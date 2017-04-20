Экономическая безграмотность приведёт к торговой войне?

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Прошло почти 100 дней с момента вступления в должность президента США Дональда Трампа, а он и его министр торговли Уилбур Росс продолжают совершать экономическую ошибку, которую не допускают даже экономисты-первокурсники. Они заявляют, что дефицит счёта текущих операций Америки (то есть внешнеторговый дефицит), который в реальности является результатом низкого и даже падающего уровня сбережений в Америке, будто бы свидетельствует о нечестной внешнеторговой политике Германии и Китая, двух стран с профицитом счёта текущих операций. Подобное экономическое невежество может привести к катастрофе.
Счёт текущих операций, учитывающий баланс внешней торговли товарами и услугами, чистый доход от инвестиций и объём трансфертных платежей из-за рубежа, равен национальным сбережениям минус внутренние инвестиции. Это не теория. Это математическое тождество, если не считать возможных статистических расхождений между размерами валового внутреннего продукта (ВВП) и валового национального дохода (ВНД). Оно верно вне зависимости от того, либерал вы или консерватор, популист или центрист, кейнсианец или сторонник экономических мер на стороне рыночного предложения. Даже Трамп со всем своим искусством заключать сделки не может изменить этот факт. Тем не менее, он угрожает начать торговую войну из-за этого дефицита, вызванного дисбалансом сбережений и инвестиций в самой Америке.
У страны наблюдается дефицит счёта текущих операций, если объёмы инвестиций превышают объёмы национальных сбережений, и – профицит, если инвестиции меньше национальных сбережений. У страны со сбалансированным счётом текущих операций дефицит возникает, когда уровень инвестиций начинает расти, или когда уровень сбережений начинает падать, или когда одновременно происходит и то, и другое.
Предположим, что США торгует с зарубежными странами, которые проводят протекционистскую политику. Если эти страны займутся либерализацией режима внешней торговли, они начнут импортировать больше американских товаров, которые будут конкурировать с производимой в этих странах продукцией. В этом случае размер отраслей, конкурирующих с импортом, будет уменьшаться, высвобождая работников и капиталы для увеличения производства в экспортных отраслях. По мере роста объёмов экспорта начнут расти и валютные доходы, за счёт которых можно будет оплачивать возросший счёт за импорт.
Предположим, наоборот, что США вводят новые импортные барьеры из-за дефицита счёта текущих операций. Благодаря импортным барьерам работники и капиталы из экспортных отраслей будут притягиваться в отрасли, конкурирующие с импортом. Тем самым, внешнеторговый баланс США останется в целом неизменным, однако при этом снизится уровень национального дохода и средний уровень жизни. Внешнеторговый дефицит может снизиться, если импортные барьеры приобретут форму торговых налогов, снижающих дефицит бюджета (а значит, увеличивающих сбережения правительства). Однако этого эффекта можно достигнуть только бюджетными мерами, а не исключительно внешнеторговыми.
Нет никаких особых причин, благодаря которым снижение торговых барьеров зарубежными странами или повышение торговых барьеров США каким-то прямым образом могло бы повлиять на уровень сбережений и инвестиций в США, а значит, и на баланс счёта текущих операций США. Для сокращения дефицита счёта текущих операций Соединённым Штатам надо либо больше сберегать, либо меньше инвестировать в свою экономику.
Не трудно понять, почему у США наблюдается хронический дефицит счёта текущих операций. Уровень национальных сбережений в США, то есть сумма частных и государственных сбережений, измеряемых как доля ВНД, заметно сократился за последние 30 лет. Этот спад вызван, главным образом, снижением уровня государственных сбережений.
Государство в США (федеральные, региональные и местные власти) является чистым транжирой, то есть его текущие расходы – на потребление, процентные платежи по госдолгу и на трансферты – превышают доходы (сейчас примерно на 2% ВНД). И это не удивительно. Львиная доля проблем сосредоточена на федеральном уровне. Начиная с Рональда Рейгана, каждый президент обещает «снизить налоги на средний класс» и предоставить другие налоговые послабления, тем самым уменьшая доходы государства и сохраняя федеральный бюджет в состоянии хронического дефицита. Демократические президенты поддерживают снижение налогов, потому что это якобы кейнсианский «стимул», а республиканские – рассуждают о предполагаемой пользе мер «на стороне рыночного предложения».
Как Демократическая, так и Республиканская партии практикуют популизм. В американском стиле. Они регулярно снижают налоги, наращивают госдолг (он удвоился с 35% ВВП в 2007 году до 74% ВВП в конце 2015 года) и обычно винят кого-нибудь другого в медленных темпах роста экономики США, которые объясняются низким уровнем сбережений и инвестиций. Сейчас настала очередь Китая и Германии стать мишенью для руководства США.
Внешнеторговый и бюджетный дисбалансы Америки вскоре могут серьёзно усугубиться, если Трамп и конгрессмены-республиканцы добьются своего и ещё больше снизят федеральные налоги. Такая бюджетная политика является разрушительной, хотя, наверное, очень популярной в краткосрочной перспективе, – пока экономика не начнёт выставлять свои неизбежные счета. На фоне роста дефицита бюджета будет расти и дефицит счёта текущих операций США. Так уже было в начале 1980-х годов, когда снижение налогов Рейганом вызвало резкий рост дефицита федерального бюджета. Легко представить, что рост торгового дефицита приведёт к ещё более нелепым заявлениям со стороны Трампа и членов его кабинета по поводу якобы вероломного поведения Китая и Германии во внешней торговле.
Американцы не должны позволять обманывать себя. Король голый. У него нет одежды, ни импортной, ни местной. И, по всей видимости, у него также нет компетентных экономических советников.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (11)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB, Sachs would have more credibility (as in greater than zero), if his comments weren't so clearly opposed by the facts. Let's try
"Most of the decline in the US saving rate is due to a decline in the government saving rate."
FRED series FYFSGDA188S shows that the Federal surplus was 2.29% of GDP in 2000 (almost the all-time high). The CA deficit (FRED series BPBLTT01USQ188S) was 4.05% of GDP. Ouch.
In 2006, the CA deficit reached (for the year) 5.77% of GDP. The budget deficit was 1.79% of GDP (below the 1950 to present, average of 2.2% of GDP). Ouch.
In 1991, the CA deficit was actually a small surplus (0.05% of GDP). The Federal deficit was 4.36% of GDP. Ouch.
in 2008/9 the budget deficit exploded. The CA deficit fell substantially. Ouch. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
US trade deficit means US prosperity is financed by foreign countries.
Hoping that the US dollar is in a sustainable uptrend and that there is still plenty of time to pass the bags on to the last unsuspecting holders is a fool's errand at this point in the monetary system's cycle.
People may consider extremely useful studying in advance and readying themselves mentally for what happens next when the reserve currency status is lost.
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PUNDITS INFALLIBILITY
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that seemingly prevailed until Trump, Trump happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that voiced their wisdom n opposition to Brexit, Brexit happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits that have opposed BJP Cowboys apparent non secular fitness to rule, Modi happened.
Despite the enlightenment of Economic Pundits in Europe opposed to Marine LePen alt.right credentials, President LePen is in pole position.
Economic Pundits must be bewildered that their Wisdom itself stands exposed - can't recall such abysmal faith in Pundits infallibility.
The learned Professor must understand that Democracy requires Economics to realign - not the other way around.
Perhaps the Internet Age has produced an Enlightenment - that challenges Pundits potency in unprecedented ways.
Decades in power, decades in grooming their heirs - The Pundits need reformation perhaps.
The Bourbons cannot carry on with their biscuits - after The Bastille is stormed, once again in Paris in three weeks.
It is time for The Pundits to change their chants - Modi, Brexit, Trump, LePen represent a Global Game of Faith.
Erstwhile Pundits need to understand - and harness the new Faith. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is an economic illiterate compared to Sachs? Really? More Fake News actually. Trump’s grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs, even if his ideas are not sufficiently PC for the PS set. A few points should make this clear.
First, trade economics is definitely not a first year topic. Second or third year? Perhaps. Graduate level? Definitely by that point.
However, the notion (from Sachs and others) that the saving rate (as in low) drives the trade deficit is an inversion of causality. At least in the case of the U.S., the trade deficit has driven the saving rate. Let me offer a key example.
From 2000 to the crash of 2007/8 the U.S. trade deficit exploded to the highest level in U.S. (and indeed world history). At its peak, the trade deficit exceeded 6% of GDP. Of course, this caused immense pain (lost jobs, lost wages, depression conditions, etc.) in much of the USA. How did the administration (Bush 43) respond? By blowing up the housing bubble which crashed the saving rate. How did the housing bubble slash the saving rate? First, MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) peaked at 9% of Disposable Personal Income (over $800 billion per year at the peak). Second, the housing bubble brought a surge in capital investment in commercial and residential construction.
Of course, the housing bubble was mandatory for the Bush (43) administration given the fanatical fixation of the Bush administration on “free trade” (really outsourcing, offshoring, domestic economic destruction). Of course, the housing bubble ended in disaster. What should be clear is that Trade Deficit led inexorably to the crash of 2007/2008. To put this bluntly Bushinomics/Sachynomics brought economic ruin to the USA (and much of the world). Note that there is nothing uniquely American about any of this. Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world.
There is a deeper point here. If they U.S. (hypothetically) took steps to raise the saving rate, the consequences would be dire. The U.S. economy would immediately crash. Note that both parties in the U.S. recognize this. The Republicans promote “lower taxes” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. The Democrats promote “more spending” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. In both cases, it’s just closet (from Bruce Bartlett) trade deficit driven Keynesianism.
Could the U.S. raise the saving rate and not crash? Sure it could. However, that would require a dramatic increase in exports and/or reduction in imports. Both require a large reduction in the value of the U.S. dollar and dramatically lower trade surpluses in other nations (Germany, China, etc.). Are these countries willing to give up their surpluses and accept a lower dollar? Not at this point.
The bottom line is easy. Sachs is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Sachs is PC. Trump is not. Sachs is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CB, "Sachs has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard". Wow, I guess I should be impressed. Sachs must be an "expert". What does "expert" mean these days? An ideologue who uses his "credentials" to promote his preferred panaceas, no matter what the facts are. Read Dani Rodrik's comments in these pages and others. His bio reads "Professor Rodrik holds a Ph.D. in economics and an MPA from Princeton University, and an A.B. (summa cum laude) from Harvard College."
Rodrik has made it repeatedly clear that "experts" are not to be trusted. A few quotes should help here.
"economists would have had a greater impact on the public debate had they stuck closer to their discipline’s teaching, instead of siding with globalization’s cheerleaders."
"The implicit premise seems to be that there are barbarians on only one side of the trade debate. Apparently, those who complain about World Trade Organization rules or trade agreements are awful protectionists, while those who support them are always on the side of the angels. "
"Nonetheless, economists can be counted on to parrot the wonders of comparative advantage and free trade whenever trade agreements come up. They have consistently minimized distributional concerns, even though it is now clear that the distributional impact of, say, the North American Free Trade Agreement or China’s entry into the World Trade Organization were significant for the most directly affected communities in the United States. They have overstated the magnitude of aggregate gains from trade deals, though such gains have been relatively small since at least the 1990s. They have endorsed the propaganda portraying today’s trade deals as “free trade agreements,” even though Adam Smith and David Ricardo would turn over in their graves if they read the Trans-Pacific Partnership. "
"This reluctance to be honest about trade has cost economists their credibility with the public."
Is Sachs dishonest about trade? I would be shocked, shocked to discover any such thing. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Sachs has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, and Trump has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Penn. In addition, Sachs focuses on international economics whereas Trump has been a real estate developer, reality show host, and failed casino developer. And you expect anyone to believe that "Trump's grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Sachs?" Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, "Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world."
Spain's CA deficit exceeded 9% of GDP in 2007/8. Spain's economy promptly crashed. No surprises there. Big trade and CA deficits have a strong track record of predicting subsequent crashes.
In a "normal" economic environment, Spain would massively devalue and recover. As a resident of the Euro Gulag this is not possible for Spain. Spain might recover. As of Q4 2016, Spain's GDP was still below the Q2 2008 peak.
Sensible people with some knowledge of economics know this. Of course, the truth (the Euro Gulag) isn't PC and not acceptable to PS. It's still the truth. There is an extensive literature linking the Euro Gulag and the Gold Standard. Grim reading to be sure. Still true. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
As an aside I would comment that the housing bubble has different impact depending on the country. For example - In the US due to Gt Depression legislation a householder can walk in and throw the keys over the counter and walkaway without penalty, (and some did in order to clear negative equity when they could actual service the mortgage). At the other end of the spectrum in Spain there is no escape from the mortgage other than death. Bankruptcy does not negate the mortgage and in some cases mortgages have been countersigned by the next generation as well as guarantor. There are difference on the consequential outcomes. The likelihood of generational problems and therefore impacts on the economy differ country to country and the impact on bank write-offs also varies. In the UK mortgages are bundled with insurance policies to protect the bank not the mortgage holder so at one time or another there has been sly enthusiasm for repo in order to invoke the insurance policy and payout to the bank. For UK banks to try and blame a UK housing bubble for their eye watering ledgers is just ingenious. To return to Spain, consequential problems due to housing in Spain (which is a major EU member) are not likely to clear anytime soon because they are embedded Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The reason we are in this mess is because of economic illiteracy not economic literacy
'The emperor has no clothes'. Indeed, they have nicked the shirt off his back, and his pants Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
If the trade deficit is the US' fault, give a person an extra dollar and the trade deficit should get worse by 20 cents (import spending 20%).
If the trade deficit is due to foreign countries stealing our profits (Kalecki's profit equation) and the US compensates to replace those profits, expect net non-financial debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit.
The data clearly shows they manipulate and steal US profits and the US compensates.
This author doesn't understand Kalecki's profit equation or that business are created in search of profits. Who is illiterate? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Rick
'...debt to rise dollar-for-dollar with the trade deficit...'
I thought the whole issue of debt rising was related in part to trade imbalance issues and the stockpiling of cash elsewhere by definition. That from that the central issue becomes the release by one means or other of stockpiled cash. Whilst a dangerous game the question then becomes by what means that cash stockpiling is ameliorated or positively dis-encouraged. It appears inevitable there has to be an element of strategic deterrence which is what Trumps position currently seems to be. The question that develops from that is damage limitation. As debt growth is problematic and Joe Pubic is not going to welcome the reality of lifestyle drop and will then storm the ballot box any POTUS has no alternative other that to engage in conflict, there is no other way forward and so by definition risk is involved Read more
Featured
Erdoğan’s Pyrrhic Victory?
Soli Özel thinks the referendum to expand the presidency's powers could galvanize Turkey's opposition forces.
The Coming French Revolution
Zaki Laïdi explains why France's political system is on the verge of a fundamental transformation.
The Second Year of Europe
Richard N. Haass is confident that the continent's future will be mostly determined from within, beginning in France.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.