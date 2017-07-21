13

Comment réduire l'excédent des comptes courants allemands

MUNICH – Le magazine The Economist a eu raison d'écrire récemment que l'excédent des comptes courants allemands est trop élevé. Pourquoi est-il trop élevé ? Pour certains, cela tient au volume important des exportations de l'Allemagne en raison de l'excellente qualité de sa production, tandis que pour d'autres cela tient au faible volume de ses importations en raison des salaires trop bas dans le pays.

Pour d'autres encore, par définition cet excédent est égal au volume des capitaux exportés. L'Allemagne épargnant davantage qu'elle n'investit, elle devrait épargner moins et investir  plus.

Son excédent des comptes courants reflète aussi le déficit des comptes courants des autres pays, notamment les USA qui à eux seuls représentent environ un tiers de la totalité des déficits mondiaux. On pourrait donc tout aussi bien appeler les pays en déficit à accroître leur compétitivité, à réduire les salaires et les investissements tout en épargnant davantage.

Considérons les pays surendettés du sud de l'Europe. Bien qu'ils aient réussi à équilibrer leurs comptes courants en raison des taux d'intérêt très faibles appliqués à leur dette étrangère, ils pourraient disposer d'excédents considérables pour rembourser leur dette.

Mais les recommandations spécifiques ne sont pas très utiles. Pour décider des réformes à faire, il faut d'abord comprendre pourquoi l'Allemagne attire un tel flux de capitaux du reste du monde.

A mon avis, l'énorme endettement du gouvernement fédéral américain et ses dépenses inconsidérées constituent une partie essentielle du problème. Par sa politique de relâchement monétaire, la Réserve fédérale américaine (Fed) soutient artificiellement l'économie des USA qui elle-même repose sur des prêts à la consommation et des prêts immobiliers sans recours autre que l'actif qui sert de garantie. Les USA vivent bien au-dessus de leurs moyens en vendant des titres de dette libellés en dollar, ce qui est possible parce que le dollar est la première devise constitutive des principales réserves mondiales. Mais cette stratégie a suscité une économie reposant sur la vente au détail et a affaibli le secteur manufacturier à l'intérieur des USA.

La zone euro pose un autre problème. L'introduction de la monnaie unique a amélioré de manière spectaculaire la solvabilité des pays du sud de l'Europe, car il paraissait inconcevable qu'un pays de la zone euro puisse faire faillite - les pays membres ayant le droit d'imprimer une monnaie que les autres pays acceptent à titre de payement. Ce sentiment de sécurité artificiel s'est traduit par d'abondants flux de capitaux privés en direction des pays du sud du continent jusqu'en 2008, créant des bulles du crédit à caractère inflationniste qui ont détruit la compétitivité de ces pays.

Quand la crise économique a frappé, les pays du sud de la zone ont profité de leur droit d'imprimer de la monnaie pour emprunter au sein du système de l'euro des sommes qu'ils n'auraient pu emprunter sur les marchés. Ils ont utilisé cet argent pour rembourser d'anciennes dettes, continuer à acheter des biens et faire des achats de biens immobiliers et d'autres actifs à l'étranger.

Par ailleurs la Banque centrale européenne (BCE) a promis une assurance sans frais sous forme de rachat de titres de dette (OMT, Outright monetary transaction) aux investisseurs privés qui osaient continuer à miser sur le sud. Il n'est donc pas étonnant que le ratio dette/PIB des pays du sud ait continué à augmenter malgré leur engagement de réduire ce ratio dans le cadre du pacte budgétaire de 2012 pour se rapprocher progressivement de la limite de 60% inscrite dans le traité de Maastricht.

L'utilisation abusive des idées de Keynes pour justifier l'absence de contrainte budgétaire des pays surendettés de la zone euro durant la crise a aussi contribué à "pomper" le capital allemand lorsque les investisseurs ont essayé de se retirer du sud européen, ce qui a stimulé les importations et de ce fait contribué à l'augmentation de l'excédent des comptes courants allemands.

Pourtant l'Allemagne ne profite guère de cette situation, car les obligations et les billets à ordre qu'elle a reçus des pays déficitaires ne rapportent que des intérêts minimes et leur remboursement est de plus en plus incertain. La moitié des actifs étrangers que l'Allemagne a accumulé lors de ses précédentes phases d'excédent des comptes courants inclut de simples créances Target sur le bilan de la Bundesbank qui s'élève à 681 milliards d'euros.

Ces créances sont la conséquence du financement que la Bundesbank est contrainte d'accorder aux pays membres en déficit, les règles de la zone euro lui imposant de créditer leurs ordres de paiement. Elle ne pourra jamais déclarer ces créances échues et exigibles ; quant aux intérêts auxquels elles pourraient donner lieu, leur taux a été fixé à zéro par le Conseil des gouverneurs de la BCE.

Dans ce contexte, une double stratégie pourrait permettre de réduire l'excédent des comptes courants de l'Allemagne. Premièrement, ainsi que l'a suggéré le président de l'Institut Ifo, elle pourrait introduire une déduction fiscale pour amortissement au profit des investisseurs privés. Cela contribuerait à rediriger vers un usage intérieur une partie du flux de capitaux orienté actuellement vers l'étranger.

Deuxièmement, les pays du sud de la zone euro et les USA pourraient en revenir à une politique de bonne gestion de la dette. Cela réduirait le volume de leurs importations allemandes, et en conséquence le flux de capitaux sortant de l'Allemagne qui est mesuré par son excédent des comptes courants. En particulier la Fed et la BCE doivent mettre fin au relâchement monétaire – notamment aux plans de sauvetage et aux garanties de la BCE qui redirigent artificiellement des capitaux vers les pays du sud de l'Europe.

DONATE NOW

En toute logique, l'Allemagne ne peut simultanément réduire son déficit des comptes courants et continuer à accorder des prêts publics et privés à faible taux à l'étranger. Si les dirigeants comprenaient cette simple réalité, ce serait un grand pas en avant.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz