هل ينجح علاج اختلالات التوازن التجاري الثنائية؟

كمبريدج ــ ينظر الساسة وأهل الاقتصاد إلى اختلالات التوازن التجاري بشكل مختلف تماما. ولنتأمل هنا العجز التجاري الأميركي. يؤكد خبراء الاقتصاد أن العجز التجاري الأميركي الإجمالي مع بقية العالَم يرجع إلى سياسات وتدابير في الداخل. ببساطة، إذا استثمرت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من إجمالي مدخراتها، فإنها تضطر إلى استيراد الفرق من بقية العالَم، وهذا هو ما يخلق العجز التجاري القائم.

لكن الساسة (وعامة الناس) يميلون إلى التركيز على العجز التجاري الثنائي مع الدول كل على حِدة، مثل اختلال التوازن بمقدار 300 مليار دولار بين الولايات المتحدة والصين. وهم يلقون اللوم عن العجز الثنائي على السياسات الصينية التي تمنع الواردات من المنتجات الأميركية وتدعم الصادرات الصينية إلى الولايات المتحدة.

ويوضح لنا خبراء الاقتصاد أن هذه السياسات تؤثر على تكوين الاختلال التجاري الأميركي، ولكن ليس حجمه. فإذا غيرت الصين سياساتها التجارية على نحو يعمل على خفض العجز الثنائي، فسوف يزيد العجز التجاري الأميركي مع دول أخرى، أو يتقلص فائضها مع دول أخرى. ولكن العجز التجاري الأميركي الإجمالي مع العالم لن يتغير.

ويعشق أهل الاقتصاد أيضا التأكيد على أن التجارة ترفع الدخل الإجمالي للدول. فهناك فائزون وخاسرون، ولكن الفائزين من التجارة الحرة من الممكن من حيث المبدأ أن يعوضوا الخاسرين بالقدر الكافي لجعل الجميع أفضل حالا. ولا يتحدث الاقتصاديون كثيرا عن مثل هذا التعويض، لأن الحكومات لا تفعل الكثير لتعويض الخاسرين.

تفرض الولايات المتحدة سياسات مثل برنامج مساعدات التعديل التجارية، والتي توفر مزايا بطالة أكثر سخاءً للعمال الذين يفقدون وظائفهم بسبب المنافسة من الواردات. بيد أن الحكومة الفيدرالية لا تقدم مثل هذه المساعدات على نطاق واسع، على الأرجح لأنها لا تبذل أي جهد لتوفير التعويض لأولئك الذين يخسرون وظائفهم بسبب التغير التكنولوجي. وهذا حقيقي.

تتسبب الواردات في تكبيد صناعات ومهن ومناطق جغرافية بعينها خسائر ملموسة. ويطالب الخاسرون بسبب الواردات ــ أو أولئك الذين ربما تلحق بهم الخسارة ــ بفرض تدابير الحماية، في هيئة رسوم جمركية أو حصص، ضد هذه المنتجات بعينها. وقد أدرك آدم سميث هذا حتى قبل أن يشرح ديفيد ريكاردو فضائل التجارة الحرة.

وقد رأينا هذه الاستجابة صراحة في حملة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب الانتخابية، وا��تي هدد خلالها بفرض رسوم جمركية مرتفعة على الواردات من الصين، والمكسيك، ودول أخرى.

ولكن الآن بعد أن أصبح رئيسا، لم نر تلك الرسوم المرتفعة أو الحصص. وبدلا من ذلك، نرى مفاوضات تجارية تُدار تحت تهديد مثل هذه الرسوم ــ وتؤدي إلى فتح الأسواق أمام بعض المنتجات والخدمات في الدول التي تواجه الولايات المتحدة معها عجزا ثنائيا.

والصين مثال جيد. فبعد أن هدد في الأصل بمجموعة متنوعة من التغييرات السلبية في السياسة الأميركية في التعامل مع الصين، وجه ترمب الدعوة إلى الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج لزيارته في مزرعته في فلوريدا، والتي اتفق الطرفان على أنها كانت زيارة ودية. وبعد ذلك، وافق الصينيون على بدء استيراد لحوم الأبقار الأميركية هذا الصيف، وإلغاء سياسات الحماية التي كانت قائمة لسنوات عديدة. كما وافقت الصين على فتح أسواقها لمجموعة من الخدمات المالية الأميركية. ووافقت الولايات المتحدة على بيع الغاز الطبيعي للصين، وهو ما كانت الولايات المتحدة ترفضه قبل ذلك.

سوف تُفضي هذه التغييرات السياسية إلى خفض العجز التجاري مع الصين. ورغم أن هذا لن يغير العجز التجاري الأميركي الإجمالي، فهو كفيل برفع الدخول والأرباح الحقيقية لمنتجي لحوم الأبقار الأميركيين، والخدمات المالية، والغاز الطبيعي. وسوف يستفيد المستهلكون الصينيون أيضا.

في هذه الحالة، أدى التركيز على اختلال التوازن التجاري الثنائي إلى تغييرات سياسية مرغوبة، حتى برغم أن العجز التجاري الأميركي مع العالَم لن ينخفض.

غير أن المفاوضات التي تجري استجابة لاختلال التوازن التجاري الثنائي قد لا تُسفِر دوما عن نتائج إيجابية. تهدد الولايات المتحدة حاليا بفرض رسوم جمركية على الأخشاب اللينة المستوردة من كندا. وإذا فرضت الولايات المتحدة مثل هذه الرسوم، فسوف تكون النتيجة انخفاض اختلال الميزان التجاري بين الولايات المتحدة وكندا. ولكن الرسوم الجمركية سوف تضر بشركات بناء المساكن الأميركية، فضلا عن شركات الأخشاب الكندية.

الخلاصة أن اختلالات التوازن التجاري الثنائية ليست بلا أهمية، بل وقد تكون مفيدة في توجيه الانتباه إلى السياسات التي تحد من دخول المستهلكين والشركات الحقيقية. ولكن علاج اختلالات التوازن الثنائية لابد من التعامل معه بحذر.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali