Věčná řecká krize

ATÉNY – Od léta 2015 se Řecko (většinou) neobjevuje ve zprávách, ale není to proto, že by se jeho ekonomická kondice stabilizovala. Vězení nestojí za zprávu, pokud vězni trpí tiše. Teprve když vyvolají vzpouru, kterou úřady potlačí, objeví se před věznicí přenosové vozy.

K poslední takové vzpouře došlo v první polovině roku 2015, kdy řečtí voliči odmítli přihodit na hromadu již tak neudržitelných dluhů další úvěry, kterýžto krok by odsunul řecký bankrot do budoucna předstíráním, že ho překonal. V tu chvíli Evropská unie a Mezinárodní měnový fond – jejichž přístup „prodlužovat a předstírat“ se ocitl v ohrožení – rozdrtily „řecké jaro“ a vymohly si na zbankrotované zemi další nesplatitelnou půjčku. Takže bylo jen otázkou času, kdy problém opět vyplave na povrch.

Těžiště evropské pozornosti se zatím přesunulo k brexitu, ke xenofobnímu pravicovému populismu v Rakousku a v Německu a k italskému ústavnímu referendu, které přivodilo pád vlády Mattea Renziho. Zanedlouho se pozornost Evropy přesune znovu, tentokrát k drolícímu se politickému středu ve Francii. Kdyby však někdo náhodou zapomněl, tak nesmyslné řešení evropské dluhové krize začalo v Řecku. Malá země ve velké Evropě se stala pokusným králíkem strategie, která by se dala přirovnat k válení sněhové koule do kopce. Vzniklé laviny od té chvíle podkopávají legitimitu EU.

S Řeckem je ta potíž, že všichni lžou. Evropská komise a Evropská centrální banka lžou, když tvrdí, že řecký „program“ může fungovat, bude-li řecká vláda dělat, co se jí řekne. Německo lže, když trvá na tom, že se Řecko může zotavit i bez značného odepsání dluhů, jen prostřednictvím úsporných opatření a strukturálních reforem. Současná vláda Syrizy lže, když trvá na tom, že nikdy nesouhlasila s nereálnými fiskálními cíli. A v neposlední řadě lže i MMF, když jeho funkcionáři předstírají, že nenesou zodpovědnost za vnucení těchto cílů Řecku.

Když se spojí tolik lží – a když se do jejich prosazení investuje tolik politického kapitálu –, pak jejich rozpletení vyžaduje bleskový převrat podobný Alexandrovu rozetnutí gordického uzlu. Kdo se však chopí meče?

Tragédie tkví v tom, že celý problém je jednoznačný a jeho vyřešení extrémně prosté. Řecký stát se stal insolventním zhruba rok po vypuknutí globální finanční krize v roce 2008. Navzdory vší logice pak evropský establishment včetně několika po sobě jdoucích řeckých vlád poskytl Řecku ve spolupráci s MMF největší půjčku v dějinách země za podmínek, které zaručovaly takový pokles národního důchodu, jaký Řecko nezažilo od velké hospodářské krize. A aby se zamaskovala absurdnost tohoto počínání, doplnila se tato půjčka o další úvěry – pod podmínkou dalších úsporných opatření snižujících příjmy.

Když se člověk ocitne v díře, je nejjednodušším řešením přestat kopat. Evropští hodnostáři, řecká vláda a MMF však na sebe navzájem svalují vinu za to, že vehnali řecké občany do propasti.

Ředitel evropského oddělení MMF Poul Thomsen a jeho hlavní ekonom Maurice Obstfeld se nedávno ve společně podepsaném blogu ohradili, že „to není MMF, kdo požaduje další úsporná opatření“. Vina prý leží jinde. „Pokud se Řecko dohodne se svými evropskými partnery na ambiciózních fiskálních cílech,“ konstatovali, „pak nekritizujte MMF, že trvá na úsporných opatřeních, když chce vidět kroky nezbytné k tomu, aby byly tyto cíle věrohodné.“

Thomsen s Obstfeldem mají zčásti pravdu. Řecký pemiér Alexis Tsipras neměl vůbec souhlasit s drtivými fiskálními cíli, které v době, kdy jsem byl ministrem financí, požadovaly Německo a EU. Tvrzení mého nástupce, že vláda cíle nikdy nepřijala, jsou falešná. On sám dobře ví, že jsem rezignoval hlavně kvůli tomu, že se na nich Tsipras v dubnu 2015 dohodl za mými zády. Moji někdejší kolegové tak střílejí posla špatných zpráv – v tomto případě MMF, jenž tvrdí, že cíle, na nichž se obě strany dohodly, vyžadují ještě přísnější úsporná opatření.

Stejně tak je pravda, že MMF tyto cíle důsledně a správně kritizoval. Thomsen se však zapomíná zmínit, že bez pasivního souhlasu jeho a generální ředitelky MMF Christine Lagardeové by si Evropská komise nemohla tyto cíle vynutit. A já to musím vědět: zastupoval jsem Řecko na jednáních euroskupiny (tvořené ministry financí členských států eurozóny), kde k tomu došlo.

Thomsen si zřejmě uvědomuje svou zodpovědnost za to, aby přestal legitimizovat Německem vedené dušení řecké ekonomiky. V březnovém telefonátu s vedoucí řecké mise u MMF Deliou Velculescuovou vysvětlil, co by se mělo stát, kdyby Německo trvalo na rozdrcení Řecka tím, že by neumožnilo odpuštění dluhů. Podle přepisu telefonátu (zveřejněného WikiLeaks) se Thomsen domníval, že evropští představitelé odsunou tuto otázku až do doby po britském referendu o brexitu.

Thomsen doslova uvedl: „V tu chvíli řekneme: ‚Podívejte, paní Merkelová, stojíte před otázkou. Musíte se zamyslet, co je nákladnější: pokračovat bez MMF, aby Bundestag řekl: „Ale MMF do toho nejde?“ Anebo se smířit s odpuštěním dluhů, které podle nás Řecko potřebuje, a udržet nás ve hře?‘ Chápete? O to se tady hraje.“

Velculescuová odpověděla, že „kvůli Řekům i všem ostatním bych byla ráda, kdyby se to uskutečnilo spíš dříve než později“. Jenže se to neuskutečnilo vůbec, protože Thomsen s Lagardeovou nikdy nesebrali odvahu Merkelovou konfrontovat. Místo toho MMF dál obviňuje druhé a poskytuje Německu politické krytí, aby pokračovalo ve rdoušení Řecka.

Jak ovšem Velculescuová bystře poznamenala, důsledky postihují i „všechny ostatní“. Znepokojivý vývoj událostí v Itálii, ve Francii, a dokonce i v Německu je přímým důsledkem řeckého debaklu. Řecko je však bezprostřední oběť, a je proto na řecké vládě, aby rozetnula gordický uzel vyhlášením jednostranného moratoria na všechny splátky do doby, kdy bude uzavřena dohoda o výrazné restrukturalizaci dluhu a rozumných fiskálních cílech.

Řečtí voliči k tomu už dvakrát dali svým lídrům mandát: poprvé v lednu 2015, kdy zvolili do vlády Syrizu, a podruhé v červencovém referendu. V zájmu Řecka – i celé Evropy – je zapotřebí, aby oficiální místa začala nazývat věci pravými jmény.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.