美中两国的相互依赖陷阱

Marendo Müller AUG 28, 2017

It's unclear to me if Trump wants to make "America great again" in percentage of world gdp, e.g. at the end of WW2 the US gdp was, proportionally to the rest of the world, very great, or if he wants to MAGA in terms of social and economic structure, with a large manufacturing base. If he is aiming at the latter MAGA he might want to launch various types of protectionist measures, make the US internally "great" in reforming whatever socio-economic balance he and his electoral base deems as great, while sacrificing any future economic, cultural or political relevance of the US on the world stage.