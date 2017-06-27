7

调整贸易失衡的举措能奏效吗?

发自剑桥——政治家和经济学家对贸易失衡的看法是大不相同的。以美国的贸易赤字为例，经济学家强调，美国与世界其他地区的贸易逆差是本国政策及行动的结果。简而言之，如果美国的投资额超过整个国家的储蓄额，就必须从世界其他地区输入资金来填补两者之间的缺口，也就造就了当前的贸易逆差。

但政治家（和大众）倾向于抓住美国与个别国家之间的双边贸易赤字不放，比如美中两国的3000亿美元逆差。他们把双边赤字归咎于中国一面限制美国产品进口一面补贴对美出口的政策。

DONATE NOW

经济学家对此解释说，这些政策只是影响了美国贸易失衡的内部构成，却不会影响其规模。如果中国用减少双边赤字的方式来改变贸易政策，美国与其他国家之间的贸易赤字就会增加，或是相对其他国家的盈余会下降。但相对全世界的美国整体贸易赤字并不会发生改变。

经济学家也强调，自由贸易会提高一国的整体收入。虽然这一过程中也存在赢家和输家，但自由贸易的赢家在原则上可以对输家作出足量补偿，使每个人都过得更好。然而经济学家对这类赔偿讨论不多，因为政府在这方面的安排并乏善可陈。

美国有一些类似贸易调整援助计划这样的项目，为因进口商品冲击而失业的工人提供数额更加慷慨的失业救济金。但联邦政府并将这种援助项目大范围推广，大概是知道向因技术变革而失业的人提供补偿其实没什么效果，而这其实也是合理的

进口会冲击一些特定行业，职业以及地理区域，而那些在进口竞争中被淘汰（或即将淘汰）的人都会要求以关税或配额的形式对某些具体产品采取保护主义措施。而亚当·斯密甚至在大卫·李嘉图（David Ricardo）阐述自由贸易的美德之前就认识到了这一点。

我们可以在美国总统唐纳德·特朗普的竞选活动中明确观察到这类反应——他在选战期间不断威胁要对来自中国，墨西哥和其他国家的产品征收高关税。

但如今他当上了总统，这些高关税或配额却无影无踪了。相反，我们看到一系列贸易谈判在这种关税的威胁下展开，令一些对美存在双边赤字的国家就某些产品和服务开放了市场。

中国就是一个很好的例子。在最初威胁要将美国对华政策进行各种负面调整后，特朗普邀请中国国家主席习近平到佛罗里达州的庄园进行访问，宾主尽欢。之后中国人同意在今年夏天开始进口美国牛肉，并解除多年来一直执行的多项保护主义政策，还同意对美国一系列金融服务开放市场。美国方面则同意向中国出售天然气——这也是中国人想要但美国人从前不愿意给的东西。

这些政策变化将减少美国对华贸易赤字。虽然这不会改变美国整体的贸易逆差状况，但会提高美国牛肉，金融服务业和天然气生产商的实际收入和利润，而中国消费者也将从中受益。

所以在这种情况下，尽管美国与世界的贸易逆差依然如故，但对双边贸易失衡状况的关注带来了令人满意的政策变化。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

但是针对双边贸易失衡的谈判不一定总能产生积极的影响。美国正威胁要对加拿大的软木材征收关税。如果美国最终开征该关税项，虽然美加贸易的不平衡状态有所缓解，但关税会伤害美国建筑商，房屋拥有者以及加拿大的木材企业。

而问题的本质，则是双边贸易失衡状况并不是无关紧要的，还可以通过将注意力引向那些降低消费者和企业实际收入的政策来发挥影响，但这些双边贸易失衡的相应补救措施必需得到谨慎研究。