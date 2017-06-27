调整贸易失衡的举措能奏效吗?

发自剑桥——政治家和经济学家对贸易失衡的看法是大不相同的。以美国的贸易赤字为例，经济学家强调，美国与世界其他地区的贸易逆差是本国政策及行动的结果。简而言之，如果美国的投资额超过整个国家的储蓄额，就必须从世界其他地区输入资金来填补两者之间的缺口，也就造就了当前的贸易逆差。
但政治家（和大众）倾向于抓住美国与个别国家之间的双边贸易赤字不放，比如美中两国的3000亿美元逆差。他们把双边赤字归咎于中国一面限制美国产品进口一面补贴对美出口的政策。
经济学家对此解释说，这些政策只是影响了美国贸易失衡的内部构成，却不会影响其规模。如果中国用减少双边赤字的方式来改变贸易政策，美国与其他国家之间的贸易赤字就会增加，或是相对其他国家的盈余会下降。但相对全世界的美国整体贸易赤字并不会发生改变。
经济学家也强调，自由贸易会提高一国的整体收入。虽然这一过程中也存在赢家和输家，但自由贸易的赢家在原则上可以对输家作出足量补偿，使每个人都过得更好。然而经济学家对这类赔偿讨论不多，因为政府在这方面的安排并乏善可陈。
美国有一些类似贸易调整援助计划这样的项目，为因进口商品冲击而失业的工人提供数额更加慷慨的失业救济金。但联邦政府并将这种援助项目大范围推广，大概是知道向因技术变革而失业的人提供补偿其实没什么效果，而这其实也是合理的
进口会冲击一些特定行业，职业以及地理区域，而那些在进口竞争中被淘汰（或即将淘汰）的人都会要求以关税或配额的形式对某些具体产品采取保护主义措施。而亚当·斯密甚至在大卫·李嘉图（David Ricardo）阐述自由贸易的美德之前就认识到了这一点。
我们可以在美国总统唐纳德·特朗普的竞选活动中明确观察到这类反应——他在选战期间不断威胁要对来自中国，墨西哥和其他国家的产品征收高关税。
但如今他当上了总统，这些高关税或配额却无影无踪了。相反，我们看到一系列贸易谈判在这种关税的威胁下展开，令一些对美存在双边赤字的国家就某些产品和服务开放了市场。
中国就是一个很好的例子。在最初威胁要将美国对华政策进行各种负面调整后，特朗普邀请中国国家主席习近平到佛罗里达州的庄园进行访问，宾主尽欢。之后中国人同意在今年夏天开始进口美国牛肉，并解除多年来一直执行的多项保护主义政策，还同意对美国一系列金融服务开放市场。美国方面则同意向中国出售天然气——这也是中国人想要但美国人从前不愿意给的东西。
这些政策变化将减少美国对华贸易赤字。虽然这不会改变美国整体的贸易逆差状况，但会提高美国牛肉，金融服务业和天然气生产商的实际收入和利润，而中国消费者也将从中受益。
所以在这种情况下，尽管美国与世界的贸易逆差依然如故，但对双边贸易失衡状况的关注带来了令人满意的政策变化。
但是针对双边贸易失衡的谈判不一定总能产生积极的影响。美国正威胁要对加拿大的软木材征收关税。如果美国最终开征该关税项，虽然美加贸易的不平衡状态有所缓解，但关税会伤害美国建筑商，房屋拥有者以及加拿大的木材企业。
而问题的本质，则是双边贸易失衡状况并不是无关紧要的，还可以通过将注意力引向那些降低消费者和企业实际收入的政策来发挥影响，但这些双边贸易失衡的相应补救措施必需得到谨慎研究。
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
While all of what you say might be true, and I suspect that it is, it must be seen in the context of what's best for the overall financial health of 326,474,013 Americans, and by extension, the rest of the world. (worldometers.info)
The 'end result' is all that matters, everything else in economics are simply explanations of the status quo.
The statement I use here is; Results are everything, ideology is nothing.
President Trump's plan to say things to terrify the Finance Ministers of America's trading partners, and then within a short time revert to an utterly reasonable negotiating position is nothing short of brilliant.
But that's only half of the story. Now that the President has set it up so well for policymakers -- now they must come through for him and for the country.
Economic policymakers were (and are) perfectly positioned by Donald Trump in a stronger negotiating position, via Donald pretending (or, maybe he is serious about it, but willing to give policymakers and negotiators a fair shot, first) to be the 'bad cop' while America's policymakers can play the part of the 'good cop'.
Never, since President Reagan's threat to generously fund the Star Wars Initiative, have policymakers been so gifted by a President with such an opportunity to succeed in America's favour.
Indeed, the Star Wars threat not only favoured America in theory, but in practice, it turned out to favour the entire world. Look at all that has *not* happened since! (We averted an eventual, but nevertheless inevitable, nuclear holocaust)
And of course, look at all the good that has happened since (the end of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union, the end of Communism in Russia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the re-unification of Germany, the return of Eastern Europe to the West, and booming economies everywhere including Russia! (Until the recent oil price crash)
The Star Wars threat worked a zillion times better than anyone ever suspected it could. And everyone benefited because brainy policymakers *MADE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Reagan gave them.
If today's policymakers can now *MAKE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Trump has given them and succeed on the same scale as the previous experience -- a positive paradigm economic shift on the same scale as the Star Wars threat and its eventual result -- is only months away!
(Disclaimer) Some of us have inside information on what happened surrounding the Star Wars Initiative threat and the policymakers who turned the world's then-worst threat (Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD) into the world's best-yet success story -- and Professor Martin Feldstein was the Numero Uno policymaker in all of that success -- and he only received one-millionth of the accolades he should have received. And frankly, he was *too busy getting it done* to stop and receive accolades at the time.
Martin, your country (and by extension, the world) is calling out for your brilliant and deft policy touch here and now that President Trump has set it up so perfectly for policymakers and their negotiating teams to succeed a zillion times better than anyone could hope to expect.
Minor policy differences aside, I salute your stupendous success during the Reagan era and hope you see fit to turn your attention to the present economic moment with the same vigor you employed under President Reagan.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
When will economists include the effect of TAX HAVENS?
When will politicians stop trading campaign finance for policies favoring donors? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Suggesting that the US is to blame for its trade deficit is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where the propulsion of a car starts.
Who gets up in the morning and says "I'm going to change the investment/savings imbalance today"? Who hires a person to change the savings/invst imbalance? Who takes a risk to start a company in order to change the savings/invst imabance? Nobody!
It starts with profits. Profits are why we hire people, start businesses, and work. They steal the US profits in order to keep their citizens happy and the US compensates with housing debt, student loan debt, and govt debt. It is Kalecki's profit equation. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profits. This is the economic law of thermodynamics. Too bad most economists are fascinated with the exhaust pipe and insist their correlation is causation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.'
So if economists dont talk about it and government doesnt talk about why bother talking about it because like unicorns and pink fairies at the bottom of the garden it doesnt exist.
Free trade, which is a misnomer, is not free it is paid for by those who lose out and do not get compensation. Can you explain to me why those that lose out should put up with that situation, paying somebody elses bill. It sort of sounds a bit like the argument about no tax without representation, now where did that happen.. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Mr. Leo:
If you can't see a difference between Blue collars with nothing to sell but their labor and Slave owners in the Old South....You and I don't live in the same Galaxy much less the same world. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
When slavery was abolished the former slave owners lost. It was inevitable and a question of time that the former slaves should be allowed to sell their labor. Don't allow your policies to get ahead of your objectivity. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Any other words if your a loser read IO.E Bluecollar or poor from globalization Tough S-it. It's a sacrifice for the greater good AKA the rich.
The virtue of Free Trade for Whom???? Professor. For some reason the wins of American Trade policy whatever haven't trickled down to the working class. The only thing trickling down on us HAS BEEN YELLOW WARM AND SMELLY. And Economists wonder why they are even more mistrusted then Bankers and used car salesmen. The US trade imbalance has sodomized the working class for the last 40 years and articles telling us nothing can be done and the rich deserve to rich off of shipping jobs overseas. All of these wonderful policy changes have done nothing for the working class just bankers and big contributors. What a wonderful thing if your a Banker or big donor has for the rest of us all it means is we are getting screwed again to benefit the rich. note your own statement: " it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit." Read more
