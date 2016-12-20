Věčná řecká krize

Matthew McCarthy DEC 20, 2016

@Paul,

While I agree that Greece leaving the eurozone is the proper solution the problem I don't think the issue is potential vindictiveness from the EU, it is the viability of the alternative currency in some sense. Who wants to be paid in drachma when they know that the Greek government is going to keep devaluing it? Who is going to buy Greek debt in drachma without some insane interest rate so that they are not basically throwing their money away? If Greece can't borrow in drachma how much will leaving the eurozone ease their debt problems? Obviously if they can convert current debt to drachma they can devalue it, but that is only a small part of the issue. More on that below...



I think most of the commentators here recognize the irony of the article: YV whining about how people don't want to face the truth when he is so devoted to not facing the truth himself. The Greek state was insolvent well before the financial crisis, they were just successfully lying about it until then. When the European establishment and the IMF gave the "largest loan in history", they also included the largest debt write down in history at the same time, but in YV's words the Greek government decided the write down meant it was time to start digging again. But the main thing he doesn't want to face is that when Greece defaults, the money is going to come from somewhere, and that somewhere is going to include Greece. The reason why the Greek population opposes leaving the eurozone is because that means much of the money is going to come from them. Much of their savings that are still in the country will be wiped out when it is converted to drachma and devalued. And their pensions and government paychecks will also be converted to drachma and devalued. Leaving the eurozone will impact the debt situation because the Greek government can devalue their obligations to their own citizens, and can do so more easily than obligations to anyone else. This is what the Greek population is trying to avoid. Individual Greek citizens could protect some of their assets by sending them overseas, but they cannot protect their pensions and government paychecks.