كيف يمكن تقليص فائض ألمانيا

ميونيخ ــ كانت مجلة ذي إيكونوميست على حق عندما ذكرت في تقرير لها مؤخرا أن فائض الحساب الجاري الحالي في ألمانيا مرتفع للغاية. ولكن ما السبب وراء ارتفاع الفائض الألماني إلى هذا الحد؟ يقول بعض المراقبين إن حجم الصادرات الألمانية مرتفع لأنها تقوم بتصنيع منتجات عالية الجودة، في حين يزعم آخرون أن ألمانيا تستورد القليل جدا، لأن أجورها منخفضة للغاية.

ويشير آخرون إلى أن فائض الحساب الجاري لدى أي دولة يُعادِل بحكم التعريف صادراتها من رأس المال. وبالتالي فإن ألمانيا لديها فائض من المدخرات أعلى من الاستثمارات، وتحتاج إلى الإقلال من الادخار والإكثار من الاستثمار.

بطبيعة الحال، يعكس فائض الحساب الجاري الألماني أيضا عجزا في بلدان أخرى، وخاصة الولايات المتحدة، التي تمثل نحو ثلث قيمة عجز الحساب الجاري في مختلف أنحاء العالَم. وعلى هذا، فربما يدعو المرء دول العجز في أقرب وقت إلى زيادة قدرتها التنافسية، وخفض الأجور، وزيادة مدخراتها وتقليص استثماراتها.

ولنتأمل هنا الدول المثقلة بالديون في جنوب أوروبا. على الرغم من تمكنها من موازنة حساباتها الجارية، نظرا لانخفاض أسعار الفائدة على ديونها الخارجية، فربما تدير فوائض كبيرة لسداد ديونها.

ولكن التوصيات المحددة الغرض لن تحملنا بعيدا. فحتى يتسنى لنا أن نقرر أين ينبغي إجراء التعديلات، ينبغي لنا أن نفهم أولا لماذا تدفق رؤوس الأموال الفائضة من ألمانيا إلى بقية العالَم.

في اعتقادي أن ضخامة مديونية الحكومة الفيدرالية الأميركية وميزانيتها المسرفة من المصادر الرئيسية للمشكلة. فقد ساهمت السياسة النقدية المتساهلة التي ينتهجها بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في الولايات المتحدة في دعم الاقتصاد الأميركي بشكل مصطنع، والاقتصاد الأميركي ذاته مبني على القروض الاستهلاكية وقروض الإسكان ذات المسؤولية المحدودة. وكانت الولايات المتحدة قادرة على الحياة بما يتجاوز مواردها من خلال بيع سندات مالية مقومة بالدولار للعالَم، لأن الدولار هو العملة الاحتياطية العالمية الرئيسية. ولكن هذا النهج أنتج اقتصادا قائما على التجزئة وأضعف قطاع التصنيع المحلي.

وتكمن مشكلة أخرى في منطقة اليورو. فقد أدى تقديم اليورو إلى تحسن الجدارة الائتمانية لدول جنوب أوروبا بشكل كبير، إذ بدا من غير المعقول أن تُفلِس بلدان اليورو. ذلك أنها تملك حق طباعة الأموال التي تقبلها دول أخرى كعطاء قانوني. وكانت نتيجة هذا الشعور المصطنع بالأمان تدفق رؤوس الأموال الخاصة بوفرة إلى جنوب أوروبا حتى عام 2008 تقريبا، مما أدى إلى خلق فقاعات ائتمانية تضخمية دمرت القدرة التنافسية لتلك البلدان.

وعندما اندلعت الأزمة المالية، استفادت دول اليورو الجنوبية من حقها في طباعة النقود، فاقترضت فعليا من نظام اليورو ما لم تستطع اقتراضه من الأسواق. واستخدمت تلك الأموال لسدد الديون القديمة، ومواصلة شراء السلع، وشراء العقارات وغير ذلك من الأصول في الخارج.

وعلاوة على ذلك، وَعَد البنك المركزي الأوروبي بتوفير الحماية المجانية، من خلال المعاملات النقدية الصريحة، للمستثمرين من القطاع الخاص الذين تشجعوا على الاستمرار في وضع أموالهم في الجنوب. وليس من المستغرب أن تشهد كل دول جنوب أوروبا استمرار نسب الدين إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الارتفاع على الرغم من التعهدات المبذولة في إطار الميثاق المالي المعزز في عام 2012 بخفض النسب على أساس سنوي، من أجل الاقتراب تدريجيا من الحد 60% المنصوص عليه في معاهدة ماستريخت.

كما تسبب الاستخدام المفرط للتدابير الكينزية (المتماشية مع نظريات جون ماينارد كينز) المفرطة، لإضفاء الشرعية على افتقار دول منطقة اليورو المثقلة بالديون إلى الضوابط والقيود على الميزانية خلال الأزمة، في امتصاص الأموال إلى خارج ألمانيا، عندما حاول المستثمرون فعليا الانسحاب من جنوب أوروبا. وأفضى هذا إلى تحفيز الواردات، فساهم بالتالي في زيادة فائض الحساب الجاري الألماني.

بيد أن ألمانيا لا تستفيد إلا بالكاد من هذا الوضع، لأن السندات المالية وإقرارات الدين التي تلقتها من دول العجز لم تعد تحقق معدل فائدة يُذكَر، وأصبح سدادها غير مؤكد على نحو متزايد. الواقع أن ما يقرب من نصف صافي الأصول الأجنبية التي تراكمت لدى ألمانيا من خلال فوائض الحساب الجاري في الماضي تشكل الآن مجرد مطالبات مستهدفة على الميزانية العمومية للبنك المركزي الألماني، والتي تبلغ حاليا 861 مليار يورو.

وتعكس المطالبات المستهدفة التمويل الذي اضطر البنك المركزي الألماني، وفقا لقواعد نظام اليورو، إلى تمديده إلى دول العجز في منطقة اليورو، من خلال إصدار أوامر دفع خاصة بها. ولن يتمكن البنك المركزي الألماني أبدا من إعلان استحقاق هذه المطالبات وصلاحياتها للسداد، وقد حدد مجلس محافظي البنك المركزي الأوروبي الفائدة المستحقة عليها عند الصِفر.

وعلى هذه الخلفية، يبدو من المناسب اتباع نهج ذي شقين لتقليص فائض الحساب الجاري الألماني. فأولا، تستطيع ألمانيا أن تقدم علاوات الإهلاك للمستثمرين من القطاع الخاص، كما اقترح رئيس معهد آيفو. وهذا من شأنه أن يساعد في إعادة توجيه بعض رؤوس الأموال التي تتدفق حاليا إلى دول أخرى نحو استخدامات محلية.

ثانيا، تستطيع دول جنوب منطقة اليورو والولايات المتحدة أن تعود أخيرا إلى سياسة تقوم على الإدارة المنضبطة للديون. وهذا من شأنه أن يقلل من وارداتها من ألمانيا، وبالتالي تدفقات رأس المال إلى خارج ألمانيا، والتي تُقاس على فائض الحساب الجاري. وعلى وجه الخصوص، يحتاج بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي والبنك المركزي الأوروبي إلى إنهاء السياسات النقدية المتساهلة ــ وخاصة حزم الإنقاذ المالي وضمانات البنك المركزي الأوروبي التي تعمل بشكل مصطنع على إعادة توجيه رؤوس الأموال إلى جنوب أوروبا.

الواقع أن المنطق يُملي أن ألمانيا غير قادرة على تقليص فائض حسابها الجاري والاستمرار في تمديد القروض العامة والخاصة الرخيصة لدول أخرى في نفس الوقت. وسوف تكون المكاسب كبيرة إذا فهم الساسة هذه الحقيقة الأساسية.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali