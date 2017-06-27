7

Funktioniert der Fokus auf bilaterale Handelsungleichgewichte?

CAMBRIDGE – Politiker und Ökonomen haben eine sehr unterschiedliche Sicht auf Handelsungleichgewichte. Nehmen wir das Handelsdefizit der Vereinigten Staaten. Ökonomen betonen, dass das gesamte Handelsbilanzdefizit der USA mit der übrigen Welt das Resultat der US-Innenpolitik und nationaler Maßnahmen ist. Einfach ausgedrückt: Wenn die USA insgesamt mehr investieren als sparen, muss es die Differenz aus dem Rest der Welt importieren und so entsteht das vorhandene Handelsdefizit.

Politiker (und die Allgemeinheit) konzentrieren sich hingegen eher auf bilaterale Handelsdefizite mit einzelnen Ländern, wie etwa das 300 Milliarden Dollar schwere Ungleichgewicht zwischen den USA und China. Sie schreiben der chinesischen Politik die Schuld am bilateralen Defizit zu, die die Einfuhr von US-Produkten behindert und chinesische Exporte in die USA subventioniert.

Ökonomen erklären, dass diese Politik zwar die Zusammensetzung des US-Handelsungleichgewichtes beeinflusst, nicht aber seine Höhe. Wenn China seine Handelspolitik so ändern würde, dass sich das bilaterale Defizit verringert, würde das US-Handelsdefizit mit einem anderen Land steigen oder sein Überschuss mit einem anderen Land würde schrumpfen. Insgesamt würde sich das US-Handelsbilanzdefizit mit der Welt jedoch nicht verändern.

Ökonomen weisen auch gerne darauf hin, dass Freihandel Länder reicher macht. Es gibt Gewinner und Verlierer, aber im Prinzip könnten die Gewinner des Freihandels die Verlierer in so ausreichender Höhe entschädigen, dass alle besser gestellt sind. Ökonomen reden nicht besonders viel über eine solche Entschädigung, weil Regierungen nicht viel dafür tun, dass die Verlierer sie bekommen.

In den USA existieren staatliche Anpassungshilfen wie das Trade Adjustment Assistance-Programm, im Rahmen dessen Arbeitnehmer eine höher bemessene Arbeitslosenunterstützung erhalten, die ihre Jobs aufgrund der Konkurrenz durch Importe verlieren. Doch solche Hilfen werden nicht in großem Umfang bereitgestellt, vermutlich weil die US-Bundesregierung keine Anstrengung unternimmt, diejenigen zu entschädigen, die ihre Arbeitsplätze infolge des technologischen Wandels verlieren. Und das zu Recht.

Einfuhren aus anderen Ländern führen in bestimmten Branchen, Berufszweigen und geografischen Regionen zu Entlassungen. Und die Menschen, die ihren Arbeitsplatz verlieren – oder davon bedroht sind – fordern protektionistische Maßnahmen in Form von Zöllen oder Kontingenten gegen diese spezifischen Produkte. Das hatte Adam Smith bereits erkannt bevor David Ricardo die Vorzüge des Freihandels erklärte.

Während des Präsidentschaftswahlkampfes von Donald Trump war diese Reaktion ganz deutlich zu beobachten: Er hatte gedroht, hohe Zölle auf Waren aus China, Mexiko und anderen Ländern zu erheben.  

Doch nun, da er im Amt ist, sind keine hohen Zölle oder Importkontingente in Sicht. Was wir stattdessen beobachten sind Handelsgespräche, die unter Androhung solcher Zölle geführt werden – und die dazu führen den Markt für einige Produkte und Dienstleistungen in Ländern zu öffnen, mit denen die USA ein bilaterales Defizit aufweisen.

China ist ein gutes Beispiel. Nachdem Trump ursprünglich diverse negative Veränderungen der US-Politik gegenüber China angedroht hatte, empfing er den chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping auf seinem Anwesen in Florida. Im Anschluss an das Treffen, das beide Seiten als freundschaftlich bezeichneten, erklärten sich die Chinesen bereit, ab Sommer erneut amerikanisches Rindfleisch zu importieren und die vor Jahren diesbezüglich ergriffenen protektionistischen Maßnahmen rückgängig zu machen. Außerdem willigte China ein, seinen Markt für eine Reihe von Finanzdienstleistungen aus den USA zu öffnen. Die USA willigten ihrerseits ein, künftig wie gewünscht Erdgas an China zu liefern, was sie vorher abgelehnt hatten.

Das Handelsdefizit der USA mit China wird sich infolge dieser handelspolitischen Veränderungen verringern. Das US-Handelsbilanzdefizit insgesamt wird zwar so bleiben, aber die Realeinkommen und Gewinne US-amerikanischer Rindfleischproduzenten, Finanzdienstleister und Erdgasproduzenten werden steigen. Auch die chinesischen Verbraucher werden profitieren.

In diesem Fall hat es also wünschenswerte politische Veränderungen nach sich gezogen, das bilaterale Handelsungleichgewicht in den Mittelpunkt zu stellen, auch wenn sich das US-Handelsbilanzdefizit mit der Welt nicht verringern wird.

Verhandlungen, die als Reaktion auf bilaterale Handelsungleichgewichte geführt werden, werden sich aber vielleicht nicht immer positiv auswirken. Die USA drohen derzeit mit Strafzöllen auf Weichholz-Importe aus Kanada. Wenn die USA diese Strafzölle tatsächlich verhängen, würde sich das Handelsungleichgewicht mit Kanada verringern. Doch die Zölle würden der amerikanischen Bauindustrie und US-Immobilienbesitzern genauso schaden wie kanadischen Holzfirmen.

Unter dem Strich sind bilaterale Handelsungleichgewichte durchaus relevant und können nützlich sein, wenn es darum geht die Aufmerksamkeit auf politische Maßnahmen zu lenken, die das Realeinkommen von Verbrauchern und Unternehmen verringern. Bei der Beseitigung dieser bilateralen Ungleichgewichte muss man allerdings Vorsicht walten lassen.

Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.