Wie Amerika und China voneinander abhängig sind

J MChi AUG 29, 2017

Stephen, you are living in yesterday’s global macroeconomic world. The macro game has changed.





“Trade war/tax hike on American consumers?” We have an unreal overcapacity here in the US. Wage push is nonexistent.



“Higher Interest rates?” The dollar is the world’s reserve currency. Full Stop! As irresponsible and profligate as our central planners have been and ZIRP has ripped apart our savings and forced risk out the curve in search of yield, we (the $ dollar and US market) is still the cleanest dirtiest shirt in the laundry/world. By a long shot. There is no formidable alternative. The yield search will continue until it all goes away. But that is a long time away based on the global competitive landscape, our laws, and the fact that there is absolutely no alternative. I can go on about demographics, etc. Not worth it.



“reinforcing a strategy of asset diversification away from US dollar-based assets that has been under way for the past three years”

Ask an asset manager...seriously. Sell US and buy what? Roll $1bil of your dollars into what currency? $1bilis an odd lot. Try rolling $1trillion. Roll to Germany? EC? Swiss? Aus? Japan? Russia? China? Stephen, the central bankers blew up your macro-models 10 years ago with the helicopter money and ZIRP.



Hate him or love him here is the skinny: Trump is for America First, He also is for reducing the trade deficit. $1bil more in every state pockets each month would do wonders. Let’s start to figure out how to do it instead of just letting the status quo (-$50bil/month trade deficit) continue. He can achieve this and it is disruptive.



I have long felt this but it was succinctly summed up by Sundance at The Last Refuge last week:

"Trumps strategic objectives for national security are being delivered through a Trump Doctrine via economic leverage. The results are stunningly effective.



From OPEC (Saudi Summit) to the EU and Baltic States (Poland Pre-G20); to North African energy development via President Macron (Libya and Mali); to walking away from the Paris Climate agreement; to discussions with Theresa May on a bilateral trade deal; to massive shipments of coal to U.K. and France; to closing a deal to deliver Ireland massive amounts of Texas LNG; to our own internal U.S. energy production policy with pipelines, Oil, Coal and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) etc.



President Trump has used all of those “allied” relationships to lower global energy prices. President Trump, by lowering global energy prices, has fractured the foundation of energy producing nations to influence geopolitical strategy; Trump has diminished their most powerful tool. As a consequence, economic adversaries like China are put into a position of having to spend more money, directly, to aid their allies and to maintain their influence.



The Trump Doctrine of using economic strategy for the trade policies you revere as sacrosanct is forcing China to spend more and yet simultaneously they are facing less income. And remember, as a combined result of their dependency on international trade and a trade surplus with the U.S., China’s central bank vault holds “dollars”. China’s primary defense threat, if you want to call it that, would be to dump dollars to retaliate against what President Trump is doing. However, if the value of the dollar drops, China has less value in their vault, and a lower dollar actually helps our exports.



Now when you step back, and look at the bigger BIG PICTURE, and think about North Korea, Pakistan-Afghanistan, and the other geopolitical hot-button issues where China is involved…. And then overlay Russia’s lack of energy revenue and simultaneous drain on resources via Syria,… well, you begin to see how effective the Trump Doctrine is.



Stephen, like many traditional economists, your tools are dull, and no longer work in todays centrally planned world awash with dollars and no place to put them but keep them in dollars.



There is no sign of inflation, higher interest rates in a global dollar oversupply of biblical proportions? There is NO ALTERNATIVE or relief valve for the dollar to devalue against. They are all in significantly worse shape than the USA.



You may not like Trump and your models are likely broken from the central planners. But DJT, (and yes you can all hate him) is using the economic leverage of the United States in ways that no other sitting President has used.



Headlines and articles like this one were plausible in the 90’s and 00’s when rationality and Austrian economic theory ruled, but since then, they have lost their credibility.



The macro economic forecasting game is over.



Let me ask anyone. Do you believe ANYTHING you hear economically out of China?

