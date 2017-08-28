Estados Unidos, China y la trampa de la codependencia

NEW HAVEN – Aparentemente en conflicto con el mundo, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, una vez más planteó la posibilidad de una pelea comercial con China. El 14 de agosto, dio instrucciones al Representante de Comercio de Estados Unidos de comenzar a investigar el incumplimiento por parte de China de derechos de propiedad intelectual. Al enmarcar este esfuerzo en la Sección 301 de la Ley de Comercio de Estados Unidos de 1974, la administración Trump podría imponer aranceles elevados y generalizados a las importaciones chinas.
Difícilmente éste sea un hecho sin consecuencias. Si bien las acusaciones pueden estar perfectamente justificadas, como quedó documentado en el último "Informe del Representante de Comercio de Estados Unidos ante el Congreso sobre el Acatamiento a la OMC por parte de China", una acción punitiva tendría serias consecuencias para las empresas y los consumidores norteamericanos. Nos guste o no, es un resultado inevitable de la relación de codependencia profundamente enquistada entre las dos economías más grandes del mundo.
En una relación humana codependiente, cuando una parte altera los términos de compromiso, la otra se siente desvalorizada e invariablemente responde del mismo modo. Lo mismo puede esperarse de las economías y de sus líderes. Eso significa que, en un conflicto comercial, es importante pensar en la reciprocidad -específicamente, la respuesta de China ante una acción estadounidense-. En efecto, ese fue precisamente el argumento que ofreció el Ministerio de Comercio de China en su respuesta oficial a la jugada de Trump. China, prometió el Ministerio, "tomaría todas las medidas apropiadas para salvaguardar firmemente sus legítimos derechos".
En medio de la bravuconería de las acusaciones que Estados Unidos está blandiendo contra China, se le está prestando poca atención a las potenciales consecuencias de las represalias chinas. Existen tres consecuencias económicas que se destacan.
Primero, imponer aranceles a las importaciones de bienes y servicios chinos sería el equivalente funcional de un aumento impositivo a los consumidores norteamericanos. Los costos unitarios de la mano de obra de los productores chinos son menos de una quinta parte de los de otros proveedores extranjeros importantes de Estados Unidos. Al desviar la demanda estadounidense del comercio chino, los costos de los productos importados sin duda aumentarían marcadamente. La posibilidad de precios más elevados de las importaciones y los potenciales efectos de derrame en la inflación subyacente afectarían a los trabajadores estadounidenses de clase media, que han enfrentado más de tres décadas de un estancamiento, particularmente difícil, del salario real.
Segundo, las acciones comerciales contra China podrían derivar en tasas de interés más elevadas en Estados Unidos. Hoy en día, aproximadamente el 30% de todos los títulos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos está en manos de extranjeros. Los últimos datos oficiales revelaban que China poseía 1,15 billón de dólares en junio de 2017 -un 19% de la tenencia total extranjera y apenas por encima del 1,09 billón de Japón.
En el caso de nuevos aranceles estadounidenses, parece razonable esperar que China responda reduciendo esas compras, reforzando una estrategia de diversificación de activos que se aleja de activos basados en dólares estadounidenses -estrategia que ha estado en marcha durante los últimos tres años-. En una era de déficits presupuestarios todavía importantes en Estados Unidos -que probablemente sigan subiendo luego de los recortes impositivos y las iniciativas de gasto de la administración Trump-, la falta de demanda de bonos del Tesoro por parte del principal tenedor extranjero bien podría ejercer una presión alcista sobre los costos de endeudamiento.
Tercero, frente a un crecimiento todavía deprimido de la demanda doméstica en Estados Unidos, las empresas norteamericanas necesitan depender más de la demanda externa. Sin embargo, la administración Trump parece prácticamente ajena a este componente del cálculo de crecimiento. Amenaza con sanciones comerciales no sólo contra China -el tercer mercado exportador más importante de Estados Unidos y el de más rápido crecimiento-, sino también contra los socios del TLCAN Canadá y México (el primer y segundo mercado exportador más grande de Estados Unidos, respectivamente). Como sugeriría la patología reactiva de la codependencia, no se puede esperar que ninguno de estos países acepte este tipo de medidas sin limitar el acceso de Estados Unidos a sus mercados -una respuesta que podría minar seriamente la recuperación productiva, claramente central para la promesa del gobierno de Trump de "Hacer que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grande".
Finalmente, el apalancamiento económico de China sobre Estados Unidos es, en gran medida, el resultado de un bajo nivel de ahorro doméstico en Estados Unidos. En el primer trimestre de 2017, la llamada tasa de ahorro nacional neto -el ahorro ajustado por depreciación combinado de empresas, hogares y el sector gubernamental- se mantuvo en apenas el 1,9% del ingreso nacional, muy por debajo del promedio de más largo plazo de 6,3% que prevaleció en las últimas tres décadas del siglo XX. Frente a la falta de ahorro y la ansiedad por consumir y crecer, Estados Unidos debe importar un excedente de ahorro del exterior para achicar la brecha, lo que lo obliga a tener enormes déficits de cuenta corriente y comerciales con países como China para atraer el capital externo.
Es pura argucia política acusar a China, a los socios de Estados Unidos en el TLCAN o inclusive a Alemania de ser los culpables de una economía estadounidense caracterizada por la escasez de ahorro. Fomentar políticas que alienten a una economía a dilapidar sus ahorros y vivir más allá de sus recursos hace que los déficits comerciales sean un hecho -como lo son las prácticas comerciales aparentemente injustas que pueden venir da la mano de este pacto faustiano por capital extranjero.
Estados Unidos registró déficits comerciales con 101 países en 2016 -un desequilibrio externo multilateral arraigado en el problema crónico del ahorro doméstico nacional-. Este problema no se puede reparar en China. Irónicamente, frente a la probabilidad de que las políticas de la administración Trump conduzcan a mayores déficits presupuestarios que ejerzan una presión bajista adicional sobre el ahorro nacional, la necesidad de capital chino y de otros países en verdad se intensificará y la trampa de la codependencia no hará otra cosa que cerrarse más.
Estados Unidos no tiene el as en la manga en su relación económica con China. La administración Trump en efecto puede ejercer presión sobre China y, en un sentido, pueden existir buenas razones para hacerlo. Pero se han ignorado cuestiones importantes respecto de las consecuencias de esta presión. Endurecer la postura con China ignorando a la vez esas consecuencias podría ser un error de proporciones épicas.
Comment Commented J MChi
Stephen, you are living in yesterday’s global macroeconomic world. The macro game has changed.
“Trade war/tax hike on American consumers?” We have an unreal overcapacity here in the US. Wage push is nonexistent.
“Higher Interest rates?” The dollar is the world’s reserve currency. Full Stop! As irresponsible and profligate as our central planners have been and ZIRP has ripped apart our savings and forced risk out the curve in search of yield, we (the $ dollar and US market) is still the cleanest dirtiest shirt in the laundry/world. By a long shot. There is no formidable alternative. The yield search will continue until it all goes away. But that is a long time away based on the global competitive landscape, our laws, and the fact that there is absolutely no alternative. I can go on about demographics, etc. Not worth it.
“reinforcing a strategy of asset diversification away from US dollar-based assets that has been under way for the past three years”
Ask an asset manager...seriously. Sell US and buy what? Roll $1bil of your dollars into what currency? $1bilis an odd lot. Try rolling $1trillion. Roll to Germany? EC? Swiss? Aus? Japan? Russia? China? Stephen, the central bankers blew up your macro-models 10 years ago with the helicopter money and ZIRP.
Hate him or love him here is the skinny: Trump is for America First, He also is for reducing the trade deficit. $1bil more in every state pockets each month would do wonders. Let’s start to figure out how to do it instead of just letting the status quo (-$50bil/month trade deficit) continue. He can achieve this and it is disruptive.
I have long felt this but it was succinctly summed up by Sundance at The Last Refuge last week:
"Trumps strategic objectives for national security are being delivered through a Trump Doctrine via economic leverage. The results are stunningly effective.
From OPEC (Saudi Summit) to the EU and Baltic States (Poland Pre-G20); to North African energy development via President Macron (Libya and Mali); to walking away from the Paris Climate agreement; to discussions with Theresa May on a bilateral trade deal; to massive shipments of coal to U.K. and France; to closing a deal to deliver Ireland massive amounts of Texas LNG; to our own internal U.S. energy production policy with pipelines, Oil, Coal and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) etc.
President Trump has used all of those “allied” relationships to lower global energy prices. President Trump, by lowering global energy prices, has fractured the foundation of energy producing nations to influence geopolitical strategy; Trump has diminished their most powerful tool. As a consequence, economic adversaries like China are put into a position of having to spend more money, directly, to aid their allies and to maintain their influence.
The Trump Doctrine of using economic strategy for the trade policies you revere as sacrosanct is forcing China to spend more and yet simultaneously they are facing less income. And remember, as a combined result of their dependency on international trade and a trade surplus with the U.S., China’s central bank vault holds “dollars”. China’s primary defense threat, if you want to call it that, would be to dump dollars to retaliate against what President Trump is doing. However, if the value of the dollar drops, China has less value in their vault, and a lower dollar actually helps our exports.
Now when you step back, and look at the bigger BIG PICTURE, and think about North Korea, Pakistan-Afghanistan, and the other geopolitical hot-button issues where China is involved…. And then overlay Russia’s lack of energy revenue and simultaneous drain on resources via Syria,… well, you begin to see how effective the Trump Doctrine is.
Stephen, like many traditional economists, your tools are dull, and no longer work in todays centrally planned world awash with dollars and no place to put them but keep them in dollars.
There is no sign of inflation, higher interest rates in a global dollar oversupply of biblical proportions? There is NO ALTERNATIVE or relief valve for the dollar to devalue against. They are all in significantly worse shape than the USA.
You may not like Trump and your models are likely broken from the central planners. But DJT, (and yes you can all hate him) is using the economic leverage of the United States in ways that no other sitting President has used.
Headlines and articles like this one were plausible in the 90’s and 00’s when rationality and Austrian economic theory ruled, but since then, they have lost their credibility.
The macro economic forecasting game is over.
Let me ask anyone. Do you believe ANYTHING you hear economically out of China?
Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
America is more advanced commercially, and takes with contracts. At the end of the day it is unclear who is taking more IP from the other without paying for it.
Just look at the typical T&C (Terms and Conditions) that the major American importers demanded of their vendors, and you will find similar provisions everywhere:
"CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION; NONDISCLOSURE
Supplier shall not at any time, during or after the Term of this Agreement, disclose to others, take or use for its own purposes or the purpose of others, any of Company’s confidential information, knowledge, designs, data, know-how, trade secrets, or any other information considered “confidential” or “proprietary” by Company. Supplier understands, agrees and recognizes that this obligation applies, but is not limited to, technical information, designs, marketing and financial information, and any business information that Company treats as confidential. Any confidential information, knowledge, designs, data, know-how, trade secrets, or any other information considered “confidential” or “proprietary” by Supplier which the Supplier shall have disclosed or may hereafter disclose to the Company and which in any way relates to the goods or services covered by this order, agreement or contract, shall, unless otherwise specifically agreed to in writing by the Company be deemed to be confidential or proprietary information and further shall be acquired by the Company free from any restrictions (other than a claim for patent infringement) as part of the consideration for this order, agreement or contract. No cause of action will arise on Supplier’s behalf for Company’s use of any confidential information disclosed to Company, and no damages whatsoever shall accrue to Supplier for Company’s use thereof. Supplier shall keep confidential any and all technical processes and information, economic and financial information, designs, data, marketing information, and any other business information that Company treats as confidential furnished to Supplier in connection with this order, agreement or contract and Supplier shall not divulge, export or use directly or indirectly, such information for the benefit of any other party without obtaining Company’s written permission. Supplier shall return all items belonging to Company and all copies of documents containing such confidential information in Supplier’s possession or under Supplier’s control upon request by the Company or termination of this Agreement."
[Note how that "what's yours ends up mine" language is craftily hidden in the middle of the passage, buried deep inside the fine print on page 10 of the T&C. Typical American style drafting.]
You think that is bad? Try this next clause found in most of the contracts from big American buyers:
"INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Absent a separate express agreement between Supplier and Company and after one year from date of importation of Merchandise into the United States which in any way relates to the goods or services covered by an Order, Supplier will irrevocably grant to Company a full paid up, royalty free license to make, use, sell and offer for sale any such Merchandise free of any claim of infringement or misappropriation of any intellectual property of Supplier. The aforementioned paid up license will remain in effect until the expiration of any intellectual property relating in any way to the Merchandise."
__________________
Can you imagine clauses like that imposed on Microsoft, or Intel, etc., by any Chinese entity without causing a fire and brimstone response?? Yet this sort of chicanery (getting valuable IP without paying fair value) is imposed by major American companies in contracts of adhesion on hundreds of thousands of Chinese exporters year in and year out. I believe that China had been ROBBED of hundreds of billions of dollars of valuable IP over the decades.
What is good must be universal. If IP is to be protected, everyone’s IP should be protected.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Very interesting. Americans love to see themselves as the underdog, valiantly battling against those taking advantage of them. Of course, the reality is very different. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
Aside from the fact that each company has its own contract language and thus the language you quote cannot be called "typical," any such language relating to US intellectual property is worthless in China because it would not be enforced against a Chinese company by a Chinese court. Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
Bilateral economic relations are much more than just exports. American companies make about 5 times the profits in and from China than the other way around, and most of those profits are P/Eed on the stock market to represent trillions of dollars in stock value. China exports to America typically have low margins (5-10%). American products and services have much higher margin (think Microsoft 98% gross margin). There is also no inherent reason that American entities like Starbucks, GM, YUM Brands, etc., would or should be allowed to make their tens of billions of profits selling in the China market.
In terms of balance of profits, the relationship had always been very lopsided in favor of America. Should a trade war break out, America is the one getting hurt. China just would have to up the game and sell more to the rest of the world.
Read more
Comment Commented Leroy S
Stephan Roach lists responses that Communist China might take to retaliate should America impose tariffs as punishment for violating the intellectual property rights agreement.
Roach’s objection to punishment is that America and Communist China are economically interdependent, thus the latter’s retaliation would harm America’s consumers and businesses.
So, if one side cheats, the other should let it cheat, no problem. And America is at fault by its forever low savings rate. Would Communist China and other countries continue to cheat if America had a high savings rate? Yes.
Roach is silent on cheating. Ought America cheat as does Communist China? If everyone cheats, why have agreements? If agreements are to be had, even “deeply entrenched” agreements, why shouldn’t America stand up to their violation, determine how to punish the violator, and ask why America got into such a fix.
Roach has elsewhere written that "nothing is more important to the Chinese than stability - whether economic, social or political.” Perhaps tariff action would cause a whiff of instability in Communist China, and make them think twice about the degree of its cheating. And who knows? American consumers may be supportive of tariffs, notwithstanding the higher prices they might pay.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I agree with much of this, but I don't see how such trade actions would necessarily lead to higher interest rates. The thinking in the article is too simplistic.
Interest rates are set by the central bank, in the case of the USA, that is the Federal reserve. And the FED can create money, so if China cuts back on the money it lends, the FED can just step in and replace that money, keeping interest rates wherever it sees fit. It is, however rational to ask the question: would trade actions lead to the FED wanting to raise rates? I doubt it, but it is possible. If trade barriers lead to higher prices, as is quite likely, the FED might react to that inflation by raising interest rates. It would, though, be unwise to do so because that inflation would not represent an over-heated economy, but would be a one-time increase. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
This post is full of misleading arguments.
It is China, not the US, that is reliant on foreign demand. The greater the exports from China, the less need for China to support domestic employment by ever-mounting, unproductive debt.
Further, the US administration has clearly shed its illusions that China is going to be transformed any time soon into a liberal democracy like Japan, South Korea, or Taiwan.
It therefore makes perfect sense for the US to make trade policy based on its own interests, and doing something about Chinese theft of Intellectual Property (IP) is high on the list.
Finally, the myth that the US deficit is due to Americans' failure to save was exploded long ago. The US has ample supplies of domestic capital; it has no need to import foreign capital to fund investment, as is proved by its low current interest rates. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I wiil point out that has your own statement " Chinese producers’ unit labor costs are less than one fifth those of America’s other major foreign suppliers." Might explain a whole lot about the issue. Such has why working class voters who used to earn a living in production and now stock shelves at Walmart hate China with such a passion.
Bluntly Trump is the result of a trade war NOT the creator of it. I'll say that even though I despise Trump and didn't vote war.
China has been waging a trade war on the US for quite some time. Forced intellectual property sharing ring any bells. Followed by has soon has the property and skills are transferred to Chinese interests Lo and Behold the Chinese government finds a reason to lock the US company out. Or perhaps the Chinese government's complete and utter contempt for intellectual property agreements they signed. Or perhaps dumping and currency manipulation?? The Chinese government is hardly innocent aggrieved party in this mess. The Trade War has been going on a long time and has i said "Trump is the result and NOT the Creator of this so called trade war." Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
It's empty talk, and an effective distraction from the real looting that will take place under the guise of tax reform and deregulation. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
People who say the US trade deficit is the US's fault do not understand economics. It is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where it all starts. They steal our profits to enhance their political control. The US compensates with housing bubbles, govt deficits. Global corporations win with extra profits and the middle class suffers. Why can't the elite see the evidence? Is it because they are making money so they don't want to? Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
The fact is that China shipped containers of goods to the US by the million year after year. And in return takes home promise note which the US can print with almost nothing. Yet a lot of Americans complained against China.
Nah, Americans should all pray that the Chinese people would allow this to continue. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
If the US trade deficit is not the fault of the US but instead is the result of actions taken by unspecified others, then it would appear that the Chinese trade surplus must be not to the actions of the Chinese and their government but also to the actions of the same "others." Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"I want tariffs, bring me tariffs!" So, reportedly, spoke Donald Trump to his trade advisors recently. lol Read more
Comment Commented Henrik Petersen
How about the flipside to that coin? If a trade war would make say iPhones more expensive in the US dont you think that future iPhones would be " not made in China?"
I am not saying that a trade war is a good idea. But who is going to be hurt the most in a trade war is hard to say. Like all wars - it is a complex game. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
It's unclear to me if Trump wants to make "America great again" in percentage of world gdp, e.g. at the end of WW2 the US gdp was, proportionally to the rest of the world, very great, or if he wants to MAGA in terms of social and economic structure, with a large manufacturing base. If he is aiming at the latter MAGA he might want to launch various types of protectionist measures, make the US internally "great" in reforming whatever socio-economic balance he and his electoral base deems as great, while sacrificing any future economic, cultural or political relevance of the US on the world stage. Read more
