Ловушка созависимости Америки и Китая

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – Пребывая в явном несогласии со всем миром, президент США Дональд Трамп вновь заговорил о возможности торгового конфликта с Китаем. 14 августа он дал поручение Торговому представителю США начать расследование китайских нарушений прав интеллектуальной собственности. Действуя в рамках раздела 301 американского закона о торговле 1974 года, администрация Трампа может ввести высокие, широкомасштабные пошлины китайский импорт.

Вряд ли эти действия останутся без последствий. Хотя выдвинутые обвинения могут быть вполне обоснованы, о чём свидетельствует последний «Доклад Торгового представителя США Конгрессу о соблюдении Китаем норм ВТО», выбор тактики наказаний может привести к серьёзным последствиям для американского бизнеса и потребителей. Нравится вам это или нет, но данная ситуация является неизбежным результатом глубоко укоренившихся отношений созависимости между двумя экономически самыми крупными странами в мире.

Когда один из партнёров в отношениях созависимости между людьми меняет условия этих отношений, другая сторона чувствует обиду и неизбежно отвечает тем же. Того же самого можно ожидать и от стран, а также их лидеров. Это означает, что в ситуации торгового конфликта очень важно думать о потенциальной ответной реакции, в частности, о китайском ответе на действия Америки. Более того, именно об этом заявляется в официальном ответе китайского министерства торговли на гамбит Трампа. Китай, пообещало министерство, «предпримет все необходимые меры, чтобы решительно защитить своим законные права».

На фоне шумных американских обвинений, выдвигаемых против Китая, очень мало внимания уделяется потенциальным последствиям китайского возмездия. Три экономических последствия стоит выделить особо.

Во-первых, введение пошлин на импорт китайских товаров и услуг фактически станет эквивалентом повышения налогов на американских потребителей. Стоимость единицы труда у китайских производителей не достигает и пятой части её стоимости в других странах, являющихся крупными поставщиками Америки. Разворот американского спроса в сторону от китайской торговли, несомненно, приведёт к резкому росту стоимости импортных товаров. Вероятность повышения цен на импорт и влияние этого повышения на базовую инфляцию особенно сильно ударят по американским работникам из среднего класса, которые и так уже более трёх десятилетий страдают от стагнации реальных зарплат.

Во-вторых, торговые санкции против Китая могут привести к росту процентных ставок в США. Иностранцы сейчас владеют примерно 30% всех ценных бумаг казначейства США, причём, согласно последним официальным данным, в июне 2017 года Китаю принадлежали казначейские бумаги на сумму $1,15 трлн – это 19% от общего количества бумаг в иностранной собственности и чуть больше, чем у Японии ($1,09 трлн).

В случае введения новых американских пошлин вполне разумно ожидать, что в ответ Китай сократит масштабы покупки этих бумаг, активизировав стратегию диверсификации сбережений и сокращения доли американских долларовых активов, которая реализуется уже три года. На фоне сохраняющегося крупного дефицита бюджета США (возможно, он даже увеличится после снижения налогов и повышения расходов администрацией Трампа) недостаток спроса на казначейские облигации со стороны их крупнейшего иностранного держателя вполне может спровоцировать повышение стоимости заимствований.

В-третьих, поскольку темпы роста внутреннего спроса в США пока ещё недостаточны, американским компаниям приходится в большей степени полагаться на спрос за рубежом. Но, похоже, что администрация Трампа совершенно забыла об этом компоненте экономического роста. Она грозит торговыми санкциями не только Китаю, третьему по размерам и самому быстрорастущему экспортному рынку Америки, но и своим партнёрам по НАФТА – Канаде и Мексике, которые являются крупнейшим и вторым по размерам экспортными рынками США, соответственно. Если судить по развитию реактивной патологии в отношениях созависимости, не стоит ожидать, что какая-нибудь из этих стран смирится с подобной политикой и не станет ограничивать доступ США на свои рынки. Их ответная реакция способна серьёзно ослабить процесс возрождение промышленности, который представляется столь важным для выполнения обещания президента Трампа «Сделать Америку снова великой».

В конечном счёте, экономический рычаг в отношении Америки появился у Китая в основном благодаря низкому уровню внутренних сбережений в США. В первом квартале 2017 года так называемый чистый уровень национальных сбережений (сумма сбережений бизнеса, домохозяйств и госсектора с учётом амортизации) составлял всего лишь 1,9% от национального дохода, что существенно ниже долгосрочного среднего уровня 6,3%, наблюдавшегося в течение последних трёх десятилетий XX века. Не имея достаточных сбережений, но желая потреблять и расти, США вынуждены импортировать профицит сбережений из-за рубежа с целью ликвидировать данный разрыв. В результате, для привлечения иностранного капитала стране приходится сохранять колоссальный дефицит счёта текущих операций и внешней торговли со странами, подобными Китаю.

Объявление Китая, партнёров Америки по НАФТА и даже Германии главными виновниками проблем в экономике США, страдающей от нехватки сбережений, является чистым политическим трюкачеством. Принятие решений, которые стимулируют экономику растрачивать сбережения и жить не по средствам, делает внешнеторговый дефицит неизбежностью, равно как и явно нечестные методы торговли, которые могут сопутствовать данной сделке с дьяволом ради привлечения иностранного капитала.

В 2016 году у США наблюдался дефицит в торговле со 101 страной мира. Это многосторонний внешний дисбаланс, причиной которого является хроническая проблема Америки с внутренними сбережениями. И решение для этой проблемы невозможно сделать в Китае. Ирония в том, что политика администрации Трампа, скорее всего, приведёт к росту дефицита бюджета, усиливая понижающее давление на размер национальных сбережений, поэтому необходимость в китайском и любом другом иностранном капитале будет лишь возрастать. Ловушка созависимости сожмётся ещё крепче.

У Америки нет козырей в экономических отношениях с Китаем. Администрация Трампа может, конечно, давить на Китай, и, с определённой точки зрения, для этого могут быть вполне убедительные причины. Однако глубинные вопросы, касающиеся последствий такой политики давления, совершенно игнорируются. Выбор жёсткой линии в отношении Китая при игнорировании последствий такого выбора может стать ошибкой эпических масштабов.