De achilleshiel van het Poetin-regime

WASHINGTON, DC – Het gezag van de Russische president Vladimir Poetin is zwakker dan het op het eerste gezicht lijkt. In feite is de basis van Poetins macht – de cliëntelistische economische arrangementen die hij de afgelopen generatie zo ijverig heeft geconsolideerd – de voornaamste bedreiging geworden voor zijn eigen politieke overleving. De reden is eenvoudig: het gebrek aan geloofwaardige eigendomsrechten onder Poetins systeem van een op vriendjespolitiek gebaseerd kapitalisme dwingt hoge Russische functionarissen en oligarchen hun geld in het buitenland onder te brengen, voor een groot deel binnen de jurisdicties van de westerse regeringen waartegen Poetin uitvaart.

Met behulp van zorgvuldig geselecteerde loyalisten heeft Poetin drie “ringen van de macht” ingericht: de staat, staatsbedrijven en de “private” bedrijven van loyalisten. Dit proces is begonnen toen hij tussen 1998 en 1999 voorzitter was van de FSB, de Federale Veiligheidsdienst van de Russische Federatie; hij had destijds de controle in handen over de geheime politie.

Maar Poetins eerste termijn als president, tussen 2000 en 2004, was pas echt een voorbeeld van een meesterlijk staaltje machtsconsolidatie door een autoritaire leider in de dop. In de zomer van 2000 trok hij allereerst de zeggenschap over de Russische televisie naar zich toe. Vervolgens zette hij zijn “verticale machtsstructuur” op ten aanzien van het bestuur van de staat en de diverse regio's, en zijn “dictatuur van de wet” ten aanzien van het rechtssysteem. Daarna verzekerde hij zich tijdens de parlementsverkiezingen van 2003 van een solide controle over zowel de Staatsdoema (het lagerhuis) als de Federatieraad (het hogerhuis) van het Russische parlement. En aan de top van de staatsmacht, de Veiligheidsraad, installeerde hij drie KGB-generaals: Sergej Ivanov, Nikolaj Patroesjev en Aleksandr Bortnikov.

Ter versterking van de tweede ring van zijn macht heeft Poetin één voor één de zeggenschap over de Russische staatsbedrijven naar zich toegetrokken, te beginnen met Gazprom in mei 2001, door loyalisten als CEO's en bestuursvoorzitters te benoemen. De drie topmanagers van staatsbedrijven zijn Igor Setsjin van Rosneft, Aleksej Miller van Gazprom en Sergej Tsjemezov van Rostec.

Poetin heeft zijn gezag over de staatssector in 2007, tijdens zijn tweede termijn als president, uitgebreid door het in het leven roepen van enorme bedrijven, die sindsdien dankzij goedkope financiering door de staat substantieel zijn gegroeid en in hun sector vaak een monopoliepositie innemen. Omdat deze bedrijven worden behandeld als een bron van macht en inkomsten, en niet zozeer van economische groei, zijn ze in het geheel niet geïnteresseerd in concurrentie, innovatie, ondernemerschap en productiviteit. De enige relevante standaard voor de bedrijfsvoering is hun loyaliteit jegens Poetin.

Dan is er nog een derde ring van de macht, die bestaat uit de machtigste handlangers van Poetin – de bovenste vier lijken Gennadi Timsjenko, Arkadi Rotenberg, Joeri Kovaltsjoek en Nikolaj Sjamalov te zijn – en hun bedrijven. Hun gedrag wordt doorgaans beschouwd als kleptocratisch, hoewel Poetin zijn wetgevende bevoegdheden heeft gebruikt om ervoor te zorgen dat veel van hun dubieuze activiteiten technisch legaal zijn. Handlangers hebben bijvoorbeeld het recht om bezittingen van staatsbedrijven te kopen tegen flinke kortingen en in te schrijven op overheidsopdrachten zonder enige concurrentie.

Het systeem-Poetin lijkt treffend op het tsaristische systeem dat van kracht was tot de “Grote Hervormingen” van de jaren zestig van de 19e eeuw. Poetin wordt vaak een nieuwe tsaar genoemd, omdat zijn macht wettelijk onbeperkt is (hoewel uit zijn pre-occupatie met opiniepeilingen blijkt dat de publieke opinie er voor hem wel degelijk toe doet). Liever dan de institutionele ontwikkeling te bevorderen heeft hij vergaande de-institutionalisering nagestreefd, gericht op de concentratie van uitvoerende, wetgevende en rechterlijke bevoegdheden in zijn eigen handen.

Maar bij ontstentenis van geloofwaardige eigendomsrechten weten rijke Russen, waaronder de handlangers van Poetin, dat de enige veilige plekken voor het onderbrengen van hun geld zich in het buitenland bevinden. En dankzij de volledig inwisselbare roebel en de afwezigheid van beperkingen op de uitstroom van kapitaal kunnen ze hun winsten naar buitenlandse belastingparadijzen sluizen.

Dit heeft uiteraard geleid tot het ontstaan van een vierde ring van de macht, waarover Poetin geen enkele zeggenschap heeft: de buitenlandse belastingparadijzen zelf. En die belastingparadijzen zijn ook niet meer zo veilig als ze ooit waren.

Nu de Financial Action Task Force het bankgeheim in Zwitserland heeft beperkt en vele kleinere belastingparadijzen op allerlei eilanden heeft opgeruimd, zijn er twee grote bestemmingen overgebleven voor dit soort kapitaal: de Verenigde Staten en Groot-Brittannië, die allebei de anonieme instroom van geld toestaan en de bezitters ervan in staat stellen hun identiteit verborgen te houden. In de VS stromen er ieder jaar tientallen miljarden dollars door de ondoorzichtige bankrekeningen van advocatenfirma's, wat het witwassen van geld vereenvoudigt.

In het algemeen oefenen westerse overheden niet echt veel controle uit over dergelijke activiteiten binnen hun grenzen. Hoewel de bezittingen van Poetins handlangers in de VS en de Europese Unie verondersteld worden bevroren te zijn, op grond van de sancties die zijn ingesteld na de illegale annexatie van de Krim door Rusland in 2014, zijn er nauwelijks bezittingen aangetroffen.

Het is tijd om hier verandering in te brengen, door uitgebreide onderzoeken te initiëren naar de bezittingen van door de sancties getroffen mensen. De VS en Groot-Brittannië, waar vermoedelijk het overgrote deel van het Russische geld in het buitenland is ondergebracht, moeten ook het voorbeeld volgen van het merendeel van hun Europese bondgenoten, door de anonimiteit van beneficiaire bezitters te verbieden. De VS moeten ook het misbruik van de vertrouwelijke relatie tussen advocaat en klant verbieden bij het binnenbrengen van anoniem of verdacht kapitaal in het land.

Het goede nieuws is dat er wellicht vooruitgang in het verschiet ligt. Een nieuwe wet, die de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump op 2 augustus heeft ondertekend, roept op tot verreikende onderzoeken binnen 180 dagen naar “hoge politieke figuren in het buitenland en oligarchen in de Russische federatie” – waaronder “echtgenotes, kinderen, ouders, broers en zussen” – en hun bezittingen.

Zoals de door de wol geverfde liberale Russische politicus Leonid Gozman heeft gezegd: “Te oordelen naar de uitspraken van onze propagandisten is de Russische staat zeer waardevol,” maar ook “een fragiele constructie die door wat dan ook kan worden vernietigd,” van de strijd tegen de corruptie tot pogingen om kleptocratische functionarissen te lozen. Gezien de grote hoeveelheden Russisch kapitaal die liggen opgetast in New York, Londen en elders, verkeert het Westen in de ideale positie om deze fragiliteit uit te buiten.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld