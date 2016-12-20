32

La crisis perpetua de Grecia

ATENAS – Desde el verano de 2015, Grecia ha desaparecido (prácticamente) de las noticias, pero no porque su situación económica se haya estabilizado. Una cárcel no es una noticia relevante mientras los internos sufran en calma. Recién cuando montan una revuelta y las autoridades aplican mano dura aparecen los camiones con las antenas satelitales.

La última revuelta ocurrió en la primera mitad de 2015, cuando los votantes griegos se negaron a apilar nuevos préstamos sobre montañas de deuda ya insostenible, una medida que habría prolongado la bancarrota de Grecia en el futuro bajo la pretensión de que había quedado atrás. Y fue en ese momento cuando la Unión Europea y el Fondo Monetario Internacional -con su estrategia de "extender y pretender" en riesgo- reprimieron la "Primavera Griega" e impusieron por la fuerza otro préstamo impagable a un país quebrado. De manera que fue sólo una cuestión de tiempo antes de que el problema regresara a la superficie.

Tillerson with Putin

The Trump Enigma

John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.

Desde entonces, el foco en Europa ha virado hacia el Brexit, el populismo de derecha y xenófobo de Austria y Alemania y el referendo constitucional de Italia, que hizo caer al gobierno de Matteo Renzi. Pronto, la atención volverá a virar, esta vez al centro político en crisis de Francia. Pero, no nos olvidemos, el manejo absurdo de la crisis de deuda de Europa comenzó en Grecia. Un país menor dentro del contexto de Europa se convirtió en un precedente para una estrategia que podría compararse con hacer rodar una bola de nieve cuesta arriba. Las avalanchas resultantes han venido minando la legitimidad de la UE desde entonces.

El problema con Grecia es que todos mienten. La Comisión Europea y el Banco Central Europeo mienten cuando dicen que el "programa" griego puede funcionar mientras el gobierno de Grecia haga lo que se le dice. Alemania miente cuando insiste en que Grecia puede recuperarse sin un alivio de deuda sustancial a través de más medidas de austeridad y estructurales. El actual gobierno de Syriza miente cuando insiste en que nunca ha dicho que sí a objetivos fiscales imposibles. Y, por último pero no menos importante, el FMI miente cuando sus funcionarios pretenden que no son responsables de imponerle esos objetivos a Grecia.

Cuando se acumulan tantas mentiras, con tanto capital político invertido en que se perpetúen, desenmarañarlas requiere un golpe tajante, similar a Alejandro Magno cortando el nudo gordiano. ¿Pero quién empuñará la espada?

Trágicamente, el problema es obvio y extremadamente fácil de resolver. El estado griego se volvió insolvente aproximadamente un año después del estallido de la crisis financiera global de 2008. Contra toda lógica, el establishment europeo, incluidos los sucesivos gobiernos griegos, y el FMI le otorgaron el mayor préstamo en la historia a Grecia con condiciones que garantizaban una reducción del ingreso nacional nunca vista desde la Gran Depresión. Para ocultar lo absurdo de esa decisión, se agregaron nuevos préstamos -condicionados a una mayor austeridad que debilitaba el ingreso.

Cuando uno se encuentra en un pozo, la solución más simple es dejar de cavar. Por el contrario, las autoridades de Europa, el gobierno griego y el FMI se echaron la culpa mutuamente de empujar al pueblo de Grecia a un abismo.

Recientemente, Poul Thomsen, director del Departamento Europeo del FMI, y Maurice Obstfeld, su economista jefe, protestaron en un comentario en un blog de autoría conjunta que "no es el FMI el que está exigiendo más austeridad". La culpa la tiene otro. "Si Grecia acuerda con sus socios europeos objetivos fiscales ambiciosos", decían, "no critiquen al FMI por ser el que insiste con la austeridad cuando pedimos ver las medidas necesarias para que estos objetivos resulten creíbles".

Thomsen y Obstfeld en parte tienen razón. El primer ministro griego, Alexis Tsipras, no era quien para aceptar los objetivos fiscales devastadores exigidos por Alemania y la UE cuando yo era ministro de Finanzas. Los argumentos de mi sucesor de que el gobierno nunca aceptó los objetivos son falsos. Como él bien sabe, yo renuncié principalmente porque en abril de 2015 Tsipras los aceptó a mis espaldas. Mis ex colegas le están disparando al mensajero, el FMI en este caso, por transmitir la mala noticia de que los objetivos que habían aceptado exigen una mayor austeridad.

También es cierto que el FMI de manera consistente y correcta criticó los objetivos. Pero lo que Thomsen se olvida de mencionar es que, sin su connivencia personal y la de la presidenta del FMI, Christine Lagarde, la Comisión Europea no habría podido imponer esos objetivos. Y yo debería saberlo: representé a Grecia en las reuniones del Eurogrupo (que incluye a los ministros de Finanzas de los países de la eurozona) donde esto sucedió.

Thomsen parece ser consciente de su responsabilidad de dejar de legitimar la asfixia de la economía de Grecia encabezada por Alemania. En una conversación telefónica en marzo con Delia Velculescu, jefa de la misión griega del FMI, Thomsen explicó lo que debería suceder si Alemania insistía en asfixiar a Grecia al no otorgarle un alivio de deuda. Según la transcripción de la llamada (difundida por WikiLeaks), Thomsen pensaba que los líderes europeos dejarían de lado la cuestión hasta después del referendo por el Brexit del Reino Unido.

Según Thomsen: "Nosotros en aquel momento decimos 'Señora Merkel, usted enfrenta un interrogante, tiene que pensar en lo que resulta más costoso: seguir adelante sin el FMI y que el Bundestag pregunte '¿El FMI no está de acuerdo?' O elegir el alivio de deuda que pensamos que Grecia necesita para que nosotros sigamos involucrados' ¿Correcto? Esa es realmente la cuestión".

Velculescu respondió que, "por el bien de los griegos y de todos los demás, me gustaría que esto sucediera lo antes posible". Pero no sucedió, porque Thomsen y Lagarde nunca se atrevieron a poner a Merkel en una situación incómoda. Por el contrario, el FMI sigue culpando a los demás mientras cubre políticamente a Alemania para que siga estrangulando a Grecia.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Pero como señaló astutamente Velculescu, las repercusiones afectan a "todos los demás". Los desenlaces inquietantes en Italia, Francia y hasta Alemania son una consecuencia directa de la debacle griega. Pero Grecia es la víctima inmediata y es, por lo tanto, responsabilidad del gobierno griego cortar el nudo gordiano, declarando una moratoria unilateral de todos los pagos hasta que no se hayan acordado una reestructuración sustancial de la deuda y objetivos fiscales razonables.

Los votantes de Grecia dos veces les dieron a sus líderes un mandato para hacer exactamente eso: una vez cuando eligieron al gobierno de Syriza en enero de 2015 y nuevamente en el mes de julio de ese año en un referendo. Por el bien de Grecia -y de Europa- las autoridades tienen que llamar a las cosas por su nombre.