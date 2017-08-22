10

Die Achillesferse des Putin-Regimes

WASHINGTON, DC – Die Macht des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin steht offenbar auf schwächeren Beinen, als es den Anschein hat. Tatsächlich ist Putins Machtfundament – die klientelistischen wirtschaftlichen Arrangements, die er über die letzte Generation so beharrlich konsolidierte – zur Hauptbedrohung für sein politisches Überleben geworden. Der Grund dafür ist simpel: der Mangel an glaubwürdigen Eigentumsrechten in Putins System des Günstlingskapitalismus zwingt hochrangige russische Vertreter und Oligarchen, ihr Geld im Ausland zu deponieren. Dies geschieht größtenteils im Zuständigkeitsbereich westlicher Regierungen, gegen die Putin wettert.

Mit Hilfe sorgfältig ausgewählter Loyalisten hat Putin drei Machtzirkel etabliert: den Staat, die Staatsbetriebe und die „Privatunternehmen“ der Loyalisten. Dieser Prozess begann während seiner Amtszeit als Chef des Föderalen Dienstes für Sicherheit von 1998 bis 1999, als die Geheimpolizei unter seiner Kontrolle stand.

Doch es war Putins erste Amtszeit als Präsident von 2000 bis 2004, die zu einem wahren Meisterstück der Machtkonsolidierung durch einen angehenden autoritären Führer wurde. Im Jahr 2000 übernahm er zunächst die Kontrolle über das russische Fernsehen. Als nächstes etablierte er in der staatlichen Verwaltung sowie auch in den regionalen Verwaltungen seine „Machtvertikale“ und im Justizsystem seine „Diktatur des Gesetzes“. Und anschließend, nach der Parlamentswahl 2003, erlangte Putin solide Kontrolle sowohl über die Staatsduma (das Unterhaus) als auch den Föderationsrat (Oberhaus) der russischen Legislative. An der Spitze der staatlichen Macht, dem Sicherheitsrat, installierte er drei KGB-Generäle: Sergej Iwanow, Nikolai Patruschew und Alexander Bortnikow.

Zur Stärkung seines zweiten Machtzirkels brachte Putin, beginnend mit Gazprom im Mai 2001, ein Staatsunternehmen nach dem anderen unter seine Kontrolle, indem er Loyalisten als Vorstandsvorsitzende und Manager einsetzte. Bei den drei Top-Managern der Staatsunternehmen handelt es sich um Igor Setschin von Rosneft, um Alexej Miller von Gazprom und um Sergei Tschemesow von Rostec.

Im Jahr 2007, während seiner zweiten Amtszeit, baute Putin seine Macht über den staatlichen Sektor aus, indem er riesige Konzerne schuf, die seither mit billiger staatlicher Finanzierung enorm expandierten und sich in vielen Fällen Monopole innerhalb ihrer Branche sicherten. Da diese Unternehmen nicht als Quelle des Wirtschaftswachstums, sondern eher als Instrumente der Macht und der Generierung von Renten behandelt werden, sind sie an Wettbewerb, Innovation, Unternehmergeist und Produktivität besonders uninteressiert. Der einzig relevante Standard im Hinblick auf Unternehmensführung ist Loyalität gegenüber Putin.

Der dritte Machtzirkel umfasst Putins einflussreichste Günstlinge – die vier wichtigsten sind offenbar Gennadi Timtschenko, Arkadi Rotenberg, Juri Kowaltschuk und Nikolai Schamalow – und deren Unternehmen. Ihr Verhalten wird in der Regel als kleptokratisch beschrieben, obwohl Putin seine legislativen Befugnisse nützte, um sicherzustellen, dass viele ihrer dubiosen Aktivitäten technisch gesehen legal sind. So sind diese Personen beispielsweise berechtigt, Vermögenswerte von Staatsunternehmen zu willkürlich festgelegten Preisen zu erwerben und öffentliche Aufträge ohne Wettbewerb zu bekommen.

Das von Putin geschaffene System ähnelt frappant dem bis in die 1860er Jahre vorherrschenden zaristischen System vor den „Großen Reformen“. Tatsächlich wird Putin oft als neuer Zar bezeichnet, weil seine Macht gesetzlich unbegrenzt ist (obwohl sein Hang zu Meinungsumfragen zeigt, dass ihm die öffentliche Stimmung durchaus wichtig ist). Anstatt die institutionelle Entwicklung zu fördern, verfolgt er eher eine weitreichende Deinstitutionalisierung, die darauf abzielt, die exekutive, legislative und judikative Macht in seinen Händen zu konzentrieren.

Doch weil es an glaubwürdigen Eigentumsrechten fehlt, wissen wohlhabende Russen, darunter auch Putins eigene Günstlinge, dass sich die einzigen sicheren Orte für ihre Vermögenswerte im Ausland befinden. Und dank eines frei konvertierbaren Rubels und fehlender Beschränkungen für Kapitalabflüsse, können sie ihre Gewinne in Offshore-Steueroasen transferieren.

Das hat natürlich zur Schaffung eines vierten Machtzirkels geführt, über den Putin keine Kontrolle hat: nämlich diese Offshore-Steueroasen selbst. Und die sind nicht mehr so sicher wie sie es einst waren.

Da die Financial Action Task Force – also die finanzbehördliche Arbeitsgruppe zur Geldwäschebekämpfung – das Bankgeheimnis in der Schweiz aufgeweicht und viele Steuerparadiese auf kleinen Inseln beseitigt hat, bleiben noch zwei wichtige Zielländer für Geldtransfers: die Vereinigten Staaten und Großbritannien, die beide anonyme Devisenzuflüsse gestatten und den Besitzern dieser Vermögenswerte erlauben, ihre Identität geheimzuhalten. In den USA fließen jedes Jahr dutzende Milliarden Dollars über intransparente Bankkonten von Rechtsanwaltskanzleien, wodurch Geldwäsche erleichtert wird. 

Im Allgemeinen üben westliche Regierungen über derartige Aktivitäten innerhalb ihrer Grenzen nicht wirklich viel Kontrolle aus. Obwohl die Vermögenswerte der Günstlinge Putins nach der Verhängung der Sanktionen aufgrund der illegalen russischen Annexion der Krim im Jahr 2014 eigentlich eingefroren sein sollten, hat man davon kaum etwas gefunden.

Es ist an der Zeit, das zu ändern und umfassende Ermittlungen hinsichtlich der Vermögenswerte von Personen auf der Sanktionenliste einzuleiten. Die USA und Großbritannien, wo sich der größte Teil des russischen Offshore-Reichtums mutmaßlich befindet, müssen ebenso wie ihre meisten europäischen Pendants die Anonymität Begünstigter verbieten. Außerdem sollten die USA für den Transfer anonymen oder schmutzigen Geldes in das Land die Anwendung des Anwaltsgeheimnisses untersagen.

Die gute Nachricht ist, dass sich Fortschritte in diese Richtung abzeichnen. Ein neuer Gesetzesentwurf, der durch die Unterschrift von US-Präsident Donald Trump am 2. August Gesetzeskraft erlangte, fordert innerhalb von 180 Tagen einzuleitende weitreichende Untersuchungen zu „hochrangigen politischen Personen aus dem Ausland und Oligarchen in der Russischen Föderation – einschließlich deren „Ehepartner, Kinder, Eltern und Geschwister- sowie deren Vermögenswerten. 

Der erfahrene liberale Politiker Leonid Gosman betont: „Den Äußerungen unserer Propagandisten nach zu urteilen ist der russische Staat überaus wertvoll,“, aber auch „ein sehr fragiles Konstrukt, das durch alle möglichen Entwicklungen zerstört werden kann”, angefangen vom Kampf gegen die Korruption bis hin zu den Bemühungen, kleptokratisch agierende offizielle Vertreter aus ihren Ämtern zu entfernen. Angesichts des enormen Ausmaßes an russischem Kapital in New York, London und anderswo ist der Westen ideal positioniert, sich diese Fragilität zunutze zu machen.

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier