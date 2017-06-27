7

La Lotta agli Squilibri Commerciali Bilaterali Funziona?

CAMBRIDGE – I politici e gli economisti hanno una visione degli squilibri commerciali molto diversa. Si consideri il deficit commerciale degli Stati Uniti. Gli economisti sottolineano che il deficit commerciale totale statunitense rispetto al resto del mondo è il risultato di politiche ed azioni domestiche. In poche parole, se gli Stati Uniti investono più di quanto il paese nel suo complesso risparmia, devono importare la differenza dal resto del mondo, creando il deficit commerciale esistente.

Ma i politici (e il grande pubblico) tendono a concentrarsi sui disavanzi commerciali bilaterali con i singoli paesi, come lo squilibrio di 300 miliardi di dollari tra Stati Uniti e Cina. Essi danno la colpa del deficit bilaterale alle politiche cinesi che bloccano le importazioni di prodotti statunitensi e sovvenzionano le esportazioni cinesi negli Stati Uniti.

Gli economisti spiegano che queste politiche influenzano la composizione dello squilibrio commerciale degli Stati Uniti, ma non la sua dimensione. Se la Cina cambiasse le sue politiche commerciali in modo da ridurre il disavanzo bilaterale, si avrebbe un incremento del disavanzo commerciale statunitense con un altro paese, o una diminuzione del surplus rispetto ad un altro paese. Il disavanzo commerciale complessivo degli Stati Uniti con il mondo, tuttavia, non cambierebbe.

Gli economisti sottolineano inoltre che il libero scambio incrementa il reddito complessivo di un paese. Ci sono vincitori e perdenti, ma in linea di principio i vincitori del libero scambio potrebbero compensare in modo adeguato i perdenti con vantaggi per tutti. Gli economisti non parlano molto di tale compensazione, perché i governi non fanno molto per realizzarla favorendo così i perdenti.

Gli Stati Uniti hanno politiche come il programma Trade Adjustment Assistance, che offre indennità di disoccupazione più generose per i lavoratori che perdono il posto di lavoro a causa della concorrenza delle importazioni. Ma il governo federale non fornisce tale assistenza su larga scala, presumibilmente perché non fa nulla per indennizzare chi perde il lavoro a causa dei cambiamenti tecnologici. Cosa peraltro giusta.

Le importazioni causano perdite a determinate industrie, occupazioni e aree geografiche. E coloro che perdono – o rischiano di perdere – a causa delle importazioni chiedono misure protezionistiche, sotto forma di tariffe o quote, contro quei prodotti specifici. Adam Smith ha riconosciuto questo fenomeno prima che David Ricardo spiegasse le virtù del libero scambio.

Abbiamo visto questa reazione esplicitamente nella campagna elettorale del presidente americano Donald Trump, durante la quale egli ha minacciato di imporre tariffe elevate sui prodotti provenienti da Cina, Messico ed altri paesi.

Ma adesso che egli è presidente, queste elevate tariffe o quote non si vedono da nessuna parte. Invece, vediamo che i negoziati commerciali sono condotti sotto la minaccia di tali tariffe – e portano all’apertura del mercato per alcuni prodotti e servizi in paesi con i quali gli Stati Uniti hanno un deficit bilaterale.

La Cina rappresenta un buon esempio. Dopo aver originariamente minacciato una serie di cambiamenti negativi nella politica statunitense verso la Cina, Trump ha invitato il Presidente cinese Xi Jinping nella sua proprietà in Florida per ciò che entrambi i paesi hanno concordato fosse una visita amichevole. Dopo di ciò, questa estate i Cinesi hanno deciso di iniziare l’importazione di carni bovine statunitensi, revocando le politiche protezionistiche in vigore da diversi anni. La Cina ha anche accettato di aprire il suo mercato ad una serie di servizi finanziari statunitensi. E gli Stati Uniti hanno accettato di vendere gas naturale alla Cina, cosa che i Cinesi avrebbero già voluto, ma che in precedenza gli Stati Uniti si erano rifiutati di fare.

Il risultato di questi cambiamenti di strategia sarà quello di ridurre il disavanzo commerciale statunitense con la Cina. Sebbene ciò non cambierà il deficit commerciale complessivo degli Stati Uniti, esso aumenterà i redditi ed i profitti reali dei produttori statunitensi di carni bovine, servizi finanziari e gas naturale. Anche i consumatori cinesi ne beneficeranno.

Quindi, in questo caso, l’accento sugli squilibri commerciali bilaterali ha portato a cambiamenti politici auspicabili, anche se il deficit commerciale americano con il mondo non diminuirà.

Ma i negoziati come risoluzione degli squilibri commerciali bilaterali non sempre possono avere effetti positivi. Gli Stati Uniti stanno attualmente minacciando di imporre tariffe sul legname di essenza dolce proveniente dal Canada. Se gli Stati Uniti imponessero realmente tali tariffe, il risultato sarebbe una riduzione degli squilibri commerciali tra Stati Uniti e Canada. Ma le tariffe colpirebbero i costruttori e i proprietari di case americani, ed anche le società di legname canadesi.

In conclusione, gli squilibri commerciali bilaterali non sono irrilevanti e possono essere utili per orientare l’attenzione su politiche che riducono i redditi reali dei consumatori e delle imprese. Ma il loro risanamento deve essere affrontato con cautela.