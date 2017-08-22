كعب أخيل في نظام بوتن

واشنطن العاصمة ــ إن سلطة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن أضعف مما يبدو للناظرين. بل إن الأساس الذي تقوم عليه قوة بوتن ــ الترتيبات الاقتصادية الزبائنية التي عمل على ترسيخها بقوة على مدار الجيل الماضي ــ تحول إلى الخطر الرئيسي الذي يهدد بقاءه السياسي. والسبب بسيط: ذلك أن الافتقار إلى حقوق الملكية التي يمكن التعويل عليها في ظل نظام رأسمالية المحسوبية يرغم كبار المسؤولين الروس وأنصار حكم القِلة على الاحتفاظ بأموالهم في الخارج، وغالبا ضمن الولايات القضائية للحكومات الغربية التي يشجبها بوتن.
فبمساعدة مجموعة من الموالين المختارين بعناية، أسس بوتن ثلاث دوائر من السلطة: الدولة، والشركات المملوكة للدولة، والشركات "الخاصة" الموالية. وقد بدأت هذه العملية خلال فترة رئاسته لجهاز الأمن الفيدرالي، في الفترة من 1998 إلى 1999، عندما فرض سيطرته على الشرطة السرية.
لكن ولاية بوتن الرئاسية الأولى من 2000 إلى 2004 هي التي كانت بمثابة تحفة حقيقية في عالَم توطيد السلطة من قِبَل حاكم مستبد ناشئ. فأولا، في صيف عام 2000، تولى مسؤولية التلفزيون الروسي. ثم قام بترسيخ "عمودية السلطة" على إدارة الدولة والإدارات الإقليمية، فضلا عن فرض "دكتاتورية القانون" على النظام القضائي. وبعد ذلك، في انتخابات 2003 البرلمانية، اكتسب بوتن سيطرة مُحكَمة على كل من الدوما (مجلس النواب) ومجلس الاتحاد (مجلس الشيوخ) في الهيئة التشريعية الروسية. وعند قمة سلطة الدولة، مجلس الأمن، قام بتعيين ثلاثة جنرالات من الاستخبارات السوفييتية السابقة: سيرجي إيفانوف، ونيكولاي باتروشيف، وألكسندر بورتنيكوف.
ولتعزيز الدائرة الثانية من سلطته، فرض بوتن سيطرته على الشركات المملوكة للدولة واحدة تلو الأخرى، بدءا بشركة جازبروم في مايو/أيار 2001، بتعيين الموالين كرؤساء مجالس ورؤساء تنفيذيين. وكان أكبر ثلاثة مديرين للشركات المملوكة للدولة إيجور سيشن من روزنفت، وأليكسي ميلر من جازبروم، وسيرجي شيميزوف من روستيك.
أحكم بوتن سلطته على قطاع الدولة في عام 2007، خلال فترة ولايته الثانية، مع إنشاء شركات ضخمة توسعت منذ ذلك الحين بشكل كبير، بفضل التمويل الحكومي الرخيص، الذي أمن لها غالبا الاحتكارات في صناعاتها. ولأن هذه الشركات تُعامَل كمصدر للسلطة والريع، وليس النمو الاقتصادي، فإنها غير مهتمة بشكل خاص بالمنافسة، والإبداع، وريادة الأعمال، والإنتاجي��. والمعيار الوحيد الملائم لحوكمة الشركات هو الولاء لبوتن.
ثم هناك الدائرة الثالثة للسطلة، التي تضم أقوى رفاق بوتن المقربين ــ ويبدو أن الأربعة الأوائل هم جينادي تيمشينكو، وأركادي روتنبرج، ويوري كوفالشوك، ونيكولاي شمالوف ــ وشركاتهم. ويُعَد سلوكهم عادة كليبتوقراطي (حكم اللصوص)، على الرغم من استخدام بوتن سلطته التشريعية لضمان تحويل عدد كبير من أنشطتهم المشبوهة إلى ممارسات قانونية من الناحية الفنية. على سبيل المثال، يحق للرفاق المقربين شراء الأصول من الشركات المملوكة للدولة بأسعار تقديرية وملء أوامر المشتريات الحكومية دون أي منافسة.
الواقع أن النظام الذي أنشأه بوتن يشبه إلى حد لافت للنظر النظام القيصري الذي ساد حتى "الإصلاحات الكبرى" في ستينيات القرن التاسع عشر. وكثيرا ما يُطلَق على بوتن وصف القيصر الجديد، لأن سلطته غير محدودة قانونا (برغم أن انشغاله باستطلاعات الرأي يُظهِر أن المشاعر العامة مهمة). وبدلا من النهوض بالتنمية المؤسسية، لاحق بوتن عملية بعيدة المدى في تعطيل عمل المؤسسات، بهدف تركيز السلطات التنفيذية والتشريعية والقضائية في يده.
ولكن في غياب نظام يضمن حقوق الملكية، يعلم الروس الأثرياء، بما في ذلك رفاق بوتن المقربين أن الأماكن الوحيدة الآمنة للحفاظ على أصولهم هي في الخارج. وبفضل الروبل القابل للتحويل بالكامل وغياب القيود على تدفقات رأس المال، يصبح بوسعهم تحويل مكاسبهم إلى الملاذات الضريبية الآمنة في الخارج.
وبطبيعة الحال، خلق هذا دائرة رابعة من دوائر السلطة، والتي لا يسيطر عليها بوتن: الملاذات الضريبية الآمنة في الخارج. ولكن لم تعد هذه الملاذات آمنة كما كانت ذات يوم.
فمع قيام فريق العمل المالي بتخفيض سرية البنوك في سويسرا وتنظيف الملاذات الضريبية في الجزر الصغيرة، يتبقى مقصدان رئيسيان: الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، وكل منهما تسمح بتدفقات العملة المجهلة المالِك وتسمح لمالكي الأصول بإخفاء هوياتهم. وفي الولايات المتحدة، تتنقل عشرات المليارات من الدولارات عبر حسابات مصرفية غامضة لشركات قانونية كل سنة، مما يسهل غسل الأموال.
في عموم الأمر، لا تمارس الحكومات الغربية قدرا كبيرا حقا من السيطرة على مثل هذه الأنشطة داخل حدودها. وفي حين يفترض أن تكون أصول رفاق بوتن في الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي مجمدة، بموجب العقوبات التي فُرِضَت بعد ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم بطريقة غير شرعية في عام 2014، لم يتسن العثور على أي أصول.
الآن حان الوقت لتغيير هذا، من خلال إطلاق تحقيقات شاملة في أصول الأشخاص الخاضعين للعقوبات. ويتعين على الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، اللتين يفترض أنهما تضمان الغالبية العظمى من الثروة الروسية في الخارج، أن تلحقا بنظيراتهما في أغلب أوروبا من خلال حظر عدم الكشف عن هوية المالكين المستفيدين. كما ينبغي للولايات المتحدة أن تحظر استخدام ميزة المحامي-العميل لتحويل الأموال المجهولة الهوية أو القذرة إلى البلاد.
النبأ السار هنا هو أن التقدم ربما يكون في الأفق. ففي الثاني من أغسطس/آب، وقع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب على مشروع قانون جديد يدعو إلى تحقيق واسع المدى حول "كبار الشخصيات السياسية الأجنبية وأنصار حكم القِلة في الاتحاد الروسي" ــ بما في ذلك "الزوج، والأطفال، والآباء، والأشقاء" ــ وأصولهم في غضون 180 يوما.
وكما أشار السياسي الروسي الليبرالي المخضرم ليونيد جوزمان، "إذا حكمنا من خلال تصريحات خبراء الدعاية لدينا، فسوف ندرك أن الدولة الروسية عظيمة القيمة، ولكنها أيضا تتسم ببنية بالغة الهشاشة ويمكن لأي شيء أن يدمرها"، من الحرب ضد الفساد إلى الجهود الرامية إلى الإطاحة بالمسؤولين اللصوص في الحكومة. ونظرا للمخزونات الضخمة من رؤوس الأموال الروسية التي تراكمت في نيويورك، ولندن، وأماكن أخرى، فإن الغرب في وضع مثالي يسمح له باستغلال هذه الهشاشة.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Of course, Russia is doing far better than the globalist cosmopolitan elite would like. Putin appears to be second most popular leader (in his own country) in the world. Sure PS hates him. So what? The people of Russia like him. Why? He is a pro-Russian nationalist. Nationalism is a dirty world in PS circles. The people of Russia don't see it that way.
This article is actually a weird mixture of important facts and nonsense.
The GDP statistics (Russia vs. Germany) were fake news at (almost) its worst. Numerous sources put the GDP of Russia and Germany as almost equal. Using “exchange rate” metrics is so phony that almost no one is likely to be fooled. Of course, there are some folks who use the same methodology to claim that the U.S. economy is larger than China’s…
From some prior comments of mine...
The life expectancy data is real, but deeply misleading. Life expectancy crashed after the end of Communism (by five years). Since Putin took power Russian life-expectancy has risen by five years and is now at an all-time high (using the World Bank data via Google). Measured solely in terms of life-expectancy, Putin has been a great success for Russia. By contrast, life-expectancy is now falling for many groups of Americans. Neoliberalism is failing in the U.S. (just as it is failing in many other places as well).
Per-capita GDP (in constant currency) has risen markedly under Putin. The low point was 1998 at $11,918. By 2000, per-capita GDP had risen to $14,051. In 2014, per-capita GDP was $24,874. 2014 is the last year available in the Google data. The IMF WEO data goes out to 2021 (projections of course). The IMF WEO data shows that per-capita GDP grew from 244,437 in 2000 to 422,999 in 2015 (data after 2015 are projections). That’s a gain of 73% over 15 years.
Let’s use a simple comparison. In 2000, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 37.8% of Germany’s. In 2015, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 55.28% of Germany’s. Note that this ratio peaked in 2013 at 57.81% and has declined since then.
For the record, Stiglitz’s critiques of the Washington Consensus are valid (in my opinion). The role of Washington, Harvard, Summers, and Shleifer was, and remains, deeply disgraceful. Russian bitterness over this fiascos was justified then and still is.
However, Stiglitz is simply wrong in his criticisms of Putin’s performance in office. The numbers just don’t support the argument. Of course, China and Vietnam have even better numbers over the period in question. However, they are even less democratic and more authoritarian.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
AJ,
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration"
Should be
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or an Enlightenment" Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
"Russia: so weak... yet so powerful", exclaimed a European statesman, generations ago. Never truly understood by the West, she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration, but instead got an extended Absolutism, and then a Communist state. And then Putin. Historically, badly mauled in war by a succession of disasters: Napoleon in 1812, Japan in 1905, then the Germans in 1917 and in 1941. She surprisingly recovered in each case and came out as unexpected victor, doing the heavy lifting in the job of dispatching the material armies of aspiring European hegemons. The same job she did with the Japanese Imperial Army, in China, in 1945.
Of course pundits around amuse themselves knitting derogatory theories explaining Russia's soring demise. I imagine that 's is part of the trick.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It would be nice to read things about Russia that are not such obvious propaganda. I would like to know more about Russia than I do - to understand why the Putin government remains so popular, for instance, or what people in the Crimea now think about the takeover. I am sure that Russia is far from perfect, but I am also sure that much of what I see in the western media, including this piece, is severely biased. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I have a simple proposal. Let's let the people of Crimea vote about what country they would prefer to belong to. Actually, they already did. The vote overwhelmingly favored leaving the Ukraine and joining Russia. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund points out the "three circles of power" - the state, state-owned corporations, and loyalists’ “private” companies - Vladimir Putin has created since he came to power in 2000. While he has control over every single one of them, as they are based in Russia, he can't control the fourth one, because it involves "offshore tax havens themselves." Most remarkably the majority of ill-gotten wealth that well-heeled Russians tuck away is being managed by shell companies in the UK and the US.
Putin had consolidated power the first four years of his office - taking control of the Russian television and the entire state with its "vertical of power" that centralises all administrations. He embodies the executive power and oversees the legislative and the judicative branches . Then he installed three former KGB generals: Sergei Ivanov as chief of staff; Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council; and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the successor to the KGB.
Putin had been accused of bankrupting Yukos oil company, seizing its assets and putting its boss, Russia's then richest man, Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind bars. Other oligarchs eneded up as fugitives living in exile abroad. After having seized "control over the state corporations one by one, beginning with Gazprom in May 2001," Putin appointed cronies to run the state-owned companies - Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Aleksei Miller of Gazprom, and Sergei Chemezov of Rostec.
The circle of Putin's loyalists makes up of people he knew from his home town, St. Petersberg or from his earlier days as KGB officer. The "top four" - Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Nikolai Shamalov - are all billionaires. Shamalov, whose father is a friend of Putin, is said to be married to Russia's first daughter. These people and their businesses enjoy all thinkable privileges that are unknown to outsiders.
As Putin relies heavily on loyalty, many of his cronies lack the merits to run large corporations or the business acumen to be successful. But they become wealthy and powerful thanks to their ties to Putin. This malaise fuels resentment among the young and talented, who are ambitious but see little career prospect due to favouritism. What Putin has overseen, is that "in the absence of credible property rights, wealthy Russians, including /his/ own cronies." know that their assets are safer abroad, mostly "within the jurisdictions of the Western governments against which Putin rails."
Of all offshore safe havens, the UK and the US seem to have been the destinations of capital flight from Russia. The author sees it as the "fourth" circle of power Putin can't control. The US state of Delaware is known for the many law firms and financial services that are involved in money laundering by hiding their clients' identities behind shell companies. One of the Russians Donald Trump Jr met in June 2016 at Trump Tower is known to have set up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware on behalf of shady Russians.
The author says "the assets of Putin’s cronies in the US and the European Union are supposed to be frozen" followings sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Apparently hardly any account had been found. He calls for action "by initiating comprehensive investigations into the assets of sanctioned people." Unlike European countries that prohibit "the anonymity of beneficiary owners," the US and the UK are said to "hold the vast majority of Russian offshore wealth," because lawyers have been allowed to "transfer anonymous or dirty money" on their clients' behalf.
On August 2 Trump signed - reluctantly - a new bill that imposes a new round of sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them. It also includes "far-reaching investigations into 'senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation' - including 'spouses, children, parents, and siblings' – and their assets within 180 days."
The author cites the veteran liberal Russian politician Leonid Gozman, who said: "the Russian state is very valuable.” Yet it is also “a very fragile construct that can be destroyed by anything” such as the eradication of corruption and the purge of kleptocrats. "Given the vast stocks of Russian capital that have piled up in New York, London, and elsewhere, the West is ideally positioned to exploit this fragility." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Weak property rights and capital flight are both very good things for a despot. Sanctions and low oil prices have strengthened Putin. There may be an element of fragility to financial markets in the U.K and the U.S which militates against cracking down on kleptocrats parking their cash in those countries. No such fragility exists for Russia's own economic system. On the contrary, smart young people- of the sort who might object to Putin's grotesque regime- will be pushed out while primary production suffices for basic 'bread and circuses' to keep the proles stupefied.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Alas, life for the factually challenged. Putin enjoys an 80% popularity rating. Macron (by contrast) is well below 40%. Of course, PS hates Putin and loves Macron. Guess who has more staying power? Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The UK is the favorite for a variety of legal and cultural reasons. And, the UK is secretly quite proud of 'billionaire's row' and obscene property values at the high-end. The UK is also the inventor of tax havens on the Channel Islands and elsewhere. But, many continental European countries, and the US, are only gradually 'better' with rejecting flight capital. Since all this is not likely to change anytime soon, Putin is quite safe. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I expect Putin to be around for some time. He appears very successful in his environment.
Western regulators are massively outnumbered by private avoidance effort and the model is self regulation and external audit. Anybody who has witnessed this model in action will know it has problems. The Credit Crunch was after all the fruit of that model
Read more
Featured
The New Nuclear Danger
Joschka Fischer insists that while the threat has evolved since the Cold War, it is still best met with restraint.
Why Bannon Had to Go
Elizabeth Drew calls the former White House chief strategist and Donald Trump a "mismatch made in hell."
The Lost Lesson of the Financial Crisis
Mohamed A. El-Erian argues that advanced economies still haven't done enough to fix their flawed growth models.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.