Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?

CAMBRIDGE – Politicians and economists view trade imbalances very differently. Consider the United States’ trade deficit. Economists emphasize that the total US trade deficit with the rest of the world is the result of policies and actions at home. Simply put, if the US invests more than the country as a whole saves, it must import the difference from the rest of the world, creating the existing trade deficit.
But politicians (and the general public) tend to focus on bilateral trade deficits with individual countries, like the $300 billion imbalance between the US and China. They blame the bilateral deficit on Chinese policies that block imports of US products and subsidize Chinese exports to the US.
Economists explain that those policies affect the composition of the US trade imbalance, but not its size. If China changed its trade policies in ways that reduced the bilateral deficit, the US trade deficit with some other country would increase, or its surplus with some other country would shrink. The overall US trade deficit with the world, however, would not change.
Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.
The US has policies like the Trade Adjustment Assistance program, which provides more generous unemployment benefits for workers who lose their jobs because of competition from imports. But the federal government doesn’t provide such assistance on a large scale, presumably because it makes no effort to provide compensation to those who lose their jobs because of technological change. And rightly so.
Imports cause losses to particular industries, occupations, and geographic areas. And those who lose – or stand to lose – from imports demand protectionist measures, in the form of tariffs or quotas, against those specific products. Adam Smith recognized this even before David Ricardo explained the virtue of free trade.
We saw this response explicitly in US President Donald Trump’s election campaign, during which he threatened to impose high tariffs on products from China, Mexico, and other countries.
But now that he is president, those high tariffs or quotas are nowhere to be seen. Instead, we see trade negotiations being conducted under the threat of such tariffs – and leading to market opening for some products and services in countries with which the US has a bilateral deficit.
China is a good example. After originally threatening a variety of negative changes in US policy toward China, Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Florida estate for what both countries agree was an amicable visit. After that, the Chinese agreed to start importing US beef this summer, rescinding protectionist policies that had been in place for several years. China also agreed to open its market to a range of US financial services. And the US agreed to sell natural gas to China, something that the Chinese wanted but that the US previously had refused to do.
The result of these policy changes will be to reduce the US trade deficit with China. Although this will not change the overall US trade deficit, it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit.
So, in this case, the focus on the bilateral trade imbalance has led to desirable policy changes, even though the US trade deficit with the world will not decline.
But negotiations in response to bilateral trade imbalances may not always have positive effects. The US is currently threatening to impose tariffs on softwood lumber from Canada. If the US does impose such tariffs, the result would be a reduction in the US-Canada trade imbalance. But the tariffs would hurt American builders and homeowners, as well as Canadian timber companies.
The bottom line is that bilateral trade imbalances are not irrelevant and can be useful in directing attention to policies that reduce the real incomes of consumers and businesses. But remedying those bilateral imbalances has to be approached with caution.
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Suggesting that the US is to blame for its trade deficit is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where the propulsion of a car starts.
Who gets up in the morning and says "I'm going to change the investment/savings imbalance today"? Who hires a person to change the savings/invst imbalance? Who takes a risk to start a company in order to change the savings/invst imabance? Nobody!
It starts with profits. Profits are why we hire people, start businesses, and work. They steal the US profits in order to keep their citizens happy and the US compensates with housing debt, student loan debt, and govt debt. It is Kalecki's profit equation. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profits. This is the economic law of thermodynamics. Too bad most economists are fascinated with the exhaust pipe and insist their correlation is causation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.'
So if economists dont talk about it and government doesnt talk about why bother talking about it because like unicorns and pink fairies at the bottom of the garden it doesnt exist.
Free trade, which is a misnomer, is not free it is paid for by those who lose out and do not get compensation. Can you explain to me why those that lose out should put up with that situation, paying somebody elses bill. It sort of sounds a bit like the argument about no tax without representation, now where did that happen.. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Mr. Leo:
If you can't see a difference between Blue collars with nothing to sell but their labor and Slave owners in the Old South....You and I don't live in the same Galaxy much less the same world. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
When slavery was abolished the former slave owners lost. It was inevitable and a question of time that the former slaves should be allowed to sell their labor. Don't allow your policies to get ahead of your objectivity. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Any other words if your a loser read IO.E Bluecollar or poor from globalization Tough S-it. It's a sacrifice for the greater good AKA the rich.
The virtue of Free Trade for Whom???? Professor. For some reason the wins of American Trade policy whatever haven't trickled down to the working class. The only thing trickling down on us HAS BEEN YELLOW WARM AND SMELLY. And Economists wonder why they are even more mistrusted then Bankers and used car salesmen. The US trade imbalance has sodomized the working class for the last 40 years and articles telling us nothing can be done and the rich deserve to rich off of shipping jobs overseas. All of these wonderful policy changes have done nothing for the working class just bankers and big contributors. What a wonderful thing if your a Banker or big donor has for the rest of us all it means is we are getting screwed again to benefit the rich. note your own statement: " it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit." Read more
