هل ينجح علاج اختلالات التوازن التجاري الثنائية؟

كمبريدج ــ ينظر الساسة وأهل الاقتصاد إلى اختلالات التوازن التجاري بشكل مختلف تماما. ولنتأمل هنا العجز التجاري الأميركي. يؤكد خبراء الاقتصاد أن العجز التجاري الأميركي الإجمالي مع بقية العالَم يرجع إلى سياسات وتدابير في الداخل. ببساطة، إذا استثمرت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من إجمالي مدخراتها، فإنها تضطر إلى استيراد الفرق من بقية العالَم، وهذا هو ما يخلق العجز التجاري القائم.
لكن الساسة (وعامة الناس) يميلون إلى التركيز على العجز التجاري الثنائي مع الدول كل على حِدة، مثل اختلال التوازن بمقدار 300 مليار دولار بين الولايات المتحدة والصين. وهم يلقون اللوم عن العجز الثنائي على السياسات الصينية التي تمنع الواردات من المنتجات الأميركية وتدعم الصادرات الصينية إلى الولايات المتحدة.
ويوضح لنا خبراء الاقتصاد أن هذه السياسات تؤثر على تكوين الاختلال التجاري الأميركي، ولكن ليس حجمه. فإذا غيرت الصين سياساتها التجارية على نحو يعمل على خفض العجز الثنائي، فسوف يزيد العجز التجاري الأميركي مع دول أخرى، أو يتقلص فائضها مع دول أخرى. ولكن العجز التجاري الأميركي الإجمالي مع العالم لن يتغير.
ويعشق أهل الاقتصاد أيضا التأكيد على أن التجارة ترفع الدخل الإجمالي للدول. فهناك فائزون وخاسرون، ولكن الفائزين من التجارة الحرة من الممكن من حيث المبدأ أن يعوضوا الخاسرين بالقدر الكافي لجعل الجميع أفضل حالا. ولا يتحدث الاقتصاديون كثيرا عن مثل هذا التعويض، لأن الحكومات لا تفعل الكثير لتعويض الخاسرين.
تفرض الولايات المتحدة سياسات مثل برنامج مساعدات التعديل التجارية، والتي توفر مزايا بطالة أكثر سخاءً للعمال الذين يفقدون وظائفهم بسبب المنافسة من الواردات. بيد أن الحكومة الفيدرالية لا تقدم مثل هذه المساعدات على نطاق واسع، على الأرجح لأنها لا تبذل أي جهد لتوفير التعويض لأولئك الذين يخسرون وظائفهم بسبب التغير التكنولوجي. وهذا حقيقي.
تتسبب الواردات في تكبيد صناعات ومهن ومناطق جغرافية بعينها خسائر ملموسة. ويطالب الخاسرون بسبب الواردات ــ أو أولئك الذين ربما تلحق بهم الخسارة ــ بفرض تدابير الحماية، في هيئة رسوم جمركية أو حصص، ضد هذه المنتجات بعينها. وقد أدرك آدم سميث هذا حتى قبل أن يشرح ديفيد ريكاردو فضائل التجارة الحرة.
وقد رأينا هذه الاستجابة صراحة في حملة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب الانتخابية، وا��تي هدد خلالها بفرض رسوم جمركية مرتفعة على الواردات من الصين، والمكسيك، ودول أخرى.
ولكن الآن بعد أن أصبح رئيسا، لم نر تلك الرسوم المرتفعة أو الحصص. وبدلا من ذلك، نرى مفاوضات تجارية تُدار تحت تهديد مثل هذه الرسوم ــ وتؤدي إلى فتح الأسواق أمام بعض المنتجات والخدمات في الدول التي تواجه الولايات المتحدة معها عجزا ثنائيا.
والصين مثال جيد. فبعد أن هدد في الأصل بمجموعة متنوعة من التغييرات السلبية في السياسة الأميركية في التعامل مع الصين، وجه ترمب الدعوة إلى الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج لزيارته في مزرعته في فلوريدا، والتي اتفق الطرفان على أنها كانت زيارة ودية. وبعد ذلك، وافق الصينيون على بدء استيراد لحوم الأبقار الأميركية هذا الصيف، وإلغاء سياسات الحماية التي كانت قائمة لسنوات عديدة. كما وافقت الصين على فتح أسواقها لمجموعة من الخدمات المالية الأميركية. ووافقت الولايات المتحدة على بيع الغاز الطبيعي للصين، وهو ما كانت الولايات المتحدة ترفضه قبل ذلك.
سوف تُفضي هذه التغييرات السياسية إلى خفض العجز التجاري مع الصين. ورغم أن هذا لن يغير العجز التجاري الأميركي الإجمالي، فهو كفيل برفع الدخول والأرباح الحقيقية لمنتجي لحوم الأبقار الأميركيين، والخدمات المالية، والغاز الطبيعي. وسوف يستفيد المستهلكون الصينيون أيضا.
في هذه الحالة، أدى التركيز على اختلال التوازن التجاري الثنائي إلى تغييرات سياسية مرغوبة، حتى برغم أن العجز التجاري الأميركي مع العالَم لن ينخفض.
غير أن المفاوضات التي تجري استجابة لاختلال التوازن التجاري الثنائي قد لا تُسفِر دوما عن نتائج إيجابية. تهدد الولايات المتحدة حاليا بفرض رسوم جمركية على الأخشاب اللينة المستوردة من كندا. وإذا فرضت الولايات المتحدة مثل هذه الرسوم، فسوف تكون النتيجة انخفاض اختلال الميزان التجاري بين الولايات المتحدة وكندا. ولكن الرسوم الجمركية سوف تضر بشركات بناء المساكن الأميركية، فضلا عن شركات الأخشاب الكندية.
الخلاصة أن اختلالات التوازن التجاري الثنائية ليست بلا أهمية، بل وقد تكون مفيدة في توجيه الانتباه إلى السياسات التي تحد من دخول المستهلكين والشركات الحقيقية. ولكن علاج اختلالات التوازن الثنائية لابد من التعامل معه بحذر.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
While all of what you say might be true, and I suspect that it is, it must be seen in the context of what's best for the overall financial health of 326,474,013 Americans, and by extension, the rest of the world. (worldometers.info)
The 'end result' is all that matters, everything else in economics are simply explanations of the status quo.
The statement I use here is; Results are everything, ideology is nothing.
President Trump's plan to say things to terrify the Finance Ministers of America's trading partners, and then within a short time revert to an utterly reasonable negotiating position is nothing short of brilliant.
But that's only half of the story. Now that the President has set it up so well for policymakers -- now they must come through for him and for the country.
Economic policymakers were (and are) perfectly positioned by Donald Trump in a stronger negotiating position, via Donald pretending (or, maybe he is serious about it, but willing to give policymakers and negotiators a fair shot, first) to be the 'bad cop' while America's policymakers can play the part of the 'good cop'.
Never, since President Reagan's threat to generously fund the Star Wars Initiative, have policymakers been so gifted by a President with such an opportunity to succeed in America's favour.
Indeed, the Star Wars threat not only favoured America in theory, but in practice, it turned out to favour the entire world. Look at all that has *not* happened since! (We averted an eventual, but nevertheless inevitable, nuclear holocaust)
And of course, look at all the good that has happened since (the end of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union, the end of Communism in Russia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the re-unification of Germany, the return of Eastern Europe to the West, and booming economies everywhere including Russia! (Until the recent oil price crash)
The Star Wars threat worked a zillion times better than anyone ever suspected it could. And everyone benefited because brainy policymakers *MADE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Reagan gave them.
If today's policymakers can now *MAKE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Trump has given them and succeed on the same scale as the previous experience -- a positive paradigm economic shift on the same scale as the Star Wars threat and its eventual result -- is only months away!
(Disclaimer) Some of us have inside information on what happened surrounding the Star Wars Initiative threat and the policymakers who turned the world's then-worst threat (Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD) into the world's best-yet success story -- and Professor Martin Feldstein was the Numero Uno policymaker in all of that success -- and he only received one-millionth of the accolades he should have received. And frankly, he was *too busy getting it done* to stop and receive accolades at the time.
Martin, your country (and by extension, the world) is calling out for your brilliant and deft policy touch here and now that President Trump has set it up so perfectly for policymakers and their negotiating teams to succeed a zillion times better than anyone could hope to expect.
Minor policy differences aside, I salute your stupendous success during the Reagan era and hope you see fit to turn your attention to the present economic moment with the same vigor you employed under President Reagan.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
When will economists include the effect of TAX HAVENS?
When will politicians stop trading campaign finance for policies favoring donors? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Suggesting that the US is to blame for its trade deficit is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where the propulsion of a car starts.
Who gets up in the morning and says "I'm going to change the investment/savings imbalance today"? Who hires a person to change the savings/invst imbalance? Who takes a risk to start a company in order to change the savings/invst imabance? Nobody!
It starts with profits. Profits are why we hire people, start businesses, and work. They steal the US profits in order to keep their citizens happy and the US compensates with housing debt, student loan debt, and govt debt. It is Kalecki's profit equation. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profits. This is the economic law of thermodynamics. Too bad most economists are fascinated with the exhaust pipe and insist their correlation is causation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.'
So if economists dont talk about it and government doesnt talk about why bother talking about it because like unicorns and pink fairies at the bottom of the garden it doesnt exist.
Free trade, which is a misnomer, is not free it is paid for by those who lose out and do not get compensation. Can you explain to me why those that lose out should put up with that situation, paying somebody elses bill. It sort of sounds a bit like the argument about no tax without representation, now where did that happen.. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Mr. Leo:
If you can't see a difference between Blue collars with nothing to sell but their labor and Slave owners in the Old South....You and I don't live in the same Galaxy much less the same world. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
When slavery was abolished the former slave owners lost. It was inevitable and a question of time that the former slaves should be allowed to sell their labor. Don't allow your policies to get ahead of your objectivity. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Any other words if your a loser read IO.E Bluecollar or poor from globalization Tough S-it. It's a sacrifice for the greater good AKA the rich.
The virtue of Free Trade for Whom???? Professor. For some reason the wins of American Trade policy whatever haven't trickled down to the working class. The only thing trickling down on us HAS BEEN YELLOW WARM AND SMELLY. And Economists wonder why they are even more mistrusted then Bankers and used car salesmen. The US trade imbalance has sodomized the working class for the last 40 years and articles telling us nothing can be done and the rich deserve to rich off of shipping jobs overseas. All of these wonderful policy changes have done nothing for the working class just bankers and big contributors. What a wonderful thing if your a Banker or big donor has for the rest of us all it means is we are getting screwed again to benefit the rich. note your own statement: " it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit." Read more
