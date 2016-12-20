Die Krise in Griechenland geht weiter

ATHEN – Seit Sommer 2015 taucht Griechenland kaum noch in den Nachrichten auf, aber die wirtschaftliche Lage dort hat sich keineswegs stabilisiert. Wenn die Insassen eines Gefängnisses still vor sich hin leiden, wird darüber nicht berichtet. Erst wenn sie meutern und die Wärter hart durchgreifen, rollen die Übertragungswagen an.
Die letzte Meuterei gab es in der ersten Hälfte des Jahres 2015, als die griechischen Wähler sich weigerten, auf den bereits vorhandenen Berg unhaltbarer Schulden immer noch weitere Kredite zu packen – was einen griechischen Staatsbankrott, statt ihn zu überwinden, nur in die Zukunft verschoben hätte. Daraufhin haben die Europäische Union und der Internationale Währungsfonds – die ihren Ansatz des „Verlängerns und Vortäuschens“ gefährdet sahen – den „griechischen Frühling“ erstickt und dem bankrotten Land einen weiteren Kredit aufgebürdet, den es nicht zurückzahlen kann. Also war es nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis das Problem wieder an die Oberfläche kam.
In der Zwischenzeit richtete Europa seine Aufmerksamkeit auf den Brexit, den fremdenfeindlichen Rechtspopulismus in Österreich und Deutschland sowie das italienische Verfassungsreferendum, das die Regierung von Matteo Renzi zu Fall brachte. Und bald wird sich das Augenmerk erneut verlagern, diesmal auf die bröckelnde politische Mitte Frankreichs. Aber wir sollten nicht vergessen, dass der unsinnige Umgang mit der europäischen Schuldenkrise in Griechenland begann. Ein kleines, für den europäischen Gesamtkontext unbedeutendes Land wurde zum Versuchskaninchen für eine Strategie, die man nur damit vergleichen kann, einen Schneeball einen Berg hinauf zu rollen. Seitdem gab es immer wieder Lawinen, die die europäische Glaubwürdigkeit beschädigten.
Das Problem beim Thema Griechenland ist, dass alle lügen: Die Europäische Kommission und die Europäische Zentralbank lügen, wenn sie behaupten, das griechische „Programm“ werde so lange funktionieren, wie die Regierung des Landes tut, was ihr gesagt wird. Deutschland lügt mit der Aussage, Griechenland könne sich auch ohne einen massiven Schuldenerlass erholen, wenn das Land nur noch mehr sparen und sich noch stärker reformieren würde. Die momentane Syriza-Regierung lügt, wenn sie behauptet, den unmöglichen Haushaltszielen niemals zugestimmt zu haben. Und nicht zuletzt lügt der IWF, wenn seine Funktionäre vorgeben, sie seien nicht verantwortlich dafür, Griechenland diese Ziele aufgebürdet zu haben.
Wenn so viele Lügen – und so viel politischer Willen, weiterhin die Unwahrheit zu sagen – zusammenkommen, ist zur Entflechtung dieses Lügengebäudes ein Befreiungsschlag wie derjenige von Alexander nötig, der den gordischen Knoten durchschlug. Aber wer wird das Schwert schwingen?
Tragischerweise ist das Problem sowohl offensichtlich als auch extrem leicht zu lösen. Etwa ein Jahr nach dem Ausbruch der weltweiten Finanzkrise von 2008 ging der griechische Staat bankrott. Entgegen jeglicher Logik verlängerte das europäische Establishment gemeinsam mit mehreren griechischen Regierungen und dem IWF den größten Kredit an Griechenland, der jemals gegeben wurde. Dieser unterlag Bedingungen, die einen so starken Rückgang des Nationaleinkommens auslösten, wie er seit der Großen Depression nicht mehr vorgekommen war. Um die Absurdität dieser Entscheidung zu tarnen, wurden neue Kredite vergeben – unter der Bedingung weiterer griechischer Sparmaßnahmen.
Wenn man in einem Loch steckt, besteht die einfachste Lösung darin, aufzuhören zu graben. Statt dessen beschuldigen sich die europäische Führungsriege, die griechische Regierung und der IWF gegenseitig, das griechische Volk in den Abgrund gerissen zu haben.
Kürzlich protestierten Poul Thomsen, der Direktor der Europaabteilung des IWF, und Maurice Obstfeld, der dortige Chefökonom, in einem gemeinsamen Blogbeitrag, es sei „nicht der IWF, der mehr Sparmaßnahmen fordert“. Die Schuld läge woanders. „Einigt sich Griechenland mit seinen europäischen Partnern auf ehrgeizige Haushaltsziele,“, argumentieren sie, „sollte man nicht den IWF beschuldigen, derjenige zu sein, der auf Sparmaßnahmen besteht. Wir wollen nur die Maßnahmen sehen, die zur Erfüllung solcher Ziele erforderlich sind.“
Teilweise haben Thomsen und Obstfeld recht. Als ich Finanzminister war, hätte der griechische Ministerpräsident Alexis Tsipras den von Deutschland und der EU geforderten erdrückenden Haushaltszielen niemals zustimmen dürfen. Die Behauptungen meines Nachfolgers, die Regierung habe diese Ziele nie akzeptiert, sind unehrlich. Wie er genau weiß, bin ich hauptsächlich deshalb zurückgetreten, weil Tsipras im April 2015 hinter meinem Rücken genau diesen Zielen zugestimmt hat. Spricht der IWF die Tatsache aus, dass die von meinen ehemaligen Kollegen akzeptierten Ziele noch größere Sparmaßnahmen erfordern, ist er lediglich der Überbringer schlechter Nachrichten.
Wahr ist auch, dass der IWF diese Haushaltsziele richtigerweise immer wieder kritisiert hat. Aber was Thomsen nicht erwähnt, ist die Tatsache, dass die Europäische Kommission ohne seine Duldung und das Einverständnis der IWF-Verwaltungsdirektorin Christine Lagarde diese Ziele gar nicht hätte durchsetzen können. Und ich muss es wissen: Als dies geschah, habe ich Griechenland bei den Treffen der Eurogruppe (die aus den Finanzministern der Länder der Eurozone besteht) repräsentiert.
Thomsen hätte also die Zerstörung der griechischen Wirtschaft beenden können, und er scheint sich dieser Verantwortung bewusst zu sein. Bei einem Telefongespräch im März mit Delia Velculescu, der Verhandlungsführerin des IWF für Griechenland, erklärte Thomsen, was geschehen müsse, falls Deutschland darauf bestehen sollte, Griechenland einen Schuldenerlass zu verweigern. Laut der (von WikiLeaks veröffentlichten) Aufzeichnung des Gesprächs glaubte Thomsen, die europäischen Politiker würden das Thema bis nach der britischen Abstimmung über den Brexit verschieben.
Er meinte: „Wir sagen dann: ‚Frau Merkel, sie müssen überlegen, was für Sie teurer wäre: Wenn Sie den IWF außen vor lassen, würde sich dann nicht der Bundestag darüber bescheren, dass der IWF nicht mit an Bord ist? Oder Sie nehmen uns mit an Bord, indem Sie den Schuldenschnitt befürworten, den Griechenland unserer Meinung nach braucht?’ Richtig? Genau darum geht es.“
Velculescu antwortete: „Ich denke, zum Wohle Griechenland und aller anderen sollte dies eher früher als später geschehen.“ Aber es geschah nicht, da Thomsen und Lagarde sich nie getraut haben, Merkel festzunageln. Statt dessen gibt der IWF weiterhin anderen die Schuld und verschafft Deutschland die nötige Rückendeckung dafür, Griechenland weiterhin im Würgegriff zu halten.
Aber wie Velculescu klugerweise erwähnte, sind von den Folgen auch „alle anderen“ betroffen. Die beunruhigenden Entwicklungen in Italien, Frankreich und sogar Deutschland sind eine direkte Konsequenz des Griechenland-Debakels. Aber Griechenland ist das eigentliche Opfer, und daher liegt es in der Verantwortung der griechischen Regierung, den gordischen Knoten zu durchschneiden und sämtliche Schuldenrückzahlungen unilateral zu stoppen, bis eine Einigung über eine massive Umschuldung und vernünftige Haushaltsziele erfolgt.
Genau dies haben die griechischen Wähler ihren Politikern zweimal aufgetragen: zum ersten Mal, als sie im Januar 2015 die Syriza-Regierung wählten, und erneut bei der Volksabstimmung vom Juli danach. Zum Wohle Griechenlands – und auch Europas – müssen die Politiker endlich anfangen, die Dinge beim Namen zu nennen.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Come on Yanis, when is somebody going to stand up and say there cannot be a common currency area without perpetual transfer from stronger economic areas to weaker ones- aka a transfer union, aka subsidy - and that means an EZ federal entity and loss of sovereignty for all. Further that remaining in a flawed common currency can only mean the perpetual accumulation of debt in weaker economic areas if such subsidy does not occur. That the mechanism supresses the currency used by the stronger economic areas to their advantage. By definition wealth transfer occurs from weaker to stronger. It really is that simple. Read more
Comment Commented Per A Eklund
Per A Eklund
Reflection
Varoufakis article calls for reflection. It illuminates nature of conflicting positions in stalled negotiations between Greece, the Eurogroup and the IMF. Varoufakis importantly refers to the joint blog post by Markus Obstfeld, IMF Chief Economist and Poul Thomsen, Director of the European Dept. of the IMF. Mere debt relief, with lower primary surplus, is insufficient: they call for so far unseen reformed structure of taxes and spending, ’friendly to growth and equity’.
Democratic support?
The democratic support or legitimacy of Varoufakis’ proposal needs to be validated. Uncertainties prevail abt economic repercussions. Eventually transition towards a ’Grexit’? The tourism and shipping sectors, with payments in euro and USD, will manage; less so other sectors.
Will Varoufkis’ article trigger call for a referendum? For the Syriza Government – supported by a coalition of other parties? - to determine democratic support in Greece for:
a) Declaring a unilateral moratorium on all debt repayments;
b) Proceeding with growth and equity friendly reforms of the Greek tax and investment structure, unshackled by current EU fiscal compact rules;
c) Reformed EU institutions for relaunched investment and growth in the Eurozone.
Read more
Comment Commented David John Stone
To found it necessary to impose the deprivations on a member that have been imposed on the people and the state of Greece,
must demonstrate conclusively that the EZ , and because of it the EU is an absolute failure.
religious adherence to a flawed macroeconomic ideology aside , the relevant powers could not be so obtuse except that they foresee in allowing a workable pathway for Greece , the acknowledgement that a large amount of debt will never be paid will trigger directly or indirectly the early complete meltdown of the european and then the world's financial system.
All it can be is that they hope some miracle solution will appear out of nowhere to save it from it's fatal flaws if they can only pretend a little bit longer.
For the whole of the EU I think the best thing would be to recognise that it is dysfunctional and all agree to dissolve it amicably and collectively, go back to national control and start again with the lessons from the first attempt. I don't believe there has to be another war over it. But failing that I think individual nations should and will withdraw as like Greece membership has failed and will completely destroy them.
Cheers David J S Read more
Comment Commented Stamatis Kavvadias
Well, if Varoufakis recovered (instantly) from the referendum negation by Tsipras, the Greek people have not; they will not for a long time. There is almost no Greek that would support "moratorium on all repayments", or directly Grexit, who trusts the next day to any politician. In fact, the majority does not want any conflict with the EU or eurozone; they have concluded Greece is not up to it (economically or politically).
The lesson is the same, with Grexit and Brexit: in or out, you cannot change anything, if you do not change domestic oligarchic governance and the resulting lack of alternative choices. Read more
Comment Commented John Mulkins
The prime directive of any democratic nation is to produce policies supported by the majority of the people. "The "NO" (ΟΧΙ in Greek) vote won in all the regions of Greece, as well as in all the Greek constituencies."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greek_bailout_referendum,_2015
When majority rule is rejected by a tiny minority of bureaucrats, a revolution becomes necessary. Given the growing economic and environmental insecurity, peaceful revolution is not only possible, it is morally necessary. We must together design an economy that works for the vast majority while providing for the well being of everyone on this small planet. We must take an evolutionary step forward together, or we will write our own ticket to extinction. Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Yanis, you're a don. But how come I never hear you talking about taxing land values? If you're in London any time soon...
Liberty or death,
jlamadehe at gmail
Read more
Comment Commented David Olson
Back in 2010 Michael Shedlock and several others recommended that the EU kick Greece out of the Euro, resulting in Greece's government going bankrupt and European banks having to recognize Greek debt as worthless, then leading to bank restructurings. Done back then, Greece would have suffered, but perhaps they would have gotten their house in order by now, and the cost to the rest of Europe would have been much less THEN than it is now. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Sargen
And Varoufakis is lying when he claims this is not 100% caused by the excessive deficit spending, corruption, and inefficiencies of the Greek government past & present.
Greece was lying about it's budget when it entered into the EU and It lied to it workers when it promises massive benefits & pension.
Greece has always been able to cut the Gordian Knot. It bluffed that it would & then when Syria realized that the bluff had be called & that they were locked out, instead of defaulting & starting a Grexit, they had to settle for the remaining dregs of an offer.
Greece can unilaterally freeze it's payments yes, and It can also send even more of its young fleeing, the country, & more of its visitors staying aways, and more business relocating. Read more
Comment Commented Jeffrey Schmedeke
I respect Professor Varoufakis very deeply. He teaches us many great lessons. One is missing from this article, however, and this is it: The only way Greece will ever claw its way back to some kind of prosperity is to decouple from the Euro. That currency is Greece's "cross of gold" to which the entire citizenry is nailed.
Debt reduction is part of the story. But, in historical example after example, it can only work when the country can float its own currency; the only one tied to its national decisions and accountability.
Until the return of the drachma, the misery will needlessly continue, and an entire generation of young Greeks will have had to either leave their home country or live in a shadow economy of low expectations. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Varoufakis says 'Tragically, the problem is both obvious and extremely simple to solve.' What is the problem? - 'Greece is insolvent'. What is the solution 'Don't lend to it.'
This makes sense.
If you see a guy who spends all day, every day, lying in the gutter with an empty bottle of brandy rolling beside him- don't lend to him. He is insolvent. To repay you he'd have to reduce his consumption of brandy- thus lowering his standard of living.
What Varoufakis is saying is that Greece is that drunken bum. His polemics militate to no other conclusion. In this article once again, he says 'when you are in a hole- stop digging.' Greece is a money pit. Stop lending to it. Don't expect it to every repay anything. Why can't everybody just admit this truth? Let us all admit that Greece is finished. Just cancel its debts and give it Unemployment Benefit.
Is Varoufakis right?
No. Greece is a great country with, admittedly, a lot of room for institutional improvement. But if that reform is done properly there is a windfall gain for the economy as improperly utilized resources are freed up.
No one is saying that the Germans aren't stupid and that the Eurozone isn't foolish. However, the fact remains that Greece has huge potential which has been squandered mainly by its politicians. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
And you are lying too Mr Minister No More!
For Greece the Eurosystem is acting as a gold standard system, where Greece can nor control the amount of currency in circulation, neither influence or fix its value against other currencies.
No amount of debt relief will solve the problem of chronic Greek uncompetitiveness.
The Euro is a phenomenal tool designed for a gargantuan wealth transfer from uncompetitive countries to Germany.
What amount of collective suffering is needed within the uncompetitive European countries to stop the slaughter? As of today, it looks like the the marathon has miles to go.
Sure enough there is an end to everything.
Sure enough, for every corrupt European politician there is a distinctly engraved pitchfork ready to report for duty. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Mauricio
You are quite correct a common currency area which does not have an automatic inbuilt transfer union mechanism can only perpetually generated local debt. Any debt write-off is only a temporary respite. Like financial continental drift from tectonic plate movement it will simply push up mountains of debt. I dont know why Yanis will not spell this out. Of course implicit in properly structured transfer union is a federal structure and a loss of sovereignty.
What is actually occurring is a creeping debt mountain and de facto loss of sovereignty without the stability of a federation. There are only two outcomes - federal structure into a Greater Germany - unlikely for a number of reasons - or the ultimate collapse of the Euro with Germany absconding with the money chest.
In the meantime a list of the countries that benefit from the EZ/EU can be drawn up and their blocking votes on reform noted. That is why the locked door on the fire escape remains locked it needs all EZ keys in place to unlock it Read more
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
Thanks for the comments below. Ah, the days before global financial stability became an aim.
Incidentally, the chairman of the G20's Financial Stability Board is the governor of the BofE. Unfortunately such globalists, including the IFAC, are discouraged.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I think you are right about the moratorium. That is one card Greece has to end this absurdity. If it means exiting the Euro, that is a much better outcome than more austerity. With its own currency, Greece would have the tools it needs to end its depression.
The only problem I see is possible vindictiveness from the EU. Trade sanctions are a possibility that cannot be dismissed. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Matt,
Although I agree with your for the most part that leaving eurozone would be tough, continuing with the existing circus is not getting Greece anywhere either. It's been already 5+ years and everyone continues to suffer and debt continues to grow. A combination of converting to drachma with sovereign bankruptcy would throw the country into even greater misery for year or two. However, after that, the country could finally recover. I think the recovery will take significantly longer if the Greeks stick with euro. I also speculate that nothing will come out of the discussed debt write down. I think Greeks need to swallow the hard pill for year or two, but come out as masters of their destiny. The current situation is just an unsustainable mess. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
@Matthew.
The Greek debt is unpayable, and there is no point pretending. And if Greece defaults, it has no need to borrow, because the government primary deficit(before loan repayments) is already essentially zero. Without loan repayments, the government can pay its way without loans.
The devaluation which, as you point out, will surely happen, has a bright side. It would boost Greek exports and make Greece a fantastic, cheap tourist destination. Unemployment would vanish pretty fast. But the EU could put a big crimp in that with trade sanctions if it wants to. Read more
Comment Commented Matthew McCarthy
@Paul,
While I agree that Greece leaving the eurozone is the proper solution the problem I don't think the issue is potential vindictiveness from the EU, it is the viability of the alternative currency in some sense. Who wants to be paid in drachma when they know that the Greek government is going to keep devaluing it? Who is going to buy Greek debt in drachma without some insane interest rate so that they are not basically throwing their money away? If Greece can't borrow in drachma how much will leaving the eurozone ease their debt problems? Obviously if they can convert current debt to drachma they can devalue it, but that is only a small part of the issue. More on that below...
I think most of the commentators here recognize the irony of the article: YV whining about how people don't want to face the truth when he is so devoted to not facing the truth himself. The Greek state was insolvent well before the financial crisis, they were just successfully lying about it until then. When the European establishment and the IMF gave the "largest loan in history", they also included the largest debt write down in history at the same time, but in YV's words the Greek government decided the write down meant it was time to start digging again. But the main thing he doesn't want to face is that when Greece defaults, the money is going to come from somewhere, and that somewhere is going to include Greece. The reason why the Greek population opposes leaving the eurozone is because that means much of the money is going to come from them. Much of their savings that are still in the country will be wiped out when it is converted to drachma and devalued. And their pensions and government paychecks will also be converted to drachma and devalued. Leaving the eurozone will impact the debt situation because the Greek government can devalue their obligations to their own citizens, and can do so more easily than obligations to anyone else. This is what the Greek population is trying to avoid. Individual Greek citizens could protect some of their assets by sending them overseas, but they cannot protect their pensions and government paychecks. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Paul
The matter will be continually deferred until external effects act. Simple as that Read more
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
The question now is whose taxpayers will reimburse the lenders of Greece's unpayable debts. Greece is not alone with its debt pile. Gigantic debts seem to be everywhere, due to the absence of financial discipline in other countries that the IMF allowed.
How we got here is surely a systemic problem in global finance that the political G20 will have to deal with, having taken over responsibility after the IMF failings that led to the last big international crisis in 2008. The International Federation of Accountants have tried to pressure the G20 to act, but to no avail yet.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
errata Helots not Herlots, fat fingers. Apologies Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@slightly
@M M
I believe the term is debt serfdom which is near becoming intergenerational. But like all Empires the Euro will fail because the Herlots have the vote unlike in 3rd Century BC Read more
Comment Commented M M
Until the MOUs' were agreed and accepted by Tsipras, there was no legitimate debt. Now this whole Greek affair has become a time ticking bomb.. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, in your eights paragraph there was a typing error, hope it was not deliberate..Poul or Foul or Paul.... We have all been living a very big lie since the 50's...The problems in the EU, including Greece have been known for a very long time, but everyone enjoyed living the lie. The originator machine of this lie, is crumbling, and is crumbling fast, the left, right and centre are disintegrating and people are being left with only one choice "the extreme right".... exactly what you declared prior and during the January 2015 election. Such a beautiful country, such a good people to be destroyed and ravaged all for a lie....a very big lie one must say! Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
It came to my knowledge that after WW2, the UK held substantial debt from the U.S, because of war expenses. And they payed it fully, ending in the 1970s. However, Germany got no wartime credits and thus had to pay only postwar debt. That's international finance, man. This story may provide inspiration to Greece. If they declare war to the EU, and lose it, and its current government disappears, then its debt might also disappear, on some technical argument. Just an exercise of thought. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Is there a possibility that the underlaying reason for Europe (Germany) not wanting to write Greek debt off is the fact that they had an American financial firm massage their economic figures, hiding a massise amount of debt to be able to join the EU in the first place? Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Why are Greeks, from within Greece and from abroad, not investing in Greece, not creating jobs and purchasing power domestically, and export revenues as well ? Since the ruling class does not want to change, as they have not during the past 10 years, and not before that. They do not need academic financial engineers, they need common economic sense, which, unfortunately, i not very common. Read more
Comment Commented Andreas Pappas
"it is therefore the Greek government’s responsibility to cut the Gordian knot, by declaring a unilateral moratorium on all repayments until substantial debt restructuring and reasonable fiscal targets are agreed" - If I am not mistaken, the last time Greece came close to taking such unilateral action, following your government's referendum, the targets were significantly raised by the Troika. Do you still think Greece has the upper hand in such a negotiation? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
If you want to play hard ball, at least be sure you brought a bat. The EU only knows how to play hard-ball, and it will crush Greece, that’s evident to all. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@M M
Having seen some of the candidates from afar seeing them close up in the flesh is a troubling prospect. At least Yannis can opt to wear motorcycle clothing. Oh I forgot he's persona non grata, presumably a badge of honour, though I dont know where he would wear it Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, depending on the type of attendees.. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Jose
If you are going to negotiate its better to wear clothes, nobody takes demands from a naked man seriously Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
AS the recent history of the IMF includes a leading sex pervert who had to resign and a current incumbent just found guilty in court how can anybody take the IMF seriously
The extend and pretend mechanism is a logical device to use to defer the inevitable EZ implosion. After all if it is inevitable whats the rush. If the menu is disater today or disaster in a few days, most woud pick disasterin a few days. Escaping the EU lunatic asylum is difficult as even others who are not euro-ised eunuchs are finding. The UK Brexit is proving a tad difficult as every effort is made by the EU to cling onto its 15% budget supplied by the UK. The question is - who in their right mind would today want to join this crazy frat house other than those expecting a large handout
'The problem with Greece is that everyone is lying'. Indeed. But this started before Greece joined the euro, so its nothing new
. Read more
