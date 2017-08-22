10

كعب أخيل في نظام بوتن

واشنطن العاصمة ــ إن سلطة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن أضعف مما يبدو للناظرين. بل إن الأساس الذي تقوم عليه قوة بوتن ــ الترتيبات الاقتصادية الزبائنية التي عمل على ترسيخها بقوة على مدار الجيل الماضي ــ تحول إلى الخطر الرئيسي الذي يهدد بقاءه السياسي. والسبب بسيط: ذلك أن الافتقار إلى حقوق الملكية التي يمكن التعويل عليها في ظل نظام رأسمالية المحسوبية يرغم كبار المسؤولين الروس وأنصار حكم القِلة على الاحتفاظ بأموالهم في الخارج، وغالبا ضمن الولايات القضائية للحكومات الغربية التي يشجبها بوتن.

فبمساعدة مجموعة من الموالين المختارين بعناية، أسس بوتن ثلاث دوائر من السلطة: الدولة، والشركات المملوكة للدولة، والشركات "الخاصة" الموالية. وقد بدأت هذه العملية خلال فترة رئاسته لجهاز الأمن الفيدرالي، في الفترة من 1998 إلى 1999، عندما فرض سيطرته على الشرطة السرية.

لكن ولاية بوتن الرئاسية الأولى من 2000 إلى 2004 هي التي كانت بمثابة تحفة حقيقية في عالَم توطيد السلطة من قِبَل حاكم مستبد ناشئ. فأولا، في صيف عام 2000، تولى مسؤولية التلفزيون الروسي. ثم قام بترسيخ "عمودية السلطة" على إدارة الدولة والإدارات الإقليمية، فضلا عن فرض "دكتاتورية القانون" على النظام القضائي. وبعد ذلك، في انتخابات 2003 البرلمانية، اكتسب بوتن سيطرة مُحكَمة على كل من الدوما (مجلس النواب) ومجلس الاتحاد (مجلس الشيوخ) في الهيئة التشريعية الروسية. وعند قمة سلطة الدولة، مجلس الأمن، قام بتعيين ثلاثة جنرالات من الاستخبارات السوفييتية السابقة: سيرجي إيفانوف، ونيكولاي باتروشيف، وألكسندر بورتنيكوف.

ولتعزيز الدائرة الثانية من سلطته، فرض بوتن سيطرته على الشركات المملوكة للدولة واحدة تلو الأخرى، بدءا بشركة جازبروم في مايو/أيار 2001، بتعيين الموالين كرؤساء مجالس ورؤساء تنفيذيين. وكان أكبر ثلاثة مديرين للشركات المملوكة للدولة إيجور سيشن من روزنفت، وأليكسي ميلر من جازبروم، وسيرجي شيميزوف من روستيك.

أحكم بوتن سلطته على قطاع الدولة في عام 2007، خلال فترة ولايته الثانية، مع إنشاء شركات ضخمة توسعت منذ ذلك الحين بشكل كبير، بفضل التمويل الحكومي الرخيص، الذي أمن لها غالبا الاحتكارات في صناعاتها. ولأن هذه الشركات تُعامَل كمصدر للسلطة والريع، وليس النمو الاقتصادي، فإنها غير مهتمة بشكل خاص بالمنافسة، والإبداع، وريادة الأعمال، والإنتاجي��. والمعيار الوحيد الملائم لحوكمة الشركات هو الولاء لبوتن.

ثم هناك الدائرة الثالثة للسطلة، التي تضم أقوى رفاق بوتن المقربين ــ ويبدو أن الأربعة الأوائل هم جينادي تيمشينكو، وأركادي روتنبرج، ويوري كوفالشوك، ونيكولاي شمالوف ــ وشركاتهم. ويُعَد سلوكهم عادة كليبتوقراطي (حكم اللصوص)، على الرغم من استخدام بوتن سلطته التشريعية لضمان تحويل عدد كبير من أنشطتهم المشبوهة إلى ممارسات قانونية من الناحية الفنية. على سبيل المثال، يحق للرفاق المقربين شراء الأصول من الشركات المملوكة للدولة بأسعار تقديرية وملء أوامر المشتريات الحكومية دون أي منافسة.

الواقع أن النظام الذي أنشأه بوتن يشبه إلى حد لافت للنظر النظام القيصري الذي ساد حتى "الإصلاحات الكبرى" في ستينيات القرن التاسع عشر. وكثيرا ما يُطلَق على بوتن وصف القيصر الجديد، لأن سلطته غير محدودة قانونا (برغم أن انشغاله باستطلاعات الرأي يُظهِر أن المشاعر العامة مهمة). وبدلا من النهوض بالتنمية المؤسسية، لاحق بوتن عملية بعيدة المدى في تعطيل عمل المؤسسات، بهدف تركيز السلطات التنفيذية والتشريعية والقضائية في يده.

ولكن في غياب نظام يضمن حقوق الملكية، يعلم الروس الأثرياء، بما في ذلك رفاق بوتن المقربين أن الأماكن الوحيدة الآمنة للحفاظ على أصولهم هي في الخارج. وبفضل الروبل القابل للتحويل بالكامل وغياب القيود على تدفقات رأس المال، يصبح بوسعهم تحويل مكاسبهم إلى الملاذات الضريبية الآمنة في الخارج.

وبطبيعة الحال، خلق هذا دائرة رابعة من دوائر السلطة، والتي لا يسيطر عليها بوتن: الملاذات الضريبية الآمنة في الخارج. ولكن لم تعد هذه الملاذات آمنة كما كانت ذات يوم.

فمع قيام فريق العمل المالي بتخفيض سرية البنوك في سويسرا وتنظيف الملاذات الضريبية في الجزر الصغيرة، يتبقى مقصدان رئيسيان: الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، وكل منهما تسمح بتدفقات العملة المجهلة المالِك وتسمح لمالكي الأصول بإخفاء هوياتهم. وفي الولايات المتحدة، تتنقل عشرات المليارات من الدولارات عبر حسابات مصرفية غامضة لشركات قانونية كل سنة، مما يسهل غسل الأموال.

في عموم الأمر، لا تمارس الحكومات الغربية قدرا كبيرا حقا من السيطرة على مثل هذه الأنشطة داخل حدودها. وفي حين يفترض أن تكون أصول رفاق بوتن في الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي مجمدة، بموجب العقوبات التي فُرِضَت بعد ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم بطريقة غير شرعية في عام 2014، لم يتسن العثور على أي أصول.

الآن حان الوقت لتغيير هذا، من خلال إطلاق تحقيقات شاملة في أصول الأشخاص الخاضعين للعقوبات. ويتعين على الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، اللتين يفترض أنهما تضمان الغالبية العظمى من الثروة الروسية في الخارج، أن تلحقا بنظيراتهما في أغلب أوروبا من خلال حظر عدم الكشف عن هوية المالكين المستفيدين. كما ينبغي للولايات المتحدة أن تحظر استخدام ميزة المحامي-العميل لتحويل الأموال المجهولة الهوية أو القذرة إلى البلاد.

النبأ السار هنا هو أن التقدم ربما يكون في الأفق. ففي الثاني من أغسطس/آب، وقع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب على مشروع قانون جديد يدعو إلى تحقيق واسع المدى حول "كبار الشخصيات السياسية الأجنبية وأنصار حكم القِلة في الاتحاد الروسي" ــ بما في ذلك "الزوج، والأطفال، والآباء، والأشقاء" ــ وأصولهم في غضون 180 يوما.

وكما أشار السياسي الروسي الليبرالي المخضرم ليونيد جوزمان، "إذا حكمنا من خلال تصريحات خبراء الدعاية لدينا، فسوف ندرك أن الدولة الروسية عظيمة القيمة، ولكنها أيضا تتسم ببنية بالغة الهشاشة ويمكن لأي شيء أن يدمرها"، من الحرب ضد الفساد إلى الجهود الرامية إلى الإطاحة بالمسؤولين اللصوص في الحكومة. ونظرا للمخزونات الضخمة من رؤوس الأموال الروسية التي تراكمت في نيويورك، ولندن، وأماكن أخرى، فإن الغرب في وضع مثالي يسمح له باستغلال هذه الهشاشة.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel