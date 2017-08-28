16

أميركا والصين وعلاقة الاعتمادية المشتركة

نيوهافين ــ مرة أخرى، وفي خلاف مع بقية العالَم ظاهريا، يثير الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب احتمال اندلاع صراع تجاري مع الصين. ففي الرابع عشر من أغسطس/آب، أصدر أوامره للممثل التجاري الأميركي بالبدء في التحقيق في التعديات الصينية على حقوق الملكية الفكرية. ومن خلال وضع هذا الجهد في إطار القسم 301 من قانون التجارة الأميركي لعام 1974، تستطيع إدارة ترمب أن تفرض رسوما عالية وواسعة النطاق على الواردات الصينية.

وهذا ليس تطورا ضئيل الأهمية. ففي حين قد تكون هذه الادعاءات مستحقة، كما هو موثق في أحدث "تقرير صادر عن الممثل التجاري الأميركي إلى الكونجرس بشأن امتثال الصين لقواعد منظمة التجارة العالمية"، فإن الإجراءات العقابية كانت لتخلف عواقب بالغة الخطورة على الشركات والمستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة. وسواء شئنا أو أبينا، فإن هذه نتيجة حتمية لعلاقة الاعتمادية المشتركة الراسخة بين أكبر اقتصادين في العالَم.

في أي علاقة تتسم بالاعتمادية المشتركة بين البشر، عندما يغير أحد الطرفين قواعد المشاركة، يشعر الطرف الآخر بأنه مزدرى فيستجيب دوما بالمثل. وبوسعنا أن نتوقع نفس الأمر من الاقتصادات وقادتها. وفي أي صراع تجاري، يعني هذا أنه من المهم أن نفكر في المعاملة بالمثل ــ على وجه التحديد، رد الصين على أي تحرك أميركي. والواقع أن هذه بالضبط النقطة التي أثارتها وزارة التجارة الصينية في ردها الرسمي على مناورة ترمب. فقد تعهدت الوزارة بأن تتخذ الصين "كل التدابير المناسبة لحماية حقوقها المشروعة بكل حزم."

في خضم هذه العاصفة من الاتهامات الأميركية الموجهة إلى الصين، تلقى العواقب المحتملة المترتبة على الانتقام الصيني قدرا ضئيلا من الاهتمام. وهنا تبرز ثلاث عواقب اقتصادية.

فأولا، يشكل فرض رسوم جمركية على الواردات من السلع والخدمات الصينية المعادل الوظيفي لزيادة الضرائب على المستهلكين الأميركيين. ذلك أن تكاليف العمالة للوحدة التي يتحملها المنتجون الأميركيون أقل من خُمس تلك التي يتحملها الموردون الأجانب الرئيسيون الآخرون لأميركا. ومن خلال تحويل الطلب الأميركي بعيدا عن التجارة الصينية، فسوف تسجل تكاليف السلع المستوردة ارتفاعا حادا بلا أدنى شك. واحتمال ارتفاع أسعار الواردات والتأثيرات الجانبية المحتملة على التضخم الأساسي من شأنه أن يلحق الضرر الشديد بالعاملين الأميركيين من الطبقة المتوسطة، الذين واجهوا أكثر من ثلاثين سنة من ركود الأجور الحقيقية.

ثانيا، ربما تؤدي التدابير التجارية ضد الصين إلى ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة الأميركية. إذ يملك الأجانب في الوقت الحالي نحو 30% من سندات الخزانة الأميركية، وتشير أحدث البيانات الرسمية إلى أن ملكية الصين من السندات بلغت 1.15 تريليون دولار أميركي في يونيو/حزيران 2017 ــ وهذا يمثل 19% كاملة من إجمالي الحيازات الأجنبية وأعلى قليلا من ملكية اليابان التي بلغت 1.09 تريليون دولار.

وفي حالة فرض تعريفات أميركية جديدة، يبدو من المعقول أن نتوقع من الصين الاستجابة بخفض مثل هذه المشتريات، وتعزيز استراتيجية تنويع الأصول بعيدا عن الأصول المقومة بالدولار الأميركي والتي كانت جارية طوال السنوات الثلاث المنصرمة. وفي عصر يتسم بعجز لايزال ضخما في الموازنة الأميركية ــ والذي من المرجح أن يسجل المزيد من الارتفاع في أعقاب تخفيضات إدارة ترمب الضريبية ومبادرات الإنفاق ــ فربما يفرض نقص الطلب على سندات الخزانة من قِبَل المالك الأجنبي الأكبر ضغوطا تدفع تكاليف الاقتراض إلى الارتفاع.

ثالثا، لأن نمو الطلب المحلي في الولايات المتحدة يظل كاسدا، تضطر الشركات الأميركية إلى الاعتماد بشكل أكبر على الطلب الخارجي. ومع ذلك تبدو إدارة ترمب متغافلة تماما عن هذا العنصر في حسابات النمو. وهي تهدد بفرض عقوبات تجارية ليس فقط ضد الصين ــ ثالث أكبر سوق للصادرات الأميركية وأسرعها نموا ــ بل وأيضا ضد الشريكين في اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية كندا والمكسيك (أكبر وثاني أكبر سوقين للصادرات الأميركية على التوالي). وكما يشير عِلم الأمراض التفاعلي في دراسة خلل الاعتمادية المشتركة، من غير الممكن أن نتوقع من أي من هذه الدول أن تذعن لمثل هذه التدابير من دون العمل على الحد من قدرة الولايات المتحدة على الوصول إلى أسواقها ــ وهي الاستجابة المضادة التي قد تقوض بشدة جهود إحياء الصناعات التحويلية التي تبدو شديدة الأهمية لوعد ترمب الرئاسي الذي يتلخص في "جعل أميركا عظيمة مرة أخرى".

في نهاية المطاف، يرجع النفوذ الاقتصادي الصيني على أميركا إلى حد كبير إلى انخفاض معدلات الادخار المحلية في الولايات المتحدة. ففي الربع الأول من عام 2017، كان ما يسمى صافي معدل الادخار الوطني ــ مجموع مدخرات الشركات والأسر والقطاع الحكومي المعدل وفقا لانخفاض القيمة ــ 1.9% فقط من الدخل الوطني، وهذا أقل كثيرا من المتوسط الأطول أجلا بنسبة 6.3% والذي ساد على مدار العقود الثلاثة الأخيرة من القرن العشرين. والواقع أن الولايات المتحدة، التي تفتقر إلى الادخار والتي تحتاج إلى الاستهلاك والنمو، يتعين عليها أن تستورد المدخرات الفائضة من الخارج لغلق الفجوة، الأمر الذي يضطرها إلى تحمل عجز هائل في الحساب الجاري فضلا عن العجز التجاري الضخم مع دول مثل الصين من أجل اجتذاب رأس المال الأجنبي.

الواقع أن استهداف الصين، أو شركاء أميركا في اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية، أو حتى ألمانيا، باعتبارها الجاني وراء نقص الادخار في الاقتصاد الأميركي، مغالطة سياسية بحتة. ذلك أن تعزيز السياسات التي من شأنها أن تشجع أي اقتصاد على إهدار مدخراته والحياة بما يتجاوز موارده تجعل من العجز التجاري افتراضا قائما ــ مثله كمثل الممارسات التجارية الظالمة ظاهريا والتي ربما تأتي مع هذه الصفقة الشريرة من أجل رأس المال الأجنبي.

لقد واجهت الولايات المتحدة عجزا تجاريا مع 101 دولة في عام 2016 ــ وهو اختلال في التوازن الخارجي تمتد جذوره إلى مشكلة الادخار المحلية المزمنة في أميركا. ومن غير الممكن أن يُصنَع علاج هذه المشكلة في الصين. ومن عجيب المفارقات أن الاحتياج إلى رأس المال الصيني وغيره من رؤوس الأموال الأجنبية سوف يشتد في واقع الأمر ويُصبِح فخ الاعتمادية المشتركة أكثر إحكاما في ظل سياسات إدارة ترمب التي من المرجح أن تؤدي إلى عجز أكبر في الموازنة يجعل المدخرات الوطنية تحت وطأة ضغوط إضافية تدفعها إلى الانخفاض.

الواقع أن أميركا لا تملك البطاقة الرابحة في علاقتها الاقتصادية مع الصين. ومن المؤكد أن إدارة ترمب قادرة على فرض الضغوط على الصين، وعلى أحد المستويات ربما يكون هناك سبب وجيه للقيام بذلك. ولكن التساؤلات العميقة المتعلقة بالعواقب المترتبة على مثل هذه الضغوط كانت جميعها موضع تجاهل. والتعامل بصرامة مع الصين، مع تجاهل هذه العواقب، ربما يكون واحدا من الأخطاء ذات الأبعاد الملحمية.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali