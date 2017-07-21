How to Reduce Germany’s Surplus

MUNICH – The Economist was right when it recently reported that Germany’s current-account surplus is too high. But why is the German surplus too high? Some say that Germany has a high export volume because it manufactures high-quality products, while others argue that Germany imports too little, because its wages are too low.
Still others point out that, by definition, a country’s current-account surplus is equal to its capital exports. Germany thus has a surplus of savings over investments, and needs to save less and invest more.
Of course, the German current account surplus also reflects deficits in other countries, not least the United States, which accounts for about one third of the value of current-account deficits worldwide. So, one could just as soon call on deficit countries to increase their competitiveness, reduce wages, and save more while investing less.
Consider Southern Europe’s heavily indebted countries. Although they have managed to balance their current accounts, owing to lower interest rates on their foreign debt, they could be running substantial surpluses to pay off their debts.
But ad hoc recommendations won’t take us very far. To decide where adjustments should be made, we first need to understand why excess capital is flowing from Germany to the rest of the world.
In my view, the US federal government’s extreme indebtedness and budgetary profligacy is a major source of the problem. The US Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policy has artificially sustained the US economy, which itself is built on limited-liability consumer and home loans. The US has been able to live beyond its means by selling dollar-denominated debentures to the world, because the dollar is the world’s main reserve currency. But this approach has produced a retail-based economy and a weak domestic manufacturing sector.
Another problem lies in the eurozone. The introduction of the euro dramatically improved the creditworthiness of southern European countries, as it seemed inconceivable that euro countries could ever go bankrupt. After all, they have the right to print money that other countries accept as legal tender. The result of this artificial sense of security was that abundant private capital flowed into Southern Europe until around 2008, creating inflationary credit bubbles that destroyed those countries’ competitiveness.
When the financial crisis hit, the southern euro countries took advantage of their right to print money, effectively borrowing from the euro system what they could not borrow in the markets. They used that money to redeem old debt, to continue buying goods, and to purchase real estate and other assets abroad.
Moreover, the ECB promised free protection, through outright monetary transactions, for private investors who dared to continue putting their money in the south. Not surprisingly, all southern European countries saw their debt-to-GDP ratios continue to increase, despite the pledges made in the enhanced fiscal compact of 2012 to reduce the ratios year-on-year, in order to approach gradually the limit of 60% established in the Maastricht Treaty.
The excessive Keynesianism used to legitimize indebted eurozone countries’ lack of budgetary constraints during the crisis also caused capital to be sucked out of Germany, when investors actually tried to retreat from southern Europe. This has stimulated imports, thereby contributing to the increase in the German current-account surplus.
But Germany hardly profits from the situation, as the debentures and promissory notes that it received from deficit countries hardly bear interest anymore, and their repayment is increasingly uncertain. In fact, roughly half of the net foreign assets that Germany has accumulated through its past current-account surpluses now comprise mere Target claims on the Bundesbank’s balance sheet, which currently stand at €861 billion.
The Target claims reflect the financing that, according to the rules of the euro system, the Bundesbank has been forced to extend to the eurozone’s deficit countries, by crediting their payment orders. The Bundesbank will never be able to declare these claims due and payable, and the ECB Governing Council has set the interest due on them at zero.
Against this backdrop, a two-prong approach for reducing the German current-account surplus seems appropriate. First, Germany could introduce depreciation allowances for private investments, as the president of the Ifo Institute has suggested. This would help to redirect some of the capital currently flowing to other countries back toward domestic uses.
Second, southern eurozone countries and the US could finally return to a policy of disciplined debt management. This would reduce their imports from Germany and hence capital outflows from Germany, which is measured by the current-account surplus. In particular, the Fed and the ECB need to end their loose monetary policies – especially the fiscal bailout packages and ECB guarantees that are artificially redirecting capital into Southern Europe.
Logic dictates that Germany cannot simultaneously reduce its current-account surplus and continue to extend cheap public and private loans to other countries. Much would be gained if politicians understood this basic reality.
Paul Daley
Good article. A simple straight-forward analysis, and reasonable suggestions, given the starting point -- half of Germany's foreign assets earning zero return. Fiscal subsidies for investments in Germany and penalties for debt elsewhere are obvious options when interest rates have been neutered. Read more
Steve Hurst
Vicky
In answer to your point-
Firstly the euro and the eurozone is in principle a German-French construct and members had to apply to join it. That process involved audit and assessment and that appears to have been flawed.The attempt is to blame the applicant not the audit which was the responsibility of the core group. If a bank wants to give out a credit card to all and sundry part of the responsibility for that lies with the bank
Secondly, Mr Sinn is quick to point out what others should be doing alongside making recommendations for German policy -
there is not the remotest sign that Germany will take what can broadly be called corrective action that benefits parties other than Germany.
Thirdly Mr Sinn has previously posted to the effect, as I understand it, that Germany is in receipt of a benefit to the order of 20% to 30% due to the malfunctioning eurozone. This is the root cause of the problem not follow-on policy. I would have to be living in a parallel universe to think Germany would quit the euro anytime soon voluntarily. This is because all the IOU notes from the Med Club held by Germany would become useless and cause a crisis of biblical levels for Germany. Merkel would need divine intervention to cross the Red Sea of Debt and escape the pursuing markets and Soros type speculators
I cannot see any credible argument that German politicians will take steps to negatively impact on German citizens in a scenario where the game can be stretched out to Germany's advantage so that is what will happen.
Whilst the suggestion others need to take steps is entirely justified that is little to do with Germany. What Mr Sinn would be better doing is showing that whilst there is a German surplus that that surplus is insufficient to solve the deficits being created in the Med Club and uplift Africa thus action in those areas is needed by the locals, the problem cannot be solved externally alone.
Quite frankly if Mr Sinn was a singer in a cafe with this lament I would pay him to go away and sing somewhere else because the core issue is the euro and no strategy is presented to deal with that only superficial amelioration. So I am sorry but Mr Sinn is about as useful as an aromatherapist at a major motorway pile up with people lying on the ground with limbs missing. There is one thing I can guarantee and that is the German domestic actions proposed in this article - if they were even implemented -would do nothing in the long term because the euro will just continue eating the Med Club alive. The concept of a common currency without a automatic transfer within it is not sustainable. Equally unsustainable is the idea the German voter will endorse such automatic transfers within the horizon.
Therefore the most likely option is no real action anywhere within the EZ so the situation will not show uptick. All the time the aging demographic will make things more difficult.
Mr Sinn is far more realistic than the recent article on Pro Syn by another author which appeared to read along the lines of we can't help it Read more
Vicky Lavendel
Although Mr Sinns undiplomatic but spot on assessment hits the nail again, I can already predict that many commentators wont like his arguments and will try to insult him personally. The profiteers of the current sick financial system we are living in simply dont want to hear the truth, but want to continue with what is not good for them in the long run either like drug addicts! Read more
