¿Arroja resultados abordar los desequilibrios comerciales bilaterales?

CAMBRIDGE – Los políticos y los economistas ven los desequilibrios comerciales de manera muy distinta. Considere el déficit comercial de Estados Unidos. Los economistas enfatizan que el déficit comercial total de Estados Unidos con el resto del mundo es el resultado de políticas y acciones en el propio país. En pocas palabras, si Estados Unidos invierte más de lo que este mismo país en su conjunto ahorra, debe importar la diferencia del resto del mundo, con lo que crea el déficit comercial existente.
Pero los políticos (y el público en general) tienden a centrarse en los déficits comerciales bilaterales con países individuales, como por ejemplo el desequilibrio de US$ 300.000 millones entre Estados Unidos y China. Culpan por este déficit bilateral a las políticas chinas que bloquean las importaciones de productos estadounidenses y subsidian las exportaciones chinas a Estados Unidos.
Los economistas explican que esas políticas afectan la composición del desequilibrio comercial de Estados Unidos, pero no su tamaño. Si China cambiaría sus políticas comerciales de manera que se reduzca el déficit bilateral, se aumentaría el déficit comercial de Estados Unidos con algún otro país o se reduciría su superávit con algún otro país. Sin embargo, el déficit comercial general de Estados Unidos con el mundo no cambiaría.
A los economistas también les gusta destacar que el libre comercio eleva los ingresos generales de un país. Hay ganadores y perdedores, pero los ganadores del libre comercio podrían, en teoría, compensar lo suficiente a los perdedores para lograr que todos estén mejor, Los economistas no hablan mucho sobre dicha compensación, debido a que los gobiernos no hacen mucho por gestionarla en favor de los perdedores.
Estados Unidos tiene políticas como el programa de Ayuda para el Ajuste Comercial, misma que proporciona beneficios de desempleo más generosos a los trabajadores que pierden sus empleos a causa de la competencia de las importaciones. Sin embargo, el gobierno federal no proporciona dicha asistencia a gran escala, presumiblemente porque no hace ningún esfuerzo por proveer compensación a aquellos que pierden sus empleos debido al cambio tecnológico. Y, está en lo correcto al hacer esto.
Las importaciones causan pérdidas a determinadas industrias, ocupaciones y áreas geográficas. Y, aquellos que pierden – o se exponen a pérdidas – a consecuencia de estas importaciones, exigen medidas proteccionistas, en la forma de aranceles o cuotas, que se vayan a imponer en contra de esos productos específicos. Adam Smith reconoció esto incluso antes de que David Ricardo explicara la virtud del libre comercio.
Vimos esta respuesta explícitamente en la campaña electoral del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, durante la cual amenazó con imponer aranceles elevados a los productos provenientes de China, México y de otros países.
Sin embargo, ahora que él es presidente, esos altos aranceles o cuotas no se ven en ninguna parte. En cambio, vemos que se llevan a cabo negociaciones comerciales bajo la amenaza de imponer tales aranceles – y que las mismas conducen a la apertura del mercado para algunos productos y servicios en países con los que Estados Unidos tiene un déficit bilateral.
China es un buen ejemplo. Tras inicialmente amenazar con una variedad de cambios negativos en la política estadounidense dirigida a China, Trump invitó al presidente chino Xi Jinping a su propiedad vacacional en el Estado de Florida para sostener con dicho mandatario lo que ambos países coinciden fue una visita amistosa. Al fin de cuentas, los chinos acordaron comenzar a importar carne de vaca de Estados Unidos este verano, rescindiendo las políticas proteccionistas que se venían imponiendo durante varios años. China también acordó abrir su mercado a una gama de servicios financieros estadounidenses. Y, Estados Unidos acordó vender gas natural a China, algo que los chinos querían pero que Estados Unidos previamente se habían negado a hacer.
El resultado de estos cambios de política será la reducción del déficit comercial de Estados Unidos con China. Aunque esto no cambiará el déficit comercial general de Estados Unidos, sí aumentará los ingresos y ganancias reales de los productores estadounidenses de carne vacuna, servicios financieros y gas natural. Los consumidores chinos también se beneficiarán.
Por lo tanto, en este caso, el énfasis en el desequilibrio comercial bilateral ha llevado a cambios de política deseables, a pesar de que el déficit comercial de EE.UU. con el mundo no va a disminuir.
Sin embargo, las negociaciones en respuesta a los desequilibrios comerciales bilaterales no siempre pueden tener efectos positivos. Estados Unidos amenaza actualmente con imponer aranceles a la madera blanda de Canadá. Si Estados Unidos impone tales aranceles, el resultado sería una reducción en el desequilibrio comercial entre Estados Unidos y Canadá. No obstante, los aranceles perjudicarían a los constructores y propietarios de viviendas estadounidenses, así como a las empresas madereras canadienses.
El resultado final es que los desequilibrios comerciales bilaterales no son irrelevantes y pueden ser útiles para dirigir la atención hacia políticas que reducen los ingresos reales de los consumidores y las empresas. Pero, las medidas para remediar dichos desequilibrios bilaterales se deben abordar con mucha precaución.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
While all of what you say might be true, and I suspect that it is, it must be seen in the context of what's best for the overall financial health of 326,474,013 Americans, and by extension, the rest of the world. (worldometers.info)
The 'end result' is all that matters, everything else in economics are simply explanations of the status quo.
The statement I use here is; Results are everything, ideology is nothing.
President Trump's plan to say things to terrify the Finance Ministers of America's trading partners, and then within a short time revert to an utterly reasonable negotiating position is nothing short of brilliant.
But that's only half of the story. Now that the President has set it up so well for policymakers -- now they must come through for him and for the country.
Economic policymakers were (and are) perfectly positioned by Donald Trump in a stronger negotiating position, via Donald pretending (or, maybe he is serious about it, but willing to give policymakers and negotiators a fair shot, first) to be the 'bad cop' while America's policymakers can play the part of the 'good cop'.
Never, since President Reagan's threat to generously fund the Star Wars Initiative, have policymakers been so gifted by a President with such an opportunity to succeed in America's favour.
Indeed, the Star Wars threat not only favoured America in theory, but in practice, it turned out to favour the entire world. Look at all that has *not* happened since! (We averted an eventual, but nevertheless inevitable, nuclear holocaust)
And of course, look at all the good that has happened since (the end of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union, the end of Communism in Russia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the re-unification of Germany, the return of Eastern Europe to the West, and booming economies everywhere including Russia! (Until the recent oil price crash)
The Star Wars threat worked a zillion times better than anyone ever suspected it could. And everyone benefited because brainy policymakers *MADE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Reagan gave them.
If today's policymakers can now *MAKE THE MOST* out of the hand that President Trump has given them and succeed on the same scale as the previous experience -- a positive paradigm economic shift on the same scale as the Star Wars threat and its eventual result -- is only months away!
(Disclaimer) Some of us have inside information on what happened surrounding the Star Wars Initiative threat and the policymakers who turned the world's then-worst threat (Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD) into the world's best-yet success story -- and Professor Martin Feldstein was the Numero Uno policymaker in all of that success -- and he only received one-millionth of the accolades he should have received. And frankly, he was *too busy getting it done* to stop and receive accolades at the time.
Martin, your country (and by extension, the world) is calling out for your brilliant and deft policy touch here and now that President Trump has set it up so perfectly for policymakers and their negotiating teams to succeed a zillion times better than anyone could hope to expect.
Minor policy differences aside, I salute your stupendous success during the Reagan era and hope you see fit to turn your attention to the present economic moment with the same vigor you employed under President Reagan.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
When will economists include the effect of TAX HAVENS?
When will politicians stop trading campaign finance for policies favoring donors? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Suggesting that the US is to blame for its trade deficit is like analyzing a car backwards and saying the exhaust pipe is where the propulsion of a car starts.
Who gets up in the morning and says "I'm going to change the investment/savings imbalance today"? Who hires a person to change the savings/invst imbalance? Who takes a risk to start a company in order to change the savings/invst imabance? Nobody!
It starts with profits. Profits are why we hire people, start businesses, and work. They steal the US profits in order to keep their citizens happy and the US compensates with housing debt, student loan debt, and govt debt. It is Kalecki's profit equation. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profits. This is the economic law of thermodynamics. Too bad most economists are fascinated with the exhaust pipe and insist their correlation is causation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Economists also like to stress that free trade raises a country’s overall income. There are winners and losers, but the winners from free trade could in principle compensate the losers by enough to make everyone better off. Economists don’t talk very much about such compensation, because governments don’t do much to arrange it for the losers.'
So if economists dont talk about it and government doesnt talk about why bother talking about it because like unicorns and pink fairies at the bottom of the garden it doesnt exist.
Free trade, which is a misnomer, is not free it is paid for by those who lose out and do not get compensation. Can you explain to me why those that lose out should put up with that situation, paying somebody elses bill. It sort of sounds a bit like the argument about no tax without representation, now where did that happen.. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Mr. Leo:
If you can't see a difference between Blue collars with nothing to sell but their labor and Slave owners in the Old South....You and I don't live in the same Galaxy much less the same world. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
When slavery was abolished the former slave owners lost. It was inevitable and a question of time that the former slaves should be allowed to sell their labor. Don't allow your policies to get ahead of your objectivity. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Any other words if your a loser read IO.E Bluecollar or poor from globalization Tough S-it. It's a sacrifice for the greater good AKA the rich.
The virtue of Free Trade for Whom???? Professor. For some reason the wins of American Trade policy whatever haven't trickled down to the working class. The only thing trickling down on us HAS BEEN YELLOW WARM AND SMELLY. And Economists wonder why they are even more mistrusted then Bankers and used car salesmen. The US trade imbalance has sodomized the working class for the last 40 years and articles telling us nothing can be done and the rich deserve to rich off of shipping jobs overseas. All of these wonderful policy changes have done nothing for the working class just bankers and big contributors. What a wonderful thing if your a Banker or big donor has for the rest of us all it means is we are getting screwed again to benefit the rich. note your own statement: " it will raise the real incomes and profits of US producers of beef, financial services, and natural gas. Chinese consumers will also benefit." Read more
Featured
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
Another Lesson from Japan
Stephen S. Roach thinks the latest inflation data should serve as a wake-up call to advanced-economy policymakers.
The Russian-Roulette Presidency
Elizabeth Drew thinks the multiple investigations into Donald Trump's presidency are beginning to leave their mark.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Chris Patten on a Life in Global Politics
Chris Patten , the last Governor of Hong Kong, discusses his memoir First Confession with Mark Leonard and François Bougon.