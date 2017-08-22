Die Achillesferse des Putin-Regimes

WASHINGTON, DC – Die Macht des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin steht offenbar auf schwächeren Beinen, als es den Anschein hat. Tatsächlich ist Putins Machtfundament – die klientelistischen wirtschaftlichen Arrangements, die er über die letzte Generation so beharrlich konsolidierte – zur Hauptbedrohung für sein politisches Überleben geworden. Der Grund dafür ist simpel: der Mangel an glaubwürdigen Eigentumsrechten in Putins System des Günstlingskapitalismus zwingt hochrangige russische Vertreter und Oligarchen, ihr Geld im Ausland zu deponieren. Dies geschieht größtenteils im Zuständigkeitsbereich westlicher Regierungen, gegen die Putin wettert.
Mit Hilfe sorgfältig ausgewählter Loyalisten hat Putin drei Machtzirkel etabliert: den Staat, die Staatsbetriebe und die „Privatunternehmen“ der Loyalisten. Dieser Prozess begann während seiner Amtszeit als Chef des Föderalen Dienstes für Sicherheit von 1998 bis 1999, als die Geheimpolizei unter seiner Kontrolle stand.
Doch es war Putins erste Amtszeit als Präsident von 2000 bis 2004, die zu einem wahren Meisterstück der Machtkonsolidierung durch einen angehenden autoritären Führer wurde. Im Jahr 2000 übernahm er zunächst die Kontrolle über das russische Fernsehen. Als nächstes etablierte er in der staatlichen Verwaltung sowie auch in den regionalen Verwaltungen seine „Machtvertikale“ und im Justizsystem seine „Diktatur des Gesetzes“. Und anschließend, nach der Parlamentswahl 2003, erlangte Putin solide Kontrolle sowohl über die Staatsduma (das Unterhaus) als auch den Föderationsrat (Oberhaus) der russischen Legislative. An der Spitze der staatlichen Macht, dem Sicherheitsrat, installierte er drei KGB-Generäle: Sergej Iwanow, Nikolai Patruschew und Alexander Bortnikow.
Zur Stärkung seines zweiten Machtzirkels brachte Putin, beginnend mit Gazprom im Mai 2001, ein Staatsunternehmen nach dem anderen unter seine Kontrolle, indem er Loyalisten als Vorstandsvorsitzende und Manager einsetzte. Bei den drei Top-Managern der Staatsunternehmen handelt es sich um Igor Setschin von Rosneft, um Alexej Miller von Gazprom und um Sergei Tschemesow von Rostec.
Im Jahr 2007, während seiner zweiten Amtszeit, baute Putin seine Macht über den staatlichen Sektor aus, indem er riesige Konzerne schuf, die seither mit billiger staatlicher Finanzierung enorm expandierten und sich in vielen Fällen Monopole innerhalb ihrer Branche sicherten. Da diese Unternehmen nicht als Quelle des Wirtschaftswachstums, sondern eher als Instrumente der Macht und der Generierung von Renten behandelt werden, sind sie an Wettbewerb, Innovation, Unternehmergeist und Produktivität besonders uninteressiert. Der einzig relevante Standard im Hinblick auf Unternehmensführung ist Loyalität gegenüber Putin.
Der dritte Machtzirkel umfasst Putins einflussreichste Günstlinge – die vier wichtigsten sind offenbar Gennadi Timtschenko, Arkadi Rotenberg, Juri Kowaltschuk und Nikolai Schamalow – und deren Unternehmen. Ihr Verhalten wird in der Regel als kleptokratisch beschrieben, obwohl Putin seine legislativen Befugnisse nützte, um sicherzustellen, dass viele ihrer dubiosen Aktivitäten technisch gesehen legal sind. So sind diese Personen beispielsweise berechtigt, Vermögenswerte von Staatsunternehmen zu willkürlich festgelegten Preisen zu erwerben und öffentliche Aufträge ohne Wettbewerb zu bekommen.
Das von Putin geschaffene System ähnelt frappant dem bis in die 1860er Jahre vorherrschenden zaristischen System vor den „Großen Reformen“. Tatsächlich wird Putin oft als neuer Zar bezeichnet, weil seine Macht gesetzlich unbegrenzt ist (obwohl sein Hang zu Meinungsumfragen zeigt, dass ihm die öffentliche Stimmung durchaus wichtig ist). Anstatt die institutionelle Entwicklung zu fördern, verfolgt er eher eine weitreichende Deinstitutionalisierung, die darauf abzielt, die exekutive, legislative und judikative Macht in seinen Händen zu konzentrieren.
Doch weil es an glaubwürdigen Eigentumsrechten fehlt, wissen wohlhabende Russen, darunter auch Putins eigene Günstlinge, dass sich die einzigen sicheren Orte für ihre Vermögenswerte im Ausland befinden. Und dank eines frei konvertierbaren Rubels und fehlender Beschränkungen für Kapitalabflüsse, können sie ihre Gewinne in Offshore-Steueroasen transferieren.
Das hat natürlich zur Schaffung eines vierten Machtzirkels geführt, über den Putin keine Kontrolle hat: nämlich diese Offshore-Steueroasen selbst. Und die sind nicht mehr so sicher wie sie es einst waren.
Da die Financial Action Task Force – also die finanzbehördliche Arbeitsgruppe zur Geldwäschebekämpfung – das Bankgeheimnis in der Schweiz aufgeweicht und viele Steuerparadiese auf kleinen Inseln beseitigt hat, bleiben noch zwei wichtige Zielländer für Geldtransfers: die Vereinigten Staaten und Großbritannien, die beide anonyme Devisenzuflüsse gestatten und den Besitzern dieser Vermögenswerte erlauben, ihre Identität geheimzuhalten. In den USA fließen jedes Jahr dutzende Milliarden Dollars über intransparente Bankkonten von Rechtsanwaltskanzleien, wodurch Geldwäsche erleichtert wird.
Im Allgemeinen üben westliche Regierungen über derartige Aktivitäten innerhalb ihrer Grenzen nicht wirklich viel Kontrolle aus. Obwohl die Vermögenswerte der Günstlinge Putins nach der Verhängung der Sanktionen aufgrund der illegalen russischen Annexion der Krim im Jahr 2014 eigentlich eingefroren sein sollten, hat man davon kaum etwas gefunden.
Es ist an der Zeit, das zu ändern und umfassende Ermittlungen hinsichtlich der Vermögenswerte von Personen auf der Sanktionenliste einzuleiten. Die USA und Großbritannien, wo sich der größte Teil des russischen Offshore-Reichtums mutmaßlich befindet, müssen ebenso wie ihre meisten europäischen Pendants die Anonymität Begünstigter verbieten. Außerdem sollten die USA für den Transfer anonymen oder schmutzigen Geldes in das Land die Anwendung des Anwaltsgeheimnisses untersagen.
Die gute Nachricht ist, dass sich Fortschritte in diese Richtung abzeichnen. Ein neuer Gesetzesentwurf, der durch die Unterschrift von US-Präsident Donald Trump am 2. August Gesetzeskraft erlangte, fordert innerhalb von 180 Tagen einzuleitende weitreichende Untersuchungen zu „hochrangigen politischen Personen aus dem Ausland und Oligarchen in der Russischen Föderation – einschließlich deren „Ehepartner, Kinder, Eltern und Geschwister- sowie deren Vermögenswerten.
Der erfahrene liberale Politiker Leonid Gosman betont: „Den Äußerungen unserer Propagandisten nach zu urteilen ist der russische Staat überaus wertvoll,“, aber auch „ein sehr fragiles Konstrukt, das durch alle möglichen Entwicklungen zerstört werden kann”, angefangen vom Kampf gegen die Korruption bis hin zu den Bemühungen, kleptokratisch agierende offizielle Vertreter aus ihren Ämtern zu entfernen. Angesichts des enormen Ausmaßes an russischem Kapital in New York, London und anderswo ist der Westen ideal positioniert, sich diese Fragilität zunutze zu machen.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
Peter Schaeffer
Of course, Russia is doing far better than the globalist cosmopolitan elite would like. Putin appears to be second most popular leader (in his own country) in the world. Sure PS hates him. So what? The people of Russia like him. Why? He is a pro-Russian nationalist. Nationalism is a dirty world in PS circles. The people of Russia don't see it that way.
This article is actually a weird mixture of important facts and nonsense.
The GDP statistics (Russia vs. Germany) were fake news at (almost) its worst. Numerous sources put the GDP of Russia and Germany as almost equal. Using “exchange rate” metrics is so phony that almost no one is likely to be fooled. Of course, there are some folks who use the same methodology to claim that the U.S. economy is larger than China’s…
From some prior comments of mine...
The life expectancy data is real, but deeply misleading. Life expectancy crashed after the end of Communism (by five years). Since Putin took power Russian life-expectancy has risen by five years and is now at an all-time high (using the World Bank data via Google). Measured solely in terms of life-expectancy, Putin has been a great success for Russia. By contrast, life-expectancy is now falling for many groups of Americans. Neoliberalism is failing in the U.S. (just as it is failing in many other places as well).
Per-capita GDP (in constant currency) has risen markedly under Putin. The low point was 1998 at $11,918. By 2000, per-capita GDP had risen to $14,051. In 2014, per-capita GDP was $24,874. 2014 is the last year available in the Google data. The IMF WEO data goes out to 2021 (projections of course). The IMF WEO data shows that per-capita GDP grew from 244,437 in 2000 to 422,999 in 2015 (data after 2015 are projections). That’s a gain of 73% over 15 years.
Let’s use a simple comparison. In 2000, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 37.8% of Germany’s. In 2015, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 55.28% of Germany’s. Note that this ratio peaked in 2013 at 57.81% and has declined since then.
For the record, Stiglitz’s critiques of the Washington Consensus are valid (in my opinion). The role of Washington, Harvard, Summers, and Shleifer was, and remains, deeply disgraceful. Russian bitterness over this fiascos was justified then and still is.
However, Stiglitz is simply wrong in his criticisms of Putin’s performance in office. The numbers just don’t support the argument. Of course, China and Vietnam have even better numbers over the period in question. However, they are even less democratic and more authoritarian.
Read more
Peter Schaeffer
AJ,
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration"
Should be
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or an Enlightenment" Read more
Ariel Tejera
"Russia: so weak... yet so powerful", exclaimed a European statesman, generations ago. Never truly understood by the West, she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration, but instead got an extended Absolutism, and then a Communist state. And then Putin. Historically, badly mauled in war by a succession of disasters: Napoleon in 1812, Japan in 1905, then the Germans in 1917 and in 1941. She surprisingly recovered in each case and came out as unexpected victor, doing the heavy lifting in the job of dispatching the material armies of aspiring European hegemons. The same job she did with the Japanese Imperial Army, in China, in 1945.

Of course pundits around amuse themselves knitting derogatory theories explaining Russia's soring demise. I imagine that 's is part of the trick.
Of course pundits around amuse themselves knitting derogatory theories explaining Russia's soring demise. I imagine that 's is part of the trick.
Read more
Paul Friesen
It would be nice to read things about Russia that are not such obvious propaganda. I would like to know more about Russia than I do - to understand why the Putin government remains so popular, for instance, or what people in the Crimea now think about the takeover. I am sure that Russia is far from perfect, but I am also sure that much of what I see in the western media, including this piece, is severely biased.
Peter Schaeffer
I have a simple proposal. Let's let the people of Crimea vote about what country they would prefer to belong to. Actually, they already did. The vote overwhelmingly favored leaving the Ukraine and joining Russia.
j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund points out the "three circles of power" - the state, state-owned corporations, and loyalists’ “private” companies - Vladimir Putin has created since he came to power in 2000. While he has control over every single one of them, as they are based in Russia, he can't control the fourth one, because it involves "offshore tax havens themselves." Most remarkably the majority of ill-gotten wealth that well-heeled Russians tuck away is being managed by shell companies in the UK and the US.
Putin had consolidated power the first four years of his office - taking control of the Russian television and the entire state with its "vertical of power" that centralises all administrations. He embodies the executive power and oversees the legislative and the judicative branches . Then he installed three former KGB generals: Sergei Ivanov as chief of staff; Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council; and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the successor to the KGB.
Putin had been accused of bankrupting Yukos oil company, seizing its assets and putting its boss, Russia's then richest man, Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind bars. Other oligarchs eneded up as fugitives living in exile abroad. After having seized "control over the state corporations one by one, beginning with Gazprom in May 2001," Putin appointed cronies to run the state-owned companies - Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Aleksei Miller of Gazprom, and Sergei Chemezov of Rostec.
The circle of Putin's loyalists makes up of people he knew from his home town, St. Petersberg or from his earlier days as KGB officer. The "top four" - Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Nikolai Shamalov - are all billionaires. Shamalov, whose father is a friend of Putin, is said to be married to Russia's first daughter. These people and their businesses enjoy all thinkable privileges that are unknown to outsiders.
As Putin relies heavily on loyalty, many of his cronies lack the merits to run large corporations or the business acumen to be successful. But they become wealthy and powerful thanks to their ties to Putin. This malaise fuels resentment among the young and talented, who are ambitious but see little career prospect due to favouritism. What Putin has overseen, is that "in the absence of credible property rights, wealthy Russians, including /his/ own cronies." know that their assets are safer abroad, mostly "within the jurisdictions of the Western governments against which Putin rails."
Of all offshore safe havens, the UK and the US seem to have been the destinations of capital flight from Russia. The author sees it as the "fourth" circle of power Putin can't control. The US state of Delaware is known for the many law firms and financial services that are involved in money laundering by hiding their clients' identities behind shell companies. One of the Russians Donald Trump Jr met in June 2016 at Trump Tower is known to have set up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware on behalf of shady Russians.
The author says "the assets of Putin’s cronies in the US and the European Union are supposed to be frozen" followings sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Apparently hardly any account had been found. He calls for action "by initiating comprehensive investigations into the assets of sanctioned people." Unlike European countries that prohibit "the anonymity of beneficiary owners," the US and the UK are said to "hold the vast majority of Russian offshore wealth," because lawyers have been allowed to "transfer anonymous or dirty money" on their clients' behalf.
On August 2 Trump signed - reluctantly - a new bill that imposes a new round of sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them. It also includes "far-reaching investigations into 'senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation' - including 'spouses, children, parents, and siblings' – and their assets within 180 days."
The author cites the veteran liberal Russian politician Leonid Gozman, who said: "the Russian state is very valuable.” Yet it is also “a very fragile construct that can be destroyed by anything” such as the eradication of corruption and the purge of kleptocrats. "Given the vast stocks of Russian capital that have piled up in New York, London, and elsewhere, the West is ideally positioned to exploit this fragility." Read more
vivek iyer
Weak property rights and capital flight are both very good things for a despot. Sanctions and low oil prices have strengthened Putin. There may be an element of fragility to financial markets in the U.K and the U.S which militates against cracking down on kleptocrats parking their cash in those countries. No such fragility exists for Russia's own economic system. On the contrary, smart young people- of the sort who might object to Putin's grotesque regime- will be pushed out while primary production suffices for basic 'bread and circuses' to keep the proles stupefied.
Read more
Peter Schaeffer
Alas, life for the factually challenged. Putin enjoys an 80% popularity rating. Macron (by contrast) is well below 40%. Of course, PS hates Putin and loves Macron. Guess who has more staying power?
Bernhard Kopp
The UK is the favorite for a variety of legal and cultural reasons. And, the UK is secretly quite proud of 'billionaire's row' and obscene property values at the high-end. The UK is also the inventor of tax havens on the Channel Islands and elsewhere. But, many continental European countries, and the US, are only gradually 'better' with rejecting flight capital. Since all this is not likely to change anytime soon, Putin is quite safe.
Steve Hurst
I expect Putin to be around for some time. He appears very successful in his environment.
Western regulators are massively outnumbered by private avoidance effort and the model is self regulation and external audit. Anybody who has witnessed this model in action will know it has problems. The Credit Crunch was after all the fruit of that model
Read more
