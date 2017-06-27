Funktioniert der Fokus auf bilaterale Handelsungleichgewichte?

CAMBRIDGE – Politiker und Ökonomen haben eine sehr unterschiedliche Sicht auf Handelsungleichgewichte. Nehmen wir das Handelsdefizit der Vereinigten Staaten. Ökonomen betonen, dass das gesamte Handelsbilanzdefizit der USA mit der übrigen Welt das Resultat der US-Innenpolitik und nationaler Maßnahmen ist. Einfach ausgedrückt: Wenn die USA insgesamt mehr investieren als sparen, muss es die Differenz aus dem Rest der Welt importieren und so entsteht das vorhandene Handelsdefizit.
Politiker (und die Allgemeinheit) konzentrieren sich hingegen eher auf bilaterale Handelsdefizite mit einzelnen Ländern, wie etwa das 300 Milliarden Dollar schwere Ungleichgewicht zwischen den USA und China. Sie schreiben der chinesischen Politik die Schuld am bilateralen Defizit zu, die die Einfuhr von US-Produkten behindert und chinesische Exporte in die USA subventioniert.
Ökonomen erklären, dass diese Politik zwar die Zusammensetzung des US-Handelsungleichgewichtes beeinflusst, nicht aber seine Höhe. Wenn China seine Handelspolitik so ändern würde, dass sich das bilaterale Defizit verringert, würde das US-Handelsdefizit mit einem anderen Land steigen oder sein Überschuss mit einem anderen Land würde schrumpfen. Insgesamt würde sich das US-Handelsbilanzdefizit mit der Welt jedoch nicht verändern.
Ökonomen weisen auch gerne darauf hin, dass Freihandel Länder reicher macht. Es gibt Gewinner und Verlierer, aber im Prinzip könnten die Gewinner des Freihandels die Verlierer in so ausreichender Höhe entschädigen, dass alle besser gestellt sind. Ökonomen reden nicht besonders viel über eine solche Entschädigung, weil Regierungen nicht viel dafür tun, dass die Verlierer sie bekommen.
In den USA existieren staatliche Anpassungshilfen wie das Trade Adjustment Assistance-Programm, im Rahmen dessen Arbeitnehmer eine höher bemessene Arbeitslosenunterstützung erhalten, die ihre Jobs aufgrund der Konkurrenz durch Importe verlieren. Doch solche Hilfen werden nicht in großem Umfang bereitgestellt, vermutlich weil die US-Bundesregierung keine Anstrengung unternimmt, diejenigen zu entschädigen, die ihre Arbeitsplätze infolge des technologischen Wandels verlieren. Und das zu Recht.
Einfuhren aus anderen Ländern führen in bestimmten Branchen, Berufszweigen und geografischen Regionen zu Entlassungen. Und die Menschen, die ihren Arbeitsplatz verlieren – oder davon bedroht sind – fordern protektionistische Maßnahmen in Form von Zöllen oder Kontingenten gegen diese spezifischen Produkte. Das hatte Adam Smith bereits erkannt bevor David Ricardo die Vorzüge des Freihandels erklärte.
Während des Präsidentschaftswahlkampfes von Donald Trump war diese Reaktion ganz deutlich zu beobachten: Er hatte gedroht, hohe Zölle auf Waren aus China, Mexiko und anderen Ländern zu erheben.
Doch nun, da er im Amt ist, sind keine hohen Zölle oder Importkontingente in Sicht. Was wir stattdessen beobachten sind Handelsgespräche, die unter Androhung solcher Zölle geführt werden – und die dazu führen den Markt für einige Produkte und Dienstleistungen in Ländern zu öffnen, mit denen die USA ein bilaterales Defizit aufweisen.
China ist ein gutes Beispiel. Nachdem Trump ursprünglich diverse negative Veränderungen der US-Politik gegenüber China angedroht hatte, empfing er den chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping auf seinem Anwesen in Florida. Im Anschluss an das Treffen, das beide Seiten als freundschaftlich bezeichneten, erklärten sich die Chinesen bereit, ab Sommer erneut amerikanisches Rindfleisch zu importieren und die vor Jahren diesbezüglich ergriffenen protektionistischen Maßnahmen rückgängig zu machen. Außerdem willigte China ein, seinen Markt für eine Reihe von Finanzdienstleistungen aus den USA zu öffnen. Die USA willigten ihrerseits ein, künftig wie gewünscht Erdgas an China zu liefern, was sie vorher abgelehnt hatten.
Das Handelsdefizit der USA mit China wird sich infolge dieser handelspolitischen Veränderungen verringern. Das US-Handelsbilanzdefizit insgesamt wird zwar so bleiben, aber die Realeinkommen und Gewinne US-amerikanischer Rindfleischproduzenten, Finanzdienstleister und Erdgasproduzenten werden steigen. Auch die chinesischen Verbraucher werden profitieren.
In diesem Fall hat es also wünschenswerte politische Veränderungen nach sich gezogen, das bilaterale Handelsungleichgewicht in den Mittelpunkt zu stellen, auch wenn sich das US-Handelsbilanzdefizit mit der Welt nicht verringern wird.
Verhandlungen, die als Reaktion auf bilaterale Handelsungleichgewichte geführt werden, werden sich aber vielleicht nicht immer positiv auswirken. Die USA drohen derzeit mit Strafzöllen auf Weichholz-Importe aus Kanada. Wenn die USA diese Strafzölle tatsächlich verhängen, würde sich das Handelsungleichgewicht mit Kanada verringern. Doch die Zölle würden der amerikanischen Bauindustrie und US-Immobilienbesitzern genauso schaden wie kanadischen Holzfirmen.
Unter dem Strich sind bilaterale Handelsungleichgewichte durchaus relevant und können nützlich sein, wenn es darum geht die Aufmerksamkeit auf politische Maßnahmen zu lenken, die das Realeinkommen von Verbrauchern und Unternehmen verringern. Bei der Beseitigung dieser bilateralen Ungleichgewichte muss man allerdings Vorsicht walten lassen.
Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.
John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
While all of what you say might be true, and I suspect that it is, it must be seen in the context of what's best for the overall financial health of 326,474,013 Americans, and by extension, the rest of the world. (worldometers.info)
The 'end result' is all that matters, everything else in economics are simply explanations of the status quo.
The statement I use here is; Results are everything, ideology is nothing.
President Trump's plan to say things to terrify the Finance Ministers of America's trading partners, and then within a short time revert to an utterly reasonable negotiating position is nothing short of brilliant.
But that's only half of the story. Now that the President has set it up so well for policymakers -- now they must come through for him and for the country.
Economic policymakers were (and are) perfectly positioned by Donald Trump in a stronger negotiating position, via Donald pretending (or, maybe he is serious about it, but willing to give policymakers and negotiators a fair shot, first) to be the 'bad cop' while America's policymakers can play the part of the 'good cop'.
Never, since President Reagan's threat to generously fund the Star Wars Initiative, have policymakers been so gifted by a President with such an opportunity to succeed in America's favour.
Indeed, the Star Wars threat not only favoured America in theory, but in practice, it turned out to favour the entire world. Look at all that has *not* happened since! (We averted an eventual, but nevertheless inevitable, nuclear holocaust)
And of course, look at all the good that has happened since (the end of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union, the end of Communism in Russia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the re-unification of Germany, the return of Eastern Europe to the West, and booming economies everywhere including Russia! (Until the recent oil price crash)
The Star Wars threat worked a zillion times better than anyone ever suspected it could. And everyone benefited because brainy policymakers *MADE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Reagan gave them.
If today's policymakers can now *MAKE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Trump has given them and succeed on the same scale as the previous experience -- a positive paradigm economic shift on the same scale as the Star Wars threat and its eventual result -- is only months away!
(Disclaimer) Some of us have inside information on what happened surrounding the Star Wars Initiative threat and the policymakers who turned the world's then-worst threat (Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD) into the world's best-yet success story -- and Professor Martin Feldstein was the Numero Uno policymaker in all of that success -- and he only received one-millionth of the accolades he should have received. And frankly, he was *too busy getting it done* to stop and receive accolades at the time.
Martin, your country (and by extension, the world) is calling out for your brilliant and deft policy touch here and now that President Trump has set it up so perfectly for policymakers and their negotiating teams to succeed a zillion times better than anyone could hope to expect.
Minor policy differences aside, I salute your stupendous success during the Reagan era and hope you see fit to turn your attention to the present economic moment with the same vigor you employed under President Reagan.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
lt lee
When will economists include the effect of TAX HAVENS?
When will politicians stop trading campaign finance for policies favoring donors? Read more
Rick Puglisi
Suggesting that the US is to blame for its trade deficit is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where the propulsion of a car starts.
Who gets up in the morning and says "I'm going to change the investment/savings imbalance today"? Who hires a person to change the savings/invst imbalance? Who takes a risk to start a company in order to change the savings/invst imabance? Nobody!
It starts with profits. Profits are why we hire people, start businesses, and work. They steal the US profits in order to keep their citizens happy and the US compensates with housing debt, student loan debt, and govt debt. It is Kalecki's profit equation. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profits. This is the economic law of thermodynamics. Too bad most economists are fascinated with the exhaust pipe and insist their correlation is causation. Read more
Steve Hurst
'Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.'
So if economists dont talk about it and government doesnt talk about why bother talking about it because like unicorns and pink fairies at the bottom of the garden it doesnt exist.
Free trade, which is a misnomer, is not free it is paid for by those who lose out and do not get compensation. Can you explain to me why those that lose out should put up with that situation, paying somebody elses bill. It sort of sounds a bit like the argument about no tax without representation, now where did that happen.. Read more
stephan Edwards
Mr. Leo:
If you can't see a difference between Blue collars with nothing to sell but their labor and Slave owners in the Old South....You and I don't live in the same Galaxy much less the same world. Read more
Alex Leo
When slavery was abolished the former slave owners lost. It was inevitable and a question of time that the former slaves should be allowed to sell their labor. Don't allow your policies to get ahead of your objectivity. Read more
stephan Edwards
Any other words if your a loser read IO.E Bluecollar or poor from globalization Tough S-it. It's a sacrifice for the greater good AKA the rich.
The virtue of Free Trade for Whom???? Professor. For some reason the wins of American Trade policy whatever haven't trickled down to the working class. The only thing trickling down on us HAS BEEN YELLOW WARM AND SMELLY. And Economists wonder why they are even more mistrusted then Bankers and used car salesmen. The US trade imbalance has sodomized the working class for the last 40 years and articles telling us nothing can be done and the rich deserve to rich off of shipping jobs overseas. All of these wonderful policy changes have done nothing for the working class just bankers and big contributors. What a wonderful thing if your a Banker or big donor has for the rest of us all it means is we are getting screwed again to benefit the rich. note your own statement: " it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit." Read more
