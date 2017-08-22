10

El talón de Aquiles del régimen de Putin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – El poder de mando del presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, es más débil de lo que aparenta. De hecho, la base del poder de Putin – es decir, los arreglos económicos clientelistas que él asiduamente ha consolidado durante la última generación –  se ha convertido en la principal amenaza para su supervivencia política. La razón es simple: la falta de derechos de propiedad creíbles bajo el sistema de capitalismo de amiguetes de Putin obliga a que los oligarcas y altos funcionarios rusos mantengan su dinero en el extranjero, en su mayoría dentro de jurisdicciones de gobiernos occidentales a los cuales Putin ataca con lenguaje áspero e insultante.

Con la ayuda de personas leales bien seleccionadas, Putin ha establecido tres círculos de poder: el Estado, las corporaciones estatales y las compañías “privadas” pertenecientes a dichas personas leales. El proceso comenzó durante su mandato como presidente del Servicio Federal de Seguridad, desde el año 1998 al 1999, cuando ejerció control sobre la policía secreta.

Sin embargo, fue el primer mandato de Putin como presidente, desde el 2000 al 2004, el que equivale a una verdadera obra maestra de la consolidación del poder por parte de un autoritario incipiente. En primer lugar, en el verano del año 2000, se hizo cargo de la televisión rusa. Luego, estableció su “poder vertical” sobre la administración del Estado y sobre las administraciones regionales, así como su “dictadura de la ley” sobre el sistema judicial. Y, luego, en las elecciones parlamentarias del año 2003, Putin obtuvo un sólido control tanto de la Duma Estatal (cámara baja) así como del Consejo de la Federación (cámara alta) de la legislatura rusa. En el Consejo de Seguridad, que es el pináculo del poder estatal, Putin colocó a tres generales de la KGB: Sergei Ivanov, Nikolai Patrushev y Aleksandr Bortnikov.

Para fortalecer el segundo círculo de su poder, Putin tomó el control de las corporaciones estatales una por una, comenzando con Gazprom en mayo de 2001, nombrando a personas leales como directores ejecutivos y presidentes. Los tres altos directivos de las empresas estatales son Igor Sechin de Rosneft, Aleksei Miller de Gazprom y Sergei Chemezov de Rostec.

Putin afianzó su poder de mando sobre el sector estatal en el año 2007, durante su segundo mandato, con la creación de grandes corporaciones que desde aquel entonces se han expandido sustancialmente, mediante la financiación estatal barata, misma que frecuentemente hace que se garanticen monopolios en los sectores industriales a los que pertenecen dichas grandes corporaciones. Debido a que estas empresas son tratadas como fuentes de poder y rentas, en vez de ser tratadas como fuentes de crecimiento económico, ellas están peculiarmente desinteresadas en competencia, innovación, emprendimiento y productividad. El único estándar relevante de gobierno corporativo es la lealtad a Putin.

Luego se encuentra el tercer círculo de poder, compuesto por los compinches más poderosos de Putin – los cuatro primeros parecen ser Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk y Nikolai Shamalov, y sus compañías. Su comportamiento es generalmente visto como cleptocrático, aunque Putin ha utilizado su autoridad legislativa para cerciorarse de que muchas de sus actividades dudosas sean técnicamente legales. Por ejemplo, los compinches tienen derecho a comprar activos de empresas estatales a precios discrecionales y a abastecer pedidos de compras públicas sin enfrentarse a la competencia.

El sistema que Putin ha creado es sorprendentemente similar al sistema zarista que prevaleció hasta las “Grandes Reformas” de la década de 1860. De hecho, a menudo Putin es llamado un nuevo zar, porque su poder es legalmente ilimitado (aunque su preocupación por las encuestas de opinión demuestra que el sentimiento público sí importa). En lugar de promover el desarrollo institucional, ha llevado a cabo una desinstitucionalización de gran alcance, encaminada a concentrar los poderes ejecutivo, legislativo y judicial en sus propias manos.

Pero en ausencia de derechos de propiedad creíbles, los rusos ricos saben, incluyéndose entre ellos a los propios compinches de Putin, que los únicos lugares seguros para mantener sus activos están en el extranjero. Y, gracias a un rublo totalmente convertible y a la ausencia de restricciones a las salidas de capital, ellos pueden transferir sus ganancias a paraísos fiscales en el exterior.

Esto ha creado naturalmente un cuarto círculo del poder, sobre el cual Putin no tiene control: los paraísos fiscales en el exterior propiamente dichos. Y, esos paraísos ya no están tan seguros como lo estuvieron alguna vez en el pasado.

Debido a que el Grupo de Acción Financiera Internacional ha reducido el secreto bancario en Suiza y ha limpiado los paraísos fiscales de las islas pequeñas, hay dos destinos principales: Estados Unidos y el  Reino Unido, los cuales permiten ingresos de flujos dineros anónimos y permiten que los propietarios de activos oculten su identidad. En Estados Unidos, cada año decenas de miles de millones de dólares se desplazan a través de cuentas bancarias opacas de firmas de abogados, facilitándose de esta forma el lavado de dinero.

En general, los gobiernos occidentales no ejercen mucho control sobre dichas actividades dentro de sus fronteras. En verdad, aunque se supone que los activos de los compinches de Putin en Estados Unidos y en la Unión Europea están congelados, según lo que dictan las sanciones impuestas después de la anexión ilegal de Crimea por parte de Rusia en el año 2014, prácticamente se encontraron muy pocos activos susceptibles a ser congelados.

Es hora de cambiar esto mediante el inicio de investigaciones exhaustivas sobre los bienes de las personas sancionadas. Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, países que presumiblemente tienen la gran mayoría de la riqueza rusa en el exterior, también deben ponerse al día con sus homólogos en la mayor parte de Europa al prohibir el anonimato de los propietarios beneficiarios. Estados Unidos también debería prohibir el uso del privilegio abogado-cliente para transferir dinero anónimo o sucio hacia dentro del país.

La buena noticia es que el progreso puede encontrarse en el horizonte. Un nuevo proyecto de ley, que el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump firmó el 2 de agosto, pide que se lleven a cabo investigaciones de gran alcance sobre “figuras políticas y oligarcas sénior de la Federación de Rusia”, entre los que se encuentran “sus cónyuges, hijos, padres y hermanos” – y los activos pertenecientes a los mismo dentro de un plazo de 180 días.

Como señala el veterano político liberal Leonid Gozman: “A juzgar por las declaraciones de nuestros propagandistas, el Estado ruso es muy valioso”, pero también es “una construcción muy frágil que puede ser destruida por cualquier cosa”: empezando por la lucha contra la corrupción hasta por los esfuerzos para expulsar a los funcionarios cleptocráticos. Dadas las vastas reservas de capital ruso que se han acumulado en Nueva York, Londres y otros lugares, el Occidente está en una posición ideal para explotar esta fragilidad.

