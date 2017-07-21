18

Cómo reducir el excedente de Alemania

MÚNICH – The Economist tenía razón cuando informó recientemente que el excedente de cuenta corriente de Alemania es demasiado alto. ¿Pero por qué el excedente alemán es demasiado alto? Algunos dicen que Alemania tiene un volumen elevado de exportaciones porque fabrica productos de alta calidad, mientras que otros sostienen que Alemania importa demasiado poco porque sus salarios son demasiado bajos.

Otros señalan que, por definición, el excedente de cuenta corriente de un país es igual a sus exportaciones de capital. Alemania, por ende, tiene un excedente de ahorros por sobre las inversiones, y necesita ahorrar menos e invertir más.

Por supuesto, el excedente de cuenta corriente alemán también refleja déficits en otros países, en particular Estados Unidos, que representa aproximadamente un tercio del valor de los déficits de cuenta corriente en todo el mundo. De manera que se les podría exigir a los países deficitarios que aumentaran su competitividad, redujeran los salarios, ahorraran más e invirtieran menos.

Consideremos el caso de los países sumamente endeudados del sur de Europa. Si bien han logrado equilibrar sus cuentas corrientes, debido a las tasas de interés más bajas sobre su deuda externa, podrían estar experimentando excedentes sustanciales que compensen sus deudas.

Pero las recomendaciones ad hoc no nos llevarán muy lejos. Para decidir dónde deberían hacerse los ajustes, primero necesitamos entender por qué hay un exceso de capital que fluye desde Alemania al resto del mundo.

En mi opinión, el endeudamiento extremo y el despilfarro presupuestario del gobierno federal de Estados Unidos es una causa importante del problema. La política monetaria laxa de la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos ha sostenido artificialmente la economía estadounidense, que se basa en un consumo de responsabilidad limitada y en préstamos para la vivienda. Estados Unidos ha podido vivir más allá de sus recursos vendiéndole al mundo deuda denominada en dólares, porque el dólar es la principal moneda de reserva del mundo. Pero esta estrategia ha generado una economía basada en el comercio minorista y ha dado lugar a un sector industrial doméstico débil.

Otro problema reside en la eurozona. La introducción del euro mejoró drásticamente la solvencia de los países del sur de Europa, ya que parecía inconcebible que los países del euro alguna vez pudieran caer en bancarrota. Después de todo, tienen derecho de imprimir dinero que otros países aceptan como moneda de curso legal. El resultado de esta sensación artificial de seguridad fue que un capital privado abundante fluyó al sur de Europa hasta aproximadamente 2008, creando burbujas de crédito inflacionarias que destruyeron la competitividad de esos países.

Cuando llegó la crisis financiera, los países del euro del sur de Europa aprovecharon su derecho a imprimir dinero, en efecto tomando prestado del sistema del euro lo que no podían tomar prestado de los mercados. Utilizaron ese dinero para pagar deuda antigua, para seguir comprando bienes y para comprar inmuebles y otros activos en el exterior.

Es más, el BCE prometió protección gratis, a través de transacciones monetarias directas, a aquellos inversores privados que se atrevieran a seguir colocando su dinero en el sur. No es de extrañar que en todos los países del sur de Europa los ratios de deuda-PIB siguieran aumentando, a pesar de las promesas hechas en el compacto fiscal mejorado de 2012 de reducir los ratios en términos interanuales, para acercarse gradualmente al límite del 60% establecido en el Tratado de Maastricht.

El keynesianismo excesivo utilizado para legitimar la falta de restricciones presupuestarias de los países endeudados de la eurozona durante la crisis también hizo que se succionara el capital de Alemania, cuando los inversores en verdad intentaban retirarse del sur de Europa. Esto ha estimulado las importaciones, contribuyendo así al incremento del excedente de cuenta corriente alemán.

Pero Alemania prácticamente no se beneficia de la situación, ya que las obligaciones y pagarés que recibió de los países deficitarios apenas generan interés actualmente, y su reembolso es cada vez más incierto. En verdad, aproximadamente la mitad de los activos extranjeros netos que Alemania ha acumulado a través de sus excedentes de cuenta corriente pasados hoy constituyen simples reclamos de meta en el balance del Bundesbank, que actualmente representan 861.000 millones de euros.

Los reclamos de meta reflejan el financiamiento que, según las reglas del sistema del euro, el Bundesbank se vio obligado a extender a los países deficitarios de la eurozona, efectivizando sus órdenes de pago. El Bundesbank nunca podrá declarar vencidos y pagaderos esos reclamos, y el Consejo de Gobierno del BCE ha fijado el interés sobre ellos en cero.

En este contexto, parece apropiada una estrategia de dos puntas para reducir el excedente de cuenta corriente alemán. Primero, Alemania podría introducir dotaciones para amortización para inversiones privadas, como ha sugerido el presidente del Ifo Institute. Esto ayudaría a que parte del capital que actualmente fluye a otros países fuera redirigido nuevamente a usos domésticos.

DONATE NOW

Segundo, los países del sur de la eurozona y Estados Unidos podrían finalmente regresar a una política de gestión de deuda disciplinada. Esto reduciría sus importaciones de Alemania y así las salidas de capital desde Alemania, que se mide por el excedente de cuenta corriente. En particular, la Fed y el BCE tienen que poner fin a sus políticas monetarias laxas -especialmente los paquetes de rescate fiscal y las garantías del BCE que están redirigiendo artificialmente el capital hacia el sur de Europa. 

La lógica dicta que Alemania no puede reducir simultáneamente su excedente de cuenta corriente y seguir otorgando préstamos públicos y privados baratos a otros países. Se ganaría mucho si los políticos entendieran esta realidad básica.