Comment réduire l'excédent des comptes courants allemands

MUNICH – Le magazine The Economist a eu raison d'écrire récemment que l'excédent des comptes courants allemands est trop élevé. Pourquoi est-il trop élevé ? Pour certains, cela tient au volume important des exportations de l'Allemagne en raison de l'excellente qualité de sa production, tandis que pour d'autres cela tient au faible volume de ses importations en raison des salaires trop bas dans le pays.
Pour d'autres encore, par définition cet excédent est égal au volume des capitaux exportés. L'Allemagne épargnant davantage qu'elle n'investit, elle devrait épargner moins et investir plus.
Son excédent des comptes courants reflète aussi le déficit des comptes courants des autres pays, notamment les USA qui à eux seuls représentent environ un tiers de la totalité des déficits mondiaux. On pourrait donc tout aussi bien appeler les pays en déficit à accroître leur compétitivité, à réduire les salaires et les investissements tout en épargnant davantage.
Considérons les pays surendettés du sud de l'Europe. Bien qu'ils aient réussi à équilibrer leurs comptes courants en raison des taux d'intérêt très faibles appliqués à leur dette étrangère, ils pourraient disposer d'excédents considérables pour rembourser leur dette.
Mais les recommandations spécifiques ne sont pas très utiles. Pour décider des réformes à faire, il faut d'abord comprendre pourquoi l'Allemagne attire un tel flux de capitaux du reste du monde.
A mon avis, l'énorme endettement du gouvernement fédéral américain et ses dépenses inconsidérées constituent une partie essentielle du problème. Par sa politique de relâchement monétaire, la Réserve fédérale américaine (Fed) soutient artificiellement l'économie des USA qui elle-même repose sur des prêts à la consommation et des prêts immobiliers sans recours autre que l'actif qui sert de garantie. Les USA vivent bien au-dessus de leurs moyens en vendant des titres de dette libellés en dollar, ce qui est possible parce que le dollar est la première devise constitutive des principales réserves mondiales. Mais cette stratégie a suscité une économie reposant sur la vente au détail et a affaibli le secteur manufacturier à l'intérieur des USA.
La zone euro pose un autre problème. L'introduction de la monnaie unique a amélioré de manière spectaculaire la solvabilité des pays du sud de l'Europe, car il paraissait inconcevable qu'un pays de la zone euro puisse faire faillite - les pays membres ayant le droit d'imprimer une monnaie que les autres pays acceptent à titre de payement. Ce sentiment de sécurité artificiel s'est traduit par d'abondants flux de capitaux privés en direction des pays du sud du continent jusqu'en 2008, créant des bulles du crédit à caractère inflationniste qui ont détruit la compétitivité de ces pays.
Quand la crise économique a frappé, les pays du sud de la zone ont profité de leur droit d'imprimer de la monnaie pour emprunter au sein du système de l'euro des sommes qu'ils n'auraient pu emprunter sur les marchés. Ils ont utilisé cet argent pour rembourser d'anciennes dettes, continuer à acheter des biens et faire des achats de biens immobiliers et d'autres actifs à l'étranger.
Par ailleurs la Banque centrale européenne (BCE) a promis une assurance sans frais sous forme de rachat de titres de dette (OMT, Outright monetary transaction) aux investisseurs privés qui osaient continuer à miser sur le sud. Il n'est donc pas étonnant que le ratio dette/PIB des pays du sud ait continué à augmenter malgré leur engagement de réduire ce ratio dans le cadre du pacte budgétaire de 2012 pour se rapprocher progressivement de la limite de 60% inscrite dans le traité de Maastricht.
L'utilisation abusive des idées de Keynes pour justifier l'absence de contrainte budgétaire des pays surendettés de la zone euro durant la crise a aussi contribué à "pomper" le capital allemand lorsque les investisseurs ont essayé de se retirer du sud européen, ce qui a stimulé les importations et de ce fait contribué à l'augmentation de l'excédent des comptes courants allemands.
Pourtant l'Allemagne ne profite guère de cette situation, car les obligations et les billets à ordre qu'elle a reçus des pays déficitaires ne rapportent que des intérêts minimes et leur remboursement est de plus en plus incertain. La moitié des actifs étrangers que l'Allemagne a accumulé lors de ses précédentes phases d'excédent des comptes courants inclut de simples créances Target sur le bilan de la Bundesbank qui s'élève à 681 milliards d'euros.
Ces créances sont la conséquence du financement que la Bundesbank est contrainte d'accorder aux pays membres en déficit, les règles de la zone euro lui imposant de créditer leurs ordres de paiement. Elle ne pourra jamais déclarer ces créances échues et exigibles ; quant aux intérêts auxquels elles pourraient donner lieu, leur taux a été fixé à zéro par le Conseil des gouverneurs de la BCE.
Dans ce contexte, une double stratégie pourrait permettre de réduire l'excédent des comptes courants de l'Allemagne. Premièrement, ainsi que l'a suggéré le président de l'Institut Ifo, elle pourrait introduire une déduction fiscale pour amortissement au profit des investisseurs privés. Cela contribuerait à rediriger vers un usage intérieur une partie du flux de capitaux orienté actuellement vers l'étranger.
Deuxièmement, les pays du sud de la zone euro et les USA pourraient en revenir à une politique de bonne gestion de la dette. Cela réduirait le volume de leurs importations allemandes, et en conséquence le flux de capitaux sortant de l'Allemagne qui est mesuré par son excédent des comptes courants. En particulier la Fed et la BCE doivent mettre fin au relâchement monétaire – notamment aux plans de sauvetage et aux garanties de la BCE qui redirigent artificiellement des capitaux vers les pays du sud de l'Europe.
En toute logique, l'Allemagne ne peut simultanément réduire son déficit des comptes courants et continuer à accorder des prêts publics et privés à faible taux à l'étranger. Si les dirigeants comprenaient cette simple réalité, ce serait un grand pas en avant.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Instead of internal German revaluation, Germany has forced internal devaluation in southern Europe, via the political/financial means available to it within the EZ. As other commenters have mentioned, this has had the net effect of keeping the Euro weak, the German economy being the prime beneficiary. Why would they want to have this situation upturned?
The southern internal devaluation has not improved the competitiveness of these countries to the extent they are now prospering greatly. It has however brought them austerity and macroeconomic dislocation. Their horrendous debt burdens hobbling any progress.
The question is, who now owns this debt after the huge asset purchases by the ECB/national CBs? Has this debt been taken out of private hands and effectively publicly mutualized and monetized. And as Sinn points out, a good deal of the debt is irreparable T2 claims.
Why not recognize this de facto bailing out of the southern economies and allow them a debt respite? As perverse as it might seem, internal revaluation/reflation of the southern economies would take the risk discount off the Euro and have Germany's external economic performance reflected in the Euro. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article has missed to mention or to even consider the "elephant in the room" and it is called the "euro". The euro does not only belong to Germany, it belongs and it is used by 19 EZ member states. The only way to address this German apocalypse (which is also called surplus) is for Germany to get out of the EU, the EZ and out of the Euro all together, albeit may be for a short while (a decade or two), and then everything will be corrected " in the normal way"... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Vicky, the same can be said of your arguments, the destruction began back in 2010and at the hands of the German establishment. History has been written, this kind of article shall not distort the truth and I do live in the real world unlike the author and one can even say any defender of the author's opinion. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Read his last paragraph again! The cheap loans actually have become part of the euro system. These cheap loans could either be stopped by strictly following the Maastrcht rules or the end of the eurozone. By the way, Germany leaving the eurozone would be the end of the eurozone. If you suggest otherwise you are either a hypocrite or you have no clue about the topic at all. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
This is where theoretical arguments become useless. Germany produces good quality goods with overhyped brands and german businesses are the master of corruption and deceipt (Siemens probes, Sothern Europe debt crises, selling the most expensive cars to the country leadership of these "friendly" nations, the VW scandal in the US, etc. - to name a few undisputable items from the public domain). What if Germany were instead to do what the US did for them, invest in Bulgaria, Serbia, Portugal, have them produce cars and whatever and even allow them market protection? This would keep the young employed in their countries but profits would fall. . .No brainer, right, they are needed in Germany to help pay for German retirees. . . Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Via the EU funds Germany has already payed dozens of Marshall plans to these countries. The point is that these transfers increase instead of decrease the German surplus. Thus, your comment is schizophrenic and hypocritical! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. A simple straight-forward analysis, and reasonable suggestions, given the starting point -- half of Germany's foreign assets earning zero return. Fiscal subsidies for investments in Germany and penalties for debt elsewhere are obvious options when interest rates have been neutered. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Vicky
In answer to your point-
Firstly the euro and the eurozone is in principle a German-French construct and members had to apply to join it. That process involved audit and assessment and that appears to have been flawed.The attempt is to blame the applicant not the audit which was the responsibility of the core group. If a bank wants to give out a credit card to all and sundry part of the responsibility for that lies with the bank
Secondly, Mr Sinn is quick to point out what others should be doing alongside making recommendations for German policy -
there is not the remotest sign that Germany will take what can broadly be called corrective action that benefits parties other than Germany.
Thirdly Mr Sinn has previously posted to the effect, as I understand it, that Germany is in receipt of a benefit to the order of 20% to 30% due to the malfunctioning eurozone. This is the root cause of the problem not follow-on policy. I would have to be living in a parallel universe to think Germany would quit the euro anytime soon voluntarily. This is because all the IOU notes from the Med Club held by Germany would become useless and cause a crisis of biblical levels for Germany. Merkel would need divine intervention to cross the Red Sea of Debt and escape the pursuing markets and Soros type speculators
I cannot see any credible argument that German politicians will take steps to negatively impact on German citizens in a scenario where the game can be stretched out to Germany's advantage so that is what will happen.
Whilst the suggestion others need to take steps is entirely justified that is little to do with Germany. What Mr Sinn would be better doing is showing that whilst there is a German surplus that that surplus is insufficient to solve the deficits being created in the Med Club and uplift Africa thus action in those areas is needed by the locals, the problem cannot be solved externally alone.
Quite frankly if Mr Sinn was a singer in a cafe with this lament I would pay him to go away and sing somewhere else because the core issue is the euro and no strategy is presented to deal with that only superficial amelioration. So I am sorry but Mr Sinn is about as useful as an aromatherapist at a major motorway pile up with people lying on the ground with limbs missing. There is one thing I can guarantee and that is the German domestic actions proposed in this article - if they were even implemented -would do nothing in the long term because the euro will just continue eating the Med Club alive. The concept of a common currency without a automatic transfer within it is not sustainable. Equally unsustainable is the idea the German voter will endorse such automatic transfers within the horizon.
Therefore the most likely option is no real action anywhere within the EZ so the situation will not show uptick. All the time the aging demographic will make things more difficult.
Mr Sinn is far more realistic than the recent article on Pro Syn by another author which appeared to read along the lines of we can't help it Read more
Comment Commented M M
Vicky, from your comments herein, one can only suggest that you perform a reality check and possibly seek some help, as well in the process. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
I think that you know very well that you know very well that the EU becoming a real state like the US or UK is not realistic. Thus, my impression is that your only interest in this topic is to play some divide and rule game and because of that it is probably better for me to end this discussion. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Vicky
It's not up to me to lobby to abandon the euro because I am not even in it, but the euro at some point has to included automatic transfers from rich to poor areas in order to function. This happens in the US so the California you quote contributes to central funds that are then sent out as public spending packages elsewhere. This also happens in the UK. Data is readily available for the UK and the US.
GR opted to stay in the euro because leaving would be currency apocalyptic and a humanitarian crisis would result not least because food and medicines are imports not exports. Yes Germany joined the euro as the bargain to get support for Reunification because the ECB then dropped interest rates to assist - incidentally creating a EU bubble.
The point is that in the euro Germany gains a benefit not experienced by others as laid out by Mr Sinn in his previous article.
With regard to the previous track record of EZ members, that alone should have waved a sea of red flags about the EZ Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
@Steve: Keeping aside the missing democratic legitimation (no taxation without representation) for a moment a transfer union will rather further increase German surplus (Doesnt California have a big surplus as well?).
If you want to abandon the euro you should rather try to convince the French who have been the ones pressuring the most to introduce it. You shouldnt forget that Greece got a very generous offer in the case of leaving the eurozone (including a big debt relief) by most EU finance ministers, but it refused. Thus, it seems the Club Med still prefers to be in than outside the euro. Blaming Germany for the existence of the euro is quite hypocritical since the introduction of the euro has been a German concession after the reunification. In contrast to countries like Greece, Spain or Portugal, Germany has already done economically very well with its own currency before. Read more
Comment Commented Vicky Lavendel
Although Mr Sinns undiplomatic but spot on assessment hits the nail again, I can already predict that many commentators wont like his arguments and will try to insult him personally. The profiteers of the current sick financial system we are living in simply dont want to hear the truth, but want to continue with what is not good for them in the long run either like drug addicts! Read more
Featured
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.