La crise perpétuelle de la Grèce

ATHENES – Depuis l'été 2015, la Grèce a (quasiment) disparu de l'actualité, mais sa situation économique ne s'est pas stabilisée pour autant. Une prison ne fait pas un bon sujet d'actualité tant que ses prisonniers souffrent en silence. Ce n'est que lorsqu'ils fomentent une rébellion et que cette dernière est réprimée par la force publique, qu'apparaissent les équipes de presse.

La dernière rébellion a eu lieu au cours du premier semestre 2015, lorsque les électeurs grecs ont refusé que des monceaux de nouveaux prêts soient jetés sur des montagnes de dette déjà non viables, ce qui risquait d'aggraver la faillite de la Grèce à l'avenir en faisant semblant de l'avoir surmontée. C'est à ce moment-là que l'Union européenne et le Fonds Monétaire International (avec leur approche en péril consistant « à faire comme si »), ont écrasé le « Printemps grec » et ont imposé une nouvelle fois un prêt impossible à un pays en faillite. Ce n'était qu'une question de temps avant que le problème ne refasse surface.

Dans l'intervalle, l'intérêt de l'Europe s'est déplacé vers le Brexit, vers un populisme de droite xénophobe en Autriche et en Allemagne et en Italie vers le référendum constitutionnel qui a renversé le gouvernement de Matteo Renzi. L'attention va bientôt se déplacer à nouveau, cette fois vers la France dont le centre politique est en train de s'écrouler. Mais ne l'oublions pas, la gestion inepte de la crise de la dette européenne a commencé en Grèce. Un petit pays dans le grand ordre des choses en Europe est devenu le cas type d'une stratégie comparable à une boule de neige qui remonterait une pente. Les avalanches qui en résultent sapent depuis lors la légitimité de l'UE.

Le problème avec la Grèce, c'est que tout le monde ment. La Commission européenne et la Banque centrale européenne mentent quand elles affirment que le « programme » grec peut fonctionner, aussi longtemps que le gouvernement fera ce qu'on lui dit de faire. L'Allemagne ment lorsqu'elle insiste pour que la Grèce puisse relancer son économie sans un allégement substantiel de la dette par davantage d'austérité et de réformes structurelles. L'actuel gouvernement Syriza ment lorsqu'il insiste sur le fait qu'il n'a jamais consenti à d'impossibles objectifs financiers. Et enfin et surtout, le FMI ment lorsque ses dirigeants prétendent qu'ils ne sont pas responsables de l'imposition de ces objectifs à la Grèce.

Quand tant de mensonges s'agrègent (avec autant de capital politique investi dans leur perpétuation), il faut un coup sec pour démêler toutes ces questions, similaire à celui d'Alexandre le Grand tranchant le nœud gordien. Mais qui tiendra l'épée ?

Malheureusement le problème est à la fois évident et extrêmement simple à résoudre. L'État grec est devenu insolvable un an après l'explosion de la crise financière mondiale de 2008. Contre toute logique, l'establishment, notamment les gouvernements grecs successifs et le FMI, ont prolongé l'échéance du plus grand prêt de l'histoire pour la Grèce, à des conditions inédites garantissant une réduction du revenu national depuis la Grande Dépression. Pour masquer l'absurdité de cette décision, de nouveaux prêts ont été ajoutés, accordés à condition de davantage d'austérité qui ont miné les revenus.

Quand on trouve une personne dans un trou, la solution la plus simple consiste à s'arrêter de creuser. Au lieu de cela, les pouvoirs en place de l'Europe, le gouvernement grec et le FMI s'accusent mutuellement d'avoir poussé le peuple grec dans l'abîme.

Récemment, Poul Thomsen, directeur du département Europe au FMI et Maurice Obstfeld, son économiste en chef, ont protesté dans un article de blog qu'ils ont écrit conjointement et dans lequel ils expliquent que « ce n'est pas le FMI qui exige davantage d'austérité. » Le problème vient d'ailleurs. « [S]i la Grèce est d'accord avec ses partenaires européens sur les objectifs financiers ambitieux, ont-ils déclaré, « ne reprochez pas au FMI d'insister sur l'austérité quand nous demandons à voir des mesures nécessaires pour rendre crédibles de tels objectifs. »

Thomsen et Obstfeld ont en partie raison. Le Premier ministre grec Alexis Tsipras n'avait aucun droit d'accepter les objectifs financiers accablants exigés par l'Allemagne et l'UE quand j'étais ministre des Finances. Les déclarations de mon successeur, d'après lesquelles le gouvernement n'a jamais accepté les objectifs, sont fallacieuses. Comme il le sait très bien, j'ai démissionné principalement parce qu'en avril 2015, Tsipras les a acceptés derrière mon dos. Mes anciens collègues prennent à partie la mauvaise personne, le FMI en l'espèce, pour avoir transmis la mauvaise nouvelle que les objectifs qu'ils ont acceptés allaient d'exiger encore plus d'austérité.

Il est vrai aussi que le FMI, constamment et à juste titre, a critiqué les objectifs. Mais ce que Thomsen oublie de mentionner, c'est que sans la connivence personnelle de son directeur général et de Christine Lagarde, la directrice du FMI, la Commission européenne n'aurait pas été en mesure d'imposer ces objectifs. Et je suis bien placé pour le savoir : j'ai représenté la Grèce dans les réunions de l'Eurogroupe (comprenant les ministres des Finances des pays de la zone euro) où cela s'est produit.

Thomsen semble être au courant de sa responsabilité d'arrêter de légitimer l'asphyxie allemande de l'économie grecque. Dans une conversation téléphonique en mars avec Delia Velculescu, la chef de la mission grecque du FMI, Thomsen a expliqué ce qui devait se produire si l'Allemagne persistait à accabler la Grèce en ne lui accordant pas un allégement de la dette. D'après la transcription de l'appel (publiée par WikiLeaks), Thomsen pensait que les dirigeants européens se désintéresseraient de cette question après le référendum du Brexit au Royaume-Uni.

D'après Thomsen : « [Nous] disions alors : « Écoutez, vous Mme Merkel, vous êtes confrontée à un dilemme : vous devez ou bien penser à ce qui est plus coûteux dans le cas où le Bundestag ne serait pas sur la même longueur d'ondes que le FMI. Ou bien choisir l'allégement de la dette et nous pensons que la Grèce en a besoin, afin de nous maintenir sur la même longueur d'ondes. N'est-ce pas ? Voilà le vrai problème. »

Velculescu a répondu que, « pour le bien des Grecs et de tous les autres, j'aimerais que cela se produise le plus tôt possible. » Mais cela ne s'est pas produit, parce que Thomsen et Lagarde n'ont jamais osé mettre Merkel dans l'embarras. Au lieu de cela, le FMI continue d'accuser les autres, tout en offrant à l'Allemagne une couverture politique pour maintenir sa mainmise sur la Grèce.

Mais comme l'a fait remarquer avec finesse Velculescu, les répercussions affectent « tout le monde. » L'évolution inquiétante de la situation en Italie, en France et même en Allemagne découle directement de la débâcle grecque. Mais la Grèce est la victime immédiate et c'est le gouvernement grec qui a la responsabilité de trancher le nœud gordien, en déclarant un moratoire unilatéral sur tous les remboursements, jusqu'à ce que soient acceptés une restructuration de la dette et des objectifs budgétaires raisonnables.

Les électeurs de la Grèce ont mandaté deux fois leurs dirigeants pour faire exactement cela : une fois lorsqu'ils ont élu le gouvernement Syriza en janvier 2015 et une nouvelle fois dans un référendum en juillet. Pour le bien de la Grèce - et de l'Europe - les gouvernements doivent appeler un chat un chat.