هل تشعل الأمية الاقتصادية شرارة حرب تجارية؟

نيويورك ــ بعد مرور ما يقرب من مائة يوم منذ تولى الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب منصبه، يواصل هو ووزير تجارته ويلبر روس ارتكاب المغالطة الاقتصادية التي يتعلم طلاب الاقتصاد في سنتهم الأولى كيف يتجنبونها. فهما يزعمان أن عجز الحساب الجاري في أميركا (أو العجز التجاري)، الذي كان في حقيقة الأمر راجعا إلى معدل الادخار المنخفض والمستمر في الانخفاض، يُعَد مؤشرا لممارسات تجارية غير عادلة من قِبَل ألمانيا والصين، الدولتين اللتين تحتفظان بفائض في الحساب الجاري. ومن الواضح أن احتضانهما لهذا الكم من الجهل الاقتصادي ربما يؤدي إلى كارثة.

يعادل رصيد الحساب الجاري، الذي يقيس الميزان التجاري في السلع والخدمات وصافي معامل الدخل ومدفوعات التحويل من الخارج، مجموع الادخار الوطني بعد خصم الاستثمار المحلي. وهذه ليست نظرية. بل إنها هوية، باستثناء أي تضارب إحصائي بين الناتج الوطني الإجمالي والدخل الوطني الإجمالي. وهذا صحيح سواء كنت ليبراليا أو محافظا، شعبويا أو منتميا إلى التيار السائد، من أتباع جون ماينارد كينز أو أنصار جانب العرض. ولن يتغير هذا رغما عن ترامب وكل صفقاته. ولكنه يهدد رغم ذلك بشن حرب تجارية بسبب العجز الذي يعكس اختلال التوازن بين الادخار والاستثمار في أميركا ذاتها.

ينزلق أي بلد إلى عجز الحساب الجاري إذا تجاوز معدل الاستثمار معدل الادخار الوطني، ويتراكم لديه فائض في الحساب الجاري عندما يكون الاستثمار أقل من الادخار الوطني. وقد ينشأ العجز في أي بلد يدير حسابا جاريا متوازنا، إذا ارتفع معدل الاستثمار، أو انخفض معدل الادخار، أو حدث مزيج من الاثنين.

لنفترض هنا أن الولايات المتحدة تتاجر مع دول أجنبية تتبنى سياسة فرض تدابير الحماية. إذا حررت هذه الدول أنظمتها التجارية، فسوف تميل إلى استيراد المزيد من السلع الأميركية التي تنافس صناعاتها. ومن ثَم يتقلص نتيجة لهذا حجم القطاعات المتنافسة على الاستيراد، وهو ما من شأنه أن يفضي إلى تحرير العمال ورأس المال لزيادة الناتج في قطاعات التصدير. ومع ارتفاع الصادرات، ترتفع أيضا مكاسب الصرف الأجنبي الت�� تسدد فاتورة الاستيراد الأعلى.

ولنتصور في المقابل أن الولايات المتحدة أقامت حواجز جديدة في مواجهة الاستيراد في الاستجابة لعجز حسابها الجاري. من شأن حواجز الاستيراد هذه أن تسحب العمال ورأس المال إلى القطاعات المنافسة للواردات وبعيدا عن قطاعات التصدير، وبهذا يظل الميزان التجاري الأميركي بلا تغيير تقريبا في حين ينخفض الدخل الوطني ومتوسط مستويات المعيشة. وقد ينخفض العجز التجاري إذا كانت الحواجز التجارية في هيئة ضرائب تجارية تعمل على خفض العجز في الموازنة (وبالتالي زيادة المدخرات الحكومية) ولكن هذا التأثير يعمل من خلال الميزانية، وليس من خلال السياسة التجارية في حد ذاتها.

لا يوجد سبب محدد يجعل خفض الحواجز التجارية الخارجية أو زيادة الحواجز التجارية الأميركية يخلف أي تأثيرات أولية على معدلات الادخار والاستثمار في الولايات المتحدة، وبالتالي على ميزان الحساب الجاري في الولايات المتحدة. بل لكي تتمكن من خفض عجز الحساب الجاري، يتعين على الولايات المتحدة أن تزيد من مدخراتها أو تحد من الاستثمار في اقتصادها.

ليس من الصعب أن نرى لماذا تدير الولايات المتحدة عجزا مزمنا في الحساب الجاري. فقد انحدر معدل الادخار الوطني الأميركي ــ مجموع المدخرات الخاصة بالإضافة إلى الادخار الحكومي، والذي يقاس كنسبة من الدخل الوطني الإجمالي ــ بشكل ملحوظ خلال السنوات الثلاثين الفائتة. ويرجع أغلب الانحدار في الادخار الأميركي إلى تراجع معدل الادخار الحكومي.

تنفق الحكومة في الولايات المتحدة (الحكومة الفيدرالية، وحكومات الولايات، والحكومات المحلية)، أكثر مما تدخر في مجمل الأمر، وهذا يعني أن النفقات الحالية (الاستهلاك، ومدفوعات الفائدة على الدين العام، والتحويلات المالية) تتجاوز الإيرادات، بنسبة 2% تقريبا من الدخل الوطني الإجمالي حاليا. وليس هذا بالأمر المستغرب. فنصيب الأسد في المشكلة يعود إلى المستوى الفيدرالي. وقد وَعَد كل الرؤساء منذ رونالد ريجان "بخفض الضرائب على الطبقة المتوسطة"، وغير ذلك من الإعفاءات الضريبية، الأمر الذي أدى إلى تقويض الإيرادات وإصابة الميزانية الفيدرالية بالعجز المزمن. ويفضل الرؤساء الديمقراطيون "التحفيز" الكينزي المفترض القائم على التخفيضات الضريبية، في حين يناصر الجمهوريون تأثيرات "جانب العرض" المزعومة.

ويبدو أن الحزبين الديمقراطي والجمهوري يمارسان الشعبوية على الطريقة الأميركية: فهما يخفضان الضرائب على نحو متكرر، ويتسببان في زيادة الدين العام (الذي تضاعف من 35% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في عام 2007 إلى 74% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في نهاية عام 2015)، وفي عموم الأمر يلوم الحزبان شخصا آخر عن تباطؤ النمو الأميركي الناشئ عن انخفاض معدلات الادخار والاستثمار. والآن جاء دور الصين وألمانيا لكي تصبح كل منهما في مرمى نيران القادة الأميركيين.

ومن المحتمل أن تتفاقم اختلالات التوازن في التجارة والميزانية بشكل كبير قريبا إذا نجح ترمب والجمهوريون في الكونجرس الأميركي في خفض الضرائب الفيدرالية إلى مستويات أدنى. وسوف تكون هذه سياسة مالية مدمرة، ولكنها قد تحظى بشعبية في الأمد القريب ــ قبل أن يأتي أوان استحقاق الفواتير الاقتصادية. وفي ظل عجز أكبر في الموازنة، يرتفع عجز الحساب الجاري أيضا، تماما كما حدث عندما عملت تخفيضات ريجان الضريبية على توسيع عجز الميزانية الفيدرالية بشكل حاد في أوائل ثمانينيات القرن العشرين. وبوسع المرء أن يتخيل كيف قد يؤدي العجز التجاري المتزايد الارتفاع آنئذ إلى المزيد من المزاعم الهمجية الشاذة من قِبَل ترمب ومسؤوليه حول الغدر التجاري الصيني الألماني المزعوم.

لا ينبغي للأميركيين أن يسمحوا لأنفسهم بالوقوع ضحية للخداع. فالإمبراطور عار بلا ملابس، مستوردة أو محلية، ومن الواضح أنه لم يجمع حوله أي مستشارين اقتصاديين مقتدرين أيضا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali