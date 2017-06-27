7

¿Arroja resultados abordar los desequilibrios comerciales bilaterales?

CAMBRIDGE – Los políticos y los economistas ven los desequilibrios comerciales de manera muy distinta. Considere el déficit comercial de Estados Unidos. Los economistas enfatizan que el déficit comercial total de Estados Unidos con el resto del mundo es el resultado de políticas y acciones en el propio país. En pocas palabras, si Estados Unidos invierte más de lo que este mismo país en su conjunto ahorra, debe importar la diferencia del resto del mundo, con lo que crea el déficit comercial existente.

Pero los políticos (y el público en general) tienden a centrarse en los déficits comerciales bilaterales con países individuales, como por ejemplo el desequilibrio de US$ 300.000 millones entre Estados Unidos y China. Culpan por este déficit bilateral a las políticas chinas que bloquean las importaciones de productos estadounidenses y subsidian las exportaciones chinas a Estados Unidos.

DONATE NOW

Los economistas explican que esas políticas afectan la composición del desequilibrio comercial de Estados Unidos, pero no su tamaño. Si China cambiaría sus políticas comerciales de manera que se reduzca el déficit bilateral, se aumentaría el déficit comercial de Estados Unidos con algún otro país o se reduciría su superávit con algún otro país. Sin embargo, el déficit comercial general de Estados Unidos con el mundo no cambiaría.

A los economistas también les gusta destacar que el libre comercio eleva los ingresos generales de un país. Hay ganadores y perdedores, pero los ganadores del libre comercio podrían, en teoría, compensar lo suficiente a los perdedores para lograr que todos estén mejor, Los economistas no hablan mucho sobre dicha compensación, debido a que los gobiernos no hacen mucho por gestionarla en favor de los perdedores.

Estados Unidos tiene políticas como el programa de Ayuda para el Ajuste Comercial, misma que proporciona beneficios de desempleo más generosos a los trabajadores que pierden sus empleos a causa de la competencia de las importaciones. Sin embargo, el gobierno federal no proporciona dicha asistencia a gran escala, presumiblemente porque no hace ningún esfuerzo por proveer compensación a aquellos que pierden sus empleos debido al cambio tecnológico. Y, está en lo correcto al hacer esto.

Las importaciones causan pérdidas a determinadas industrias, ocupaciones y áreas geográficas. Y, aquellos que pierden – o se exponen a pérdidas – a consecuencia de estas importaciones, exigen medidas proteccionistas, en la forma de aranceles o cuotas, que se vayan a imponer en contra de esos productos específicos. Adam Smith reconoció esto incluso antes de que David Ricardo explicara la virtud del libre comercio.

Vimos esta respuesta explícitamente en la campaña electoral del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, durante la cual amenazó con imponer aranceles elevados a los productos provenientes de China, México y de otros países.

Sin embargo, ahora que él es presidente, esos altos aranceles o cuotas no se ven en ninguna parte. En cambio, vemos que se llevan a cabo negociaciones comerciales bajo la amenaza de imponer tales aranceles – y que las mismas conducen a la apertura del mercado para algunos productos y servicios en países con los que Estados Unidos tiene un déficit bilateral.

China es un buen ejemplo. Tras inicialmente amenazar con una variedad de cambios negativos en la política estadounidense dirigida a China, Trump invitó al presidente chino Xi Jinping a su propiedad vacacional en el Estado de Florida para sostener con dicho mandatario lo que ambos países coinciden fue una visita amistosa. Al fin de cuentas, los chinos acordaron comenzar a importar carne de vaca de Estados Unidos este verano, rescindiendo las políticas proteccionistas que se venían imponiendo durante varios años. China también acordó abrir su mercado a una gama de servicios financieros estadounidenses. Y, Estados Unidos acordó vender gas natural a China, algo que los chinos querían pero que Estados Unidos previamente se habían negado a hacer.

El resultado de estos cambios de política será la reducción del déficit comercial de Estados Unidos con China. Aunque esto no cambiará el déficit comercial general de Estados Unidos, sí aumentará los ingresos y ganancias reales de los productores estadounidenses de carne vacuna, servicios financieros y gas natural. Los consumidores chinos también se beneficiarán.

Por lo tanto, en este caso, el énfasis en el desequilibrio comercial bilateral ha llevado a cambios de política deseables, a pesar de que el déficit comercial de EE.UU. con el mundo no va a disminuir.

Sin embargo, las negociaciones en respuesta a los desequilibrios comerciales bilaterales no siempre pueden tener efectos positivos. Estados Unidos amenaza actualmente con imponer aranceles a la madera blanda de Canadá. Si Estados Unidos impone tales aranceles, el resultado sería una reducción en el desequilibrio comercial entre Estados Unidos y Canadá. No obstante, los aranceles perjudicarían a los constructores y propietarios de viviendas estadounidenses, así como a las empresas madereras canadienses.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

El resultado final es que los desequilibrios comerciales bilaterales no son irrelevantes y pueden ser útiles para dirigir la atención hacia políticas que reducen los ingresos reales de los consumidores y las empresas. Pero, las medidas para remediar dichos desequilibrios bilaterales se deben abordar con mucha precaución.

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.