A crise perpétua da Grécia

ATENAS – Desde o Verão de 2015, a Grécia (quase) saiu dos noticiários, mas isso não aconteceu devido a uma estabilização da sua condição económica. Uma prisão não é digna de notícia enquanto os reclusos sofrerem em silêncio. Só quando organizam uma revolta, e as autoridades a reprimem, é que aparecem os camiões das transmissões por satélite.

A última revolta aconteceu na primeira metade de 2015, quando os eleitores Gregos rejeitaram acrescentar novos empréstimos a uma enorme dívida já insustentável, uma decisão que prolongaria a bancarrota da Grécia para o futuro, ao mesmo tempo que fingia que a teria ultrapassado. E foi neste ponto que a União Europeia e o Fundo Monetário Internacional, com a sua abordagem de “prolongar e fazer de conta” em risco, esmagaram a “Primavera Grega” e impuseram, a um país em bancarrota, mais um empréstimo que não podia ser reembolsado. Por isso, era apenas uma questão de tempo até que o problema voltasse a surgir.

Entretanto, a atenção da Europa transferiu-se para o Brexit, para o populismo xenófobo de direita na Áustria e na Alemanha, e para o referendo constitucional da Itália, que depôs o governo de Matteo Renzi. Em breve, a atenção será novamente transferida, desta vez para o desmoronamento do centro político em França. Mas, não o esqueçamos, a gestão inane da crise da dívida Europeia começou na Grécia. Um país menor, no grande esquema da Europa, tornou-se num caso piloto, para uma estratégia comparável a empurrar uma bola de neve pela encosta de uma montanha. As avalanches que daí resultaram têm vindo a minar a legitimidade da UE desde então.

O problema com a Grécia é que toda a gente está a mentir. A Comissão Europeia e o Banco Central Europeu mentem, quando afirmam que o “programa” grego funcionará desde que o governo grego faça o que lhe mandam. A Alemanha mente, quando insiste que a Grécia conseguirá recuperar sem um alívio de dívida substancial, através de mais austeridade e de mais reformas estruturais. O actual governo do Syriza mente, quando insiste que nunca consentiu com metas fiscais impossíveis. E por último, mas não menos importante, o FMI mente, quando os seus funcionários fingem que não são responsáveis por impor essas metas à Grécia.

Quando tantas mentiras, com tanto capital político investido na sua perpetuação, se unem, desenredá-las implicará um golpe célere, comparável ao que Alexandre usou para desfazer o nó Górdio. Mas quem empunhará a espada?

Tragicamente, o problema é ao mesmo tempo óbvio e de resolução extremamente simples. O estado Grego tornou-se insolvente cerca de um ano após a erupção da crise financeira global de 2008. Contra toda a lógica, o sistema Europeu, incluindo sucessivos governos Gregos, e o FMI, prorrogaram o maior empréstimo da história à Grécia, em condições que garantiram uma redução no rendimento nacional que não era vista desde a Grande Depressão. Para mascarar a natureza absurda dessa decisão, foram adicionados novos empréstimos, condicionados por mais austeridade destruidora de rendimento.

Quando alguém está num buraco, a solução mais simples é parar de cavar. Em vez disso, as autoridades Europeias, o governo Grego, e o FMI culpam-se mutuamente por levar o povo da Grécia ao abismo.

Recentemente, Poul Thomsen, o director do Departamento Europeu do FMI, e Maurice Obstfeld, o seu economista-chefe, afirmaram numa publicação conjunta num blogue, que “não é o FMI quem pede mais austeridade.” A culpa é de outrem. “Se a Grécia estabelece metas fiscais ambiciosas com os seus parceiros Europeus”, defendem, “não critiquem o FMI por insistir na austeridade, quando pedimos para ver as medidas necessárias para que tais metas sejam credíveis”.

Thomsen e Obstfeld estão parcialmente correctos. O Primeiro-Ministro Grego Alexis Tsipras não tinha nada que concordar com as metas fiscais esmagadoras exigidas pela Alemanha e pela UE, quando fui ministro das finanças. As afirmações do meu sucessor de que o governo nunca aceitou as metas são desonestas. Como ele bem sabe, demiti-me sobretudo porque em Abril de 2015 Tsipras concordou com elas nas minhas costas. Os meus antigos colegas estão a matar o mensageiro, neste caso o FMI, por transmitir as más notícias de que as metas que acordaram precisam de ainda mais austeridade.

Também é verdade que o FMI criticou as metas de forma consistente e correcta. Mas o que Thomsen não menciona é que, sem a conivência pessoal da Directora-Geral do FMI, Christine Lagarde, a Comissão Europeia não teria sido capaz de impor essas metas. E eu sei bem do que falo: representei a Grécia nas reuniões do Eurogrupo (que inclui os ministros das finanças da zona euro) em que isso aconteceu.

Thomsen parece estar consciente da sua responsabilidade para interromper a legitimação da asfixia da economia da Grécia, que a Alemanha lidera. Numa conversa telefónica em Março com Delia Velculescu, a chefe da missão Grega do FMI, Thomsen explicou o que deveria acontecer se a Alemanha insistisse em esmagar a Grécia, ao não conceder um perdão da dívida. De acordo com a transcrição da chamada (divulgada pelo WikiLeaks), Thomsen pensava que os líderes Europeus não pegariam no assunto até ao referendo do Brexit do Reino Unido.

Segundo Thomsen: “Nessa altura diremos, “Olhe, Srª Merkel, está a enfrentar um problema, e terá de pensar o que tem maiores custos: avançar sem o FMI, ao que o Bundestag poderá dizer “O FMI não está envolvido?”, ou escolher o perdão da dívida, que pensamos ser necessário à Grécia, para nos manter envolvidos? Certo? Esta é realmente a questão.”

Velculescu respondeu, “para bem dos Gregos e de toda a gente, gostava que isso acontecesse o mais rapidamente possível.” Mas não aconteceu, porque Thomsen e Lagarde nunca ousaram pôr Merkel na berlinda. Em vez disso, o FMI continua a culpar outras pessoas, ao mesmo tempo que fornece cobertura política à Alemanha para manter o seu estrangulamento na Grécia.

Mas, como Velculescu destacou de forma astuta, as repercussões afectam “toda a gente”. Os preocupantes desenvolvimentos na Itália, França, e até na Alemanha são uma consequência directa do fiasco Grego. Mas a Grécia é a vítima imediata, e por isso a responsabilidade de cortar o nó Górdio é do governo Grego, declarando uma moratória unilateral em todos os reembolsos até que seja acordada uma reestruturação substancial da dívida e metas fiscais razoáveis.

Os eleitores Gregos deram aos seus dirigentes, por duas vezes, um mandato para fazer precisamente isso: primeiro, quando elegeram o governo do Syriza em Janeiro de 2015, e novamente num referendo em Julho do mesmo ano. Para o bem da Grécia, e da Europa, as autoridades têm de chamar os bois pelos nomes.