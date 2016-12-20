32

أزمة اليونان الأبدية

أثينا ــ منذ صيف عام 2015، ابتعدت اليونان عن دائرة الاهتمام الإخبارية (في الغالب)، ولكن ليس لأن أحوالها الاقتصادية أصبحت مستقرة. فالسجن مكان لا يستحق عناء استقصاء أخباره ما دام النزلاء يعانون في صمت. ولا تظهر شاحنات الأقمار الصناعية إلا إذا شهد السجن تمردا، فتتخذ السلطات إجراءات صارمة.

وقد حدث آخر تمرد في النصف الأول من عام 2015، عندما رفض الناخبون اليونانيون تكديس ديون جديدة فوق جبال الديون التي لم يعد من الممكن تحملها، وهي الخطوة التي من كان من شأنها أن تمد أجل إفلاس اليونان إلى المستقبل بالتظاهر بأنها تغلبت عليه. وعند هذه النقطة قرر الاتحاد الأوروبي وصندوق النقد الدولي ــ مع تعرض نهج "التمديد والتظاهر" للخطر ــ سحق "الربيع اليوناني" وفرض قرض آخر غير قابل للسداد على دولة مفلسة. وعلى هذا، كانت مسألة وقت فقط قبل أن تعود المشكلة إلى الظهور.

في غضون ذلك، تحول التركيز في أوروبا باتجاه الخروج البريطاني، والشعبوية اليمينية الكارهة للأجانب في النمسا وألمانيا، والاستفتاء الدستوري في إيطاليا والذي أسقط حكومة ماتيو رينزي. وقريبا سوف يتحول التركيز مرة أخرى، وهذه المرة باتجاه المركز السياسي المتدهور في فرنسا. ولكن لئلا ننسى، بدأت الإدارة الهزيلة الرديئة لأزمة الديون الأوروبية في اليونان. فهي الدولة الصغيرة في المخطط الأكبر للأشياء في أوروبا والتي تحولت إلى اختبار للاستراتيجية التي يمكن تشبيهها بدحرجة كرة ثلج إلى أعلى التل. وكانت الانهيارات الناتجة عن ذلك سببا في تقويض شرعية الاتحاد الأوروبي منذ ذلك الحين.

المشكلة مع اليونان هي أن الجميع يكذبون. فتكذب المفوضية الأوروبية ويكذب البنك المركزي الأوروبي عندما يزعمان أن "البرنامج" اليوناني من الممكن أن يعمل بنجاح ما دامت الحكومة اليونانية تنفذ ما يُطلَب منها حرفيا. وتكذب ألمانيا عندما تصر على أن اليونان من الممكن أن تتعافى من دون تخفيف جزء كبير من أعباء الديون التي تثقل كاهلها وذلك من خلال المزيد من التقشف والإصلاحات الهيكلية. وتكذب حكومة سيريزا الحالية عندما تصر على أنها لم تقبل قط الالتزام بأهداف مالية مستحيلة. وأخيرا وليس آخرا، يكذب صندوق النقد الدولي عندما يتظاهر موظفوه بأنهم غير مسؤولين عن فرض هذه الأهداف على اليونان.

عندما تتضافر كل هذه الأكاذيب ــ مع استثمار قدر كبير من رأس المال السياسي لإدامتها ــ يتطلب تفكيكها انقلابا سريعا، أشبه بقطع ألكسندر لعقدة جورديان المستعصية. ولكن من الذي قد يحمل السيف؟

المأساة هنا هي أن المشكلة واضحة وحلها بالغ البساطة. فقد أصبحت الدولة اليونانية مُعسِرة لمدة عام أو نحو ذلك بعد اندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008. ولكن ضد كل منطق، قررت المؤسسة الأوروبية، بما في ذلك الحكومات اليونانية المتعاقبة وصندوق النقد الدولي، تقديم القرض الأكبر في ال��اريخ لليونان بموجب الشروط التي ضمنت انخفاضا في الدخل الوطني غير مسبوق منذ أزمة الكساد الأعظم في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين. ولإخفاء عبثية هذا القرار، أضيفت قروض جديدة مشروطة باتخاذ المزيد من تدابير التقشف الموهِنة للدخل.

عندما يجد المرء نفسه في حفرة، فإن أبسط حل يتلخص في التوقف عن الحَفر. ولكن بدلا من ذلك، تتبادل القوى الأوروبية، والحكومة اليونانية، وصندوق النقد الدولي اللوم عن دفع الشعب اليوناني إلى الهاوية.

مؤخرا، أبدى بول تومسن مدير الإدارة الأوروبية في صندوق النقد الدولي، وموريس أوبستفيلد كبير خبراء الاقتصاد لدى الصندوق، احتجاجهما في مدونة مشتركة، قائلين "إن صندوق النقد الدولي ليس الطرف الذي يطالب بالمزيد من التقشف". أي أن اللوم يقع على طرف آخر. "وإذا وافقت اليونان مع شركائها الأوروبيين على أهداف مالية طموحة، فلا تنتقدوا صندوق النقد الدولي باعتباره الطرف الذي يصر على التقشف خاصة وقد طالبنا بالاطلاع على التدابير اللازمة لجعل مثل هذه الأهداف جديرة بالثقة".

الحق أن تومسن وأوبتسفيلد على حق جزئيا. فلم يكن من حق رئيس الوزراء اليوناني أليكسيس تسيبراس الموافقة على الأهداف المالية الساحقة التي طالبت بها ألمانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي عندما كنت وزيرا للمالية. والواقع أن ادعاءات وزير المالية الذي خلفني بأن الحكومة لم تقبل قَط تلك الأهداف ليست صادقة. فهو يعلم تمام العِلم أنني استقلت في الأساس لأن تسيبراس وافق على تلك الأهداف في إبريل/نيسان 2015 من وراء ظهري. والآن يُطلِق زملائي السابقين النار على الرسول، وهو صندوق النقد الدولي في هذه الحالة، لأنه نقل إليهم خبرا سيئا مفاده أن الأهداف التي وافقوا عليها تتطلب المزيد من التقشف.

صحيح أيضا أن صندوق النقد الدولي انتقد تلك الأهداف بشكل مستمر وعن حق. ولكن ما أغفل تومسن ذِكره هو أن المفوضية الأوروبية ما كانت لتتمكن من فرض تلك الأهداف لولا التواطؤ الشخصي من قِبَل المديرة الإدارية لصندوق النقد الدولي كريستين لاجارد. وأنا على يقين من هذا: فقد مثلت اليونان في اجتماعات مجموعة اليورو (التي تضم وزراء المالية في دول منطقة اليورو) حيث حدث ما حدث. ويبدو أن تومسن يدرك أنه مسؤول عن الكف عن إضفاء الشرعية على محاولات خنق الاقتصاد اليوناني بقيادة ألمانيا. ففي اتصال هاتفي أجراه في مارس/آذار مع ديليا فيلكوليسكو، رئيسة بعثة صندوق النقد الدولي إلى اليونان، شرح تومسن ما الذي يجب أن يحدث إذا أصرت ألمانيا على سحق اليونان من خلال عدم منحها الإعفاء من الديون. ووفقا لنَص المكالمة (الذي أطلقه موقع ويكيليكس)، تصور تومسن أن القادة الأوروبيين سوف يتركون القضية إلى ما بعد الاستفتاء على خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وفقا لتومسن: "في ذلك الوقت قلنا للسيدة ميركل إنها تواجه سؤالا واضحا، إذ كان لزاما عليها أن تحدد أي الأمرين أكثر تكلفة: هل نمضي قُدُما من دون صندوق النقد الدولي إذا رأى البرلمان الألماني أن صندوق النقد الدولي لا ينبغي له أن يشارك؟ أو نختار تخفيف أعباء الديون الذي نتصور أن اليونان تحتاج إليه حتى يتسنى لنا الاستمرار في المشاركة؟ أليس كذلك؟ هذه هي القضية حقا".

وجاء رد فيلكوليسكو كالتالي: "من أجل اليونانيين والجميع، أود أن يحدث هذا عاجلا وليس آجلا". ولكن ذلك لم يحدث، لأن تومسن ولاجارد لم يجدا في نفسيهما الجرأة لإحراج ميركل. وبدلا من ذلك، يواصل صندوق النقد الدولي إلقاء اللوم على آخرين في حين يوفر لألمانيا الغطاء السياسي اللازم لتمكينها من الاستمرار في خنق اليونان.

ولكن كما أشارت فيلكوليسكو، فإن التداعيات تؤثر على "الجميع". وتُعَد التطورات المثيرة للقلق في إيطاليا، وفرنسا، بل وربما حتى ألمانيا، نتيجة مباشرة للكارثة اليونانية. ولكن اليونان هي الضحية المباشرة، وعلى هذا فإن الحكومة اليونانية هي المسؤولة عن قطع عقدة جورديان، من خلال الإعلان عن وقف سداد كل الأقساط من جانب واحد إلى أن يتم الاتفاق على إعادة هيكلة الديون على نطاق واسع وتحديد أهداف مالية معقولة.

لقد أعطى الناخبون اليونانيون قادتهم التفويض اللازم للقيام بذلك مرتين: المرة الأولى عندما انتخبوا حكومة سيريزا في يناير/كانون الثاني 2015، ومرة أخرى في استفتاء في يوليو/تموز من نفس العام. ومن أجل اليونان ــ وأوروبا ــ يتعين على السلطات أن تسمي الأشياء بمسمياتها.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali