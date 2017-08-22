Ахиллесова пята путинского режима

ВАШИНГТОН – Власть президента России Владимира Путина слабее, чем кажется. Более того, фундамент его власти – клиентелистские экономические связи, которые он старательно консолидировал на протяжении жизни целого поколения, – превратились в главную угрозу его политическому выживанию. Причина проста – отсутствие надёжных прав собственности в путинской системе коррупционного капитализма для «друзей» заставляет крупных российских чиновников и олигархов хранить свои деньги за рубежом, причём в основном в юрисдикциях стран Запада, которые Путин так активно критикует.
С помощью тщательно подобранных лояльных людей Путин создал три круга власти – государство, государственные корпорации и лояльные «частные» компании. Этот процесс начался ещё в период его работы председателем Федеральной службы безопасности в 1998-1999 годах, когда он установил контроль над секретной полицией страны.
Однако подлинным шедевром процесса консолидации власти многообещающим авторитарным правителем стал первый президентский срок Путина в 2000-2004 годах. Сначала, летом 2000 года, он взял под контроль российское телевидение. Затем он создал «вертикаль власти» в государственных и региональных органах власти, а также установил собственную «диктатуру закона» в судебной системе. А затем, на парламентских выборах 2003 года, Путин получил убедительное большинство в Государственной думе (нижняя палата российского парламента) и в Совете Федерации (верхняя палата). На вершину государственной власти – в Совет безопасности – он поместил трёх генералов КГБ: Сергея Иванова, Николая Патрушева и Александра Бортникова.
Для укрепления второго круга власти Путин поочередно, начав в мае 2001 года с «Газпрома», захватил контроль над государственными корпорациями, назначая их президентами и председателями советов директоров лояльных лиц. Сейчас тремя ключевыми топ-менеджерами в госкомпаниях являются Игорь Сечин в «Роснефти», Алексей Миллер в «Газпроме» и Сергей Чемезов в «Ростехе».
Путин закрепил власть над госсектором в 2007 году, во время своего второго президентского срока, создав гигантские корпорации, которые с тех пор значительно расширились, благодаря дешёвому государственному финансированию и – нередко – установлению монополий в своих отраслях. Поскольку эти компании воспринимаются как источник власти и рентных доходов, а не как источник роста экономики, они крайне не заинтересованы в развитии конкуренции, инноваций, предпринимательства и производительности. Единстве��ным релевантным стандартом корпоративного управления для них стала лояльность Путину.
Далее следует третий круг власти, состоящий из наиболее могущественных «друзей» Путина и их компаний. Первая четвёрка выглядит так – Геннадий Тимченко, Аркадий Ротенберг, Юрий Ковальчук, Николай Шамалов. Их поведение обычно оценивается как клептократия, однако Путин использовал свои законодательные полномочия, чтобы гарантировать техническую законность их многочисленных сомнительных операций. Например, «друзья» имеют право покупать активы у госкомпаний по заниженной цене или получать госконтракты без конкуренции.
Система, которую создал Путин, поразительно похожа на царскую систему, господствовавшую до «великих реформ» 1860-х годов. И действительно, Путина часто называют новым царём, потому что его власть юридически безгранична (впрочем, озабоченность рейтингами общественного мнения показывает, что настроения в обществе для него важны). Вместо содействия институциональному развитию России, он занимался её глубокой деинституционализацией, нацеленной на концентрацию исполнительной, законодательной и судебной власти в своих руках.
Однако в условиях отсутствия надёжных прав собственности богатые россияне, в том числе и друзья Путина, знают, что единственным безопасным местом хранения их активов являются зарубежные страны. Благодаря полной конвертируемости рубля и отсутствию ограничений на отток капитала, они могут перечислять свои доходы в налоговые офшоры.
Совершенно естественно, это привело к появлению четвёртого круга власти, над которым у Путина нет контроля. Это те самые налоговые офшоры, которые к тому же перестали быть столь же безопасным местом, каким они когда-то были.
После того как Группа разработки финансовых мер борьбы с отмыванием денег (FATF) ослабила банковскую тайну в Швейцарии и зачистила множество налоговых офшоров в небольших островных государствах, остались только два крупных направления – США и Великобритания. В обеих странах разрешены анонимные перечисления валютных средств, а владельцам активов позволено скрывать свою личность. В США каждый год десятки миллиардов долларов проходят через непрозрачные банковские счета юридических фирм, что способствует отмыванию денег.
В целом, западные правительства не прилагают по-настоящему серьёзных усилий для контроля над подобной деятельностью на своей территории. Более того, хотя активы путинских друзей в США и Евросоюзе должны быть заморожены, согласно условиям санкций, введённых в ответ на незаконную аннексию Крыма Россией, в реальности практически никаких активов не нашлось.
Настало время изменить ситуацию, начав комплексное расследование в отношении активов лиц, находящихся под санкциями. США и Великобритания, где, по всей видимости, хранится подавляющая часть офшорного богатства России, должны будут последовать примеру большинства стран Европы и запретить анонимность бенефициарных владельцев. США следует также запретить пользоваться привилегиями отношений адвоката с клиентом для перечисления анонимных или грязных денег в страну.
Хорошая новость в том, что, возможно, на горизонте уже виден прогресс. Новый закон, подписанный президентом США Дональдом Трампом 2 августа, призывает к проведению в течение 180 дней глубокого расследования в отношении «высокопоставленных внешнеполитических фигур и олигархов Российской Федерации», в том числе «их супругов, детей, родителей, братьев и сестёр», а также принадлежащих им активов.
Как отмечает ветеран российской либеральной политики Леонид Гозман, «судя по заявлениям наших пропагандистов, российское государство представляется очень ценной и при этом чрезвычайно хрупкой конструкцией, которая может быть разрушена чем угодно», начиная с борьбы против коррупции и заканчивая требованиями отставки проворовавшихся чиновников. Учитывая колоссальные объёмы российского капитала, накопленного в Нью-Йорке, Лондоне и так далее, Запад находится в идеальной позиции, чтобы воспользоваться этой хрупкостью.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I have a simple proposal. Let's let the people of Crimea vote about what country they would prefer to belong to. Actually, they already did. The vote overwhelmingly favored leaving the Ukraine and joining Russia. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund points out the "three circles of power" - the state, state-owned corporations, and loyalists’ “private” companies - Vladimir Putin has created since he came to power in 2000. While he has control over every single one of them, as they are based in Russia, he can't control the fourth one, because it involves "offshore tax havens themselves." Most remarkably the majority of ill-gotten wealth that well-heeled Russians tuck away is being managed by shell companies in the UK and the US.
Putin had consolidated power the first four years of his office - taking control of the Russian television and the entire state with its "vertical of power" that centralises all administrations. He embodies the executive power and oversees the legislative and the judicative branches . Then he installed three former KGB generals: Sergei Ivanov as chief of staff; Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council; and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the successor to the KGB.
Putin had been accused of bankrupting Yukos oil company, seizing its assets and putting its boss, Russia's then richest man, Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind bars. Other oligarchs eneded up as fugitives living in exile abroad. After having seized "control over the state corporations one by one, beginning with Gazprom in May 2001," Putin appointed cronies to run the state-owned companies - Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Aleksei Miller of Gazprom, and Sergei Chemezov of Rostec.
The circle of Putin's loyalists makes up of people he knew from his home town, St. Petersberg or from his earlier days as KGB officer. The "top four" - Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Nikolai Shamalov - are all billionaires. Shamalov, whose father is a friend of Putin, is said to be married to Russia's first daughter. These people and their businesses enjoy all thinkable privileges that are unknown to outsiders.
As Putin relies heavily on loyalty, many of his cronies lack the merits to run large corporations or the business acumen to be successful. But they become wealthy and powerful thanks to their ties to Putin. This malaise fuels resentment among the young and talented, who are ambitious but see little career prospect due to favouritism. What Putin has overseen, is that "in the absence of credible property rights, wealthy Russians, including /his/ own cronies." know that their assets are safer abroad, mostly "within the jurisdictions of the Western governments against which Putin rails."
Of all offshore safe havens, the UK and the US seem to have been the destinations of capital flight from Russia. The author sees it as the "fourth" circle of power Putin can't control. The US state of Delaware is known for the many law firms and financial services that are involved in money laundering by hiding their clients' identities behind shell companies. One of the Russians Donald Trump Jr met in June 2016 at Trump Tower is known to have set up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware on behalf of shady Russians.
The author says "the assets of Putin’s cronies in the US and the European Union are supposed to be frozen" followings sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Apparently hardly any account had been found. He calls for action "by initiating comprehensive investigations into the assets of sanctioned people." Unlike European countries that prohibit "the anonymity of beneficiary owners," the US and the UK are said to "hold the vast majority of Russian offshore wealth," because lawyers have been allowed to "transfer anonymous or dirty money" on their clients' behalf.
On August 2 Trump signed - reluctantly - a new bill that imposes a new round of sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them. It also includes "far-reaching investigations into 'senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation' - including 'spouses, children, parents, and siblings' – and their assets within 180 days."
The author cites the veteran liberal Russian politician Leonid Gozman, who said: "the Russian state is very valuable.” Yet it is also “a very fragile construct that can be destroyed by anything” such as the eradication of corruption and the purge of kleptocrats. "Given the vast stocks of Russian capital that have piled up in New York, London, and elsewhere, the West is ideally positioned to exploit this fragility." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Weak property rights and capital flight are both very good things for a despot. Sanctions and low oil prices have strengthened Putin. There may be an element of fragility to financial markets in the U.K and the U.S which militates against cracking down on kleptocrats parking their cash in those countries. No such fragility exists for Russia's own economic system. On the contrary, smart young people- of the sort who might object to Putin's grotesque regime- will be pushed out while primary production suffices for basic 'bread and circuses' to keep the proles stupefied.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Alas, life for the factually challenged. Putin enjoys an 80% popularity rating. Macron (by contrast) is well below 40%. Of course, PS hates Putin and loves Macron. Guess who has more staying power? Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The UK is the favorite for a variety of legal and cultural reasons. And, the UK is secretly quite proud of 'billionaire's row' and obscene property values at the high-end. The UK is also the inventor of tax havens on the Channel Islands and elsewhere. But, many continental European countries, and the US, are only gradually 'better' with rejecting flight capital. Since all this is not likely to change anytime soon, Putin is quite safe. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I expect Putin to be around for some time. He appears very successful in his environment.
Western regulators are massively outnumbered by private avoidance effort and the model is self regulation and external audit. Anybody who has witnessed this model in action will know it has problems. The Credit Crunch was after all the fruit of that model
