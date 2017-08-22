普京政权的阿基利斯之踵

华盛顿——俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京的权威实际比看起来要弱。事实上，普京的权力基石——也就是他在一代人时间里苦苦建立起来的依恃主义的经济模式——已经成为他政治生存的主要威胁。理由非常简单：普京治下裙带资本主义缺乏可靠产权迫使俄罗斯高级官员和寡头将资金存在国外，其中绝大多数存在普京反对的西方政府的管辖地区。
在精心挑选的忠实支持者的帮助下，普京建立了三个权力圈子：国家、国有企业和忠实追随者的“私营”公司。从1998到1999年普京担任联邦安全局主席时上述进程就已经开始，当时秘密警察的控制权牢牢掌握在他的手中。
但从2000到2004年普京首次总统任期才是一个崭露头角的专制政权权力巩固的真正杰作。首先，在2000年夏天，他接管了俄罗斯电视台。而后，他“垂直掌控”了国家行政部门和地区行政机构，并同时实现了对司法体制的“法律独裁”。接下来，在2003年议会选举中，普京实现了对俄罗斯立法机关国家杜马（下议院）和联邦委员会（上议院）的稳固控制。在作为国家权力塔尖的俄罗斯安全委员会，他派驻了谢尔盖·伊万诺夫、帕特鲁舍夫和博尔特尼科夫等三位克格勃将军。
为强化自己的第二权力圈，普京接二连三地对国有企业进行控制，2001年5月俄罗斯天然气工业股份公司最先落入普京的掌控，他任命自己的忠实追随者担任首席执行官和主席。俄罗斯石油公司的伊戈尔·谢钦、俄罗斯天然气工业股份公司的阿列克谢·米勒以及俄罗斯联邦科技与工业集团公司的谢尔盖·切梅佐夫构成了国有企业三大高层管理人员班底。
普京在国有部门的权威于2007年他第二任总统任期内得以最终确立，他创办了之后蓬勃发展的大型国有企业，这些企业在各自行业处于垄断地位并能得到廉价的国有资金支持。因为这些企业被视为权力寻租的来源而非经济发展的推动力量，它们对竞争、创新、企业家精神和效率完全不感兴趣。企业治理唯一的相关标准是是否忠实于普京本人。
而后还有第三权力圈，由普京势力最大的亲信组成——排名前四位的分别是格纳迪·季姆琴科、阿尔卡季·罗滕贝格、尤瑞·卡瓦尔钦科和尼古拉·沙马诺夫以及他们的企业。他们的所作所为往往与盗贼无异，虽然普京利用自己所掌握的立法权确保他们诸多令人怀疑的行为在技术上具有合法性。举例而言，亲信们有权从国有公司以自由裁量价格购买资产，并在毫无竞争的情况下取得政府采购订单。
普京所创造的体系与19世纪60年代“大改革”之前的沙皇体制惊人地相似。事实上，普京常常被人称为新沙皇，因为他的权力在法律上没有限制（虽然他对民意调查的极度关注显示出公众情绪自有其重要性）。他追求意义深远的去机构化而非促进机构发展，其目的是将行政、立法和司法权力集中在自己手中。
但因为缺乏可靠的产权制度，富有的俄国人，包括普京自己的亲信在内，知道唯一安全的资产存放地是国外。而且，由于卢布完全可兑换以及资本外流不受限制，他们可以向离岸避税天堂转移自己的收益。
这自然而然就形成了第四权力圈，而普京对这个由离岸避税天堂组成的圈子没有任何控制力。而这些避税天堂的安全性与之前相比已经不可同日而语
随着金融行动特别工作组成功降低了瑞士银行的保密性并清理了众多岛屿避税天堂，剩余的还有美国和英国两个主要目的地，这两个目的地都允许资金匿名进出并隐藏自己的身份。在美国，每年有成百上千亿美元通过律师事务所不透明的银行账户自由流动并为洗钱提供便利。
一般来说，西方政府对其境内上述行为无法进行太多控制。事实上，尽管按照2014年俄罗斯非法吞并克里米亚后所实行的制裁，普京亲信在美国和欧盟的资产本应处于冻结状态，但事实上真正被发现的资产却���寥无几。
现在恰恰是改变这种状况，对被制裁者的资产展开全面调查的时机。可以推测美国和英国持有俄罗斯海外财富中绝大部分资产，因此它们必须向欧洲绝大多数其他国家看齐，禁止受益人通过匿名方式持有账户。美国还应当禁止使用律师-客户特权将匿名或非法资金转移到其国内。
好消息是这方面可能很快就会取得进步。美国总统唐纳德·特朗普8月2日签署的一项 新法案要求对俄罗斯联邦“高级外国政治人物和寡头”——包括其“配偶、子女、父母和兄弟姐妹”180天内的资产深入开展调查活动。
就像自由派俄罗斯政治老将列昂尼德·戈兹曼所指出的那样，“从国内宣传者的言论判断，俄罗斯政府非常有价值，”但同时也是“非常脆弱的构造，可能被从反腐到驱逐贪腐官员的任何行动所毁灭。”因为在纽约、伦敦和其他地方累积了大量的俄罗斯资本，西方拥有极好的机会可以利用这种脆弱性。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I have a simple proposal. Let's let the people of Crimea vote about what country they would prefer to belong to. Actually, they already did. The vote overwhelmingly favored leaving the Ukraine and joining Russia. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund points out the "three circles of power" - the state, state-owned corporations, and loyalists’ “private” companies - Vladimir Putin has created since he came to power in 2000. While he has control over every single one of them, as they are based in Russia, he can't control the fourth one, because it involves "offshore tax havens themselves." Most remarkably the majority of ill-gotten wealth that well-heeled Russians tuck away is being managed by shell companies in the UK and the US.
Putin had consolidated power the first four years of his office - taking control of the Russian television and the entire state with its "vertical of power" that centralises all administrations. He embodies the executive power and oversees the legislative and the judicative branches . Then he installed three former KGB generals: Sergei Ivanov as chief of staff; Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council; and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the successor to the KGB.
Putin had been accused of bankrupting Yukos oil company, seizing its assets and putting its boss, Russia's then richest man, Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind bars. Other oligarchs eneded up as fugitives living in exile abroad. After having seized "control over the state corporations one by one, beginning with Gazprom in May 2001," Putin appointed cronies to run the state-owned companies - Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Aleksei Miller of Gazprom, and Sergei Chemezov of Rostec.
The circle of Putin's loyalists makes up of people he knew from his home town, St. Petersberg or from his earlier days as KGB officer. The "top four" - Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Nikolai Shamalov - are all billionaires. Shamalov, whose father is a friend of Putin, is said to be married to Russia's first daughter. These people and their businesses enjoy all thinkable privileges that are unknown to outsiders.
As Putin relies heavily on loyalty, many of his cronies lack the merits to run large corporations or the business acumen to be successful. But they become wealthy and powerful thanks to their ties to Putin. This malaise fuels resentment among the young and talented, who are ambitious but see little career prospect due to favouritism. What Putin has overseen, is that "in the absence of credible property rights, wealthy Russians, including /his/ own cronies." know that their assets are safer abroad, mostly "within the jurisdictions of the Western governments against which Putin rails."
Of all offshore safe havens, the UK and the US seem to have been the destinations of capital flight from Russia. The author sees it as the "fourth" circle of power Putin can't control. The US state of Delaware is known for the many law firms and financial services that are involved in money laundering by hiding their clients' identities behind shell companies. One of the Russians Donald Trump Jr met in June 2016 at Trump Tower is known to have set up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware on behalf of shady Russians.
The author says "the assets of Putin’s cronies in the US and the European Union are supposed to be frozen" followings sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Apparently hardly any account had been found. He calls for action "by initiating comprehensive investigations into the assets of sanctioned people." Unlike European countries that prohibit "the anonymity of beneficiary owners," the US and the UK are said to "hold the vast majority of Russian offshore wealth," because lawyers have been allowed to "transfer anonymous or dirty money" on their clients' behalf.
On August 2 Trump signed - reluctantly - a new bill that imposes a new round of sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them. It also includes "far-reaching investigations into 'senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation' - including 'spouses, children, parents, and siblings' – and their assets within 180 days."
The author cites the veteran liberal Russian politician Leonid Gozman, who said: "the Russian state is very valuable.” Yet it is also “a very fragile construct that can be destroyed by anything” such as the eradication of corruption and the purge of kleptocrats. "Given the vast stocks of Russian capital that have piled up in New York, London, and elsewhere, the West is ideally positioned to exploit this fragility." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Weak property rights and capital flight are both very good things for a despot. Sanctions and low oil prices have strengthened Putin. There may be an element of fragility to financial markets in the U.K and the U.S which militates against cracking down on kleptocrats parking their cash in those countries. No such fragility exists for Russia's own economic system. On the contrary, smart young people- of the sort who might object to Putin's grotesque regime- will be pushed out while primary production suffices for basic 'bread and circuses' to keep the proles stupefied.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Alas, life for the factually challenged. Putin enjoys an 80% popularity rating. Macron (by contrast) is well below 40%. Of course, PS hates Putin and loves Macron. Guess who has more staying power? Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The UK is the favorite for a variety of legal and cultural reasons. And, the UK is secretly quite proud of 'billionaire's row' and obscene property values at the high-end. The UK is also the inventor of tax havens on the Channel Islands and elsewhere. But, many continental European countries, and the US, are only gradually 'better' with rejecting flight capital. Since all this is not likely to change anytime soon, Putin is quite safe. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I expect Putin to be around for some time. He appears very successful in his environment.
Western regulators are massively outnumbered by private avoidance effort and the model is self regulation and external audit. Anybody who has witnessed this model in action will know it has problems. The Credit Crunch was after all the fruit of that model
Read more
