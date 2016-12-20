32

Die Krise in Griechenland geht weiter

ATHEN – Seit Sommer 2015 taucht Griechenland kaum noch in den Nachrichten auf, aber die wirtschaftliche Lage dort hat sich keineswegs stabilisiert. Wenn die Insassen eines Gefängnisses still vor sich hin leiden, wird darüber nicht berichtet. Erst wenn sie meutern und die Wärter hart durchgreifen, rollen die Übertragungswagen an.

Die letzte Meuterei gab es in der ersten Hälfte des Jahres 2015, als die griechischen Wähler sich weigerten, auf den bereits vorhandenen Berg unhaltbarer Schulden immer noch weitere Kredite zu packen – was einen griechischen Staatsbankrott, statt ihn zu überwinden, nur in die Zukunft verschoben hätte. Daraufhin haben die Europäische Union und der Internationale Währungsfonds – die ihren Ansatz des „Verlängerns und Vortäuschens“ gefährdet sahen – den „griechischen Frühling“ erstickt und dem bankrotten Land einen weiteren Kredit aufgebürdet, den es nicht zurückzahlen kann. Also war es nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis das Problem wieder an die Oberfläche kam.

Tillerson with Putin

The Trump Enigma

John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.

In der Zwischenzeit richtete Europa seine Aufmerksamkeit auf den Brexit, den fremdenfeindlichen Rechtspopulismus in Österreich und Deutschland sowie das italienische Verfassungsreferendum, das die Regierung von Matteo Renzi zu Fall brachte. Und bald wird sich das Augenmerk erneut verlagern, diesmal auf die bröckelnde politische Mitte Frankreichs. Aber wir sollten nicht vergessen, dass der unsinnige Umgang mit der europäischen Schuldenkrise in Griechenland begann. Ein kleines, für den europäischen Gesamtkontext unbedeutendes Land wurde zum Versuchskaninchen für eine Strategie, die man nur damit vergleichen kann, einen Schneeball einen Berg hinauf zu rollen. Seitdem gab es immer wieder Lawinen, die die europäische Glaubwürdigkeit beschädigten.

Das Problem beim Thema Griechenland ist, dass alle lügen: Die Europäische Kommission und die Europäische Zentralbank lügen, wenn sie behaupten, das griechische „Programm“ werde so lange funktionieren, wie die Regierung des Landes tut, was ihr gesagt wird. Deutschland lügt mit der Aussage, Griechenland könne sich auch ohne einen massiven Schuldenerlass erholen, wenn das Land nur noch mehr sparen und sich noch stärker reformieren würde. Die momentane Syriza-Regierung lügt, wenn sie behauptet, den unmöglichen Haushaltszielen niemals zugestimmt zu haben. Und nicht zuletzt lügt der IWF, wenn seine Funktionäre vorgeben, sie seien nicht verantwortlich dafür, Griechenland diese Ziele aufgebürdet zu haben.

Wenn so viele Lügen – und so viel politischer Willen, weiterhin die Unwahrheit zu sagen – zusammenkommen, ist zur Entflechtung dieses Lügengebäudes ein Befreiungsschlag wie derjenige von Alexander nötig, der den gordischen Knoten durchschlug. Aber wer wird das Schwert schwingen?

Tragischerweise ist das Problem sowohl offensichtlich als auch extrem leicht zu lösen. Etwa ein Jahr nach dem Ausbruch der weltweiten Finanzkrise von 2008 ging der griechische Staat bankrott. Entgegen jeglicher Logik verlängerte das europäische Establishment gemeinsam mit mehreren griechischen Regierungen und dem IWF den größten Kredit an Griechenland, der jemals gegeben wurde. Dieser unterlag Bedingungen, die einen so starken Rückgang des Nationaleinkommens auslösten, wie er seit der Großen Depression nicht mehr vorgekommen war. Um die Absurdität dieser Entscheidung zu tarnen, wurden neue Kredite vergeben – unter der Bedingung weiterer griechischer Sparmaßnahmen.

Wenn man in einem Loch steckt, besteht die einfachste Lösung darin, aufzuhören zu graben. Statt dessen beschuldigen sich die europäische Führungsriege, die griechische Regierung und der IWF gegenseitig, das griechische Volk in den Abgrund gerissen zu haben.

Kürzlich protestierten Poul Thomsen, der Direktor der Europaabteilung des IWF, und Maurice Obstfeld, der dortige Chefökonom, in einem gemeinsamen Blogbeitrag, es sei „nicht der IWF, der mehr Sparmaßnahmen fordert“. Die Schuld läge woanders. „Einigt sich Griechenland mit seinen europäischen Partnern auf ehrgeizige Haushaltsziele,“, argumentieren sie, „sollte man nicht den IWF beschuldigen, derjenige zu sein, der auf Sparmaßnahmen besteht. Wir wollen nur die Maßnahmen sehen, die zur Erfüllung solcher Ziele erforderlich sind.“

Teilweise haben Thomsen und Obstfeld recht. Als ich Finanzminister war, hätte der griechische Ministerpräsident Alexis Tsipras den von Deutschland und der EU geforderten erdrückenden Haushaltszielen niemals zustimmen dürfen. Die Behauptungen meines Nachfolgers, die Regierung habe diese Ziele nie akzeptiert, sind unehrlich. Wie er genau weiß, bin ich hauptsächlich deshalb zurückgetreten, weil Tsipras im April 2015 hinter meinem Rücken genau diesen Zielen zugestimmt hat. Spricht der IWF die Tatsache aus, dass die von meinen ehemaligen Kollegen akzeptierten Ziele noch größere Sparmaßnahmen erfordern, ist er lediglich der Überbringer schlechter Nachrichten.

Wahr ist auch, dass der IWF diese Haushaltsziele richtigerweise immer wieder kritisiert hat. Aber was Thomsen nicht erwähnt, ist die Tatsache, dass die Europäische Kommission ohne seine Duldung und das Einverständnis der IWF-Verwaltungsdirektorin Christine Lagarde diese Ziele gar nicht hätte durchsetzen können. Und ich muss es wissen: Als dies geschah, habe ich Griechenland bei den Treffen der Eurogruppe (die aus den Finanzministern der Länder der Eurozone besteht) repräsentiert.

Thomsen hätte also die Zerstörung der griechischen Wirtschaft beenden können, und er scheint sich dieser Verantwortung bewusst zu sein. Bei einem Telefongespräch im März mit Delia Velculescu, der Verhandlungsführerin des IWF für Griechenland, erklärte Thomsen, was geschehen müsse, falls Deutschland darauf bestehen sollte, Griechenland einen Schuldenerlass zu verweigern. Laut der (von WikiLeaks veröffentlichten) Aufzeichnung des Gesprächs glaubte Thomsen, die europäischen Politiker würden das Thema bis nach der britischen Abstimmung über den Brexit verschieben.

Er meinte: „Wir sagen dann: ‚Frau Merkel, sie müssen überlegen, was für Sie teurer wäre: Wenn Sie den IWF außen vor lassen, würde sich dann nicht der Bundestag darüber bescheren, dass der IWF nicht mit an Bord ist? Oder Sie nehmen uns mit an Bord, indem Sie den Schuldenschnitt befürworten, den Griechenland unserer Meinung nach braucht?’ Richtig? Genau darum geht es.“

Velculescu antwortete: „Ich denke, zum Wohle Griechenland und aller anderen sollte dies eher früher als später geschehen.“ Aber es geschah nicht, da Thomsen und Lagarde sich nie getraut haben, Merkel festzunageln. Statt dessen gibt der IWF weiterhin anderen die Schuld und verschafft Deutschland die nötige Rückendeckung dafür, Griechenland weiterhin im Würgegriff zu halten.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Aber wie Velculescu klugerweise erwähnte, sind von den Folgen auch „alle anderen“ betroffen. Die beunruhigenden Entwicklungen in Italien, Frankreich und sogar Deutschland sind eine direkte Konsequenz des Griechenland-Debakels. Aber Griechenland ist das eigentliche Opfer, und daher liegt es in der Verantwortung der griechischen Regierung, den gordischen Knoten zu durchschneiden und sämtliche Schuldenrückzahlungen unilateral zu stoppen, bis eine Einigung über eine massive Umschuldung und vernünftige Haushaltsziele erfolgt.

Genau dies haben die griechischen Wähler ihren Politikern zweimal aufgetragen: zum ersten Mal, als sie im Januar 2015 die Syriza-Regierung wählten, und erneut bei der Volksabstimmung vom Juli danach. Zum Wohle Griechenlands – und auch Europas – müssen die Politiker endlich anfangen, die Dinge beim Namen zu nennen.