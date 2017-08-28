15

Американың Қытайға қысымының салдары ауыр болмақ

НЬЮ-ХАВЕН – Қыңыр кісі бір жақ болып, АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамп Қытаймен сауда соғысы болу мүмкіндігін тағы бір рет ескертті. Тамыздың 14-інде ол АҚШ-тың сауда жөніндегі өкіліне Қытайдың зияткерлік меншік құқығын бұзуына қатысты тергеу жүргізуді тапсырды. Бұл әрекетін АҚШ-тың 1974 жылғы «Сауда актісінің»  301-бабына негіздеген Трамп әкімшілігі Қытай импортына жоғары әрі кең ауқымды тарифтер енгізуі мүмкін.

Бұл – елеусіз ғана жайт емес. АҚШ-тың сауда жөніндегі өкілінінің «Қытайдың ДСҰ талаптарын орындауына қатысты есебінде» Қытайға қысым жасауға біраз негіз бар болғанымен, жазалау шаралары АҚШ-тың бизнесі мен тұтынушыларына біршама зардабын тигізбек. Мұны қаласа да, қаламаса да, бұл – әлемнің ең ірі екі экономикасының арасындағы тамыры тереңге кеткен өзара тәуелді қарым-қатынастың нәтижесі.

Адамдар арасындағы өзара тәуелді қарым-қатынаста араластықтың шарттарын бір жақ өз білгенімен өзгертетін болса, бұған қорланған екінші жақ дәл солай әрекет жасайды. Мемлекеттер мен олардың басшылары да дәл сондай. Яғни, сауда соғысының негізгі ерекшелігі – қарымта қайтаруға тырысу, яғни Қытай Американың әрекеттеріне сол деңгейде жауап береді. Іс жүзінде, Трамптың гамбитіне ресми түрде жауап берген Қытайдың Сауда министрі осыны аңғартты. «Қытай өзінің заңды құқықтарын шешімді түрде қорғау үшін барлық тиісті шараларды қолданады» деп уәде берді Қытайдың министрі. 

АҚШ-тың Қытайды жөнді-жөнсіз айыптай бергеніне алданған жұрт Қытай қарымта жауып қайырса, мұның салдары қандай болуы мүмкін екендігіне мән бермей келеді. Мұның үш экономикалық салдары болуы ықтимал.

Біріншіден, Қытай тауарлары мен қызметтеріне тарифті өсірген жағдайда америкалық тұтушыларға салынатын салық та соншалық өседі деген сөз. Қытай өндірушілерінің еңбек күші шығындары Америкадағы басты тасымалдаушылардың еңбек күші шығындарының бестен бірі ғана. Қытай тауарларына деген сұранысты басқа жаққа бұрғаннан соң импортталған тауалардың бағасы да шарықтайтыны сөзсіз. Импорт бағасының қымбаттауы және мұның инфляцияға әсер ету ықтималдығы отыз жылдан бері жалақылары өспей келе жатқан АҚШ-тың орта таптағы жұмысшыларына ауыр соққы болмақ.

Екіншіден, Қытайға қарсы сауда соғысы АҚШ-та пайыздық мөлшерлеменің өсуіне алып келуі мүмкін. Бүгінде АҚШ Қазынашылығы құнды қағаздарының 30 пайызы шетелдіктерге тиесілі. Биылғы маусым айындағы соңғы ресми деректерге қарағанда, Қытайдың АҚШ-тағы активтерінің құны 1,15 триллион, яғни жалпы шетелдік активтердің 19 пайызы, ал Жапония 1,09 триллион доллардың активтеріне ие.

АҚШ жаңа тариф енгізген жағдайда Қытай отыз жылдан бергі дәстүрін бұзып, мұндай сатып алуларды азайтып, АҚШ доллары негізіндегі активтерден аулақ қашып, активтерді диверсификациялау саясатын ұстануы мүмкін. АҚШ-та бюджет дефициті әлі жоғары болып тұр, оның үстіне Трамптың салықтарды азайтып, шығындарды көбейту бастамасының кесірінен бұл көрсеткіш тіпті ұлғайып кетуі мүмкін. Ең ірі шетелдік сатып алушы тарапынан құнды қағаздарға деген сұраныс азайған сәтте сырттан қарыз алуға деген қажеттілік тіпті артпақ.

Үшіншіден, АҚШ-та ішкі сұраныс өсімі әлі де төмен болып тұрғандықтан, америкалық компаниялар сыртқы сұранысқа көбірек үміт артады. Десе де, Трамп әкімшілігі өсімнің осы бір факторына көп мән бермей отырған сыңайлы. Олар Американың ең ірі үшінші және ең жылдам дамып бара жатқан экспорттық әріптесі – Қытайға ғана емес, НАФТА-дағы әріптестері Канада мен Мексикаға (Американың ең ірі және екінші ірі экспорттық әріптестері) санкция жариялаймыз деп қорқытып отыр. Өзара тәуелділіктің реактивті патологиясы көрсеткеніндей, бұл елдердің ешқайсысы АҚШ-тың өз нарықтарына кірер жолын бөгеместен, тыныш қала алмайды. Ал бұл қарымта жауап Трамптың «Американы қайтадан ұлы елге айналдырамын» деген уәдесін орындап, өнеркәсіпті аяқтан тұрғызуына мүмкіндік бермейді.

Сонымен қатар, АҚШ-тың ішкі қоры аз болғандықтан, Қытайдың қолында экономикалық тетік бар. 2017 жылдың бірінші тоқсанында бизнестің, жеке адамдардың және мемлекеттік сектордың жинаған жалпы қоры ұлттық табыстың 1,9 пайызын ғана құрады. Жиырмасыншы ғасырдың соңғы отыз жылында бұл ұзақмерзімді көрсеткіш 6,3 пайыз болған еді. Қоры аз, бірақ тұтынуға және дамуға мүдделі АҚШ бұл олқылықтың орнын толтыру үшін сырттан көп қорды импорттап, шетелдік капиталды тарту үшін Қытай сияқты елдермен ағымдағы шот дефицитін жасауы керек.

Қоры аз АҚШ-тың Қытайды, НАФТА-дағы әріптестерін, тіпті Германияны кінәлауы – саяси құйтырқылық. Шетелдік капитал үшін арсыз саудаласу мақсатында әділетсіз сауда әрекеттеріне бару да, қорын сарқып, шамадан тыс көп шығындануды ынталандыратын экономикалық саясат та сауда дефицитін осындай жағдайға алып келеді.

2016 жылы АҚШ әлемнің 101 елімен көпжақты қарым-қатынаста сауда дефицитіне жол берді, бұл – АҚШ-тың бұрыннан келе жатқан ішкі қор мәселесі. Бұл проблеманы Қытай шеше алмайды. Ең қызығы – Трамп әкімшілігінің қазіргі саясаты сауда дефицитін бұрынғыдан да арттырып, ұлттық қорға көбірек салмақ салады, бұдан Қытайдың және басқа шетелдің капиталына деген қажеттілік артады, яғни өзара тәуелділіктің аясы тұйықталады.

Қытаймен экономикалық қарым-қатынаста Американың қолында ешқандай көзір жоқ. Трамп әкімшілігі Қытайға қысым жасай алады, әрине, және бір себептен бұған себеп те бар. Бірақ, бұл қысымның салдары қандай болады деген сұраққа бас қатырып жатқан ешкім жоқ. Салдары қандай боларын ескерместен, АҚШ Қытайға шеңгелді батыра түссе, мұның соңы ауыр зардапқа әлкеуі мүмкін.