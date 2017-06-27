La Lotta agli Squilibri Commerciali Bilaterali Funziona?

CAMBRIDGE – I politici e gli economisti hanno una visione degli squilibri commerciali molto diversa. Si consideri il deficit commerciale degli Stati Uniti. Gli economisti sottolineano che il deficit commerciale totale statunitense rispetto al resto del mondo è il risultato di politiche ed azioni domestiche. In poche parole, se gli Stati Uniti investono più di quanto il paese nel suo complesso risparmia, devono importare la differenza dal resto del mondo, creando il deficit commerciale esistente.
Ma i politici (e il grande pubblico) tendono a concentrarsi sui disavanzi commerciali bilaterali con i singoli paesi, come lo squilibrio di 300 miliardi di dollari tra Stati Uniti e Cina. Essi danno la colpa del deficit bilaterale alle politiche cinesi che bloccano le importazioni di prodotti statunitensi e sovvenzionano le esportazioni cinesi negli Stati Uniti.
Gli economisti spiegano che queste politiche influenzano la composizione dello squilibrio commerciale degli Stati Uniti, ma non la sua dimensione. Se la Cina cambiasse le sue politiche commerciali in modo da ridurre il disavanzo bilaterale, si avrebbe un incremento del disavanzo commerciale statunitense con un altro paese, o una diminuzione del surplus rispetto ad un altro paese. Il disavanzo commerciale complessivo degli Stati Uniti con il mondo, tuttavia, non cambierebbe.
Gli economisti sottolineano inoltre che il libero scambio incrementa il reddito complessivo di un paese. Ci sono vincitori e perdenti, ma in linea di principio i vincitori del libero scambio potrebbero compensare in modo adeguato i perdenti con vantaggi per tutti. Gli economisti non parlano molto di tale compensazione, perché i governi non fanno molto per realizzarla favorendo così i perdenti.
Gli Stati Uniti hanno politiche come il programma Trade Adjustment Assistance, che offre indennità di disoccupazione più generose per i lavoratori che perdono il posto di lavoro a causa della concorrenza delle importazioni. Ma il governo federale non fornisce tale assistenza su larga scala, presumibilmente perché non fa nulla per indennizzare chi perde il lavoro a causa dei cambiamenti tecnologici. Cosa peraltro giusta.
Le importazioni causano perdite a determinate industrie, occupazioni e aree geografiche. E coloro che perdono – o rischiano di perdere – a causa delle importazioni chiedono misure protezionistiche, sotto forma di tariffe o quote, contro quei prodotti specifici. Adam Smith ha riconosciuto questo fenomeno prima che David Ricardo spiegasse le virtù del libero scambio.
Abbiamo visto questa reazione esplicitamente nella campagna elettorale del presidente americano Donald Trump, durante la quale egli ha minacciato di imporre tariffe elevate sui prodotti provenienti da Cina, Messico ed altri paesi.
Ma adesso che egli è presidente, queste elevate tariffe o quote non si vedono da nessuna parte. Invece, vediamo che i negoziati commerciali sono condotti sotto la minaccia di tali tariffe – e portano all’apertura del mercato per alcuni prodotti e servizi in paesi con i quali gli Stati Uniti hanno un deficit bilaterale.
La Cina rappresenta un buon esempio. Dopo aver originariamente minacciato una serie di cambiamenti negativi nella politica statunitense verso la Cina, Trump ha invitato il Presidente cinese Xi Jinping nella sua proprietà in Florida per ciò che entrambi i paesi hanno concordato fosse una visita amichevole. Dopo di ciò, questa estate i Cinesi hanno deciso di iniziare l’importazione di carni bovine statunitensi, revocando le politiche protezionistiche in vigore da diversi anni. La Cina ha anche accettato di aprire il suo mercato ad una serie di servizi finanziari statunitensi. E gli Stati Uniti hanno accettato di vendere gas naturale alla Cina, cosa che i Cinesi avrebbero già voluto, ma che in precedenza gli Stati Uniti si erano rifiutati di fare.
Il risultato di questi cambiamenti di strategia sarà quello di ridurre il disavanzo commerciale statunitense con la Cina. Sebbene ciò non cambierà il deficit commerciale complessivo degli Stati Uniti, esso aumenterà i redditi ed i profitti reali dei produttori statunitensi di carni bovine, servizi finanziari e gas naturale. Anche i consumatori cinesi ne beneficeranno.
Quindi, in questo caso, l’accento sugli squilibri commerciali bilaterali ha portato a cambiamenti politici auspicabili, anche se il deficit commerciale americano con il mondo non diminuirà.
Ma i negoziati come risoluzione degli squilibri commerciali bilaterali non sempre possono avere effetti positivi. Gli Stati Uniti stanno attualmente minacciando di imporre tariffe sul legname di essenza dolce proveniente dal Canada. Se gli Stati Uniti imponessero realmente tali tariffe, il risultato sarebbe una riduzione degli squilibri commerciali tra Stati Uniti e Canada. Ma le tariffe colpirebbero i costruttori e i proprietari di case americani, ed anche le società di legname canadesi.
In conclusione, gli squilibri commerciali bilaterali non sono irrilevanti e possono essere utili per orientare l’attenzione su politiche che riducono i redditi reali dei consumatori e delle imprese. Ma il loro risanamento deve essere affrontato con cautela.
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
While all of what you say might be true, and I suspect that it is, it must be seen in the context of what's best for the overall financial health of 326,474,013 Americans, and by extension, the rest of the world. (worldometers.info)
The 'end result' is all that matters, everything else in economics are simply explanations of the status quo.
The statement I use here is; Results are everything, ideology is nothing.
President Trump's plan to say things to terrify the Finance Ministers of America's trading partners, and then within a short time revert to an utterly reasonable negotiating position is nothing short of brilliant.
But that's only half of the story. Now that the President has set it up so well for policymakers -- now they must come through for him and for the country.
Economic policymakers were (and are) perfectly positioned by Donald Trump in a stronger negotiating position, via Donald pretending (or, maybe he is serious about it, but willing to give policymakers and negotiators a fair shot, first) to be the 'bad cop' while America's policymakers can play the part of the 'good cop'.
Never, since President Reagan's threat to generously fund the Star Wars Initiative, have policymakers been so gifted by a President with such an opportunity to succeed in America's favour.
Indeed, the Star Wars threat not only favoured America in theory, but in practice, it turned out to favour the entire world. Look at all that has *not* happened since! (We averted an eventual, but nevertheless inevitable, nuclear holocaust)
And of course, look at all the good that has happened since (the end of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union, the end of Communism in Russia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the re-unification of Germany, the return of Eastern Europe to the West, and booming economies everywhere including Russia! (Until the recent oil price crash)
The Star Wars threat worked a zillion times better than anyone ever suspected it could. And everyone benefited because brainy policymakers *MADE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Reagan gave them.
If today's policymakers can now *MAKE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Trump has given them and succeed on the same scale as the previous experience -- a positive paradigm economic shift on the same scale as the Star Wars threat and its eventual result -- is only months away!
(Disclaimer) Some of us have inside information on what happened surrounding the Star Wars Initiative threat and the policymakers who turned the world's then-worst threat (Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD) into the world's best-yet success story -- and Professor Martin Feldstein was the Numero Uno policymaker in all of that success -- and he only received one-millionth of the accolades he should have received. And frankly, he was *too busy getting it done* to stop and receive accolades at the time.
Martin, your country (and by extension, the world) is calling out for your brilliant and deft policy touch here and now that President Trump has set it up so perfectly for policymakers and their negotiating teams to succeed a zillion times better than anyone could hope to expect.
Minor policy differences aside, I salute your stupendous success during the Reagan era and hope you see fit to turn your attention to the present economic moment with the same vigor you employed under President Reagan.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
When will economists include the effect of TAX HAVENS?
When will politicians stop trading campaign finance for policies favoring donors? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Suggesting that the US is to blame for its trade deficit is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where the propulsion of a car starts.
Who gets up in the morning and says "I'm going to change the investment/savings imbalance today"? Who hires a person to change the savings/invst imbalance? Who takes a risk to start a company in order to change the savings/invst imabance? Nobody!
It starts with profits. Profits are why we hire people, start businesses, and work. They steal the US profits in order to keep their citizens happy and the US compensates with housing debt, student loan debt, and govt debt. It is Kalecki's profit equation. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profits. This is the economic law of thermodynamics. Too bad most economists are fascinated with the exhaust pipe and insist their correlation is causation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.'
So if economists dont talk about it and government doesnt talk about why bother talking about it because like unicorns and pink fairies at the bottom of the garden it doesnt exist.
Free trade, which is a misnomer, is not free it is paid for by those who lose out and do not get compensation. Can you explain to me why those that lose out should put up with that situation, paying somebody elses bill. It sort of sounds a bit like the argument about no tax without representation, now where did that happen.. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Mr. Leo:
If you can't see a difference between Blue collars with nothing to sell but their labor and Slave owners in the Old South....You and I don't live in the same Galaxy much less the same world. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
When slavery was abolished the former slave owners lost. It was inevitable and a question of time that the former slaves should be allowed to sell their labor. Don't allow your policies to get ahead of your objectivity. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Any other words if your a loser read IO.E Bluecollar or poor from globalization Tough S-it. It's a sacrifice for the greater good AKA the rich.
The virtue of Free Trade for Whom???? Professor. For some reason the wins of American Trade policy whatever haven't trickled down to the working class. The only thing trickling down on us HAS BEEN YELLOW WARM AND SMELLY. And Economists wonder why they are even more mistrusted then Bankers and used car salesmen. The US trade imbalance has sodomized the working class for the last 40 years and articles telling us nothing can be done and the rich deserve to rich off of shipping jobs overseas. All of these wonderful policy changes have done nothing for the working class just bankers and big contributors. What a wonderful thing if your a Banker or big donor has for the rest of us all it means is we are getting screwed again to benefit the rich. note your own statement: " it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit." Read more
