Ловушка созависимости Америки и Китая

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – Пребывая в явном несогласии со всем миром, президент США Дональд Трамп вновь заговорил о возможности торгового конфликта с Китаем. 14 августа он дал поручение Торговому представителю США начать расследование китайских нарушений прав интеллектуальной собственности. Действуя в рамках раздела 301 американского закона о торговле 1974 года, администрация Трампа может ввести высокие, широкомасштабные пошлины китайский импорт.
Вряд ли эти действия останутся без последствий. Хотя выдвинутые обвинения могут быть вполне обоснованы, о чём свидетельствует последний «Доклад Торгового представителя США Конгрессу о соблюдении Китаем норм ВТО», выбор тактики наказаний может привести к серьёзным последствиям для американского бизнеса и потребителей. Нравится вам это или нет, но данная ситуация является неизбежным результатом глубоко укоренившихся отношений созависимости между двумя экономически самыми крупными странами в мире.
Когда один из партнёров в отношениях созависимости между людьми меняет условия этих отношений, другая сторона чувствует обиду и неизбежно отвечает тем же. Того же самого можно ожидать и от стран, а также их лидеров. Это означает, что в ситуации торгового конфликта очень важно думать о потенциальной ответной реакции, в частности, о китайском ответе на действия Америки. Более того, именно об этом заявляется в официальном ответе китайского министерства торговли на гамбит Трампа. Китай, пообещало министерство, «предпримет все необходимые меры, чтобы решительно защитить своим законные права».
На фоне шумных американских обвинений, выдвигаемых против Китая, очень мало внимания уделяется потенциальным последствиям китайского возмездия. Три экономических последствия стоит выделить особо.
Во-первых, введение пошлин на импорт китайских товаров и услуг фактически станет эквивалентом повышения налогов на американских потребителей. Стоимость единицы труда у китайских производителей не достигает и пятой части её стоимости в других странах, являющихся крупными поставщиками Америки. Разворот американского спроса в сторону от китайской торговли, несомненно, приведёт к резкому росту стоимости импортных товаров. Вероятность повышения цен на импорт и влияние этого повышения на базовую инфляцию особенно сильно ударят по американским работникам из среднего класса, которые и так уже более трёх десятилетий страдают от стагнации реальных зарплат.
Во-вторых, торговые санкции против Китая могут привести к росту процентных ставок в США. Иностранцы сейчас владеют примерно 30% всех ценных бумаг казначейства США, причём, согласно последним официальным данным, в июне 2017 года Китаю принадлежали казначейские бумаги на сумму $1,15 трлн – это 19% от общего количества бумаг в иностранной собственности и чуть больше, чем у Японии ($1,09 трлн).
В случае введения новых американских пошлин вполне разумно ожидать, что в ответ Китай сократит масштабы покупки этих бумаг, активизировав стратегию диверсификации сбережений и сокращения доли американских долларовых активов, которая реализуется уже три года. На фоне сохраняющегося крупного дефицита бюджета США (возможно, он даже увеличится после снижения налогов и повышения расходов администрацией Трампа) недостаток спроса на казначейские облигации со стороны их крупнейшего иностранного держателя вполне может спровоцировать повышение стоимости заимствований.
В-третьих, поскольку темпы роста внутреннего спроса в США пока ещё недостаточны, американским компаниям приходится в большей степени полагаться на спрос за рубежом. Но, похоже, что администрация Трампа совершенно забыла об этом компоненте экономического роста. Она грозит торговыми санкциями не только Китаю, третьему по размерам и самому быстрорастущему экспортному рынку Америки, но и своим партнёрам по НАФТА – Канаде и Мексике, которые являются крупнейшим и вторым по размерам экспортными рынками США, соответственно. Если судить по развитию реактивной патологии в отношениях созависимости, не стоит ожидать, что какая-нибудь из этих стран смирится с подобной политикой и не станет ограничивать доступ США на свои рынки. Их ответная реакция способна серьёзно ослабить процесс возрождение промышленности, который представляется столь важным для выполнения обещания президента Трампа «Сделать Америку снова великой».
В конечном счёте, экономический рычаг в отношении Америки появился у Китая в основном благодаря низкому уровню внутренних сбережений в США. В первом квартале 2017 года так называемый чистый уровень национальных сбережений (сумма сбережений бизнеса, домохозяйств и госсектора с учётом амортизации) составлял всего лишь 1,9% от национального дохода, что существенно ниже долгосрочного среднего уровня 6,3%, наблюдавшегося в течение последних трёх десятилетий XX века. Не имея достаточных сбережений, но желая потреблять и расти, США вынуждены импортировать профицит сбережений из-за рубежа с целью ликвидировать данный разрыв. В результате, для привлечения иностранного капитала стране приходится сохранять колоссальный дефицит счёта текущих операций и внешней торговли со странами, подобными Китаю.
Объявление Китая, партнёров Америки по НАФТА и даже Германии главными виновниками проблем в экономике США, страдающей от нехватки сбережений, является чистым политическим трюкачеством. Принятие решений, которые стимулируют экономику растрачивать сбережения и жить не по средствам, делает внешнеторговый дефицит неизбежностью, равно как и явно нечестные методы торговли, которые могут сопутствовать данной сделке с дьяволом ради привлечения иностранного капитала.
В 2016 году у США наблюдался дефицит в торговле со 101 страной мира. Это многосторонний внешний дисбаланс, причиной которого является хроническая проблема Америки с внутренними сбережениями. И решение для этой проблемы невозможно сделать в Китае. Ирония в том, что политика администрации Трампа, скорее всего, приведёт к росту дефицита бюджета, усиливая понижающее давление на размер национальных сбережений, поэтому необходимость в китайском и любом другом иностранном капитале будет лишь возрастать. Ловушка созависимости сожмётся ещё крепче.
У Америки нет козырей в экономических отношениях с Китаем. Администрация Трампа может, конечно, давить на Китай, и, с определённой точки зрения, для этого могут быть вполне убедительные причины. Однако глубинные вопросы, касающиеся последствий такой политики давления, совершенно игнорируются. Выбор жёсткой линии в отношении Китая при игнорировании последствий такого выбора может стать ошибкой эпических масштабов.
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
America is more advanced commercially, and takes with contracts. At the end of the day it is unclear who is taking more IP from the other without paying for it.
Just look at the typical T&C (Terms and Conditions) that the major American importers demanded of their vendors, and you will find similar provisions everywhere:
"CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION; NONDISCLOSURE
Supplier shall not at any time, during or after the Term of this Agreement, disclose to others, take or use for its own purposes or the purpose of others, any of Company’s confidential information, knowledge, designs, data, know-how, trade secrets, or any other information considered “confidential” or “proprietary” by Company. Supplier understands, agrees and recognizes that this obligation applies, but is not limited to, technical information, designs, marketing and financial information, and any business information that Company treats as confidential. Any confidential information, knowledge, designs, data, know-how, trade secrets, or any other information considered “confidential” or “proprietary” by Supplier which the Supplier shall have disclosed or may hereafter disclose to the Company and which in any way relates to the goods or services covered by this order, agreement or contract, shall, unless otherwise specifically agreed to in writing by the Company be deemed to be confidential or proprietary information and further shall be acquired by the Company free from any restrictions (other than a claim for patent infringement) as part of the consideration for this order, agreement or contract. No cause of action will arise on Supplier’s behalf for Company’s use of any confidential information disclosed to Company, and no damages whatsoever shall accrue to Supplier for Company’s use thereof. Supplier shall keep confidential any and all technical processes and information, economic and financial information, designs, data, marketing information, and any other business information that Company treats as confidential furnished to Supplier in connection with this order, agreement or contract and Supplier shall not divulge, export or use directly or indirectly, such information for the benefit of any other party without obtaining Company’s written permission. Supplier shall return all items belonging to Company and all copies of documents containing such confidential information in Supplier’s possession or under Supplier’s control upon request by the Company or termination of this Agreement."
[Note how that "what's yours ends up mine" language is craftily hidden in the middle of the passage, buried deep inside the fine print on page 10 of the T&C. Typical American style drafting.]
You think that is bad? Try this next clause found in most of the contracts from big American buyers:
"INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Absent a separate express agreement between Supplier and Company and after one year from date of importation of Merchandise into the United States which in any way relates to the goods or services covered by an Order, Supplier will irrevocably grant to Company a full paid up, royalty free license to make, use, sell and offer for sale any such Merchandise free of any claim of infringement or misappropriation of any intellectual property of Supplier. The aforementioned paid up license will remain in effect until the expiration of any intellectual property relating in any way to the Merchandise."
__________________
Can you imagine clauses like that imposed on Microsoft, or Intel, etc., by any Chinese entity without causing a fire and brimstone response?? Yet this sort of chicanery (getting valuable IP without paying fair value) is imposed by major American companies in contracts of adhesion on hundreds of thousands of Chinese exporters year in and year out. I believe that China had been ROBBED of hundreds of billions of dollars of valuable IP over the decades.
What is good must be universal. If IP is to be protected, everyone’s IP should be protected.
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Aside from the fact that each company has its own contract language and thus the language you quote cannot be called "typical," any such language relating to US intellectual property is worthless in China because it would not be enforced against a Chinese company by a Chinese court. Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
Bilateral economic relations are much more than just exports. American companies make about 5 times the profits in and from China than the other way around, and most of those profits are P/Eed on the stock market to represent trillions of dollars in stock value. China exports to America typically have low margins (5-10%). American products and services have much higher margin (think Microsoft 98% gross margin). There is also no inherent reason that American entities like Starbucks, GM, YUM Brands, etc., would or should be allowed to make their tens of billions of profits selling in the China market.
In terms of balance of profits, the relationship had always been very lopsided in favor of America. Should a trade war break out, America is the one getting hurt. China just would have to up the game and sell more to the rest of the world.
Comment Commented Leroy S
Stephan Roach lists responses that Communist China might take to retaliate should America impose tariffs as punishment for violating the intellectual property rights agreement.
Roach’s objection to punishment is that America and Communist China are economically interdependent, thus the latter’s retaliation would harm America’s consumers and businesses.
So, if one side cheats, the other should let it cheat, no problem. And America is at fault by its forever low savings rate. Would Communist China and other countries continue to cheat if America had a high savings rate? Yes.
Roach is silent on cheating. Ought America cheat as does Communist China? If everyone cheats, why have agreements? If agreements are to be had, even “deeply entrenched” agreements, why shouldn’t America stand up to their violation, determine how to punish the violator, and ask why America got into such a fix.
Roach has elsewhere written that "nothing is more important to the Chinese than stability - whether economic, social or political.” Perhaps tariff action would cause a whiff of instability in Communist China, and make them think twice about the degree of its cheating. And who knows? American consumers may be supportive of tariffs, notwithstanding the higher prices they might pay.
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I agree with much of this, but I don't see how such trade actions would necessarily lead to higher interest rates. The thinking in the article is too simplistic.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
This post is full of misleading arguments.
It is China, not the US, that is reliant on foreign demand. The greater the exports from China, the less need for China to support domestic employment by ever-mounting, unproductive debt.
Further, the US administration has clearly shed its illusions that China is going to be transformed any time soon into a liberal democracy like Japan, South Korea, or Taiwan.
It therefore makes perfect sense for the US to make trade policy based on its own interests, and doing something about Chinese theft of Intellectual Property (IP) is high on the list.
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I wiil point out that has your own statement " Chinese producers’ unit labor costs are less than one fifth those of America’s other major foreign suppliers." Might explain a whole lot about the issue. Such has why working class voters who used to earn a living in production and now stock shelves at Walmart hate China with such a passion.
China has been waging a trade war on the US for quite some time. Forced intellectual property sharing ring any bells. Followed by has soon has the property and skills are transferred to Chinese interests Lo and Behold the Chinese government finds a reason to lock the US company out. Or perhaps the Chinese government's complete and utter contempt for intellectual property agreements they signed. Or perhaps dumping and currency manipulation?? The Chinese government is hardly innocent aggrieved party in this mess. The Trade War has been going on a long time and has i said "Trump is the result and NOT the Creator of this so called trade war." Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Comment Commented lt lee
The fact is that China shipped containers of goods to the US by the million year after year. And in return takes home promise note which the US can print with almost nothing. Yet a lot of Americans complained against China.
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Comment Commented Henrik Petersen
How about the flipside to that coin? If a trade war would make say iPhones more expensive in the US dont you think that future iPhones would be " not made in China?"
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
