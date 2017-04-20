11

Экономическая безграмотность приведёт к торговой войне?

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Прошло почти 100 дней с момента вступления в должность президента США Дональда Трампа, а он и его министр торговли Уилбур Росс продолжают совершать экономическую ошибку, которую не допускают даже экономисты-первокурсники. Они заявляют, что дефицит счёта текущих операций Америки (то есть внешнеторговый дефицит), который в реальности является результатом низкого и даже падающего уровня сбережений в Америке, будто бы свидетельствует о нечестной внешнеторговой политике Германии и Китая, двух стран с профицитом счёта текущих операций. Подобное экономическое невежество может привести к катастрофе.

Счёт текущих операций, учитывающий баланс внешней торговли товарами и услугами, чистый доход от инвестиций и объём трансфертных платежей из-за рубежа, равен национальным сбережениям минус внутренние инвестиции. Это не теория. Это математическое тождество, если не считать возможных статистических расхождений между размерами валового внутреннего продукта (ВВП) и валового национального дохода (ВНД). Оно верно вне зависимости от того, либерал вы или консерватор, популист или центрист, кейнсианец или сторонник экономических мер на стороне рыночного предложения. Даже Трамп со всем своим искусством заключать сделки не может изменить этот факт. Тем не менее, он угрожает начать торговую войну из-за этого дефицита, вызванного дисбалансом сбережений и инвестиций в самой Америке.

У страны наблюдается дефицит счёта текущих операций, если объёмы инвестиций превышают объёмы национальных сбережений, и – профицит, если инвестиции меньше национальных сбережений. У страны со сбалансированным счётом текущих операций дефицит возникает, когда уровень инвестиций начинает расти, или когда уровень сбережений начинает падать, или когда одновременно происходит и то, и другое.

Предположим, что США торгует с зарубежными странами, которые проводят протекционистскую политику. Если эти страны займутся либерализацией режима внешней торговли, они начнут импортировать больше американских товаров, которые будут конкурировать с производимой в этих странах продукцией. В этом случае размер отраслей, конкурирующих с импортом, будет уменьшаться, высвобождая работников и капиталы для увеличения производства в экспортных отраслях. По мере роста объёмов экспорта начнут расти и валютные доходы, за счёт которых можно будет оплачивать возросший счёт за импорт.

Предположим, наоборот, что США вводят новые импортные барьеры из-за дефицита счёта текущих операций. Благодаря импортным барьерам работники и капиталы из экспортных отраслей будут притягиваться в отрасли, конкурирующие с импортом. Тем самым, внешнеторговый баланс США останется в целом неизменным, однако при этом снизится уровень национального дохода и средний уровень жизни. Внешнеторговый дефицит может снизиться, если импортные барьеры приобретут форму торговых налогов, снижающих дефицит бюджета (а значит, увеличивающих сбережения правительства). Однако этого эффекта можно достигнуть только бюджетными мерами, а не исключительно  внешнеторговыми.

Нет никаких особых причин, благодаря которым снижение торговых барьеров зарубежными странами или повышение торговых барьеров США каким-то прямым образом могло бы повлиять на уровень сбережений и инвестиций в США, а значит, и на баланс счёта текущих операций США. Для сокращения дефицита счёта текущих операций Соединённым Штатам надо либо больше сберегать, либо меньше инвестировать в свою экономику.

Не трудно понять, почему у США наблюдается хронический дефицит счёта текущих операций. Уровень национальных сбережений в США, то есть сумма частных и государственных сбережений, измеряемых как доля ВНД, заметно сократился за последние 30 лет. Этот спад вызван, главным образом, снижением уровня государственных сбережений.

Государство в США (федеральные, региональные и местные власти) является чистым транжирой, то есть его текущие расходы – на потребление, процентные платежи по госдолгу и на трансферты – превышают доходы (сейчас примерно на 2% ВНД). И это не удивительно. Львиная доля проблем сосредоточена на федеральном уровне. Начиная с Рональда Рейгана, каждый президент обещает «снизить налоги на средний класс» и предоставить другие налоговые послабления, тем самым уменьшая доходы государства и сохраняя федеральный бюджет в состоянии хронического дефицита. Демократические президенты поддерживают снижение налогов, потому что это якобы кейнсианский «стимул», а республиканские – рассуждают о предполагаемой пользе мер «на стороне рыночного предложения».

Как Демократическая, так и Республиканская партии практикуют популизм. В американском стиле. Они регулярно снижают налоги, наращивают госдолг (он удвоился с 35% ВВП в 2007 году до 74% ВВП в конце 2015 года) и обычно винят кого-нибудь другого в медленных темпах роста экономики США, которые объясняются низким уровнем сбережений и инвестиций. Сейчас настала очередь Китая и Германии стать мишенью для руководства США.

Внешнеторговый и бюджетный дисбалансы Америки вскоре могут серьёзно усугубиться, если Трамп и конгрессмены-республиканцы добьются своего и ещё больше снизят федеральные налоги. Такая бюджетная политика является разрушительной, хотя, наверное, очень популярной в краткосрочной перспективе, – пока экономика не начнёт выставлять свои неизбежные счета. На фоне роста дефицита бюджета будет расти и дефицит счёта текущих операций США. Так уже было в начале 1980-х годов, когда снижение налогов Рейганом вызвало резкий рост дефицита федерального бюджета. Легко представить, что рост торгового дефицита приведёт к ещё более нелепым заявлениям со стороны Трампа и членов его кабинета по поводу якобы вероломного поведения Китая и Германии во внешней торговле.

Американцы не должны позволять обманывать себя. Король голый. У него нет одежды, ни импортной, ни местной. И, по всей видимости, у него также нет компетентных экономических советников.