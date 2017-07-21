13

如何减少德国的盈余

慕尼黑—《经济学人》（The Economist）最近报道说，德国的经常项目盈余太高了。这是对的。但德国的盈余为什么这样高？有人说德国出口量大是因为其制造的产品质量高，也有人认为德国进口太少，因为工资太低了。

还有人指出，根据定义，一国的经常项目盈余等于其资本出口。因此，德国存在储蓄大于投资的盈余，它需要的是减少储蓄，增加投资。

当然，德国的经常项目盈余也反映了其他国家的赤字，包括美国。美国占了世界经常项目赤字总额的三分之一左右。因此，有可能很快就会有人呼吁赤字国增加竞争力、降低工资、增加储蓄且减少投资。

以南欧重债国为例。尽管它们在外债利率降低的条件下，成功地实现了经常项目平衡，但它们可以通过大量盈余来偿还债务。

但权宜之计无法让我们走得很远。要确定应该怎样作出调整，首先需要理解为何过剩的资本是从德国流向世界其他国家。

依我之见，美国联邦政府的极端的负债和任性的预算是问题的主因。美联储用宽松货币政策为美国经济续命，而其本身系建立在有限责任的消费者和家庭贷款的基础上。美国之所以可以一直保持入不敷出状态，是因为它可以向全世界发售美元计价债务，而这又是因为美元是世界主要储备货币。但这一方针形成了一个基于零售的经济和一个脆弱的国内制造业部门。

另外一个问题是欧元区。采用欧元大大增加了南欧国家的信誉，因为欧元国家可能破产的情景让人无法想象。毕竟，它们有权利印制其他国家接受其法币地位的钞票。这一人为制造的安全感的后果是大量私人资本流入南欧，直到2008年前后才发生逆转，这造成了通胀性信用泡沫，毁掉了这些国家的竞争力。

当金融危机爆发时，南欧欧元区国家利用它们的印钞权利，实质上从欧元系统中借取它们在市场中无法借到的资金。它们用这些资金来偿还旧债、继续购买商品，以及买入国外的房地产和其他资产。

此外，欧洲央行通过其直接货币交易提供了免费的保险，大胆的投资者继续不断地将钱投向南欧。毫不奇怪，所有南欧国家都出现了债务-GDP比率不断上升到情况，尽管它们在2012年的加强版财政契约中承诺要逐年降低这一比率以逐渐向马斯特里赫特条约规定的60%的上限靠拢。

危机期间，过度的凯恩斯主义让欧元区债务国得以合法逃脱预算约束，这也导致了资本从德国吸出，而实际上，投资者在试图从南欧撤出。这刺激了进口，从而让德国经常项目盈余继续增加。

但德国并没有从这一局面中获利，因为它从赤字国得到的债券和票据基本上都不再产生利息，并且偿还也变得越来越不确定。事实上，如今德国通过其过去的经常项目盈余所积累的净外国资产大约有一半全都是德国联邦银行资产负债表上的Target债权，目前规模高达8,610亿欧元。

根据欧元系统的规则，Target债权反映了德国联邦银行被迫为欧元区赤字国扩展的融资，方式是为它们的支付指令授信。德国联邦银行永远无法宣布这些债权到期、应付，而欧洲央行理事会规定这些债权的利息为零。

在这样的背景下，降低德国经常项目盈余似乎应该采取双管齐下的方法。首先，如Ifo研究所主席所建议的那样，德国可以为私人投资引入折旧许可。这将有助于引导一部分目前流向其他国家的资本流回德国国内用途。

其次，南欧欧元区国家和美国可能最终回归讲纪律的债务管理政策。这将减少它们来自德国的进口，从而降低用经常项目盈余衡量的德国的资本流出。特别是，美联储和欧洲央行需要退出宽松货币政策——特别是欧元区所保证的财政援助计划，该计划人为地将资本导向了南欧。

从逻辑上看，德国无法同时降低其经常项目盈余并且保持向其他国家扩展廉价公共和私人贷款。如果政客们明白这个基本事实，事情就会好办很多。