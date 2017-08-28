16

Estados Unidos, China y la trampa de la codependencia

NEW HAVEN – Aparentemente en conflicto con el mundo, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, una vez más planteó la posibilidad de una pelea comercial con China. El 14 de agosto, dio instrucciones al Representante de Comercio de Estados Unidos de comenzar a investigar el incumplimiento por parte de China de derechos de propiedad intelectual. Al enmarcar este esfuerzo en la Sección 301 de la Ley de Comercio de Estados Unidos de 1974, la administración Trump podría imponer aranceles elevados y generalizados a las importaciones chinas.

Difícilmente éste sea un hecho sin consecuencias. Si bien las acusaciones pueden estar perfectamente justificadas, como quedó documentado en el último "Informe del Representante de Comercio de Estados Unidos ante el Congreso sobre el Acatamiento a la OMC por parte de China", una acción punitiva tendría serias consecuencias para las empresas y los consumidores norteamericanos. Nos guste o no, es un resultado inevitable de la relación de codependencia profundamente enquistada entre las dos economías más grandes del mundo.

En una relación humana codependiente, cuando una parte altera los términos de compromiso, la otra se siente desvalorizada e invariablemente responde del mismo modo. Lo mismo puede esperarse de las economías y de sus líderes. Eso significa que, en un conflicto comercial, es importante pensar en la reciprocidad -específicamente, la respuesta de China ante una acción estadounidense-. En efecto, ese fue precisamente el argumento que ofreció el Ministerio de Comercio de China en su respuesta oficial a la jugada de Trump. China, prometió el Ministerio, "tomaría todas las medidas apropiadas para salvaguardar firmemente sus legítimos derechos".

En medio de la bravuconería de las acusaciones que Estados Unidos está blandiendo contra China, se le está prestando poca atención a las potenciales consecuencias de las represalias chinas. Existen tres consecuencias económicas que se destacan.  

Primero, imponer aranceles a las importaciones de bienes y servicios chinos sería el equivalente funcional de un aumento impositivo a los consumidores norteamericanos. Los costos unitarios de la mano de obra de los productores chinos son menos de una quinta parte de los de otros proveedores extranjeros importantes de Estados Unidos. Al desviar la demanda estadounidense del comercio chino, los costos de los productos importados sin duda aumentarían marcadamente. La posibilidad de precios más elevados de las importaciones y los potenciales efectos de derrame en la inflación subyacente afectarían a los trabajadores estadounidenses de clase media, que han enfrentado más de tres décadas de un estancamiento, particularmente difícil, del salario real.

Segundo, las acciones comerciales contra China podrían derivar en tasas de interés más elevadas en Estados Unidos. Hoy en día, aproximadamente el 30% de todos los títulos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos está en manos de extranjeros. Los últimos datos oficiales revelaban que China poseía 1,15 billón de dólares en junio de 2017 -un 19% de la tenencia total extranjera y apenas por encima del 1,09 billón de Japón.

En el caso de nuevos aranceles estadounidenses, parece razonable esperar que China responda reduciendo esas compras, reforzando una estrategia de diversificación de activos que se aleja de activos basados en dólares estadounidenses -estrategia que ha estado en marcha durante los últimos tres años-. En una era de déficits presupuestarios todavía importantes en Estados Unidos -que probablemente sigan subiendo luego de los recortes impositivos y las iniciativas de gasto de la administración Trump-, la falta de demanda de bonos del Tesoro por parte del principal tenedor extranjero bien podría ejercer una presión alcista sobre los costos de endeudamiento.

Tercero, frente a un crecimiento todavía deprimido de la demanda doméstica en Estados Unidos, las empresas norteamericanas necesitan depender más de la demanda externa. Sin embargo, la administración Trump parece prácticamente ajena a este componente del cálculo de crecimiento. Amenaza con sanciones comerciales no sólo contra China -el tercer mercado exportador más importante de Estados Unidos y el de más rápido crecimiento-, sino también contra los socios del TLCAN Canadá y México (el primer y segundo mercado exportador más grande de Estados Unidos, respectivamente). Como sugeriría la patología reactiva de la codependencia, no se puede esperar que ninguno de estos países acepte este tipo de medidas sin limitar el acceso de Estados Unidos a sus mercados -una respuesta que podría minar seriamente la recuperación productiva, claramente central para la promesa del gobierno de Trump de "Hacer que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grande".

Finalmente, el apalancamiento económico de China sobre Estados Unidos es, en gran medida, el resultado de un bajo nivel de ahorro doméstico en Estados Unidos. En el primer trimestre de 2017, la llamada tasa de ahorro nacional neto -el ahorro ajustado por depreciación combinado de empresas, hogares y el sector gubernamental- se mantuvo en apenas el 1,9% del ingreso nacional, muy por debajo del promedio de más largo plazo de 6,3% que prevaleció en las últimas tres décadas del siglo XX. Frente a la falta de ahorro y la ansiedad por consumir y crecer, Estados Unidos debe importar un excedente de ahorro del exterior para achicar la brecha, lo que lo obliga a tener enormes déficits de cuenta corriente y comerciales con países como China para atraer el capital externo.

Es pura argucia política acusar a China, a los socios de Estados Unidos en el TLCAN o inclusive a Alemania de ser los culpables de una economía estadounidense caracterizada por la escasez de ahorro. Fomentar políticas que alienten a una economía a dilapidar sus ahorros y vivir más allá de sus recursos hace que los déficits comerciales sean un hecho -como lo son las prácticas comerciales aparentemente injustas que pueden venir da la mano de este pacto faustiano por capital extranjero.

Estados Unidos registró déficits comerciales con 101 países en 2016 -un desequilibrio externo multilateral arraigado en el problema crónico del ahorro doméstico nacional-. Este problema no se puede reparar en China. Irónicamente, frente a la probabilidad de que las políticas de la administración Trump conduzcan a mayores déficits presupuestarios que ejerzan una presión bajista adicional sobre el ahorro nacional, la necesidad de capital chino y de otros países en verdad se intensificará y la trampa de la codependencia no hará otra cosa que cerrarse más.

Estados Unidos no tiene el as en la manga en su relación económica con China. La administración Trump en efecto puede ejercer presión sobre China y, en un sentido, pueden existir buenas razones para hacerlo. Pero se han ignorado cuestiones importantes respecto de las consecuencias de esta presión. Endurecer la postura con China ignorando a la vez esas consecuencias podría ser un error de proporciones épicas.