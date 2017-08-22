El talón de Aquiles del régimen de Putin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – El poder de mando del presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, es más débil de lo que aparenta. De hecho, la base del poder de Putin – es decir, los arreglos económicos clientelistas que él asiduamente ha consolidado durante la última generación – se ha convertido en la principal amenaza para su supervivencia política. La razón es simple: la falta de derechos de propiedad creíbles bajo el sistema de capitalismo de amiguetes de Putin obliga a que los oligarcas y altos funcionarios rusos mantengan su dinero en el extranjero, en su mayoría dentro de jurisdicciones de gobiernos occidentales a los cuales Putin ataca con lenguaje áspero e insultante.
Con la ayuda de personas leales bien seleccionadas, Putin ha establecido tres círculos de poder: el Estado, las corporaciones estatales y las compañías “privadas” pertenecientes a dichas personas leales. El proceso comenzó durante su mandato como presidente del Servicio Federal de Seguridad, desde el año 1998 al 1999, cuando ejerció control sobre la policía secreta.
Sin embargo, fue el primer mandato de Putin como presidente, desde el 2000 al 2004, el que equivale a una verdadera obra maestra de la consolidación del poder por parte de un autoritario incipiente. En primer lugar, en el verano del año 2000, se hizo cargo de la televisión rusa. Luego, estableció su “poder vertical” sobre la administración del Estado y sobre las administraciones regionales, así como su “dictadura de la ley” sobre el sistema judicial. Y, luego, en las elecciones parlamentarias del año 2003, Putin obtuvo un sólido control tanto de la Duma Estatal (cámara baja) así como del Consejo de la Federación (cámara alta) de la legislatura rusa. En el Consejo de Seguridad, que es el pináculo del poder estatal, Putin colocó a tres generales de la KGB: Sergei Ivanov, Nikolai Patrushev y Aleksandr Bortnikov.
Para fortalecer el segundo círculo de su poder, Putin tomó el control de las corporaciones estatales una por una, comenzando con Gazprom en mayo de 2001, nombrando a personas leales como directores ejecutivos y presidentes. Los tres altos directivos de las empresas estatales son Igor Sechin de Rosneft, Aleksei Miller de Gazprom y Sergei Chemezov de Rostec.
Putin afianzó su poder de mando sobre el sector estatal en el año 2007, durante su segundo mandato, con la creación de grandes corporaciones que desde aquel entonces se han expandido sustancialmente, mediante la financiación estatal barata, misma que frecuentemente hace que se garanticen monopolios en los sectores industriales a los que pertenecen dichas grandes corporaciones. Debido a que estas empresas son tratadas como fuentes de poder y rentas, en vez de ser tratadas como fuentes de crecimiento económico, ellas están peculiarmente desinteresadas en competencia, innovación, emprendimiento y productividad. El único estándar relevante de gobierno corporativo es la lealtad a Putin.
Luego se encuentra el tercer círculo de poder, compuesto por los compinches más poderosos de Putin – los cuatro primeros parecen ser Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk y Nikolai Shamalov, y sus compañías. Su comportamiento es generalmente visto como cleptocrático, aunque Putin ha utilizado su autoridad legislativa para cerciorarse de que muchas de sus actividades dudosas sean técnicamente legales. Por ejemplo, los compinches tienen derecho a comprar activos de empresas estatales a precios discrecionales y a abastecer pedidos de compras públicas sin enfrentarse a la competencia.
El sistema que Putin ha creado es sorprendentemente similar al sistema zarista que prevaleció hasta las “Grandes Reformas” de la década de 1860. De hecho, a menudo Putin es llamado un nuevo zar, porque su poder es legalmente ilimitado (aunque su preocupación por las encuestas de opinión demuestra que el sentimiento público sí importa). En lugar de promover el desarrollo institucional, ha llevado a cabo una desinstitucionalización de gran alcance, encaminada a concentrar los poderes ejecutivo, legislativo y judicial en sus propias manos.
Pero en ausencia de derechos de propiedad creíbles, los rusos ricos saben, incluyéndose entre ellos a los propios compinches de Putin, que los únicos lugares seguros para mantener sus activos están en el extranjero. Y, gracias a un rublo totalmente convertible y a la ausencia de restricciones a las salidas de capital, ellos pueden transferir sus ganancias a paraísos fiscales en el exterior.
Esto ha creado naturalmente un cuarto círculo del poder, sobre el cual Putin no tiene control: los paraísos fiscales en el exterior propiamente dichos. Y, esos paraísos ya no están tan seguros como lo estuvieron alguna vez en el pasado.
Debido a que el Grupo de Acción Financiera Internacional ha reducido el secreto bancario en Suiza y ha limpiado los paraísos fiscales de las islas pequeñas, hay dos destinos principales: Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, los cuales permiten ingresos de flujos dineros anónimos y permiten que los propietarios de activos oculten su identidad. En Estados Unidos, cada año decenas de miles de millones de dólares se desplazan a través de cuentas bancarias opacas de firmas de abogados, facilitándose de esta forma el lavado de dinero.
En general, los gobiernos occidentales no ejercen mucho control sobre dichas actividades dentro de sus fronteras. En verdad, aunque se supone que los activos de los compinches de Putin en Estados Unidos y en la Unión Europea están congelados, según lo que dictan las sanciones impuestas después de la anexión ilegal de Crimea por parte de Rusia en el año 2014, prácticamente se encontraron muy pocos activos susceptibles a ser congelados.
Es hora de cambiar esto mediante el inicio de investigaciones exhaustivas sobre los bienes de las personas sancionadas. Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, países que presumiblemente tienen la gran mayoría de la riqueza rusa en el exterior, también deben ponerse al día con sus homólogos en la mayor parte de Europa al prohibir el anonimato de los propietarios beneficiarios. Estados Unidos también debería prohibir el uso del privilegio abogado-cliente para transferir dinero anónimo o sucio hacia dentro del país.
La buena noticia es que el progreso puede encontrarse en el horizonte. Un nuevo proyecto de ley, que el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump firmó el 2 de agosto, pide que se lleven a cabo investigaciones de gran alcance sobre “figuras políticas y oligarcas sénior de la Federación de Rusia”, entre los que se encuentran “sus cónyuges, hijos, padres y hermanos” – y los activos pertenecientes a los mismo dentro de un plazo de 180 días.
Como señala el veterano político liberal Leonid Gozman: “A juzgar por las declaraciones de nuestros propagandistas, el Estado ruso es muy valioso”, pero también es “una construcción muy frágil que puede ser destruida por cualquier cosa”: empezando por la lucha contra la corrupción hasta por los esfuerzos para expulsar a los funcionarios cleptocráticos. Dadas las vastas reservas de capital ruso que se han acumulado en Nueva York, Londres y otros lugares, el Occidente está en una posición ideal para explotar esta fragilidad.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Of course, Russia is doing far better than the globalist cosmopolitan elite would like. Putin appears to be second most popular leader (in his own country) in the world. Sure PS hates him. So what? The people of Russia like him. Why? He is a pro-Russian nationalist. Nationalism is a dirty world in PS circles. The people of Russia don't see it that way.
This article is actually a weird mixture of important facts and nonsense.
The GDP statistics (Russia vs. Germany) were fake news at (almost) its worst. Numerous sources put the GDP of Russia and Germany as almost equal. Using “exchange rate” metrics is so phony that almost no one is likely to be fooled. Of course, there are some folks who use the same methodology to claim that the U.S. economy is larger than China’s…
From some prior comments of mine...
The life expectancy data is real, but deeply misleading. Life expectancy crashed after the end of Communism (by five years). Since Putin took power Russian life-expectancy has risen by five years and is now at an all-time high (using the World Bank data via Google). Measured solely in terms of life-expectancy, Putin has been a great success for Russia. By contrast, life-expectancy is now falling for many groups of Americans. Neoliberalism is failing in the U.S. (just as it is failing in many other places as well).
Per-capita GDP (in constant currency) has risen markedly under Putin. The low point was 1998 at $11,918. By 2000, per-capita GDP had risen to $14,051. In 2014, per-capita GDP was $24,874. 2014 is the last year available in the Google data. The IMF WEO data goes out to 2021 (projections of course). The IMF WEO data shows that per-capita GDP grew from 244,437 in 2000 to 422,999 in 2015 (data after 2015 are projections). That’s a gain of 73% over 15 years.
Let’s use a simple comparison. In 2000, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 37.8% of Germany’s. In 2015, Russia’s per-capita GDP was 55.28% of Germany’s. Note that this ratio peaked in 2013 at 57.81% and has declined since then.
For the record, Stiglitz’s critiques of the Washington Consensus are valid (in my opinion). The role of Washington, Harvard, Summers, and Shleifer was, and remains, deeply disgraceful. Russian bitterness over this fiascos was justified then and still is.
However, Stiglitz is simply wrong in his criticisms of Putin’s performance in office. The numbers just don’t support the argument. Of course, China and Vietnam have even better numbers over the period in question. However, they are even less democratic and more authoritarian.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
AJ,
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration"
Should be
"she also never experienced a Renaissance or an Enlightenment" Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
"Russia: so weak... yet so powerful", exclaimed a European statesman, generations ago. Never truly understood by the West, she also never experienced a Renaissance or Illustration, but instead got an extended Absolutism, and then a Communist state. And then Putin. Historically, badly mauled in war by a succession of disasters: Napoleon in 1812, Japan in 1905, then the Germans in 1917 and in 1941. She surprisingly recovered in each case and came out as unexpected victor, doing the heavy lifting in the job of dispatching the material armies of aspiring European hegemons. The same job she did with the Japanese Imperial Army, in China, in 1945.
Of course pundits around amuse themselves knitting derogatory theories explaining Russia's soring demise. I imagine that 's is part of the trick.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It would be nice to read things about Russia that are not such obvious propaganda. I would like to know more about Russia than I do - to understand why the Putin government remains so popular, for instance, or what people in the Crimea now think about the takeover. I am sure that Russia is far from perfect, but I am also sure that much of what I see in the western media, including this piece, is severely biased. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I have a simple proposal. Let's let the people of Crimea vote about what country they would prefer to belong to. Actually, they already did. The vote overwhelmingly favored leaving the Ukraine and joining Russia. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund points out the "three circles of power" - the state, state-owned corporations, and loyalists’ “private” companies - Vladimir Putin has created since he came to power in 2000. While he has control over every single one of them, as they are based in Russia, he can't control the fourth one, because it involves "offshore tax havens themselves." Most remarkably the majority of ill-gotten wealth that well-heeled Russians tuck away is being managed by shell companies in the UK and the US.
Putin had consolidated power the first four years of his office - taking control of the Russian television and the entire state with its "vertical of power" that centralises all administrations. He embodies the executive power and oversees the legislative and the judicative branches . Then he installed three former KGB generals: Sergei Ivanov as chief of staff; Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council; and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the successor to the KGB.
Putin had been accused of bankrupting Yukos oil company, seizing its assets and putting its boss, Russia's then richest man, Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind bars. Other oligarchs eneded up as fugitives living in exile abroad. After having seized "control over the state corporations one by one, beginning with Gazprom in May 2001," Putin appointed cronies to run the state-owned companies - Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Aleksei Miller of Gazprom, and Sergei Chemezov of Rostec.
The circle of Putin's loyalists makes up of people he knew from his home town, St. Petersberg or from his earlier days as KGB officer. The "top four" - Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Nikolai Shamalov - are all billionaires. Shamalov, whose father is a friend of Putin, is said to be married to Russia's first daughter. These people and their businesses enjoy all thinkable privileges that are unknown to outsiders.
As Putin relies heavily on loyalty, many of his cronies lack the merits to run large corporations or the business acumen to be successful. But they become wealthy and powerful thanks to their ties to Putin. This malaise fuels resentment among the young and talented, who are ambitious but see little career prospect due to favouritism. What Putin has overseen, is that "in the absence of credible property rights, wealthy Russians, including /his/ own cronies." know that their assets are safer abroad, mostly "within the jurisdictions of the Western governments against which Putin rails."
Of all offshore safe havens, the UK and the US seem to have been the destinations of capital flight from Russia. The author sees it as the "fourth" circle of power Putin can't control. The US state of Delaware is known for the many law firms and financial services that are involved in money laundering by hiding their clients' identities behind shell companies. One of the Russians Donald Trump Jr met in June 2016 at Trump Tower is known to have set up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware on behalf of shady Russians.
The author says "the assets of Putin’s cronies in the US and the European Union are supposed to be frozen" followings sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Apparently hardly any account had been found. He calls for action "by initiating comprehensive investigations into the assets of sanctioned people." Unlike European countries that prohibit "the anonymity of beneficiary owners," the US and the UK are said to "hold the vast majority of Russian offshore wealth," because lawyers have been allowed to "transfer anonymous or dirty money" on their clients' behalf.
On August 2 Trump signed - reluctantly - a new bill that imposes a new round of sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them. It also includes "far-reaching investigations into 'senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation' - including 'spouses, children, parents, and siblings' – and their assets within 180 days."
The author cites the veteran liberal Russian politician Leonid Gozman, who said: "the Russian state is very valuable.” Yet it is also “a very fragile construct that can be destroyed by anything” such as the eradication of corruption and the purge of kleptocrats. "Given the vast stocks of Russian capital that have piled up in New York, London, and elsewhere, the West is ideally positioned to exploit this fragility." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Weak property rights and capital flight are both very good things for a despot. Sanctions and low oil prices have strengthened Putin. There may be an element of fragility to financial markets in the U.K and the U.S which militates against cracking down on kleptocrats parking their cash in those countries. No such fragility exists for Russia's own economic system. On the contrary, smart young people- of the sort who might object to Putin's grotesque regime- will be pushed out while primary production suffices for basic 'bread and circuses' to keep the proles stupefied.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Alas, life for the factually challenged. Putin enjoys an 80% popularity rating. Macron (by contrast) is well below 40%. Of course, PS hates Putin and loves Macron. Guess who has more staying power? Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The UK is the favorite for a variety of legal and cultural reasons. And, the UK is secretly quite proud of 'billionaire's row' and obscene property values at the high-end. The UK is also the inventor of tax havens on the Channel Islands and elsewhere. But, many continental European countries, and the US, are only gradually 'better' with rejecting flight capital. Since all this is not likely to change anytime soon, Putin is quite safe. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I expect Putin to be around for some time. He appears very successful in his environment.
Western regulators are massively outnumbered by private avoidance effort and the model is self regulation and external audit. Anybody who has witnessed this model in action will know it has problems. The Credit Crunch was after all the fruit of that model
Read more
