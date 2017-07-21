كيف يمكن تقليص فائض ألمانيا

ميونيخ ــ كانت مجلة ذي إيكونوميست على حق عندما ذكرت في تقرير لها مؤخرا أن فائض الحساب الجاري الحالي في ألمانيا مرتفع للغاية. ولكن ما السبب وراء ارتفاع الفائض الألماني إلى هذا الحد؟ يقول بعض المراقبين إن حجم الصادرات الألمانية مرتفع لأنها تقوم بتصنيع منتجات عالية الجودة، في حين يزعم آخرون أن ألمانيا تستورد القليل جدا، لأن أجورها منخفضة للغاية.
ويشير آخرون إلى أن فائض الحساب الجاري لدى أي دولة يُعادِل بحكم التعريف صادراتها من رأس المال. وبالتالي فإن ألمانيا لديها فائض من المدخرات أعلى من الاستثمارات، وتحتاج إلى الإقلال من الادخار والإكثار من الاستثمار.
بطبيعة الحال، يعكس فائض الحساب الجاري الألماني أيضا عجزا في بلدان أخرى، وخاصة الولايات المتحدة، التي تمثل نحو ثلث قيمة عجز الحساب الجاري في مختلف أنحاء العالَم. وعلى هذا، فربما يدعو المرء دول العجز في أقرب وقت إلى زيادة قدرتها التنافسية، وخفض الأجور، وزيادة مدخراتها وتقليص استثماراتها.
ولنتأمل هنا الدول المثقلة بالديون في جنوب أوروبا. على الرغم من تمكنها من موازنة حساباتها الجارية، نظرا لانخفاض أسعار الفائدة على ديونها الخارجية، فربما تدير فوائض كبيرة لسداد ديونها.
ولكن التوصيات المحددة الغرض لن تحملنا بعيدا. فحتى يتسنى لنا أن نقرر أين ينبغي إجراء التعديلات، ينبغي لنا أن نفهم أولا لماذا تدفق رؤوس الأموال الفائضة من ألمانيا إلى بقية العالَم.
في اعتقادي أن ضخامة مديونية الحكومة الفيدرالية الأميركية وميزانيتها المسرفة من المصادر الرئيسية للمشكلة. فقد ساهمت السياسة النقدية المتساهلة التي ينتهجها بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في الولايات المتحدة في دعم الاقتصاد الأميركي بشكل مصطنع، والاقتصاد الأميركي ذاته مبني على القروض الاستهلاكية وقروض الإسكان ذات المسؤولية المحدودة. وكانت الولايات المتحدة قادرة على الحياة بما يتجاوز مواردها من خلال بيع سندات مالية مقومة بالدولار للعالَم، لأن الدولار هو العملة الاحتياطية العالمية الرئيسية. ولكن هذا النهج أنتج اقتصادا قائما على التجزئة وأضعف قطاع التصنيع المحلي.
وتكمن مشكلة أخرى في منطقة اليورو. فقد أدى تقديم اليورو إلى تحسن الجدارة الائتمانية لدول جنوب أوروبا بشكل كبير، إذ بدا من غير المعقول أن تُفلِس بلدان اليورو. ذلك أنها تملك حق طباعة الأموال التي تقبلها دول أخرى كعطاء قانوني. وكانت نتيجة هذا الشعور المصطنع بالأمان تدفق رؤوس الأموال الخاصة بوفرة إلى جنوب أوروبا حتى عام 2008 تقريبا، مما أدى إلى خلق فقاعات ائتمانية تضخمية دمرت القدرة التنافسية لتلك البلدان.
وعندما اندلعت الأزمة المالية، استفادت دول اليورو الجنوبية من حقها في طباعة النقود، فاقترضت فعليا من نظام اليورو ما لم تستطع اقتراضه من الأسواق. واستخدمت تلك الأموال لسدد الديون القديمة، ومواصلة شراء السلع، وشراء العقارات وغير ذلك من الأصول في الخارج.
وعلاوة على ذلك، وَعَد البنك المركزي الأوروبي بتوفير الحماية المجانية، من خلال المعاملات النقدية الصريحة، للمستثمرين من القطاع الخاص الذين تشجعوا على الاستمرار في وضع أموالهم في الجنوب. وليس من المستغرب أن تشهد كل دول جنوب أوروبا استمرار نسب الدين إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الارتفاع على الرغم من التعهدات المبذولة في إطار الميثاق المالي المعزز في عام 2012 بخفض النسب على أساس سنوي، من أجل الاقتراب تدريجيا من الحد 60% المنصوص عليه في معاهدة ماستريخت.
كما تسبب الاستخدام المفرط للتدابير الكينزية (المتماشية مع نظريات جون ماينارد كينز) المفرطة، لإضفاء الشرعية على افتقار دول منطقة اليورو المثقلة بالديون إلى الضوابط والقيود على الميزانية خلال الأزمة، في امتصاص الأموال إلى خارج ألمانيا، عندما حاول المستثمرون فعليا الانسحاب من جنوب أوروبا. وأفضى هذا إلى تحفيز الواردات، فساهم بالتالي في زيادة فائض الحساب الجاري الألماني.
بيد أن ألمانيا لا تستفيد إلا بالكاد من هذا الوضع، لأن السندات المالية وإقرارات الدين التي تلقتها من دول العجز لم تعد تحقق معدل فائدة يُذكَر، وأصبح سدادها غير مؤكد على نحو متزايد. الواقع أن ما يقرب من نصف صافي الأصول الأجنبية التي تراكمت لدى ألمانيا من خلال فوائض الحساب الجاري في الماضي تشكل الآن مجرد مطالبات مستهدفة على الميزانية العمومية للبنك المركزي الألماني، والتي تبلغ حاليا 861 مليار يورو.
وتعكس المطالبات المستهدفة التمويل الذي اضطر البنك المركزي الألماني، وفقا لقواعد نظام اليورو، إلى تمديده إلى دول العجز في منطقة اليورو، من خلال إصدار أوامر دفع خاصة بها. ولن يتمكن البنك المركزي الألماني أبدا من إعلان استحقاق هذه المطالبات وصلاحياتها للسداد، وقد حدد مجلس محافظي البنك المركزي الأوروبي الفائدة المستحقة عليها عند الصِفر.
وعلى هذه الخلفية، يبدو من المناسب اتباع نهج ذي شقين لتقليص فائض الحساب الجاري الألماني. فأولا، تستطيع ألمانيا أن تقدم علاوات الإهلاك للمستثمرين من القطاع الخاص، كما اقترح رئيس معهد آيفو. وهذا من شأنه أن يساعد في إعادة توجيه بعض رؤوس الأموال التي تتدفق حاليا إلى دول أخرى نحو استخدامات محلية.
ثانيا، تستطيع دول جنوب منطقة اليورو والولايات المتحدة أن تعود أخيرا إلى سياسة تقوم على الإدارة المنضبطة للديون. وهذا من شأنه أن يقلل من وارداتها من ألمانيا، وبالتالي تدفقات رأس المال إلى خارج ألمانيا، والتي تُقاس على فائض الحساب الجاري. وعلى وجه الخصوص، يحتاج بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي والبنك المركزي الأوروبي إلى إنهاء السياسات النقدية المتساهلة ــ وخاصة حزم الإنقاذ المالي وضمانات البنك المركزي الأوروبي التي تعمل بشكل مصطنع على إعادة توجيه رؤوس الأموال إلى جنوب أوروبا.
الواقع أن المنطق يُملي أن ألمانيا غير قادرة على تقليص فائض حسابها الجاري والاستمرار في تمديد القروض العامة والخاصة الرخيصة لدول أخرى في نفس الوقت. وسوف تكون المكاسب كبيرة إذا فهم الساسة هذه الحقيقة الأساسية.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (18)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Anold Man Inthe
This 'Free Protection', was protection for the European Union, of which you're part of... Or does Germany want the EU to dissolve? Read more
Comment Commented Anold Man Inthe
And Germany has not take any advantage, with it's fixed exchange rate to the rest of europe(greatest market for German exports), and with negative interest on the treasury bonds? Read more
Comment Commented Anold Man Inthe
Do they? Citations needed! Read more
Comment Commented Anold Man Inthe
How long did it took for Germany to get its surplus, from comulative deficits in the 90's? More or less 10yrs, and that's without a global crisis... This author seems to have forgotten his country recent history!
Also, do not devalue the effort the southern countries did with the austerity measures! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
On which legal basis the Bundesbank can be forced to credit payment orders by Club Med worth 860.763.854.658,11 euros unsecured and free of interest? This is more than three times the annual German budget. Why is it not prohibited by TFEU art. 123? Who is in control of the German budget? The German parliament or the "E"CB? Why is the German parliament not asked?
In the English version of this article it says the Bundesbank could be forced "according to the rules of the euro system". This is not mentioned in the German version. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Instead of internal German revaluation, Germany has forced internal devaluation in southern Europe, via the political/financial means available to it within the EZ. As other commenters have mentioned, this has had the net effect of keeping the Euro weak, the German economy being the prime beneficiary. Why would they want to have this situation upturned?
The southern internal devaluation has not improved the competitiveness of these countries to the extent they are now prospering greatly. It has however brought them austerity and macroeconomic dislocation. Their horrendous debt burdens hobbling any progress.
The question is, who now owns this debt after the huge asset purchases by the ECB/national CBs? Has this debt been taken out of private hands and effectively publicly mutualized and monetized. And as Sinn points out, a good deal of the debt is irreparable T2 claims.
Why not recognize this de facto bailing out of the southern economies and allow them a debt respite? As perverse as it might seem, internal revaluation/reflation of the southern economies would take the risk discount off the Euro and have Germany's external economic performance reflected in the Euro. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article has missed to mention or to even consider the "elephant in the room" and it is called the "euro". The euro does not only belong to Germany, it belongs and it is used by 19 EZ member states. The only way to address this German apocalypse (which is also called surplus) is for Germany to get out of the EU, the EZ and out of the Euro all together, albeit may be for a short while (a decade or two), and then everything will be corrected " in the normal way"... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Vicky, the same can be said of your arguments, the destruction began back in 2010and at the hands of the German establishment. History has been written, this kind of article shall not distort the truth and I do live in the real world unlike the author and one can even say any defender of the author's opinion. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Read his last paragraph again! The cheap loans actually have become part of the euro system. These cheap loans could either be stopped by strictly following the Maastrcht rules or the end of the eurozone. By the way, Germany leaving the eurozone would be the end of the eurozone. If you suggest otherwise you are either a hypocrite or you have no clue about the topic at all. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
This is where theoretical arguments become useless. Germany produces good quality goods with overhyped brands and german businesses are the master of corruption and deceipt (Siemens probes, Sothern Europe debt crises, selling the most expensive cars to the country leadership of these "friendly" nations, the VW scandal in the US, etc. - to name a few undisputable items from the public domain). What if Germany were instead to do what the US did for them, invest in Bulgaria, Serbia, Portugal, have them produce cars and whatever and even allow them market protection? This would keep the young employed in their countries but profits would fall. . .No brainer, right, they are needed in Germany to help pay for German retirees. . . Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Via the EU funds Germany has already payed dozens of Marshall plans to these countries. The point is that these transfers increase instead of decrease the German surplus. Thus, your comment is schizophrenic and hypocritical! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. A simple straight-forward analysis, and reasonable suggestions, given the starting point -- half of Germany's foreign assets earning zero return. Fiscal subsidies for investments in Germany and penalties for debt elsewhere are obvious options when interest rates have been neutered. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Vicky
In answer to your point-
Firstly the euro and the eurozone is in principle a German-French construct and members had to apply to join it. That process involved audit and assessment and that appears to have been flawed.The attempt is to blame the applicant not the audit which was the responsibility of the core group. If a bank wants to give out a credit card to all and sundry part of the responsibility for that lies with the bank
Secondly, Mr Sinn is quick to point out what others should be doing alongside making recommendations for German policy -
there is not the remotest sign that Germany will take what can broadly be called corrective action that benefits parties other than Germany.
Thirdly Mr Sinn has previously posted to the effect, as I understand it, that Germany is in receipt of a benefit to the order of 20% to 30% due to the malfunctioning eurozone. This is the root cause of the problem not follow-on policy. I would have to be living in a parallel universe to think Germany would quit the euro anytime soon voluntarily. This is because all the IOU notes from the Med Club held by Germany would become useless and cause a crisis of biblical levels for Germany. Merkel would need divine intervention to cross the Red Sea of Debt and escape the pursuing markets and Soros type speculators
I cannot see any credible argument that German politicians will take steps to negatively impact on German citizens in a scenario where the game can be stretched out to Germany's advantage so that is what will happen.
Whilst the suggestion others need to take steps is entirely justified that is little to do with Germany. What Mr Sinn would be better doing is showing that whilst there is a German surplus that that surplus is insufficient to solve the deficits being created in the Med Club and uplift Africa thus action in those areas is needed by the locals, the problem cannot be solved externally alone.
Quite frankly if Mr Sinn was a singer in a cafe with this lament I would pay him to go away and sing somewhere else because the core issue is the euro and no strategy is presented to deal with that only superficial amelioration. So I am sorry but Mr Sinn is about as useful as an aromatherapist at a major motorway pile up with people lying on the ground with limbs missing. There is one thing I can guarantee and that is the German domestic actions proposed in this article - if they were even implemented -would do nothing in the long term because the euro will just continue eating the Med Club alive. The concept of a common currency without a automatic transfer within it is not sustainable. Equally unsustainable is the idea the German voter will endorse such automatic transfers within the horizon.
Therefore the most likely option is no real action anywhere within the EZ so the situation will not show uptick. All the time the aging demographic will make things more difficult.
Mr Sinn is far more realistic than the recent article on Pro Syn by another author which appeared to read along the lines of we can't help it Read more
Comment Commented M M
Vicky, from your comments herein, one can only suggest that you perform a reality check and possibly seek some help, as well in the process. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
I think that you know very well that you know very well that the EU becoming a real state like the US or UK is not realistic. Thus, my impression is that your only interest in this topic is to play some divide and rule game and because of that it is probably better for me to end this discussion. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Vicky
It's not up to me to lobby to abandon the euro because I am not even in it, but the euro at some point has to included automatic transfers from rich to poor areas in order to function. This happens in the US so the California you quote contributes to central funds that are then sent out as public spending packages elsewhere. This also happens in the UK. Data is readily available for the UK and the US.
GR opted to stay in the euro because leaving would be currency apocalyptic and a humanitarian crisis would result not least because food and medicines are imports not exports. Yes Germany joined the euro as the bargain to get support for Reunification because the ECB then dropped interest rates to assist - incidentally creating a EU bubble.
The point is that in the euro Germany gains a benefit not experienced by others as laid out by Mr Sinn in his previous article.
With regard to the previous track record of EZ members, that alone should have waved a sea of red flags about the EZ Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
@Steve: Keeping aside the missing democratic legitimation (no taxation without representation) for a moment a transfer union will rather further increase German surplus (Doesnt California have a big surplus as well?).
If you want to abandon the euro you should rather try to convince the French who have been the ones pressuring the most to introduce it. You shouldnt forget that Greece got a very generous offer in the case of leaving the eurozone (including a big debt relief) by most EU finance ministers, but it refused. Thus, it seems the Club Med still prefers to be in than outside the euro. Blaming Germany for the existence of the euro is quite hypocritical since the introduction of the euro has been a German concession after the reunification. In contrast to countries like Greece, Spain or Portugal, Germany has already done economically very well with its own currency before. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Although Mr Sinns undiplomatic but spot on assessment hits the nail again, I can already predict that many commentators wont like his arguments and will try to insult him personally. The profiteers of the current sick financial system we are living in simply dont want to hear the truth, but want to continue with what is not good for them in the long run either like drug addicts! Read more
Featured
The Coming Financial Volatility
Gene Frieda believes investors in risky asset markets should be more worried about monetary tightening.
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.