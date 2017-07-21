慕尼黑—《经济学人》（The Economist）最近报道说，德国的经常项目盈余太高了。这是对的。但德国的盈余为什么这样高？有人说德国出口量大是因为其制造的产品质量高，也有人认为德国进口太少，因为工资太低了。
还有人指出，根据定义，一国的经常项目盈余等于其资本出口。因此，德国存在储蓄大于投资的盈余，它需要的是减少储蓄，增加投资。
当然，德国的经常项目盈余也反映了其他国家的赤字，包括美国。美国占了世界经常项目赤字总额的三分之一左右。因此，有可能很快就会有人呼吁赤字国增加竞争力、降低工资、增加储蓄且减少投资。
以南欧重债国为例。尽管它们在外债利率降低的条件下，成功地实现了经常项目平衡，但它们可以通过大量盈余来偿还债务。
但权宜之计无法让我们走得很远。要确定应该怎样作出调整，首先需要理解为何过剩的资本是从德国流向世界其他国家。
依我之见，美国联邦政府的极端的负债和任性的预算是问题的主因。美联储用宽松货币政策为美国经济续命，而其本身系建立在有限责任的消费者和家庭贷款的基础上。美国之所以可以一直保持入不敷出状态，是因为它可以向全世界发售美元计价债务，而这又是因为美元是世界主要储备货币。但这一方针形成了一个基于零售的经济和一个脆弱的国内制造业部门。
另外一个问题是欧元区。采用欧元大大增加了南欧国家的信誉，因为欧元国家可能破产的情景让人无法想象。毕竟，它们有权利印制其他国家接受其法币地位的钞票。这一人为制造的安全感的后果是大量私人资本流入南欧，直到2008年前后才发生逆转，这造成了通胀性信用泡沫，毁掉了这些国家的竞争力。
当金融危机爆发时，南欧欧元区国家利用它们的印钞权利，实质上从欧元系统中借取它们在市场中无法借到的资金。它们用这些资金来偿还旧债、继续购买商品，以及买入国外的房地产和其他资产。
此外，欧洲央行通过其直接货币交易提供了免费的保险，大胆的投资者继续不断地将钱投向南欧。毫不奇怪，所有南欧国家都出现了债务-GDP比率不断上升到情况，尽管它们在2012年的加强版财政契约中承诺要逐年降低这一比率以逐渐向马斯特里赫特条约规定的60%的上限靠拢。
危机期间，过度的凯恩斯主义让欧元区债务国得以合法逃脱预算约束，这也导致了资本从德国吸出，而实际上，投资者在试图从南欧撤出。这刺激了进口，从而让德国经常项目盈余继续增加。
但德国并没有从这一局面中获利，因为它从赤字国得到的债券和票据基本上都不再产生利息，并且偿还也变得越来越不确定。事实上，如今德国通过其过去的经常项目盈余所积累的净外国资产大约有一半全都是德国联邦银行资产负债表上的Target债权，目前规模高达8,610亿欧元。
根据欧元系统的规则，Target债权反映了德国联邦银行被迫为欧元区赤字国扩展的融资，方式是为它们的支付指令授信。德国联邦银行永远无法宣布这些债权到期、应付，而欧洲央行理事会规定这些债权的利息为零。
在这样的背景下，降低德国经常项目盈余似乎应该采取双管齐下的方法。首先，如Ifo研究所主席所建议的那样，德国可以为私人投资引入折旧许可。这将有助于引导一部分目前流向其他国家的资本流回德国国内用途。
其次，南欧欧元区国家和美国可能最终回归讲纪律的债务管理政策。这将减少它们来自德国的进口，从而降低用经常项目盈余衡量的德国的资本流出。特别是，美联储和欧洲央行需要退出宽松货币政策——特别是欧元区所保证的财政援助计划，该计划人为地将资本导向了南欧。
从逻辑上看，德国无法同时降低其经常项目盈余并且保持向其他国家扩展廉价公共和私人贷款。如果政客们明白这个基本事实，事情就会好办很多。
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Instead of internal German revaluation, Germany has forced internal devaluation in southern Europe, via the political/financial means available to it within the EZ. As other commenters have mentioned, this has had the net effect of keeping the Euro weak, the German economy being the prime beneficiary. Why would they want to have this situation upturned?
The southern internal devaluation has not improved the competitiveness of these countries to the extent they are now prospering greatly. It has however brought them austerity and macroeconomic dislocation. Their horrendous debt burdens hobbling any progress.
The question is, who now owns this debt after the huge asset purchases by the ECB/national CBs? Has this debt been taken out of private hands and effectively publicly mutualized and monetized. And as Sinn points out, a good deal of the debt is irreparable T2 claims.
Why not recognize this de facto bailing out of the southern economies and allow them a debt respite? As perverse as it might seem, internal revaluation/reflation of the southern economies would take the risk discount off the Euro and have Germany's external economic performance reflected in the Euro. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article has missed to mention or to even consider the "elephant in the room" and it is called the "euro". The euro does not only belong to Germany, it belongs and it is used by 19 EZ member states. The only way to address this German apocalypse (which is also called surplus) is for Germany to get out of the EU, the EZ and out of the Euro all together, albeit may be for a short while (a decade or two), and then everything will be corrected " in the normal way"... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Vicky, the same can be said of your arguments, the destruction began back in 2010and at the hands of the German establishment. History has been written, this kind of article shall not distort the truth and I do live in the real world unlike the author and one can even say any defender of the author's opinion. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Read his last paragraph again! The cheap loans actually have become part of the euro system. These cheap loans could either be stopped by strictly following the Maastrcht rules or the end of the eurozone. By the way, Germany leaving the eurozone would be the end of the eurozone. If you suggest otherwise you are either a hypocrite or you have no clue about the topic at all. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
This is where theoretical arguments become useless. Germany produces good quality goods with overhyped brands and german businesses are the master of corruption and deceipt (Siemens probes, Sothern Europe debt crises, selling the most expensive cars to the country leadership of these "friendly" nations, the VW scandal in the US, etc. - to name a few undisputable items from the public domain). What if Germany were instead to do what the US did for them, invest in Bulgaria, Serbia, Portugal, have them produce cars and whatever and even allow them market protection? This would keep the young employed in their countries but profits would fall. . .No brainer, right, they are needed in Germany to help pay for German retirees. . . Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Via the EU funds Germany has already payed dozens of Marshall plans to these countries. The point is that these transfers increase instead of decrease the German surplus. Thus, your comment is schizophrenic and hypocritical! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. A simple straight-forward analysis, and reasonable suggestions, given the starting point -- half of Germany's foreign assets earning zero return. Fiscal subsidies for investments in Germany and penalties for debt elsewhere are obvious options when interest rates have been neutered. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Vicky
In answer to your point-
Firstly the euro and the eurozone is in principle a German-French construct and members had to apply to join it. That process involved audit and assessment and that appears to have been flawed.The attempt is to blame the applicant not the audit which was the responsibility of the core group. If a bank wants to give out a credit card to all and sundry part of the responsibility for that lies with the bank
Secondly, Mr Sinn is quick to point out what others should be doing alongside making recommendations for German policy -
there is not the remotest sign that Germany will take what can broadly be called corrective action that benefits parties other than Germany.
Thirdly Mr Sinn has previously posted to the effect, as I understand it, that Germany is in receipt of a benefit to the order of 20% to 30% due to the malfunctioning eurozone. This is the root cause of the problem not follow-on policy. I would have to be living in a parallel universe to think Germany would quit the euro anytime soon voluntarily. This is because all the IOU notes from the Med Club held by Germany would become useless and cause a crisis of biblical levels for Germany. Merkel would need divine intervention to cross the Red Sea of Debt and escape the pursuing markets and Soros type speculators
I cannot see any credible argument that German politicians will take steps to negatively impact on German citizens in a scenario where the game can be stretched out to Germany's advantage so that is what will happen.
Whilst the suggestion others need to take steps is entirely justified that is little to do with Germany. What Mr Sinn would be better doing is showing that whilst there is a German surplus that that surplus is insufficient to solve the deficits being created in the Med Club and uplift Africa thus action in those areas is needed by the locals, the problem cannot be solved externally alone.
Quite frankly if Mr Sinn was a singer in a cafe with this lament I would pay him to go away and sing somewhere else because the core issue is the euro and no strategy is presented to deal with that only superficial amelioration. So I am sorry but Mr Sinn is about as useful as an aromatherapist at a major motorway pile up with people lying on the ground with limbs missing. There is one thing I can guarantee and that is the German domestic actions proposed in this article - if they were even implemented -would do nothing in the long term because the euro will just continue eating the Med Club alive. The concept of a common currency without a automatic transfer within it is not sustainable. Equally unsustainable is the idea the German voter will endorse such automatic transfers within the horizon.
Therefore the most likely option is no real action anywhere within the EZ so the situation will not show uptick. All the time the aging demographic will make things more difficult.
Mr Sinn is far more realistic than the recent article on Pro Syn by another author which appeared to read along the lines of we can't help it Read more
Comment Commented M M
Vicky, from your comments herein, one can only suggest that you perform a reality check and possibly seek some help, as well in the process. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
I think that you know very well that you know very well that the EU becoming a real state like the US or UK is not realistic. Thus, my impression is that your only interest in this topic is to play some divide and rule game and because of that it is probably better for me to end this discussion. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Vicky
It's not up to me to lobby to abandon the euro because I am not even in it, but the euro at some point has to included automatic transfers from rich to poor areas in order to function. This happens in the US so the California you quote contributes to central funds that are then sent out as public spending packages elsewhere. This also happens in the UK. Data is readily available for the UK and the US.
GR opted to stay in the euro because leaving would be currency apocalyptic and a humanitarian crisis would result not least because food and medicines are imports not exports. Yes Germany joined the euro as the bargain to get support for Reunification because the ECB then dropped interest rates to assist - incidentally creating a EU bubble.
The point is that in the euro Germany gains a benefit not experienced by others as laid out by Mr Sinn in his previous article.
With regard to the previous track record of EZ members, that alone should have waved a sea of red flags about the EZ Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
@Steve: Keeping aside the missing democratic legitimation (no taxation without representation) for a moment a transfer union will rather further increase German surplus (Doesnt California have a big surplus as well?).
If you want to abandon the euro you should rather try to convince the French who have been the ones pressuring the most to introduce it. You shouldnt forget that Greece got a very generous offer in the case of leaving the eurozone (including a big debt relief) by most EU finance ministers, but it refused. Thus, it seems the Club Med still prefers to be in than outside the euro. Blaming Germany for the existence of the euro is quite hypocritical since the introduction of the euro has been a German concession after the reunification. In contrast to countries like Greece, Spain or Portugal, Germany has already done economically very well with its own currency before. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Although Mr Sinns undiplomatic but spot on assessment hits the nail again, I can already predict that many commentators wont like his arguments and will try to insult him personally. The profiteers of the current sick financial system we are living in simply dont want to hear the truth, but want to continue with what is not good for them in the long run either like drug addicts! Read more
