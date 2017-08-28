15

Wie Amerika und China voneinander abhängig sind

NEW HAVEN – US-Präsident Donald Trump, der mit der ganzen Welt im Streit zu liegen scheint, hat wieder einmal die Möglichkeit eines Handelskriegs gegen China auf den Tisch gebracht. Am 14. August wies er den US-Handelssonderbeauftragten an, eine Untersuchung der chinesischen Verletzungen intellektueller Eigentumsrechte einzuleiten. Im Rahmen von Absatz 301 des US-Handelsgesetzes aus dem Jahr 1974 könnte die Trump-Regierung die Importe aus China daraufhin mit hohen und umfassenden Strafzöllen belegen.

Eine solche Entwicklung bliebe allerdings nicht folgenlos. Auch wenn die Vorwürfe gegen China stimmen, hätten Strafzölle laut dem jüngsten USTR-Bericht über Chinas Befolgung der WHO-Regeln an den Kongress auf die Unternehmen und Konsumenten der USA ernste Auswirkungen. Dies ist, ob wir es wollen oder nicht, eine unvermeidliche Folge der tiefen Abhängigkeitsbeziehung zwischen den beiden weltgrößten Volkswirtschaften.

Ändert in einer menschlichen Beziehung, die von gegenseitiger Abhängigkeit geprägt ist, eine der beiden Seiten die Bedingungen, fühlt sich die andere übervorteilt und reagiert entsprechend. Dies trifft auch auf Volkswirtschaften und ihre Politiker zu. Also ist es im Rahmen eines Handelskonflikts wichtig, über Wechselwirkungen nachzudenken – insbesondere über die chinesische Reaktion auf eine amerikanische Maßnahme. Tatsächlich war dies genau der Punkt, den das chinesische Handelsministerium in seiner offiziellen Antwort auf Trumps Vorstoß betonte: China, so hieß es, werde, „alle angemessenen Maßnahmen ergreifen, um seine legitimen Rechte zu schützen“.

In der Hitze der US-Anschuldigungen gegenüber China werden die möglichen Auswirkungen einer chinesischen Vergeltungsmaßnahme kaum berücksichtigt. Drei wirtschaftliche Folgen sind wahrscheinlich:

Erstens sind Zölle auf den Import chinesischer Waren und Dienstleistungen gleichbedeutend mit einer Steuererhöhung für die amerikanischen Konsumenten. Die Lohnstückkosten der chinesischen Produzenten betragen weniger als ein Fünftel derjenigen der anderen großen ausländischen Lieferanten der USA. Wendet man die US-Nachfrage vom chinesischen Handel ab, werden importierte Waren zweifellos teurer. Solche höheren Kosten und ihr möglicher Einfluss auf die Inflation würden insbesondere die US-Arbeitnehmer der Mittelklasse, die bereits seit über drei Jahrzehnten unter stagnierenden Reallöhnen leiden, schwer treffen.

Zweitens könnten Strafzölle gegen China zu höheren Zinsen in den USA führen. Etwa 30% aller US-Staatsanleihen sind in ausländischem Besitz. Von diesen hält China laut den jüngsten offiziellen Daten vom Juni 2017 etwa 19%, was 1,15 Billionen Dollar entspricht – etwas mehr als Japan mit 1,09 Billionen.

Im Zuge neuer US-Zölle wäre es wahrscheinlich, dass China diesen Anteil weiter reduziert, auch weil das Land schon seit drei Jahren eine Diversifizierungsstrategie seiner US-Dollar-Anlagen verfolgt. In einer Zeit der immer noch hohen US-Haushaltsdefizite – die nach den geplanten Steuerkürzungen und Ausgaben der Trump-Regierung noch höher werden könnten – wird eine mangelnde Nachfrage des größten ausländischen Gläubigers nach Staatsanleihen die Kreditkosten erheblich nach oben treiben.

Und drittens sind die amerikanischen Unternehmen angesichts immer des noch schwachen Wachstums der US-Inlandsnachfrage stärker auf die Nachfrage aus dem Ausland angewiesen. Aber diesen Einflussfaktor auf die Wachstumsberechnung scheint die Trump-Regierung weitgehend zu ignorieren. Sie droht nicht nur China, Amerikas drittgrößtem und am stärksten wachsenden Exportmarkt, mit Handelssanktionen, sondern auch ihren NAFTA-Partnern Kanada and Mexiko (dem größten und zweitgrößten Exportmarkt). Aufgrund der reaktiven Symptomatik der gegenseitigen Abhängigkeit sollte man nicht erwarten, dass sich diese Länder mit solchen Maßnahmen einfach zufrieden geben, ohne ihrerseits den Zugang der USA zu ihren Märkten einzuschränken – was die Erholung der Produktionswirtschaft, die so zentral für das Trumpsche Versprechen ist, Amerika „wieder groß zu machen“, ernsthaft gefährden könnte.

Letztlich hat China hauptsächlich deshalb einen so hohen wirtschaftlichen Einfluss auf Amerika, weil die US-Inlandsersparnisse so niedrig sind. Im ersten Quartal von 2017 lag die sogenannte Rate der Nettoinlandsersparnisse – die gesamten, um Abschreibungen bereinigten Ersparnisse der Unternehmen, Haushalte und Regierungseinrichtungen – bei lediglich 1,9% des Nationaleinkommens, was weit unter dem langfristigen Durchschnitt der letzten drei Jahrzehnte des 20. Jahrhunderts in Höhe von 6,3% liegt. Angesichts geringer Sparquoten und weiter vorherrschendem Konsum- und Wachstumsbedarf müssen die USA, um diese Lücke zu schließen, Ersparnisse aus dem Ausland anziehen. Dies wiederum zwingt sie, gegenüber Ländern wie China massive Leistungsbilanz- und Handelsdefizite in Kauf zu nehmen.

Ausgerechnet China, den amerikanischen NAFTA-Partnern oder Deutschland die Schuld für die mangelnden Ersparnisse der US-Wirtschaft zu geben, ist reine politische Schikane. Eine Politik, die die Wirtschaft ermutigt, ihre Ersparnisse zu verschwenden und über ihre Verhältnisse zu leben, führt notwendigerweise zu Handelsdefiziten – ebenso wie die unfairen Handelspraktiken, die der faustische Pakt mit sich bringt, immer mehr ausländisches Kapital an sich ziehen zu müssen.

Im Jahr 2016 wiesen die USA gegenüber 101 anderen Ländern Handelsdefizite auf – ein multilaterales externes Ungleichgewicht, das seine Wurzel im chronischen amerikanischen Sparproblem hat. Dieses Problem kann nicht von China gelöst werden. Weil die Strafmaßnahmen der Trump-Regierung zu größeren Handelsdefiziten führen und die Sparquote im Inland noch weiter belasten, wird der Bedarf an Auslandskapital aus China und anderen Ländern ironischerweise noch größer – was wiederum die gegenseitige Abhängigkeit weiter verschärft.

In seinen wirtschaftlichen Beziehungen zu China hält Amerika keine Trümpfe in der Hand. Sicherlich kann die Trump-Regierung Druck auf das Reich der Mitte ausüben, und in gewisser Hinsicht betrachtet gibt es dafür auch gute Gründe. Aber die Frage, welche Folgen dieser Druck haben könnte, wurde bisher völlig ignoriert. China die Daumenschrauben anzuziehen, ohne diese Folgen zu berücksichtigen, könnte sich als Fehler epischen Ausmaßes erweisen.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff