6

Ахиллесова пята путинского режима

ВАШИНГТОН – Власть президента России Владимира Путина слабее, чем кажется. Более того, фундамент его власти – клиентелистские экономические связи, которые он старательно консолидировал на протяжении жизни целого поколения, – превратились в главную угрозу его политическому выживанию. Причина проста – отсутствие надёжных прав собственности в путинской системе коррупционного капитализма для «друзей» заставляет крупных российских чиновников и олигархов хранить свои деньги за рубежом, причём в основном в юрисдикциях стран Запада, которые Путин так активно критикует.

С помощью тщательно подобранных лояльных людей Путин создал три круга власти – государство, государственные корпорации и лояльные «частные» компании. Этот процесс начался ещё в период его работы председателем Федеральной службы безопасности в 1998-1999 годах, когда он установил контроль над секретной полицией страны.

Однако подлинным шедевром процесса консолидации власти многообещающим авторитарным правителем стал первый президентский срок Путина в 2000-2004 годах. Сначала, летом 2000 года, он взял под контроль российское телевидение. Затем он создал «вертикаль власти» в государственных и региональных органах власти, а также установил собственную «диктатуру закона» в судебной системе. А затем, на парламентских выборах 2003 года, Путин получил убедительное большинство в Государственной думе (нижняя палата российского парламента) и в Совете Федерации (верхняя палата). На вершину государственной власти – в Совет безопасности – он поместил трёх генералов КГБ: Сергея Иванова, Николая Патрушева и Александра Бортникова.

Для укрепления второго круга власти Путин поочередно, начав в мае 2001 года с «Газпрома», захватил контроль над государственными корпорациями, назначая их президентами и председателями советов директоров лояльных лиц. Сейчас тремя ключевыми топ-менеджерами в госкомпаниях являются Игорь Сечин в «Роснефти», Алексей Миллер в «Газпроме» и Сергей Чемезов в «Ростехе».

Путин закрепил власть над госсектором в 2007 году, во время своего второго президентского срока, создав гигантские корпорации, которые с тех пор значительно расширились, благодаря дешёвому государственному финансированию и – нередко – установлению монополий в своих отраслях. Поскольку эти компании воспринимаются как источник власти и рентных доходов, а не как источник роста экономики, они крайне не заинтересованы в развитии конкуренции, инноваций, предпринимательства и производительности. Единстве��ным релевантным стандартом корпоративного управления для них стала лояльность Путину.

Далее следует третий круг власти, состоящий из наиболее могущественных «друзей» Путина и их компаний. Первая четвёрка выглядит так – Геннадий Тимченко, Аркадий Ротенберг, Юрий Ковальчук, Николай Шамалов. Их поведение обычно оценивается как клептократия, однако Путин использовал свои законодательные полномочия, чтобы гарантировать техническую законность их многочисленных сомнительных операций. Например, «друзья» имеют право покупать активы у госкомпаний по заниженной цене или получать госконтракты без конкуренции.

Система, которую создал Путин, поразительно похожа на царскую систему, господствовавшую до «великих реформ» 1860-х годов. И действительно, Путина часто называют новым царём, потому что его власть юридически безгранична (впрочем, озабоченность рейтингами общественного мнения показывает, что настроения в обществе для него важны). Вместо содействия институциональному развитию России, он занимался её глубокой деинституционализацией, нацеленной на концентрацию исполнительной, законодательной и судебной власти в своих руках.

Однако в условиях отсутствия надёжных прав собственности богатые россияне, в том числе и друзья Путина, знают, что единственным безопасным местом хранения их активов являются зарубежные страны. Благодаря полной конвертируемости рубля и отсутствию ограничений на отток капитала, они могут перечислять свои доходы в налоговые офшоры.

Совершенно естественно, это привело к появлению четвёртого круга власти, над которым у Путина нет контроля. Это те самые налоговые офшоры, которые к тому же перестали быть столь же безопасным местом, каким они когда-то были.

После того как Группа разработки финансовых мер борьбы с отмыванием денег (FATF) ослабила банковскую тайну в Швейцарии и зачистила множество налоговых офшоров в небольших островных государствах, остались только два крупных направления – США и Великобритания. В обеих странах разрешены анонимные перечисления валютных средств, а владельцам активов позволено скрывать свою личность. В США каждый год десятки миллиардов долларов проходят через непрозрачные банковские счета юридических фирм, что способствует отмыванию денег.

В целом, западные правительства не прилагают по-настоящему серьёзных усилий для контроля над подобной деятельностью на своей территории. Более того, хотя активы путинских друзей в США и Евросоюзе должны быть заморожены, согласно условиям санкций, введённых в ответ на незаконную аннексию Крыма Россией, в реальности практически никаких активов не нашлось.

Настало время изменить ситуацию, начав комплексное расследование в отношении активов лиц, находящихся под санкциями. США и Великобритания, где, по всей видимости, хранится подавляющая часть офшорного богатства России, должны будут последовать примеру большинства стран Европы и запретить анонимность бенефициарных владельцев. США следует также запретить пользоваться привилегиями отношений адвоката с клиентом для перечисления анонимных или грязных денег в страну.

DONATE NOW

Хорошая новость в том, что, возможно, на горизонте уже виден прогресс. Новый закон, подписанный президентом США Дональдом Трампом 2 августа, призывает к проведению в течение 180 дней глубокого расследования в отношении «высокопоставленных внешнеполитических фигур и олигархов Российской Федерации», в том числе «их супругов, детей, родителей, братьев и сестёр», а также принадлежащих им активов.

Как отмечает ветеран российской либеральной политики Леонид Гозман, «судя по заявлениям наших пропагандистов, российское государство представляется очень ценной и при этом чрезвычайно хрупкой конструкцией, которая может быть разрушена чем угодно», начиная с борьбы против коррупции и заканчивая требованиями отставки проворовавшихся  чиновников. Учитывая колоссальные объёмы российского капитала, накопленного в Нью-Йорке, Лондоне и так далее, Запад находится в идеальной позиции, чтобы воспользоваться этой хрупкостью.