock
" this caused immense pain"
I think you are overstating the correlation between the trade deficit and economic growth
"The evidence is overwhelming – month after month, quarter after quarter, year after year – that the trade deficit and GDP rise and fall together. The largest annual decline in the trade deficit ever recorded was between 2008 and 2009, during the trough of the Great Recession. The largest annual increase in the trade deficit occurred between 1999 and 2000, when the economy grew by 4.7 percent – the strongest annual economic growth in the past 33 years.
When the economy grows, households, businesses, and government tend to spend more, and they spend more on both domestic and imported goods and services. When the economy contracts, there is less spending on both domestic and imported goods and services. For the past 42 straight years, the United States has registered trade deficits. In 40 or those 42 years, annual changes in the value of imports and the value of GDP moved in the same direction."
https://www.cato.org/blog/peter-navarro-harvard-phd-economist-trade-warrior Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Sachs has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, and Trump has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Penn. In addition, Sachs focuses on international economics whereas Trump has been a real estate developer, reality show host, and failed casino developer. And you expect anyone to believe that "Trump's grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs?" Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, "Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world."
Spain's CA deficit exceeded 9% of GDP in 2007/8. Spain's economy promptly crashed. No surprises there. Big trade and CA deficits have a strong track record of predicting subsequent crashes.
In a "normal" economic environment, Spain would massively devalue and recover. As a resident of the Euro Gulag this is not possible for Spain. Spain might recover. As of Q4 2016, Spain's GDP was still below the Q2 2008 peak.
Sensible people with some knowledge of economics know this. Of course, the truth (the Euro Gulag) isn't PC and not acceptable to PS. It's still the truth. There is an extensive literature linking the Euro Gulag and the Gold Standard. Grim reading to be sure. Still true. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
As an aside I would comment that the housing bubble has different impact depending on the country. For example - In the US due to Gt Depression legislation a householder can walk in and throw the keys over the counter and walkaway without penalty, (and some did in order to clear negative equity when they could actual service the mortgage). At the other end of the spectrum in Spain there is no escape from the mortgage other than death. Bankruptcy does not negate the mortgage and in some cases mortgages have been countersigned by the next generation as well as guarantor. There are difference on the consequential outcomes. The likelihood of generational problems and therefore impacts on the economy differ country to country and the impact on bank write-offs also varies. In the UK mortgages are bundled with insurance policies to protect the bank not the mortgage holder so at one time or another there has been sly enthusiasm for repo in order to invoke the insurance policy and payout to the bank. For UK banks to try and blame a UK housing bubble for their eye watering ledgers is just ingenious. To return to Spain, consequential problems due to housing in Spain (which is a major EU member) are not likely to clear anytime soon because they are embedded Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The reason we are in this mess is because of economic illiteracy not economic literacy
'The emperor has no clothes'. Indeed, they have nicked the shirt off his back, and his pants Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
If the trade deficit is the US' fault, give a person an extra dollar and the trade deficit should get worse by 20 cents (import spending 20%).
If the trade deficit is due to foreign countries stealing our profits (Kalecki's profit equation) and the US compensates to replace those profits, expect net non-financial debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit.
The data clearly shows they manipulate and steal US profits and the US compensates.
This author doesn't understand Kalecki's profit equation or that business are created in search of profits. Who is illiterate? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Rick
'...debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit...'
I thought the whole issue of debt rising was related in part to trade imbalance issues and the stockpiling of cash elsewhere by definition. That from that the central issue becomes the release by one means or other of stockpiled cash. Whilst a dangerous game the question then becomes by what means that cash stockpiling is ameliorated or positively dis-encouraged. It appears inevitable there has to be an element of strategic deterrence which is what Trumps position currently seems to be. The question that develops from that is damage limitation. As debt growth is problematic and Joe Pubic is not going to welcome the reality of lifestyle drop and will then storm the ballot box any POTUS has no alternative other that to engage in conflict, there is no other way forward and so by definition risk is involved Read more
