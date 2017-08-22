De achilleshiel van het Poetin-regime

WASHINGTON, DC – Het gezag van de Russische president Vladimir Poetin is zwakker dan het op het eerste gezicht lijkt. In feite is de basis van Poetins macht – de cliëntelistische economische arrangementen die hij de afgelopen generatie zo ijverig heeft geconsolideerd – de voornaamste bedreiging geworden voor zijn eigen politieke overleving. De reden is eenvoudig: het gebrek aan geloofwaardige eigendomsrechten onder Poetins systeem van een op vriendjespolitiek gebaseerd kapitalisme dwingt hoge Russische functionarissen en oligarchen hun geld in het buitenland onder te brengen, voor een groot deel binnen de jurisdicties van de westerse regeringen waartegen Poetin uitvaart.
Met behulp van zorgvuldig geselecteerde loyalisten heeft Poetin drie “ringen van de macht” ingericht: de staat, staatsbedrijven en de “private” bedrijven van loyalisten. Dit proces is begonnen toen hij tussen 1998 en 1999 voorzitter was van de FSB, de Federale Veiligheidsdienst van de Russische Federatie; hij had destijds de controle in handen over de geheime politie.
Maar Poetins eerste termijn als president, tussen 2000 en 2004, was pas echt een voorbeeld van een meesterlijk staaltje machtsconsolidatie door een autoritaire leider in de dop. In de zomer van 2000 trok hij allereerst de zeggenschap over de Russische televisie naar zich toe. Vervolgens zette hij zijn “verticale machtsstructuur” op ten aanzien van het bestuur van de staat en de diverse regio's, en zijn “dictatuur van de wet” ten aanzien van het rechtssysteem. Daarna verzekerde hij zich tijdens de parlementsverkiezingen van 2003 van een solide controle over zowel de Staatsdoema (het lagerhuis) als de Federatieraad (het hogerhuis) van het Russische parlement. En aan de top van de staatsmacht, de Veiligheidsraad, installeerde hij drie KGB-generaals: Sergej Ivanov, Nikolaj Patroesjev en Aleksandr Bortnikov.
Ter versterking van de tweede ring van zijn macht heeft Poetin één voor één de zeggenschap over de Russische staatsbedrijven naar zich toegetrokken, te beginnen met Gazprom in mei 2001, door loyalisten als CEO's en bestuursvoorzitters te benoemen. De drie topmanagers van staatsbedrijven zijn Igor Setsjin van Rosneft, Aleksej Miller van Gazprom en Sergej Tsjemezov van Rostec.
Poetin heeft zijn gezag over de staatssector in 2007, tijdens zijn tweede termijn als president, uitgebreid door het in het leven roepen van enorme bedrijven, die sindsdien dankzij goedkope financiering door de staat substantieel zijn gegroeid en in hun sector vaak een monopoliepositie innemen. Omdat deze bedrijven worden behandeld als een bron van macht en inkomsten, en niet zozeer van economische groei, zijn ze in het geheel niet geïnteresseerd in concurrentie, innovatie, ondernemerschap en productiviteit. De enige relevante standaard voor de bedrijfsvoering is hun loyaliteit jegens Poetin.
Dan is er nog een derde ring van de macht, die bestaat uit de machtigste handlangers van Poetin – de bovenste vier lijken Gennadi Timsjenko, Arkadi Rotenberg, Joeri Kovaltsjoek en Nikolaj Sjamalov te zijn – en hun bedrijven. Hun gedrag wordt doorgaans beschouwd als kleptocratisch, hoewel Poetin zijn wetgevende bevoegdheden heeft gebruikt om ervoor te zorgen dat veel van hun dubieuze activiteiten technisch legaal zijn. Handlangers hebben bijvoorbeeld het recht om bezittingen van staatsbedrijven te kopen tegen flinke kortingen en in te schrijven op overheidsopdrachten zonder enige concurrentie.
Het systeem-Poetin lijkt treffend op het tsaristische systeem dat van kracht was tot de “Grote Hervormingen” van de jaren zestig van de 19e eeuw. Poetin wordt vaak een nieuwe tsaar genoemd, omdat zijn macht wettelijk onbeperkt is (hoewel uit zijn pre-occupatie met opiniepeilingen blijkt dat de publieke opinie er voor hem wel degelijk toe doet). Liever dan de institutionele ontwikkeling te bevorderen heeft hij vergaande de-institutionalisering nagestreefd, gericht op de concentratie van uitvoerende, wetgevende en rechterlijke bevoegdheden in zijn eigen handen.
Maar bij ontstentenis van geloofwaardige eigendomsrechten weten rijke Russen, waaronder de handlangers van Poetin, dat de enige veilige plekken voor het onderbrengen van hun geld zich in het buitenland bevinden. En dankzij de volledig inwisselbare roebel en de afwezigheid van beperkingen op de uitstroom van kapitaal kunnen ze hun winsten naar buitenlandse belastingparadijzen sluizen.
Dit heeft uiteraard geleid tot het ontstaan van een vierde ring van de macht, waarover Poetin geen enkele zeggenschap heeft: de buitenlandse belastingparadijzen zelf. En die belastingparadijzen zijn ook niet meer zo veilig als ze ooit waren.
Nu de Financial Action Task Force het bankgeheim in Zwitserland heeft beperkt en vele kleinere belastingparadijzen op allerlei eilanden heeft opgeruimd, zijn er twee grote bestemmingen overgebleven voor dit soort kapitaal: de Verenigde Staten en Groot-Brittannië, die allebei de anonieme instroom van geld toestaan en de bezitters ervan in staat stellen hun identiteit verborgen te houden. In de VS stromen er ieder jaar tientallen miljarden dollars door de ondoorzichtige bankrekeningen van advocatenfirma's, wat het witwassen van geld vereenvoudigt.
In het algemeen oefenen westerse overheden niet echt veel controle uit over dergelijke activiteiten binnen hun grenzen. Hoewel de bezittingen van Poetins handlangers in de VS en de Europese Unie verondersteld worden bevroren te zijn, op grond van de sancties die zijn ingesteld na de illegale annexatie van de Krim door Rusland in 2014, zijn er nauwelijks bezittingen aangetroffen.
Het is tijd om hier verandering in te brengen, door uitgebreide onderzoeken te initiëren naar de bezittingen van door de sancties getroffen mensen. De VS en Groot-Brittannië, waar vermoedelijk het overgrote deel van het Russische geld in het buitenland is ondergebracht, moeten ook het voorbeeld volgen van het merendeel van hun Europese bondgenoten, door de anonimiteit van beneficiaire bezitters te verbieden. De VS moeten ook het misbruik van de vertrouwelijke relatie tussen advocaat en klant verbieden bij het binnenbrengen van anoniem of verdacht kapitaal in het land.
Het goede nieuws is dat er wellicht vooruitgang in het verschiet ligt. Een nieuwe wet, die de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump op 2 augustus heeft ondertekend, roept op tot verreikende onderzoeken binnen 180 dagen naar “hoge politieke figuren in het buitenland en oligarchen in de Russische federatie” – waaronder “echtgenotes, kinderen, ouders, broers en zussen” – en hun bezittingen.
Zoals de door de wol geverfde liberale Russische politicus Leonid Gozman heeft gezegd: “Te oordelen naar de uitspraken van onze propagandisten is de Russische staat zeer waardevol,” maar ook “een fragiele constructie die door wat dan ook kan worden vernietigd,” van de strijd tegen de corruptie tot pogingen om kleptocratische functionarissen te lozen. Gezien de grote hoeveelheden Russisch kapitaal die liggen opgetast in New York, Londen en elders, verkeert het Westen in de ideale positie om deze fragiliteit uit te buiten.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Of course, Russia is doing far better than the globalist cosmopolitan elite would like. Putin appears to be second most popular leader (in his own country) in the world. Sure PS hates him. So what? The people of Russia like him. Why? He is a pro-Russian nationalist. Nationalism is a dirty world in PS circles. The people of Russia don't see it that way.
This article is actually a weird mixture of important facts and nonsense.
The GDP statistics (Russia vs. Germany) were fake news at (almost) its worst. Numerous sources put the GDP of Russia and Germany as almost equal. Using “exchange rate” metrics is so phony that almost no one is likely to be fooled. Of course, there are some folks who use the same methodology to claim that the U.S. economy is larger than China’s…
From some prior comments of mine...
The life expectancy data is real, but deeply misleading. Life expectancy crashed after the end of Communism (by five years). Since Putin took power Russian life-expectancy has risen by five years and is now at an all-time high (using the World Bank data via Google). Measured solely in terms of life-expectancy, Putin has been a great success for Russia. By contrast, life-expectancy is now falling for many groups of Americans. Neoliberalism is failing in the U.S. (just as it is failing in many other places as well).
Per-capita GDP (in constant currency) has risen markedly under Putin. The low point was 1998 at $11,918. By 2000, per-capita GDP had risen to $14,051. In 2014, per-capita GDP was $24,874. 2014 is the last year available in the Google data. The IMF WEO data goes out to 2021 (projections of course). The IMF WEO data shows that per-capita GDP grew from 244,437 in 2000 to 422,999 in 2015 (data after 2015 are projections). That’s a gain of 73% over 15 years.
Let’s use a simple comparison. In 2000, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 37.8% of Germany’s. In 2015, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 55.28% of Germany’s. Note that this ratio peaked in 2013 at 57.81% and has declined since then.
For the record, Stiglitz’s critiques of the Washington Consensus are valid (in my opinion). The role of Washington, Harvard, Summers, and Shleifer was, and remains, deeply disgraceful. Russian bitterness over this fiascos was justified then and still is.
However, Stiglitz is simply wrong in his criticisms of Putin’s performance in office. The numbers just don’t support the argument. Of course, China and Vietnam have even better numbers over the period in question. However, they are even less democratic and more authoritarian.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
AJ,
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration"
Should be
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or an Enlightenment" Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
"Russia: so weak... yet so powerful", exclaimed a European statesman, generations ago. Never truly understood by the West, she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration, but instead got an extended Absolutism, and then a Communist state. And then Putin. Historically, badly mauled in war by a succession of disasters: Napoleon in 1812, Japan in 1905, then the Germans in 1917 and in 1941. She surprisingly recovered in each case and came out as unexpected victor, doing the heavy lifting in the job of dispatching the material armies of aspiring European hegemons. The same job she did with the Japanese Imperial Army, in China, in 1945.
Of course pundits around amuse themselves knitting derogatory theories explaining Russia's soring demise. I imagine that 's is part of the trick.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It would be nice to read things about Russia that are not such obvious propaganda. I would like to know more about Russia than I do - to understand why the Putin government remains so popular, for instance, or what people in the Crimea now think about the takeover. I am sure that Russia is far from perfect, but I am also sure that much of what I see in the western media, including this piece, is severely biased. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I have a simple proposal. Let's let the people of Crimea vote about what country they would prefer to belong to. Actually, they already did. The vote overwhelmingly favored leaving the Ukraine and joining Russia. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund points out the "three circles of power" - the state, state-owned corporations, and loyalists’ “private” companies - Vladimir Putin has created since he came to power in 2000. While he has control over every single one of them, as they are based in Russia, he can't control the fourth one, because it involves "offshore tax havens themselves." Most remarkably the majority of ill-gotten wealth that well-heeled Russians tuck away is being managed by shell companies in the UK and the US.
Putin had consolidated power the first four years of his office - taking control of the Russian television and the entire state with its "vertical of power" that centralises all administrations. He embodies the executive power and oversees the legislative and the judicative branches . Then he installed three former KGB generals: Sergei Ivanov as chief of staff; Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council; and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the successor to the KGB.
Putin had been accused of bankrupting Yukos oil company, seizing its assets and putting its boss, Russia's then richest man, Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind bars. Other oligarchs eneded up as fugitives living in exile abroad. After having seized "control over the state corporations one by one, beginning with Gazprom in May 2001," Putin appointed cronies to run the state-owned companies - Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Aleksei Miller of Gazprom, and Sergei Chemezov of Rostec.
The circle of Putin's loyalists makes up of people he knew from his home town, St. Petersberg or from his earlier days as KGB officer. The "top four" - Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Nikolai Shamalov - are all billionaires. Shamalov, whose father is a friend of Putin, is said to be married to Russia's first daughter. These people and their businesses enjoy all thinkable privileges that are unknown to outsiders.
As Putin relies heavily on loyalty, many of his cronies lack the merits to run large corporations or the business acumen to be successful. But they become wealthy and powerful thanks to their ties to Putin. This malaise fuels resentment among the young and talented, who are ambitious but see little career prospect due to favouritism. What Putin has overseen, is that "in the absence of credible property rights, wealthy Russians, including /his/ own cronies." know that their assets are safer abroad, mostly "within the jurisdictions of the Western governments against which Putin rails."
Of all offshore safe havens, the UK and the US seem to have been the destinations of capital flight from Russia. The author sees it as the "fourth" circle of power Putin can't control. The US state of Delaware is known for the many law firms and financial services that are involved in money laundering by hiding their clients' identities behind shell companies. One of the Russians Donald Trump Jr met in June 2016 at Trump Tower is known to have set up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware on behalf of shady Russians.
The author says "the assets of Putin’s cronies in the US and the European Union are supposed to be frozen" followings sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Apparently hardly any account had been found. He calls for action "by initiating comprehensive investigations into the assets of sanctioned people." Unlike European countries that prohibit "the anonymity of beneficiary owners," the US and the UK are said to "hold the vast majority of Russian offshore wealth," because lawyers have been allowed to "transfer anonymous or dirty money" on their clients' behalf.
On August 2 Trump signed - reluctantly - a new bill that imposes a new round of sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them. It also includes "far-reaching investigations into 'senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation' - including 'spouses, children, parents, and siblings' – and their assets within 180 days."
The author cites the veteran liberal Russian politician Leonid Gozman, who said: "the Russian state is very valuable.” Yet it is also “a very fragile construct that can be destroyed by anything” such as the eradication of corruption and the purge of kleptocrats. "Given the vast stocks of Russian capital that have piled up in New York, London, and elsewhere, the West is ideally positioned to exploit this fragility." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Weak property rights and capital flight are both very good things for a despot. Sanctions and low oil prices have strengthened Putin. There may be an element of fragility to financial markets in the U.K and the U.S which militates against cracking down on kleptocrats parking their cash in those countries. No such fragility exists for Russia's own economic system. On the contrary, smart young people- of the sort who might object to Putin's grotesque regime- will be pushed out while primary production suffices for basic 'bread and circuses' to keep the proles stupefied.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Alas, life for the factually challenged. Putin enjoys an 80% popularity rating. Macron (by contrast) is well below 40%. Of course, PS hates Putin and loves Macron. Guess who has more staying power? Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The UK is the favorite for a variety of legal and cultural reasons. And, the UK is secretly quite proud of 'billionaire's row' and obscene property values at the high-end. The UK is also the inventor of tax havens on the Channel Islands and elsewhere. But, many continental European countries, and the US, are only gradually 'better' with rejecting flight capital. Since all this is not likely to change anytime soon, Putin is quite safe. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I expect Putin to be around for some time. He appears very successful in his environment.
Western regulators are massively outnumbered by private avoidance effort and the model is self regulation and external audit. Anybody who has witnessed this model in action will know it has problems. The Credit Crunch was after all the fruit of that model
Read more
