La Lotta agli Squilibri Commerciali Bilaterali Funziona?

John Brian Shannon JUN 28, 2017

While all of what you say might be true, and I suspect that it is, it must be seen in the context of what's best for the overall financial health of 326,474,013 Americans, and by extension, the rest of the world. (worldometers.info)



The 'end result' is all that matters, everything else in economics are simply explanations of the status quo.



The statement I use here is; Results are everything, ideology is nothing.



President Trump's plan to say things to terrify the Finance Ministers of America's trading partners, and then within a short time revert to an utterly reasonable negotiating position is nothing short of brilliant.



But that's only half of the story. Now that the President has set it up so well for policymakers -- now they must come through for him and for the country.



Economic policymakers were (and are) perfectly positioned by Donald Trump in a stronger negotiating position, via Donald pretending (or, maybe he is serious about it, but willing to give policymakers and negotiators a fair shot, first) to be the 'bad cop' while America's policymakers can play the part of the 'good cop'.



Never, since President Reagan's threat to generously fund the Star Wars Initiative, have policymakers been so gifted by a President with such an opportunity to succeed in America's favour.



Indeed, the Star Wars threat not only favoured America in theory, but in practice, it turned out to favour the entire world. Look at all that has *not* happened since! (We averted an eventual, but nevertheless inevitable, nuclear holocaust)



And of course, look at all the good that has happened since (the end of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union, the end of Communism in Russia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the re-unification of Germany, the return of Eastern Europe to the West, and booming economies everywhere including Russia! (Until the recent oil price crash)



The Star Wars threat worked a zillion times better than anyone ever suspected it could. And everyone benefited because brainy policymakers *MADE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Reagan gave them.



If today's policymakers can now *MAKE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Trump has given them and succeed on the same scale as the previous experience -- a positive paradigm economic shift on the same scale as the Star Wars threat and its eventual result -- is only months away!



(Disclaimer) Some of us have inside information on what happened surrounding the Star Wars Initiative threat and the policymakers who turned the world's then-worst threat (Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD) into the world's best-yet success story -- and Professor Martin Feldstein was the Numero Uno policymaker in all of that success -- and he only received one-millionth of the accolades he should have received. And frankly, he was *too busy getting it done* to stop and receive accolades at the time.



Martin, your country (and by extension, the world) is calling out for your brilliant and deft policy touch here and now that President Trump has set it up so perfectly for policymakers and their negotiating teams to succeed a zillion times better than anyone could hope to expect.



Minor policy differences aside, I salute your stupendous success during the Reagan era and hope you see fit to turn your attention to the present economic moment with the same vigor you employed under President Reagan.



As always, very best regards, JBS